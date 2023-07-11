Obituaries
Thomas James “Tom” Cummings (1955 – 2023)
Thomas James “Tom” Cummings, 67, departed this earth for glory on July 1, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, conducted by the Rev. Buzz Moore and Steve Foster. Interment will follow in Rockland Cemetery.
Tom was born November 11, 1955, in Quantico, Virginia, the son of the late Patricia F. Cummings and Russell Rock Cummings.
He leaves behind siblings Fran Mellott, Nancy Hedge, Mary Conklin, Rick Gaines, and Russ Cummings. He was preceded in death by his beloved in-laws, Dale and Jerri Ridgway.
Tom had a passion for Porsches and Harleys. He enjoyed exploring the dirt roads in Warren and surrounding counties. Tom enjoyed his work as a Network Engineer for T Mobile until his retirement in April. Ten years ago, Tom found his greatest joy, being a grandparent. His grandbabies were never far from his thoughts and were always in his prayers.
Tom is survived by his devoted wife, Mechelle “Shelley” Cummings; his children, Christopher Michael Cummings and Stephanie Dawn Yamamoto and her husband Luis; step-daughter, Dale Taylor Williams; step-son, David Brent Williams; and the joys of his life, his grandchildren, Myles Christopher Pfeifer, Rowan Daniel Gustafson, Emilia Grace Yamamoto, and Archer Ridgway Winterkorn. Tom was eagerly awaiting the birth of another grandson, who will carry his name.
Tom met his best friend, Bob Mulligan, at the beginning of eighth grade. He cherished their relationship. Tom was proud to be an “honorary” Mulligan and be lifelong friends with Bob, Dave, Jack, Marilyn, Corrine, and Janet, and also later with Bob’s wife, Gini. Dave English, a former brother-in-law, remained close as a brother to Tom. Julie Mullins, who introduced Tom and Mechelle, continued to be a close friend through the years.
Tom was fortunate to have worked with a fine group of people. Several became treasured friends, including Mike Mancil, Jeff Bradley, Andrew Haislmaie, Niyut Patel, Shazad Quershi, and Sherdina Tyus, who encouraged him during the last two months with humor, prayer, and friendship.
Tom considered Amazing Grace Gospel Barn to be his home church.
Pallbearers will be Bob Mulligan, Dave English, Mike Mancil, Jeff Bradley, Jesse Budd, and Chris Winterkorn.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 16, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amazing Grace Gospel Barn, c/o Steve Foster, 4796 Reliance Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Robert Jackson “Bob” Atkins (1931 – 2023)
Robert Jackson “Bob” Atkins, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor John Kenney officiating. Entombment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Virginia.
Mr. Atkins was born on June 10, 1931, in Flint Hill, Virginia, to the late Silas and Rosie Frazier Atkins. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Benny, Marie, Dorothy, and Mary Jane. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Local 77 Operating Engineers Union, District of Columbia Chapter. He was Methodist by faith and enjoyed watching Turning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 69 years, Vera Virginia “Ginny” Atkins; son, Rob Atkins (Vickie); daughter, Debbie Llewellyn (Charlie); two grandsons, Matthew Llewellyn (Molly) and Michael Llewellyn; two great-grandchildren, Kinley Llewellyn and Keaton Llewellyn and numerous nieces, nephews and close family friends.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Llewellyn, Michael Llewellyn, Charlie Llewellyn, Steve Heflin, Duane Williams and Billy Kenney.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Obituaries
Mollie B. “Shang” Natt (1950 – 2023)
Mollie B. “Shang” Natt, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11:00 am at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, with Pastor Elvi Rogers and Pastor Cecilio Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
Mrs. Natt was born on November 15, 1950, in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late Emanuel and Mollie King Thompson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Natt Jr., daughter, Mary Elizabeth Natt, and two brothers, Richard E. Thompson and Moses Thompson. She was a member of Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center.
Survivors include her three sons, Herman Thompson and his wife, Deborah of Winchester, Virginia, Samuel Joseph Natt of Front Royal and Charles Nathaniel Natt III of Front Royal; two daughters, Rachel Renee Natt of Front Royal and Priscilla Victoria Natt of Front Royal; two brothers, Clayton Thompson of Charlestown, West Virginia and Isaac Thompson of Front Royal; three sisters, Weedie Lillie Mae Baltimore of Manassas, Virginia, Louise Chunn of Front Royal and Geneva Conway of Inwood, West Virginia; seven grandchildren, Alexsis B. Thompson, Zachariah M. Thompson, Jazmine S. Thompson, Jayelan G. Natt, Cameran E. Pink, Colby P. Pink and Penelope E. Roberson and numerous other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family, care of Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Ralph D. Huffstickler (1958 – 2023)
Ralph D. Huffstickler, 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Services will be private.
