This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 16th

For the first time since 2019, Warren Coalition’s popular event “Celebrate Kids Day” returns Sunday, September 25th, bigger and better than ever! It will be held at Santmyers Youth Center (8th Street near Fantasy Land) from 1 pm to 4 pm. The cost for a bracelet that provides unlimited access to all activities is $1 per child (no cost for parents). Participation in the Health & Cake Walk is an additional $1 per participant.

Prior to COVID shut-downs, Celebrate Kids Day was an annual, much-anticipated event, drawing in more than 200 children of various ages each year. This year’s event will include inflatable rides such as a giant slide, obstacle course, bounce house, and T-ball challenge. There will also be pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, and games provided by Coalition staff and volunteers. Children will paint a small pumpkin (included in the price of the bracelet) while supplies last. In addition, there will be various games and activities provided by agencies from across Warren County.

In acknowledging the current state of the economy, the Warren Coalition decided to make this year’s Celebrate Kids Day even more affordable, cutting the bracelet fee from $5 to just $1 per child. This decision was made despite the fact that the cost to put on the event has increased. Generous sponsors have stepped forward to make this happen, including CBM Mortgage, Code Jamboree, Cool Techs Heating & Air, and Warren County Parks & Recreation.

In conjunction with the event, the Coalition will host a fundraiser featuring the Pitch Burst, a machine similar to a dunking booth, except that it drops a water-laden balloon on top of the “volunteer.” Community members have been challenged to raise $500 each to earn the “honor” of sitting in the Pitch Burst on the 25th. Participants will be announced soon!

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.