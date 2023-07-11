Thomas James “Tom” Cummings (1955 – 2023)

Thomas James “Tom” Cummings, 67, departed this earth for glory on July 1, 2023.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, conducted by the Rev. Buzz Moore and Steve Foster. Interment will follow in Rockland Cemetery.

Tom was born November 11, 1955, in Quantico, Virginia, the son of the late Patricia F. Cummings and Russell Rock Cummings.

He leaves behind siblings Fran Mellott, Nancy Hedge, Mary Conklin, Rick Gaines, and Russ Cummings. He was preceded in death by his beloved in-laws, Dale and Jerri Ridgway.

Tom had a passion for Porsches and Harleys. He enjoyed exploring the dirt roads in Warren and surrounding counties. Tom enjoyed his work as a Network Engineer for T Mobile until his retirement in April. Ten years ago, Tom found his greatest joy, being a grandparent. His grandbabies were never far from his thoughts and were always in his prayers.

Tom is survived by his devoted wife, Mechelle “Shelley” Cummings; his children, Christopher Michael Cummings and Stephanie Dawn Yamamoto and her husband Luis; step-daughter, Dale Taylor Williams; step-son, David Brent Williams; and the joys of his life, his grandchildren, Myles Christopher Pfeifer, Rowan Daniel Gustafson, Emilia Grace Yamamoto, and Archer Ridgway Winterkorn. Tom was eagerly awaiting the birth of another grandson, who will carry his name.

Tom met his best friend, Bob Mulligan, at the beginning of eighth grade. He cherished their relationship. Tom was proud to be an “honorary” Mulligan and be lifelong friends with Bob, Dave, Jack, Marilyn, Corrine, and Janet, and also later with Bob’s wife, Gini. Dave English, a former brother-in-law, remained close as a brother to Tom. Julie Mullins, who introduced Tom and Mechelle, continued to be a close friend through the years.

Tom was fortunate to have worked with a fine group of people. Several became treasured friends, including Mike Mancil, Jeff Bradley, Andrew Haislmaie, Niyut Patel, Shazad Quershi, and Sherdina Tyus, who encouraged him during the last two months with humor, prayer, and friendship.

Tom considered Amazing Grace Gospel Barn to be his home church.

Pallbearers will be Bob Mulligan, Dave English, Mike Mancil, Jeff Bradley, Jesse Budd, and Chris Winterkorn.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 16, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amazing Grace Gospel Barn, c/o Steve Foster, 4796 Reliance Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.