Thompson challenges Lloyd’s reasons for moving anti-vaccination choice consequences proposal forward – public hearing, vote slated for August 2
After writing a preview of Monday’s Front Royal Town Council work session based on Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio proprietor Annie Guttierrez’s analysis of minor changes to the Town’s Special Events Code, I thought I had the lead for the coming work session story figured out.
But that work session of July 12, took an unexpected turn 90 minutes in when a non-agenda item was raised during “Open Discussion” by Councilman Scott Lloyd. The “policy attorney” and “right-to-life” advocate, most prominently known nationally as former President Donald Trump’s Director of Refugee Resettlement during the child separation policy at the southern border, implored his colleagues to bring his pandemic-related, anti-vaccination choice consequences ordinance proposal to a vote despite admitting he knew he has no support for the initiative among them. Lloyd’s proposed ordinance would make it illegal for any business or “entity” in the Town of Front Royal to, not only fire but reposition or refuse to hire someone based on their refusal to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. It is a pandemic as of July 13, attributed with killing over 4 million worldwide, 611,700 nationally, 11,450 in Virginia, and 61 in Warren County in the last year and a half.
That lack of support, even among Lloyd’s fellow conservative Republican Committee council members is based on the town legal staff’s opinion such an initiative has no legal basis in Virginia, particularly as a Dillon Rule state in which municipal governments have no authority greater than what is defined for them by the state government.
With his point raised, Councilwoman Letasha Thompson confronted Lloyd about his reasoning for requesting a public vote on an initiative Lloyd said he wouldn’t mind being the “lone vote” in support of. “I have a question – what is the goal? I’m starting to think there’s a goal here, and I think it’s a very personal goal I’m trying to understand,” she began. “What is your next step? Because you’re asking to bring something to a vote that you literally know you’re going to be the only one to vote on the ‘yes’ line. So, I’m thinking there’s something beyond town council that you’re going for. And that’s fine but you need to let the rest of us know,” Thompson told Lloyd, citing what she said were at least 10 previous times Lloyd had brought the matter to the council table.
“So, I’d like to understand, do you have some ambition outside of Front Royal and the town council – is that what we’re doing? Because … it’s a bunch of push for something that you know isn’t going anywhere. But there has to be some personal gain for you, and I’m trying to figure out …” at which point Lloyd interrupted to respond.
“You say it isn’t going anywhere – it has nothing to do with any personal ambitions beyond town council. I have four years on this and I don’t really plan out career moves or anything, especially this kind of thing, that far in advance,” Lloyd asserted. Rather, he claimed representation of a constituent base concerned about the issue of employer-mandated COVID-19 vaccinations he has heard from over the past month.
“And they’re saying things like ‘I want to be able to get pregnant in the future. And I have concerns about this vaccine. But I also don’t want to lose my job because I don’t want to lose my health insurance. – And I want to do something to help those people,” Lloyd stated beating the table rhythmically with that final sentence to make his point. However, he failed to elaborate how a public vote he anticipated at 5-1 against an initiative the town attorney has stated could not stand up legally, might help those constituents. Particularly with the likelihood of town taxpayers having to support a costly, time-consuming, and likely losing legal fight with the State, were his ordinance proposal to be approved.
But Lloyd continued to press for taking his no employment consequences business mandate to a council meeting public hearing and vote. Again beating the meeting table rhythmically, he stated, “I’m fine with having the argument and losing on the merits” (see subheader section below).
He added that he would continue to try to convince his council colleagues to alter their stance to his side on his proposal to forbid private-sector businesses and other entities in town from being able to mandate vaccines for employees, or even reassign unvaccinated employees among other governmental dictates on private-sector operations.
“What are you afraid of?” Lloyd challenged Thompson of proceeding to a vote.
“It’s literally not enforceable – it’s a waste of time at this juncture,” Thompson countered of a council majority’s apparent consensus that Town Attorney Doug Napier’s opinion is legally sound.
