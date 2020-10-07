This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 9th

The Town of Front Royal is working with local organizations and businesses together to make THIS fall season, the BEST season Front Royal has ever experienced! This Saturday, October 10, the Town of Front Royal celebrates getting back to nature with canoe and nature lovers from all over the region.

From noon until 4pm, Front Royal Outdoors will offer free canoe rides and outdoor organizations, businesses, and artists will offer information and specials at booths set up on Main Street featuring quest hikes, outdoor gear, artwork and more. From 5pm until 8 pm, Front Royal Brewing is sponsoring live music featuring headliner Bud’s Collective who is known for their tasteful mix of original material and popular hits ranging from Stevie Wonder to Alabama. Local bluegrass musicians will be playing on Main Street earlier in the afternoon.

“Front Royal is such a fabulous destination for hikers, canoers, rock-climbers, bikers, and almost every other type of outdoor enthusiast imaginable. We hope this is the first of many outdoor celebrations for Front Royal,” said Tim Barnhart of Front Royal Brewing Company. “Next year, when COVID-19 is behind us, we hope to pull out all the stops with a truly world-class festival.”

Free canoe rides will be offered every hour by Front Royal Outdoors. Signs ups will be available on-site at the corner of Main and Crescent Streets, one block west of Mountain Trails. Free shuttles will be provided from Main Street to the river and back. Outdoor-themed booths will be on Main Street from Mountain Trails, Front Royal Outdoors, the Warren County-Front Royal Appalachian Trail Community, and the Front Royal Warren County Visitors Center. As an added plus, Kelty from Boulder, Co. will be there with lots of swag to give away! Artist adventurer Rose Turner and Virginia Master Naturalist and artist Chris Anderson will have their works on display along with other outdoor-themed artists. The Warren County Front Royal Appalachian Trail Community will also be on site to give information on their Quest Shenandoah program that gives hikers the chance to earn a special edition patch!