Thomas “Tommy” G. Tharpe, Sr. (1949 – 2022)

Thomas “Tommy” G. Tharpe, Sr., 73, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 8, at 3:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Tommy was born July 21, 1949, in Browntown, Virginia, the son of the late Vernon David and Edith Virginia Rudacille Tharpe.

He worked for Kibler Furniture Company in Front Royal for 50 years. Tommy never met a stranger and would always talk to anyone he came in contact with. His laughter, quick wit, and jokes will be long remembered for many years to come. He will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends.

Surviving is his devoted wife of 53 years, Sharon B. Tharpe; one son, Thomas “Tommy” G. Tharpe, Jr. and wife Melissa of Winchester; one brother, Roger “Perks” Tharpe of Kenansville, North Carolina; three grandchildren whom he dearly loved and cherished, Tyler Faye Tharpe, Chloe Elizabeth Tharpe, and Thomas Evan Tharpe; a very special friend, Stephanie Tharpe, mother of Tyler Faye Tharpe; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Eddie Tharpe and Jack Tharpe.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 8, at Maddox Funeral Home from 2-2:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.