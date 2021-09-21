Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 24th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, September 24:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Addams Family 2”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Halloween Kill’s”
- “Ron’s Gone Wrong”
FRWRC Center Stage: Tana Hoffman with Phoenix Project
FRWRC CenterStage with Tana Hoffman, Realtor with Sager Real Estate, Mom, and President of the Board of Directors for the Phoenix Project. The Phoenix Project has an exciting fundraiser coming up on October 14, 6th Annual Wine Pull! Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind Tana and her bottle of wine:
Mission of the Phoenix Project, our community response to domestic violence:
Ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through empowerment, education, and community.
6th Annual Wine Pull to benefit the Phoenix Project
- Thursday, October 14, 2021
- 5pm – 7pm
- Front Royal Golf Club
- $45.00 a ticket – Every ticket includes food, hand painted wine glass, a glass of wine, and a bottle of wine or wine tasting.
- Basket Raffles and Auction Items
To learn more or to buy tickets visit:
- Phoenix Project on Facebook
- Phoenix Project on their Website
- Eventbrite
- Stop by the Phoenix Project Office for tickets in person.
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called CenterStage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!
“Empowering Women to Change Their World”
FRWRC.org
Northwest Community Services announces second season of podcast, Awareness 2 Action
Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Services Board is excited to announce the second season of its podcast Awareness 2 Action, which aims to promote wellness and resilience in the Shenandoah Valley through conversation.
Awareness 2 Action seeks to inform and inspire our community through highlighting personal stories of resilience, hope, and the work of individuals making a difference in their communities. Season one guest Angie Burleson, Founder/Executive Director of Arizona Recovers, described the process of awareness to action as “…being open to always learning something new and understanding how that may not just affect you but it may affect others…”. These thoughtful discussions are moderated by our host Casey Dwyer, who is a Prevention Support Specialist and Licensed Counselor.
Other guests from season one have included Miss America Camille Schrier, local Peer Recovery Specialist Jimeca Iyomere, and Keith Cartwright, Behavioral Health Wellness Consultant at Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Season two will kick off with an interview with Susan Betcher, a Page County resident who has 30 years of experience working with local youth. Other guests this season will include Tina Stevens-Culbreath and Rodney Culbreath, who are founders of the Just Me Movement; a nonprofit mentorship program that promotes diversity, inclusion and helps young people develop the skills to overcome adversity.
Episode 1 is now available on all major podcast platforms:
- Podbean
- Youtube
- Google Podcasts
- Spotify
- iHeartRadio
- Amazon Music
About Prevention and Wellness Services:
The mission of Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Service Board is to prevent substance misuse, suicide, and to bring awareness to these issues through a trauma informed lens in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. For more information go to www.nwcsb.com/prevention or contact Shannon Urum at shannon.urum@nwcsb.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram @LordFairfaxYRA to stay up to date with the latest from Awareness2Action.
Sons of the American Revolution present colors for an Honor Flight
On September 18, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented colors for an Honor Flight conducted out of Winchester, Virginia.
This event was sponsored by Honor Flight – Top of Virginia (HFTOV), a hub of the Honor Flight Network whose objective is to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices. They transport the vets to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. Top priority is given to World War II survivors and veterans who are terminally ill from all wars. They escort Korean War Veterans on a space available basis. They are currently accepting veterans who served prior to 1975.
This event is absolutely no cost to the veterans. HFTOV would not be able to provide this service without support from Guardians. These individuals play an important role in providing a safe and memorable experience for the Veteran. They assist the Vet from the time of departure until their return, and must be between 18-65 years of age.
On the day of the flight, veterans and guardians meet for a formal presentation of the colors prior to boarding buses for the trip. This particular trip was begun at Shenandoah University.
The Color Guard presented colors followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem and an invocation to start the day. The Color Guard formed an honorary column at present arms to salute the veterans as the prepared to board the buses.
Participating in the Colonel James Wood II Color Guard were Chapter President and Color Guard Commander Marc Robinson, Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Barry Schwoerer and Mike St Jacques.
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the signing of the Constitution of the United States
On 18 September 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Ceremony to commemorate the signing of the Constitution of the United States. The ceremony was conducted by the Shenandoah Christian Alliance (SCA) at Mt Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia. The event was a celebration of the signing of the Constitution on 17 September 1787 at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Prior to the Revolutionary War, each State had its own Constitution. After the war ended, the States united together to set up a federal government under the Articles of Confederation. The articles turned out to be a weak system of government and this needed to be changed. A convention was convened in May 1787 with 55 delegates from 12 States participating in the development of a government with three branches, Legislative, Executive, and Judicial complete with a system of checks and balances.
Rhode Island did not send delegates, as they believed there was too much emphasis on a strong federal government. Gouverneur Morris of New York was called upon to chair a committee to prepare a document for the consideration of the convention for ratification by the States. James Madison was the primary author of the document that was accepted by the delegates as the Constitution of the new Republic.
On 17 September, 38 of the attending delegates signed the document, and it was sent to the 13 States for ratification. Nine states were needed to accept it as the law of the land. Delaware was the first state to ratify, and New Hampshire was the ninth on 21 June 1788.
In 1791, 10 amendments, now known as the Bill of Rights, were ratified to provide clarity on State’s rights and individual freedoms. Since then, 17 additional amendments have been ratified as the law of the land.