Lloyd challenged Napier’s research and opinion on his proposal, asking for specific, directly related case histories. And while Napier previously cited specified written legislation indicating the State does have the authority to mandate vaccinations in a public health crisis, thus in a Dillon Rule state like Virginia seeming to eliminate a municipality’s ability to do the opposite, Lloyd expanded his legal inquiry to include a state government challenge of the legality of any municipal ordinance proposal in the past.
“Is there any case regarding dog walking, hand-standing, anything, carnivals, curb and gutter, credit card fees – is there anything?” Lloyd pressed Napier for a case history example of a state challenge of municipal code authority.
“I haven’t looked at it like that,” Napier replied.
“I’d like you to look at it like that,” Lloyd told the town attorney.
At this point, Mayor Holloway entered the fray.
“I can tell you I’m not going to have it on the agenda – I think it’s a waste of time,” Holloway told Lloyd, siding with Thompson on the “why are we doing this” aspect of a public vote.
Lloyd responded by challenging the mayor’s authority to limit his ability to force the issue to a meeting vote. “I was told that we changed our local ordinances because, in order to empower town councilmen to bring their own things on their agenda when the mayor doesn’t want it on the agenda. So, the code was designed for this specific circumstance,” Lloyd told the mayor. He then cited the support of a necessary second council member to bring the ordinance proposal forward over the mayor’s wishes. While not mentioned during the work session, staff later verified that support to move the matter forward came from Joseph McFadden.
“By the way, we’ve got two people to get it on the agenda since last month and we’re still playing this game,” Lloyd said with rising frustration aimed the town attorney’s way.
“I’m not in control of the agenda – I don’t do anything with it,” Napier pointed out.
“But you know what the town code says regarding the agenda,” Lloyd parried, refusing to take his sights off the only other lawyer at the table. Napier reiterated that he does not influence meeting agenda construction. With voices beginning to rise, Mayor Holloway asked Lloyd “to tone it down” – Uh oh.
“You know what, excuse me, I’ve been really polite about this. I’ve put it in emails, I’ve made polite requests over this for now weeks. And I’m not getting straight answers to direct questions,” Lloyd replied to the mayor, suggesting staff stonewalling of his desire to take the matter to a public vote. After some silent reading, Napier read the relevant code on agendas to council, minus the absent Gary Gillespie.
“The mayor or in his absence, the vice mayor, approves the final regular meeting and work session agendas before the publication and shall not remove any item on said agendas placed by at least two council members,” Napier read, leading to further back and forth.
The outcome is that Lloyd’s proposed town ordinance restrictions on businesses and other entities within the town limits being able to mandate employee vaccinations will be advertised for a public hearing and a vote slated at a special council meeting at Town Hall, 7 p.m. Monday, August 2. It was observed that the public would also have an opportunity to weigh in at the council’s regular meeting of June 26 at the Warren County Government Center. That opportunity would come during the Public Concerns portion of the meeting devoted to non-agenda items.
‘Fine with losing on the merits’
As to the merit of his offered example of a constituent fear of the COVID-19 vaccination based on the risk of female sterilization as a consequence of Coronavirus vaccinations, an online search revealed multiple news and medical reports attributing the concern to a “rebranding” of long-standing anti-vaccination “disinformation” claims with no verifiable scientific support base. Here is what the medical site “sciencebasedmedicine.org” posted June 7 on the matter:
“Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that anti-vaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true anti-vax lies.”
Of the claim that “a top Pfizer researcher” was raising concerns about a vaccine/sterilization link, a December 2020 Associated Press (AP) investigative report ruled the claim “FALSE”. The AP story by Beatrice Dupuy based the false claim, at least in part, on social media circulation of a “Health and Money News” story titled “Head of Pfizer Research: Covid Vaccine is Female Sterilization” naming a “retired” British doctor named Michael Yeadon, who left Pfizer nine years earlier, as the source. While AP could not locate Yeadon for comment, multiple practicing medical sources contacted by the writer debunked the alleged science cited in the article as the basis for the sterilization concern.
