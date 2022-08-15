Obituaries
Thomas J. Gibbons (1942 – 2022)
Tom was born on Christmas Day, 1942, and peacefully passed on August 11, 2022. He was surrounded by love and family.
Tom was a Captain in the US Marine Corps and served in Vietnam from 1966-1967. He went back to Vietnam with the CIA for two more years. Then, after gaining two master’s degrees, he became the Chief Librarian for the US Army, Europe. Tom and Ricky spent over 33 years overseas.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ricky, and by their daughter, Gaby, and their two grandchildren, Bradley and Alex.
In a private ceremony, he will be interred at the Quantico National Cemetery in Prince William County, Virginia.
Donations in lieu of flowers should go to the Blue Ridge Hospice organization.
Obituaries
Cora Mae Love (1945 – 2022)
Cora Mae Love, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held for Cora at 11 am on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Williams Chapel CME at 40 Chester St, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Dr. Bishop Michael J. Love and Reverend Willie Corbett officiating. The viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Following all services, her burial will take place at Good Hope Cemetery.
Cora was born on August 7, 1945, in New York, New York, to the late Enoch Walden Love, Sr., and Virginia Alba Louise Love. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Faye Love Grant.
Surviving Cora is her siblings, Kudzo Dobosu, Enoch Walden Love Jr. (Shirl), Thelma Love Russell, and Dr. Bishop Michael J. Love (Karen); her nieces and nephews, Irvin Grant, Carroll Russell Jr. (Theresa), Enoch Love III, Faron Russell (Johanna), Kalauwa Dobosu, Diana Clopton, Michael Love III, and Ali Dobosu; her grand nieces and nephews, Alexis Pasamonte, Carlise Russell, Alyssa Russell, Alivia Russell, LaAsia Love, Enoch Love IV, Avery Clopton, Evan Clopton, Makayla Grant, and Bailey Grant; and her great-grandnephew, Elijah Pasamonte.
Cora was a devout member of Williams Chapel CME and served as a stewardess in the church for many years.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com
Obituaries
Irvin Eugene “Hoggie” Grady (1955 – 2022)
Irvin Eugene “Hoggie” Grady, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held for Hoggie at 11 am on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, with Albert Stanley officiating. Following all services will be his entombment at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Hoggie was born on November 22, 1955, in White Post, Virginia, to the late Forrest and Mary Grady. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Allyson; his grandson, Forrest; his nephew, Lucky; and eight of his siblings.
Surviving Hoggie is his loving wife of 39 years, Penny Grady; his children, Travis Grady, Bambi Gordon, Colt Grady, Forrest Grady, Levi Grady, and Dillion Grady; his siblings, Albert, Valley, Danny, Alice, Mary Anne, and Donna Jill; and his 14 grandchildren.
Hoggie’s favorite pastime was spending a lot of time with his family. He loved his kids and grandkids deeply, and you could always find him outside, hard at work.
A visitation night will take place between 7-9 P.M. at Maddox Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Obituaries
Robert David Simpson (1978 – 2022)
Robert David Simpson, affectionately known as “Rob,” 44, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Rob was born on May 14, 1978, in Falls Church, Virginia, to Donald and Karen Miller Simpson. Rob was a devoted father, brother, son, uncle, and adoring and loving husband. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, fishing with his brother and father, and his annual family canoe trip with his son, father, brother, uncles, and nephews. Aside from being outside, Rob loved working with his hands and renovating the home he shared with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jane “Bam Bam” Miller. Surviving along with his parents are his wife, Julia Simpson; son, Tyler Simpson; three daughters, Adriana Simpson, Karissa Rodriguez, and Olivia Simpson; brother, Daniel Simpson; four sisters, Michelle Anderson, Christine Simpson, Jennifer Jackson, and Catherine Jackson; stepmother, Valerie Simpson; nephews, Jacob Sterner and Mason Simpson and nieces, Ella Simpson and Abigail Anderson.
Rob spent his younger years in Clifton and Burke, Virginia, with his dearest friends and spent the majority of his adult life in Manassas, Virginia, raising his children before moving to Bentonville, Virginia, to live out his dream of living near the Shenandoah River. He enjoyed spending his summers camping, canoeing, and floating on the river with his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038, or online at supporting.afsp.org.
Obituaries
James “Jim” Clayton Pugh Jr. (1932 – 2022)
James “Jim” Clayton Pugh Jr., 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Commonwealth Assisted Living.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 am at Marlow Heights Baptist Church, 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, with Pastor Jim Bunce and Pastor Wayne Woodard officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Pugh was born on April 18, 1932, in Roanoke, Virginia, to the late James Sr. and Bittie Carr Pugh. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Charles Pugh and Robert Pugh, and his sister, Geneva Peyton. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia, where he was a multi-year varsity football letterman. He was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Betty Darden Pugh; two sons, Thomas Pugh (Cindy) of Morgans Point Resort, Texas, and James C. Pugh III (Gretchen) of Huntly, Virginia; two daughters, Patricia Aadahl (Richard) of Williamsburg, Virginia and Tracy Delaney (Russell) of Roanoke, Virginia; two brothers, George Pugh (Kimmy) of Huntsville, Alabama and Franklin Pugh of Roanoke, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Darren Pugh, Heather Shipe (Kyle), Holly Hoover (Jesse), Hannah Delaney, Cameron Aadahl (Jordan), Rachel Delaney and Samuel Delaney; step-grandson, John Randall Perry and four step great-grandsons.
The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131.
Obituaries
Louise Kress Clark (1934 – 2022)
Louise Kress Clark, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 13, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Rev. Jim Bunce officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Clark was born August 7, 1934, in Saltville, Virginia, the daughter of the late Herbert S. and Hattie Anderson Kress. She was a charter member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society in Front Royal.
She was married to the late Oscar H. Clark, Jr. for 60 years before his passing in 2012.
Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Ralph and Wayne Kress.
Surviving are a son, Ron Clark and wife Ginny of Glen Allen, Virginia; one daughter, Kelly Clark Wilson and husband Chris of Waynesboro, Virginia; one brother, Bryan Kress and wife Linda of Front Royal; one grandson, Nathan Clark of Hopewell, Virginia; one granddaughter, Elyse Clark and husband Wesley of Westminster, Massachusetts; brother-in-law, Tom Clark and sisters-in-law, Joyce Clark Davis and Dorie Shriver; a host of fondly remembered, nieces, nephews, cousins, especially Jackie and Walt McAuliffe and Louise’s companion Brad Haynes.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Clark, Elyse Clark, Wesley Tse, Mark Lalumondiere, Scott Hesson, and Sean Marchi.
The honorary pallbearer will be her brother, Bryan Kress.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 13, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Warren Memorial Hospital for taking such great care of Louise.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marlow Heights Baptist Church, 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or Warren Memorial Hospital Foundation, 351 Valley Health Way, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Donald “Scott” Laidlaw (1960 – 2022)
Donald “Scott” Laidlaw, 61, of Middletown, Virginia passed away Monday, August 1, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Scott was born December 25, 1960, to the late Robert and Joan Kerly Laidlaw. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Laidlaw.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Barbara “Barb” Laidlaw; daughter, Samantha Laidlaw; son, Ian Laidlaw; three sisters, Kim LeBlanc, Dawne Miller, and Valerie Laidlaw. Also, surviving are nine nieces and nephews, Leslie Guthrie, Tyna Renner, Sarah Barb, Justin LeBlanc, Jeremy LeBlanc, Nathan Miller, Taylor Miller, Tanner Dockman, and Emily Dockman.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to PRS, 10455 White Granite Drive, Suite 400, Oakton, VA 22124.