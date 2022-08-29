Thorough preparation makes all the difference

Congratulations! You’ve been called in for a job interview. It’s not a sure thing yet, though! You’re going to have to prepare properly to maximize your chances of success. You can be certain that Recruiters want to ensure that you are the best candidate for the job. They will certainly try to unsettle you. Show them that they had good reason to ask you to come for an interview and… Dazzle them!

Initially, find out as much as possible about the company and any relevant information concerning the future assignments for the position you will eventually occupy. Consider the qualities necessary for performing these tasks and list your most convincing achievements. Determine the recruiters’ expectations, too: When they offer details about their organization, its mission, and corporate values, you will get a good idea of the type of employees they need. Learn your CV by heart to make it easier for you to control what you say during the interview. Then, identify what motivates you and what your career goals are. Prepare yourself mentally by starting with confidence and a winning attitude. Put aside all concerns that could block your energy.

Arrive at the interview with your CV. A well-groomed appearance, a firm handshake, and a confident smile will give a good impression. Greet the interviewer by name. Sit up straight and maintain eye contact with the people you’re talking to; be natural. Don’t interrupt, and don’t hesitate to ask for a question to be rephrased if you didn’t understand something. Show your interest and, at the end of the interview, don’t hesitate to ask a few questions. Remember to thank the interviewers and initiate handshakes with each of them.