The Snopes fact-checking site noted that in his retirement, Yeadon and a German physician Wolfgang Wodarg had sent a letter of concern to the European Medicines Agency (ESA) citing a potential blocking of a placenta-forming protein in mammals related to the Pfizer vaccine. However, Yeadon and Wodarg’s letter to ESA never claimed the vaccine actually caused infertility in humans as the circulated Health and Money News headline/story suggested.
In fact, an online search of “support for COVID-19 vaccination/sterility claims” led to pages of links to articles and medical sites debunking any claims that COVID vaccinations have been linked to female or male infertility.
See the above-referenced discussion in the Town video, beginning just past the 1-hour-30 minute mark, as well other council business discussed that evening. That other business included an updated version of a new Special Events Permitting Code; a Water and Sewer Line Replacement Program to help town utility customers finance the replacement of aging, corroding water and sewer lines; a proposed ordinance amendment on Blighted and Non-Conforming Structures; Dusk to Dawn lighting in town and impacts on neighbors; and the advisability or not, of encouraging short-term rentals in town, among other topics.
Town announces replacement for retired Human Resource Director Julie Bush
The Town of Front Royal announces the selection of Dale Losee as its next Director of Human Resources (HR). Losee has extensive experience in HR, including working at the state level and earning the Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification.
“Human resources is rapidly changing, having a major impact on employee performance and retention, as well as the brand of the community,” says Town Manager Steven Hicks. “Losee has demonstrated that he will be an innovative team member, who understands the value of growing an exciting, healthy and flexible work environment where employees are engaged and focused on meeting the missions & goals of Front Royal.”
Goals for Human Resources include:
- Manage and execute Workforce and Organizational Performance Review
- Rewrite the Employee Handbook
- Succession Planning and employee retention
- Oversee and develop strategic plan and performance measures that will assist in the decision-making process for the annual budget development
- Establish a Learning Management System
- Develop and implement a first Wellness program
Losee comes from the New York State Insurance Fund, where he coordinated HR functions for 2,000 employees. He implemented strategic initiatives, including mentoring and training, to improve internal operations while working with department heads to ensure fair and equitable solutions to employee-related matters.
“I am honored to join the Front Royal team and look forward to advancing the town’s values with visionary leadership in human resources,” says Losee. “My wife and I have a deep appreciation for the vibrancy and beauty in this community and look forward to making Front Royal our home.”
Losee earned a master’s degree in public administration at Binghamton University and a Bachelor of Science degree in history from the State University of New York at Oneonta. He served as Vice President on the Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County Board and helped develop a non-profit that focuses on dental healthcare for children.
Losee will begin his job on Monday, August 2. He replaces former Director Julie Bush, who recently retired. Special thanks go to interim Director of Human Resources Laura Mclntosh, who was essential in leading a seamless transition through the selection and hiring process.
(Press Release from the Town of Front Royal)
Jig & Jive Dance Studio proprietor urges more changes to new Special Events Code – will town staff, council listen?
As the Front Royal Town Council prepared to readdress citizen and organizational concerns about a ranking “matrix” developed to qualify or disqualify special event applications for the downtown historic business district at a Monday, July 12 work session, one of those concerned citizens with a vested interest in the proposal circulated a critique of what was being brought to the table that evening.
While acknowledging some minor improvements, Annie Guttierrez of the East Main Street-based Jig & Jive Dance Studio echoed an overarching critique she first made at council’s June 28 meeting. We will let Guttierrez speak for herself as stated in a widely-circulated morning of July 12 email:
“Events that make money, bring in tourists, and have a large support network are highly favored. The matrix criteria and the information required reek of micromanaging and government oversight … We (the Studio and other small businesses) most likely won’t meet the 33 minimum requirement (score), but draw too large of an audience to qualify for the first level, ‘Community Gatherings’. Thus, we either reduce our numbers to less than 25 in order to use our Town’s public space or we jump hoops to make the event bigger (vendors, more businesses participating, etc…) than a simple performance or small festival for the community. The hole in this matrix system is still gaping,” Guttierrez offered.
