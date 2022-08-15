Thomas J. Gibbons (1942 – 2022)

Tom was born on Christmas Day, 1942, and peacefully passed on August 11, 2022. He was surrounded by love and family.

Tom was a Captain in the US Marine Corps and served in Vietnam from 1966-1967. He went back to Vietnam with the CIA for two more years. Then, after gaining two master’s degrees, he became the Chief Librarian for the US Army, Europe. Tom and Ricky spent over 33 years overseas.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ricky, and by their daughter, Gaby, and their two grandchildren, Bradley and Alex.

In a private ceremony, he will be interred at the Quantico National Cemetery in Prince William County, Virginia.

Donations in lieu of flowers should go to the Blue Ridge Hospice organization.