After a welcome by Dale Carpenter (portraying George Washington), the CJWII Color Guard presented and posted the colors, followed by a presentation of historic flags by the American Heritage Girls. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by a member of Trail Life Boys, followed by a reading of the opening sentences from the Declaration of Independence and then the Preamble to the Constitution.
The event was emceed by Pastor Alan Morrison. Speakers included the Rt Rev Larry Johnson, Mark Quimby, Kelly O’Neal, John Austin, Pastor Roger Orman, Billy Williams, and Tom Reed.
General Washington called for a firing of a musket salute followed by the playing of Taps. Color Guard members included Marc Robinson, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Barry Schwoerer, and Mike St. Jacques.
Historic flag bearers from the American Heritage Girls were Maddie Girard, Charlotte Griffeth, Makinzie Clark, Adelaide Griffeth, and Leiah Clark who marched in procession with the color guard.
The musket squad was comprised of Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Barry Schwoerer, Mike St. Jacques, and drummer Doug Hall.
Update: Warren County High School Marching Wildcat Band Invitational
Warren County High School Marching Wildcat Band Will Host Our 5th Annual Wildcat Invitational, Tournament of Bands, September 25th, 2021 5 pm-9:00 pm, Warren County High School Football Field, 155 Westminster Drive. Gates Open at 4:30 pm, Admission $10 Adults, $8 Students & Seniors, Children 5 and under are Free.
Area high school bands from Strasburg, Skyline, Hedgesville, Clarke, Sherando, and our Warren County Marching Wildcats will perform. Come out and support our students and all the area bands competing.
A Little About the Band
David Dingess has been the Band Director at Warren County High School Since the fall of 2002. In that time, the band has performed in VA, WV, MD, PA, NY, and SC. During their Marching Band Season, they regularly represent the community in VA, WV, MD, and PA as they compete with their marching band show.
The band has been in constant improvement and is a three-time Virginia Honor Band and serves the community by marching in the Christmas Parade, Festival of Leaves Parade, Performing at the Veterans Day Ceremony, as well as representing our community in the Apple Blossom parade.
Upcoming Activities
The band also is in the middle of a NEW UNIFORM CAMPAIGN. We have been using the same marching uniforms for 20 years and are in desperate need of an upgrade. With the help of the community and fundraisers like this one, we hope to be in new uniforms in 2022. The cost for new uniforms will be in the range of $35,000 dollars, so it is a large endeavor for our group, especially while still competing and travel at a high rate.
Our Calendar is a busy one. Here is a list of upcoming performances for the rest of this calendar year.
October 2 Allegany MD Competition
October 9 Festival of Leaves Parade
October 16 Musselman WV Competition
October 23 Chapter Championships Spring Mills
October 30 STATE MARCHING ASSESSMENT
November 7 {(ACC’s)-Championships} Central Dauphin
November 11 Veteran’s Day
December 4 Christmas Parade
December 11 All District Tryouts
December 19 Christmas Concert
Feb 4-5 All District Band Event Millbrook H.S.
February 22 or 29 All State Tryouts JMU
March 5 or 12 HIGH SCHOOL ASSESSMENT
April 9, 16, or 23 Solo and Ensemble
April 10 Band Spring Concert
April 30 Apple Blossom
Sons of the American Revolution share US Constitution history with local seniors
During Constitution Week, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter conducted presentations on the United States Constitution at three senior living facilities. At each of these facilities, flags were posted and the Pledge of Allegiance recited with the residents. After a prayer, a presentation was made telling of the history of the Constitution.
In 1787, the government was a product of the Articles of Confederation, which proved to be weak and ineffective. A Constitutional Convention was convened in May 1787 with George Washington selected as President. 55 delegates were selected by 12 colonies to participate.
Rhode Island did not want a strong federal government and did not send delegates. On 14 May, opening day, only delegates from Pennsylvania and Virginia were present. It was not until 25 May that a quorum of nine states was in attendance and the process to revise the Articles of Confederation began.
On 30 May, a proposal was adopted to create a federal government consisting of three branches, Legislative, Executive, and Judiciary. The process of writing the document then began with a committee chaired by Gouverneur Morris of New York. The majority of the writing was done by Virginia delegate James Madison, who became known as the “Father of the Constitution”. After four months of discussion and compromise, the document was signed by 38 delegates on 17 September 1787.
Nine states needed to ratify the Constitution for it to become law. Delaware was the first, with New Hampshire the ninth. On 21 June 1788, it became the law of the land. It wasn’t until 29 May 1790 when Rhode Island vote for ratification that all 13 colonies had accepted it.
In 1791, the first 10 Amendments were added as the Bill of Rights to protect the rights of States and freedoms of individuals.
On 13 September, the Sons of the American Revolution were at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal. Dale Corey emceed with Larry Johnson, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Schwetke, and Bill Schwetke assisting in the presentation.
A brief history was given by the compatriots with a reading of the Preamble, an outline of the articles in the document, and the Bill of Rights.
On 14 September, the presentation was given to Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility in Bentonville by compatriots Corey, Daniel, D. Schwetke, and B. Schwetke.
On 15 September it was presented to Greenfield Senior Living Facility in Woodstock by compatriots Corey, Daniel, and Dennis Parmerter.