She repeated concern expressed in late June at the subjective authority given to the town manager or “his designee” and the “Catch-22” the ranking “Matrix” (there’s two nightmarish Hollywood film references to this proposal) appears to relegate smaller, community-directed event to:
“Small community events (ex: Shamrock Festival and our winter recital) which bring in far more than 25 persons and use amplification, have to qualify on the matrix and go through the extensive paperwork process where the organizer must ‘demonstrate on the application’ why the event is worthy of being permitted, how it’s being run, why, and whom it will benefit. All the questions and requirements from the initial matrix proposal remain,” she asserted, adding, “The updated proposal still requires a ridiculous amount of early planning and detailed paperwork on the permit application. It borders on writing a defensive paper – College flashbacks are forthcoming.” – OUCH!!!
And with her email going out before noon, Guttierrez urged its readers to contact council, the mayor and town staff about the unresolved concerns the proposal would bring to community events like her dance studio’s outdoor performance recitals.
Did they or might they show up for the 7 p.m. Town Hall work session to seek input, and to what effect? – See tomorrow’s Royal Examiner story on the July 12 work session discussion.
Guttierrez included LINKS to both the current Town proposal and her alternate proposal presented to the Town on June 28, as well as the Royal Examiner story on the June 28 meeting discussion and the Town video of that meeting:
- The Current Proposal: frontroyalva.com/AgendaCenter
- The Three Tier Alternate Option Proposed at the Last Council Meeting: docs.google.com/document
- Royal Examiner story: Special Events code, credit card fee waiver set for further council review
- The Last Council Meeting on this Topic (Video and Article): frontroyalva.new.swagit.com
Warren County Democratic Committee names new Outreach Coordinator
The Warren County Democratic Committee has named Paul Miller as its Membership and Outreach Coordinator.
WCDC chair Eric Olson announced the appointment at the June meeting of the committee. Of the decision, Chairman Olson said, “We are excited to have Paul join our leadership team. He brings impressive marketing, management, and communication skills, plus a real commitment to helping Democrats improve the quality of life locally, statewide, and nationally.”
Miller, a lifelong native of Warren County and local business owner, said his intention is to make it easy for area progressives to learn more about membership with the committee. He notes that as more and more people relocate to Warren County, it is important that WCDC be visible to both native Democrats and new residents with progressive views.
“There are a lot of people who think government can’t work for them, but when we all get involved, especially at the local level, we can play an instrumental role in the quality of life here at home.”
Miller went on to say, “Those of us who elected Democrats in Virginia are already seeing some of the improvements we wanted. The minimum wage is up for the first time in twelve years, voting is easier with Sunday voting and postage-paid mail-in ballots, the death penalty has been abolished, and we’ve raised wages for state employees, including teachers, sheriff’s deputies, and state police. The legalization of recreational marijuana, passed by state Democrats this year, takes an unnecessary burden off law enforcement and the legal system.
“And importantly to me, as a member of the LGBTQ community, Virginia Democrats ended the Panic Defense law that allowed people to murder lesbian, gay, or transgender people with a dubious legal defense.”
To learn more about membership or volunteering with WCDC, Miller encourages interested parties to visit warrencodems.org or to start a conversation with him directly at outreach.warrendems@gmail.com.
EDA in Focus
EDA Finance Committee scrutinizes FY-22 Budget proposal, dynamics
Friday morning, July 9, the Finance Committee of the Warren County Economic Development Authority met to discuss the EDA’s Fiscal Year-2022 Budget proposal. In addition to Committee Chairman Jim Wolfe and members Jorie Martin and Tom Patteson, present for the in-person meeting at the EDA’s Kendrick Lane Office were EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne, Executive Director Doug Parsons, Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson, and County Board of Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers.
