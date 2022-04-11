Thomas Elwood “Tommy” Runion (1951 – 2022)

Thomas Elwood “Tommy” Runion, 71, of Middletown, Virginia passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 2 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mr. Runion was born on January 4, 1951, in Tunnelton, West Virginia to the late William and Gladys Carver Runion. He was also preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. He retired from AP Woodson and was a member of Front Royal Moose Lodge #829.

Survivors include his two daughters, Tammy Bolt (Dannel) and Jennifer Berry Brown (Brian); two sisters, Rosalie Marsengill (Mike) and Barbie Tate; six grandchildren, Mathew Bolt, Katelyn Bolt, Taylor Bolt, Morgan Berry, Emma Berry, and Grace Berry and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.