This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 7th

Published

3 hours ago

on

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 7:

• Friday: 6:50 & 9:20
• Saturday: 2:55, 5:30 & 8:00
• Sunday: 4:10 & 6:45
• Mon-Wed: 7:10
Rated PG  |  1 Hour 46 Minutes

• Friday: 6:45 & 9:30
• Saturday: 2:45, 5:20 & 7:55
• Sunday: 4:05 & 6:40
• Mon-Wed: 7:05
• Thurs: 6:10 & 8:50
Rated R  |  1 Hour 55 Minutes


• Friday: 6:40 & 9:15
• Saturday: 2:45, 5:20 & 8:00
• Sunday: 4:00 & 6:45
• Mon-Wed: 7:00
• Thurs: 6:05 & 8:45
Rated R  |  2 Hours 10 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

Film Club Showing Friday, October 18:
“The Terror” @ 7:30

Special Double-Feature of “Halloween” and “Halloween Ends” on Thursday 13th starting at 6:00 pm

COMING SOON:

  • “Halloween Ends”
  • “Black Adam”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “The Fablemans”
Samuels Public Library announces 44th Holiday Writing Contest

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 4, 2022

By

It’s that time of year again! Samuels Public Library is holding their 44th Holiday Writing Contest from October 3, 2022, through November 5, 2022, for children in grades K-12.  There will be a reception for winners and their families in December.  Entry forms and guidelines are available at the library.

Attention writers and artists! Submit your short story, poem or an illustration by November 5, 2022.

  • Winners receive their work in a professionally published keepsake book
  • First place winners will receive a certificate to the Royal Oak Bookstore
  • A celebratory reception is held for all winners and their families

Considerations for choosing wildlife ambassadors

Published

1 day ago

on

October 3, 2022

By

Have you ever wondered how Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) decides which patients to keep as educational wildlife ambassadors?

BRWC is home to 25 non-releasable wildlife ambassadors, many former patients whose injuries have prevented them from surviving in the wild. Jennifer Burghoffer, BRWC’s Education Manager, will be speaking about the rigorous process we go through to make sure that the wild animals on our Education Team are the best animals for the job!

Join us on Thursday, October 6th and meet many of our wildlife ambassadors in-person!

  • BRWC Member – 50% Off Discount
    • Use discount code MEM22BRWC at checkout
  • REGISTER HERE

Space is limited and tickets may go fast—please sign up soon to reserve your seat!


This program is part of Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s Fall Lecture Series.

Subaru Loves Pets Month at the Winchester Area SPCA

Published

4 days ago

on

September 30, 2022

By

October kicks off #subarulovespets month at the Winchester Area SPCA to help find loving homes for pets in need. This month, WASPCA will benefit from a $100 donation from CMA’s Subaru of Winchester for every pet adopted. Learn more at subaru.com/pets.

Stop by the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA, Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, and weekends by appointment to find the love of your life!

Laurel Ridge hosted College Night at Fauquier Campus

Published

5 days ago

on

September 29, 2022

By

Hundreds of high school students came to Laurel Ridge Community College’s Fauquier Campus Tuesday night for the return of College Night following a two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic.

Students from high schools in Fauquier County, Rappahannock County and beyond were able to meet with representatives from more than 75 colleges and universities from around Virginia and the nation – including Laurel Ridge, of course – to learn about their programs, admission requirements, financial aid, scholarships and more.

“This is an exciting time in the lives of high schoolers, a time when they are figuring out what their next chapter will look like,” said Dr. Caroline Wood, associate vice president for student services and academic support at Laurel Ridge. “We are excited to be a key resource in their planning, and pride ourselves on being the college of choice for so many who are a part of this event.”

College Night is sponsored by the Virginia Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, and Laurel Ridge has been a part of it for more than a decade.


Colleges and programs represented included Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing, Bridgewater College, Coastal Carolina University, Concord University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida Institute of Technology, George Mason University, Hollins University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Johnson & Wales University, Mount St. Mary’s University, Ohio University, Regent University, Roanoke College, Seton University, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, University of Kentucky, University of Virginia, Virginia State University and Virginia Tech.

“It was great to have this event back on campus,” said Laurel Ridge student life and engagement coordinator Chris Lambert. “Our four-year partners are always eager and excited to register for this event. Not only were we able to invite potential future students back to our campus, but we were also able to show off our new STEM and health professions building, Hazel Hall.”

College Night is part of a six to eight-week college transfer tour. It was on the Middletown Campus Wednesday afternoon and in the Apple Blossom Mall Wednesday evening.