The County Board of Supervisors holds the purse strings for the EDA, as the new EDA board and staff continue to navigate the financial and legal aftermath of the $26-million-dollar-plus financial scandal uncovered during the administrative leadership of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald and a previous EDA Board of Directors.
How the financial consequences of that yet-to-be resolved civilly or criminally alleged misuse, embezzlement or fraudulent acquisition of EDA resources continues to impact the retooled EDA was a topic of interest during the committee meeting. As annual debt service revenues from property rentals and loan paybacks versus loan debt service expenses were discussed in a second phase of the budget review, that point was made quite pointedly after a debt service revenue deficit of $704,700 was noted.
“Let’s make this clear for the public,” Committee Chairman Wolfe injected with a glance the media’s way, continuing, “So, there are three (primary) figures on the page … there is the $220,000 General Fund Operating Allocation. And the way to think about it is as a matter of public policy the County says, ‘economic development is a good idea, let’s put some money toward that kind of development’.
“There’s another operating supplement of … $39,200.
“And because of all the debts of prior activities, there’s another roughly $700,000 in unfunded debt payments because of past transactions. Those don’t have anything to do with current economic development or moving forward. That’s trying to clean up after the other ones. – Did I misstate that in any way?” Wolfe concluded with a question for his EDA colleagues.
Rather than a correction, Executive Director Doug Parsons elaborated on Wolfe’s observation with added detail on how the deficit numbers broke down between inherited debt versus that acquired by the new EDA – the short answer being all six of current EDA loans with a total annual debt service of about $1.5 million were inherited and none acquired by the retooled EDA board and staff.
During the committee meeting Parson also pointed to a $658,000 General Fund Cap number plugged in by the county administrator that could be adjusted upwards to help cover that $704,700 debt service shortfall. The shortfall was created by the difference in the $1,556,700 annual debt service of the six inherited EDA loans and the $852,000 of Offsetting annual revenue from the Baugh Drive Warehouse rent ($345,600) and the ITFederal Loan payback ($506,400).
Operations and the Future
In the first phase of discussion it was the Operational Budget under scrutiny as the new EDA board and staff continues to move forward with economic development in the community, while still traversing the legal and civil liability minefield of the financial scandal referenced above. A 28-line-item FY-22 Operational Budget totaling $367,100 was brought to the table.
Major areas of concern discussed included “Marketing” of the community to potential businesses seeking a favorable geographic and social environment; “Maintenance” of EDA properties – variables and potential HVAC costs at Baugh Drive and the EDA office complex were put on the table; “Legal” and “Auditing” fees; “Insurance” including, not only “Property Insurance”, but also “Professional Liability” insurance; the impact of a 2.5% Cost Of Living Act (COLA) increase on staff salaries; and continued efforts on community education to limit and reverse the spread of the Spotted Lanternfly in the county.
Wolfe observed from his experience that marketing was often a first budget line item to be reduced during tight economic times, but added that “it should be the last”. A $10,000 “Marketing” request was reduced to $4,300 by the County Administration. While the importance of advertising was agreed upon, its type and context to achieve maximum positive exposure and result remains an issue the EDA Board has devoted some discussion to recently. How that may translate into a final number submission remains to be seen.
A $10,000 “Maintenance” request was unaltered by the County. However, with looming HVAC maintenance or replacement issues at several locations, the potential need of more than the originally submitted amount was noted.
Legal, Auditing & Insurance variables
Legal fees were listed at $84,000 – pared back from a $96,000 request – and auditor fees at $17,500. It was explained the $17,500 was for one fiscal year’s audit. But the advantage of seeking both the FY-2020 and FY-2021 audits in the coming budget year was broached to catch the EDA up with the County in the auditing process. This past year the EDA went through a lengthy, soon-to-be finalized by the firm of Brown-Edwards, audit of the FY-2018 and FY-2019 budget years when alleged embezzlements and other financial misappropriations were occurring.