Ralph was born May 23, 1958, in Wichita, Kansas, the son of the late Ralph and Dorothy Jean Huffstickler.
He was a U.S. Marine veteran and received many awards for his distinguished service. Ralph received the Award of Life Saving Act, Public Service Award, Expert Marksmanship Award, many commendations and multiple certificates of appreciation, and a Certificate of Appreciation from Pope John Paul II.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Mary Huffstickler; oldest son, Jacob Huffstickler, and wife Katie and their daughter, Delia; daughter, Corey Carlson, and husband James and their children, Jace and Paisley; youngest son, Matthew Huffstickler, and wife Brittany and their baby on the way, Miles; sister, Teresa Reed and husband Jim; nieces, Michelle Reed and Jenna Lowery; and great-nephew, Joseph Lowery. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Cindy Lowery.
Obituaries
Michael P. Bauer (1954 – 2023)
Michael P. Bauer, 68, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Mike was born on December 27, 1954, in Milwaukee, WI. He was the youngest of the five children of the late Michael and Dorothy (Bloedow) Bauer. Mike is survived by his brother Randolph (Margie) Bauer, sister Corinne (Robert) McGeever, and deceased sisters Christine Bauer and Geraldine Ward. Also, he is survived by several nephews, one niece, and a great-nephew.
Mike was a talented finish carpenter, painter, and bricklayer. He loved vegetable gardening and canning, all things history, water skiing, and working on everything mechanical.
Thanks to all that have supported and helped Mike over the years. A special thank you to George Cline and David Knowles for their kindness.
Mike will be laid to rest at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery with a private service.
Obituaries
James L. Gray (1948 – 2023)
James L. Gray, age 75, died unexpectedly on June 25, 2023, in Winchester, Virginia.
He is survived in death by his daughter, Rebecca G. Williams, and husband, Peanut Williams III; his daughter, Terri Tanner, and husband, Kevin Tanner; his siblings, Donnie Gray and Chucky Gray; and his lifetime cousin, best friend, and special brother, Doug Gray.
Jimmy was born in Virginia and served his country in the United States Army, and returned home to work for William A. Hazel for 40 years until he retired in 2018. He had a love for softball and played for many years in Fauquier County.
He did not wish to have any services, but a celebration of life will be held on July 22, 2023.
Obituaries
Doris “Jean” Cornwell (1944 – 2023)
Doris “Jean” Cornwell, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Pastor David Thompson officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas.
Jean was born on September 6, 1944, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to the late Emerson and Grace Simmons. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cornwell Sr., and her brother, Clellen Simmons.
Surviving Jean is her special partner for the last 18 years, David Bowers; her children, Michael Simmons, Charles “Snake” Cornwell Jr. (Brenda), Johnny Cornwell (Toni), Bruce “Bo” Cornwell (Tiffany), Cheryl Lester (Glenn) and Missy Earhart (Chris); her siblings, Charlotte Upton, Bobby Simmons, and Richard Simmons; her grandchildren, Ashley, Charlie, Danielle, Andrew, Jakob, Brianna, Jon, Josh, Jordan, Michael, Devin, Dylan, and C.J.; her 12 great-grandchildren; and her one great-great-grandchild.
David Walked into Jean’s life 18 years ago. Whilst entering this endeavor, he managed to walk into a wild and crazy family, and he took it on full steam. He loved Jean with every being in his body. He loved her unconditionally every day as much as the day before, if not more. He worshipped the ground she walked on and did any and everything to make sure she was happy. He can be identified by others as her rock, her safe haven, and her protector. He was a great man to her, and he is very appreciated by all of Jean’s kids and is very loved. Even with her gone, just know we will all be here for you.
Jean was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Elk Lodge. In her spare time, she loved line dancing, playing bingo, and visiting thrift stores.
Pallbearers will be Mike Gray “Sure Shot”, Rick Dye “Slo-moe”, Brian Popiel “Ice Water”, Chris Earhart, Dylan Henry, and Ronnie Wells.