SAR commemoration ceremony honoring Fairfax County First Independent Militia Company

Published

6 days ago

on

September 28, 2022

By

On September 24, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a commemoration ceremony to honor the Fairfax County First Independent Militia Company. The ceremony was conducted by the Fairfax Resolves Chapter at the Fairfax County Courthouse. Forrest Crain emceed the event with chaplain duties performed by Larry McKinley. A Virginia State Color Guard composed of guardsmen from four chapters presented the colors to open the ceremony with a presentation on the Fairfax Militia Company by Chapter President David Huxsoll and a Proclamation from Mayor David Meyer of Fairfax City was read by compatriot David Cook.

Colonel James Wood II Chapter members. Front row, left to right: Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Ernie Coggins, Dave Cook, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey and Paul Christensen. Back row, left to right: Jeff Thomas, Bill Schwetke, Ken Bonner, Barry Schwoerer and Jim Cordes. (Photos courtesy of Dale Corey)

In 1774, Lord Dunmore had disbanded the House of Burgesses in Virginia as a result of Virginia’s support of Massachusetts resistance against King George III during the build up to the Revolutionary War. In July 1775, the Assembly of Virginia met and the first law they passed was “An Ordinance for Raising and Embodying a Sufficient Force for the Defense and Protection of the Colony.” This provided for the formation of Continental regiments, minute battalions and the county militia. All free male persons, hired servants and apprentices between the ages of 16 and 50 were required to serve duty in the militia. Government officials, clergymen and professors were exempt from militia duty. A militiaman was given six months to supply himself with a good rifle or musket, tomahawk, bayonet, pouch or cartridge box, three charges of powder and ball. He was further tasked to have one pound of powder and four pounds of musket balls at his home.

In Fairfax County, action had already been taken to form a county militia. On September 21, 1774, the first Independent Militia Company in Virginia was formed in Fairfax County, led by Colonel George Mason, consisting of no more than 100 men. The company was to be called the Independent Company of Volunteers who elected their own officers. They were to meet as directed by their officers for the purpose of learning and practicing military exercise and discipline. The Fairfax Company was commanded by George Washington who inspected the troops in Alexandria in January, February, April and May of 1775. In June of 1775 he was commissioned the Commanding General of the Continental Army by the Continental Congress in Philadelphia. The blue and buff uniform that Washington is pictured in, was worn by him to the Second Continental Congress in May 1775 and throughout the Revolution. This was adopted as the uniform for general officers in the Continental Army and was the uniform of the Fairfax County Independent Company. In addition, they were required to have a good fire-lock and bayonet, sling cartridge box and tomahawk. They were asked to maintain six pounds of gunpowder, twenty pounds of lead and fifty gun flints. There stated goal was to be masters of the military exercise and always hold themselves in readiness.


Thomas “Chip” Daniel

This unit was called out several times during the war to guard Alexandria, Mount Vernon and Colchester. They further erected fortifications in Alexandria. August 25, 1777, British General Howe landed troops at Head of Elk, Maryland and marched to Philadelphia. On August 22, the Continental Congress anticipating his move, requested one third of the Virginia militia be called to duty. The units came from Prince William, Fairfax and Loudoun Counties. They were ordered to march to Frederick, Maryland and await orders from George Washington. Washington, in a letter to Colonel William Rumney, dated September 14, 1777, stated: “I have been favored with your letter of the 10th and am happy to find the militia of Fairfax County have turned out with such readiness at this interesting period. Their conduct is truly laudable and has a claim to my thanks … “. Rumney was ordered to take the militia to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where they served for a period of three months. They were again called to duty in February 1781 at the request of Baron von Steuben who called for an additional force of militia. The Governor ordered a fourth of the militia from Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William and Fauquier Counties to march without delay to Williamsburg. They were kept in the field until September 1781.

SAR Participants

Wreaths were presented to commemorate the founding of the Fairfax Independent Company. Ernie Coggins of George Washington Chapter and 1st Vice President of the Virginia Society presented for the State Society. Dave Huxsoll, Fairfax Resolves; Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Col James Wood II; Tom Hamill, Culpeper Minutemen; Ken Bonner, Sgt Maj John Champe and Ken Morris, George Mason presented chapter wreaths. Daughters of the American Revolution wreaths were presented by Nancy Hill, Director District V, Virginia DAR; Kimberly Scott, Director District VIII, Virginia DAR, Janice Dixon, Fairfax County and Anita Bonner Lane’s Mill Chapter. Jeff Thomas presented for the Order of Founders and Patriots of America. The Virginia State Color Guard was commanded by Darrin Schmidt from Fairfax Resolves. Members of the guard included Dave Cook, Jim Cordes, Forrest Crain and Larry McKinley from Fairfax Resolves, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey and Thomas “Chip” Daniel from Colonel James Wood II, Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer from Sgt Maj John Champe, with Tom Hamill and Bill Schwetke from Culpeper Minutemen.