Of the coming-year audits beginning with FY-2020, Parsons commented: “They will be drastically more simple than 2018 and 2019 because we were all here” throughout those years’ budget and operational processes.
It was noted that while the EDA must put the FY-2020-and-21 audit services out to bid, due to their experience here through more trying budget cycles it seemed a longshot that Browne-Edwards would not get the call back.
On the insurance front, $10,000 was listed for “Property Insurance” and $400 for “Professionally Liability Insurance”. With the EDA having received a $500,000 “Liability” payoff from current carrier Cincinnati Insurance, the potential of a bidding war to pick up the Warren County EDA’s liability coverage seems slim.
“I’ve been working on this for nine months and nobody will touch us,” Martin told her colleagues of interest from other companies. The advisability of sticking with Cincinnati if possible, but changing local agent Stoneburner-Carter due to proprietor Tony Carter’s current and past seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, was broached.
Front Royal announces new Director of Planning and Community Development
The Town of Front Royal welcomes Lauren Kopishke as Planning and Community Development Director. “Kopishke’s experience will be valuable to Front Royal as we move forward with a new Comprehensive Land Use Plan and creating additional business-friendly policies,” explains Steven Hicks, Town Manager.
Kopishke comes to Front Royal from Fauquier County, where she served as a Planner in Community Development specializing in identifying strategies to meet community goals and vision. She is an experienced plan reviewer and case manager, assisting clients through the permitting processes. “I am pleased to join the progressive Front Royal team as the Town develops new plans for economic growth, opportunity, and quality of life improvements,” says Lauren Kopishke.
Prior to working for Fauquier County, Kopishke served as Planner for the Town of Round Hill in Loudoun County where she specialized in Comprehensive Plan updates. She developed a permitting process and obtained grants for the first Appalachian Trail Festival in Round Hill. Kopishke’s experience also includes working in the Department of Planning and Zoning for Calvert County, Maryland, and four years in the private sector working for Bohler Engineering where she conducted research and guided commercial clients through complex development processes.
“Starting my career in the private sector allowed me to see how Planning and Land Use Policies affect and shape local government’s vision. Cumbersome and complex permitting, and development processes can significantly hinder business growth and new business recruitment. It is imperative that we strive to streamline public policies to foster a truly business-friendly environment and ensure a positive public/private working relationship,” explains Kopishke.
Kopishke earned a Bachelor of Science in Geography and Geosciences at Salisbury University. She received a Master’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning with a concentration in Environmental and Land Use Planning, and a Graduate Certificate in Watershed Management from Virginia Tech. Kopishke is a Certified Zoning Administrator for the Commonwealth of Virginia, an active member of the American Planning Association, and serves on the Town’s Board of Architectural Review.
Kopishke will start August 2nd and replaces former Director Tim Wilson who moved to the job of County Administrator in Gates County, NC.
Town Planning Commission scrutinizes requests on changes to its function, downtown residential zoning parameters
One thing was perfectly clear from a nearly two-hour, Wednesday evening, June 30th work session discussion of the Front Royal Planning Commission – and that is that there is very little clarity, or direct communications from the Town Council and staff to the town planners about desired changes to downtown zoning codes regarding the development of apartments, or for that matter changes to the planning commission’s role in the rezoning and permitting application process.
One immediate sign of that lack of communication was the absence of any representative from the council or the town administrative or legal staff to answer questions.
The 7 p.m. work session in the second-floor meeting room at Town Hall had a one-topic agenda:
“Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment #FRZORDAM 2519-2021 initiated by a resolution of the Front Royal Town Council. The purposes of the proposed amendments are to change the use regulations of the C-2 Downtown Business District pertaining to the administrative permitting of residential units and the special use permitting of apartments by Town Council.”
