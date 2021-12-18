Thomas Charles Kirk (1944 – 2021)

Mary Ellen Tisdale, 72, passed peacefully from this life into eternal life on Monday, December 13, 2021. She was a resident of Woods Cove Assisted Living in Front Royal, VA and was surrounded by family, friends, and staff at the time of her passing. Mary Ellen was born on September 15, 1949, in Topeka, KS, and was the eldest child of Col. James William Tisdale, Jr. (USAF, dec.) and Sarah Wyatt Clement Tisdale (dec.).

Mary Ellen graduated from Bishop Denis J. O’Connell High School then attended Virginia Commonwealth University, graduating with a degree in sociology. She began her professional career in human resources at Computer Sciences Corporation in Virginia. Because of her passion for politics and the law, Mary Ellen moved to Minnesota where she graduated from Hamline University Law School; she made law review. Mary Ellen was a successful corporate attorney with Control Data Corporation for several years before transitioning to the position of general counsel for the Norris Institute, a philanthropic organization devoted to education.

For her entire adult life, Mary Ellen was a tireless advocate for civil rights, participating in marches, fundraising campaigns, as well as local and state political rallies. She attended two Democratic National Conventions with a delegation from Minnesota and represented persons living with disabilities. She was honored to be present at a Rose Garden ceremony at the White House when then-President Clinton signed legislation related to persons with disabilities. She was also honored to attend one of the inaugural balls for President Obama.

Mary Ellen was an avid reader, loved watching the news, and enjoyed entertaining friends and colleagues. She readily put others at ease and loved meeting new people. Mary Ellen was a loyal and devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, and a life-long faithful Roman Catholic. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

Mary Ellen was pre-deceased by her parents and her brothers James William Tisdale, III, and Richard Thomas Tisdale. She is survived by her sisters Frances Marion Tisdale Watson (Tim, dec), Lucy Marsteller Tisdale Setliff (Ed), Margaret Anne Tisdale Macedonia, Jeannette Merrick Tisdale, Theresa Clement Tisdale (Roger), Veronica Tisdale Wrubel (Chris); by her brother John Harrison Tisdale (Julie); by her former spouse Albert Essel Robinson; and by 11 nieces and nephews and 16 grand nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests at a wake, which will be held 11:30-12:30 on Friday, December 17 at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 120 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm. The Catholic Rite of Committal will take place at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 20 at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA at Garden of Good Shepherd.