Of the apartment development ordinance proposal originally presented to the planning commission, Royal Examiner’s Stephen Sill (out of town Wednesday) wrote of the commission’s June 16 meeting: “The amended ordinance mainly rescinds or loosens some restrictions on developing apartments in the Downtown Commercial District (C-2) … In this meeting, the commissioners were presented with a revised version of the ordinance text change. Where the first draft of the ordinance allowed for the conversion of existing commercial or residential structures to increase the number of dwelling units to not more than 8, applied exemptions for minimum lot size, building height, parking space, and other restrictions to the entire downtown business district, the new version restricts those exceptions to properties fronting East Main St. from Royal Avenue to Happy Creek, Chester Street from E. Main St to E. 2nd St, and E. Jackson St from S. Royal Ave to Church St.”
Two weeks later the commission reviewed further tweaks to the proposal made by planning staff based on previous commissioner comments. Present for the discussion was Chris Brock, the Planning Department’s Deputy Zoning Administrator/Code Enforcement Officer, who is also currently tasked as the Interim Planning & Community Development Directors in the wake of the dismissals of Planning Director Jeremy Camp and Community Development Director Felicia Hart as part of then Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s early-2020 downsizing of town staff, including several department heads. Planner 1/GIS Coordinator Alfredo Velasquez joined Brock at the meeting.
But two weeks on questions remained about, not only staff-suggested changes but portions of the original document. How apartments were defined as to size, ground footprint, “conversion” of existing structure parameters versus new construction, parking availability, and maintenance of the district’s downtown commercial presence, were all cited as matters of concern in the proposal sent by council to the planning commission for approval.
“But again, having no contact with council on this, and no (planning) director (who has traditionally been the commission’s liaison to the town’s elected officials) I don’t know what the answer is to that,” Commissioner Darryl Merchant said of one of his questions on parameters of the draft apartment ordinance proposal.
Connected by phone, Commissioner Connie Marshner wondered at wording indicating apartments as small as 250 to 300 square feet would be allowed. Whether apartments would be allowed on the first floors was also a concern as the impacted area is the center of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District, where apartments above existing first-floor businesses along East Main Street have been the traditional residential presence. – “I thought our intent was to create commercial opportunities,” her colleague Merchant said of the potential of first-floor apartments being facilitated in the downtown commercial center by the proposed ordinance changes.
Merchant also wondered at vagaries surrounding parking requirements and waivers for downtown lots – the posted two-hour downtown parking restriction has been traditionally not enforced for business and residential tenants.
As to legal implications of some of the ordinance sections, Merchant bemoaned the absence of town legal staff to address questions. He also pointed to the lack of operational Town recording or live broadcast equipment in use for the planning commission work session – “They use it for council work sessions,” it was observed.
Reading text from the ordinance draft, Merchant referred to “word games” he interpreted as creating more vagaries around regulations, in this case to “minimum lot sizes” as applied to “conversion” of existing commercial structures to apartment uses.
“We want to avoid unintended consequences,” Merchant told his colleagues. While not addressed directly Wednesday evening, whether council-proposed changes could impact zoning permitting for a 60-unit apartment proposal at the old Murphy Building property at the intersection of East Main and Church Streets, which the commission just learned of from applicant Bill Barnett at their previous meeting, may have weighed into the “unintended consequences” discussion. “Dogged by the details: Town Planning commission mulls zoning and ordinance changes while waiting for a new Planning Director”
Oh, and then there’s this
The extensive discussion without any answers from the council-administrative-legal side of town government led to an examination of a second, related council resolution regarding proposed changes to the planning commission and planning department side of the permitting and zoning equations.
“Do we wish to make the changes council wishes us to make?” Commission Chairman Doug Jones asked in introducing those proposed changes contained in a council resolution forwarded to the commission. A copy of that resolution included in the agenda packet was dated April 26, 2021. The council resolution on proposed zoning code changes related to permitting of apartment development was dated February 8, 2021.
At issue for commissioners was not the fact, that as noted the planning commission is essentially an advisory body to council on permitting and zoning issues with some approval authority based in existing town codes and zoning ordinances, but that somehow the proposed changes would make the review system more efficient, streamlined or clear in its intent. Might it not achieve the opposite, some wondered.
“What we do is make sure that the applications before us comply with our code to the letter. And some people apparently don’t like that. The whole premise of this thing is based on their interpretation or their feeling that there’s some conflict – there is no conflict,” Merchant stated, adding pointedly, “I am very opposed to that premise (of a conflict in the roles of the planning commission and council). All we do is a review and make recommendations.”
“If that’s the intent … to make things smoother for somebody, wouldn’t that add another layer?” Commissioner Josh Ingram asked after hearing from Planner 1/GIS Coordinator Velasquez that the day-to-day operations of planning staff wouldn’t be significantly impacted by the council-sought changes throwing authority to the town manager or his designee, and away from the Zoning Administrator or Planning Director.
“What it says right now is that if a zoning request is denied – we have a Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) already. So, there’s just another layer being added,” Ingram reasoned of existing permitting structures and processes versus what has been sent to the planning commission by council for approval of adjustments to that structure.
Relevant passages (with underlining added) of town council’s April Resolution on “Planning Commission Authority” include:
“WHEREAS, Chapter 148, Section 515 of the Town Code regulates the submission and review of Major Site Development Plans as identifies the Planning Commission as the approving authority for such plans that are required as part of the zoning approvals for select uses allowed by right and allowed by special use permit by the Zoning Administrator and Town Council, respectively, pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 175, Zoning; and,
“WHEREAS, to make Town Code better organized and efficient to use, all zoning application requirements, processes, use and development regulations, and the like, such as zoning based site sketches and plans, parking and loading requirements, and other zoning related requirements as may found in Town Code Chapter 148 should be moved to Chapter 175 Zoning; and,
“WHEREAS, it is found that designating the Planning Commission with the authority to approve Major Site Plans may interfere or conflict with the powers of the Zoning Administrator and even that of the Town Council in the review and approval of their respective zoning applications as well as adding time and cost to the zoning review and decision-making process of both forms of permit approval; and,
“WHEREAS, the Town Council desires to designate the Town Manager, or his designee Deputy Zoning Administrator (Director of Planning), as the Zoning Administrator and remove the Director of Planning from this official authority” leading to the payoff paragraph:
“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town Council of the Town of Front Royal, Virginia, in the furtherance of promoting the public necessity, convenience, general welfare, and for good zoning practice does hereby initiate amendments to Chapter 148, Subdivision and Land Development, to change the review and approving authority, and all other matters related to the processing of Major Site Development Plan Applications in their entirety from the Planning Commission to the “Town Manager” charged with the administration of Chapter 148. Moreover, all references to this change as contained in Chapter 175, Zoning, as well as all other approval authorities related to required development plans and plats as required by the Zoning Ordinance are to be amended accordingly by either deletion or changing such authority from the Planning Commission to the Town Manager, or his designee as the Zoning Administrator as deemed most clear and appropriate.
With Chairman Jones slated to speak with private sector consultant Cody Christensen of RK&K (Rummel, Kelpper and Kahl), described as a “code writer” the next morning by phone, Marchant suggested that Merchant, who had raised the most detailed questions on the draft, participate in that call with Chairman Jones seeking some legal and policy clarification on the draft ordinance. Merchant agreed to do so at his colleagues’ request.
Stay tuned as these proposals with implications, not only on permitting of future downtown residential apartment proposals but any by-right re-zoning application in the Town of Front Royal, progresses – maybe next time with video broadcast and recording equipment in place.
