Job Market
Thorough preparation makes all the difference
Congratulations! You’ve been called in for a job interview. It’s not a sure thing yet, though! You’re going to have to prepare properly to maximize your chances of success. You can be certain that Recruiters want to ensure that you are the best candidate for the job. They will certainly try to unsettle you. Show them that they had good reason to ask you to come for an interview and… Dazzle them!
Initially, find out as much as possible about the company and any relevant information concerning the future assignments for the position you will eventually occupy. Consider the qualities necessary for performing these tasks and list your most convincing achievements. Determine the recruiters’ expectations, too: When they offer details about their organization, its mission, and corporate values, you will get a good idea of the type of employees they need. Learn your CV by heart to make it easier for you to control what you say during the interview. Then, identify what motivates you and what your career goals are. Prepare yourself mentally by starting with confidence and a winning attitude. Put aside all concerns that could block your energy.
Arrive at the interview with your CV. A well-groomed appearance, a firm handshake, and a confident smile will give a good impression. Greet the interviewer by name. Sit up straight and maintain eye contact with the people you’re talking to; be natural. Don’t interrupt, and don’t hesitate to ask for a question to be rephrased if you didn’t understand something. Show your interest and, at the end of the interview, don’t hesitate to ask a few questions. Remember to thank the interviewers and initiate handshakes with each of them.
Experience is worth its weight in gold
You’re over 40 years old, have lost your job, and fear that your age will only be a handicap on the job market? Right now, you’re probably in the process of questioning your abilities, and your self-confidence has hit rock bottom. What’s more, because of your accumulated years of experience, you don’t want to drop to the bottom of the ladder — you’re looking for a competitive salary. Employers are not always ready to pay well; yet, by investing in an experienced candidate, the company will gain efficiency.
Establishing a list of your achievements, experience, abilities, and qualities is an important step in your job search. This crucial process will allow you to realize your true value.
The majority of employers are favorable to the idea of hiring workers older than 40 for several reasons: Acquired experience, maturity, stability, performance, assiduousness, and availability. The person knows him or herself well, knows what they can offer the company, and has solid references.
Therefore, it is essential to see your age as an advantage. Having a positive attitude about your age is imperative because if you aren’t convinced of the benefits, how can you convince someone else? Perhaps you’re older, but you’re also a person who possesses many qualities and assets that make you the person an employer is looking for. Never doubt this. Have confidence in yourself and go for it!
Networking to the rescue!
Job hunting is a full-time job in itself and requires a good amount of planning. Looking at the help wanted ads on local job sites is definitely an excellent place to start; however, much more needs to be done. Along with keeping an eye on advertised job offers, many people also look for work through networking, which basically involves telling as many people as possible that they are actively seeking employment.
There are three different types of networks: Personal networks that include family and close friends, professional networks made up of people encountered in the working environment or during the job hunting process, and virtual networks that can include the two preceding groups as well as online encounters, particularly through professional networks. Sites such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter have become extremely popular ways for people to communicate.
People who have a good network participate in other people’s lives by giving and receiving information, advice, support, and commitment. By making use of this network, you will greatly increase your chances of finding the right job quickly and easily. Therefore, go for it, be dynamic and… Start networking!
3 universal training courses
Corporate training is often aimed at increasing an employee’s knowledge in a specific area, such as mastering a software program. But some training programs can help improve the productivity and motivation of all categories of employees. Here are three you may want to consider.
1. Time management
As the saying goes, time is money. After all, your employees must effectively manage their time to help improve your business’ success. Poor time management can lead to stress, mis¬sed deadlines, and inferior-quality work. Consequently, time management training can help your employees stay organized, efficient, and productive by giving them the tools and techniques to use their time wisely.
2. Effective communication
Businesses need employees with good interpersonal communication skills to improve collaboration. Basic communication skills can help avoid bad working relationships that could hurt your company’s success. Whether targeted at face-to-face meetings, Zoom conferences, or email exchanges, a course on effective communication will ensure your employees have the necessary skills to interact professionally with each other and your customers.
3. Leadership
It’s not always easy to tell which employees have leadership potential. That’s why providing leadership training to all your employees, not only managers and supervisors, is important. By improving their leadership skills, you’ll be helping your employees grow within your company, giving them the capacity to take on new roles and responsibilities.
Remember that today’s employees are tomorrow’s leaders.
Your resume is your calling card
Writing a curriculum vitae is a very important step for anyone looking for work. A CV describes your professional career, your skills, and abilities. While it should always be concise, a quick once over should attract the attention of prospective employers, encouraging them to want to know more about you.
You may think creating an eye-catching CV is easy, but nothing could be further from the truth! A few proven rules must be followed to allow you to stand out in this competitive world. There are no excuses for poorly written CVs these days: Countless examples and templates are available for writing, updating, or revising a CV for those who need a clear, concise document.
If you want more personalized help, many human resources consulting companies will, for a fee, write your CV with the information you will have provided, either in person or online via the Internet. These specialists study each client’s specific case, create new sections in the CV adapted to their particular situation, and build a strategic page layout with the predominant key points at the forefront.
No matter how you do it, your ultimate goal is to be called in for an interview. Therefore, be sure to put all the chances on your side!
How to land your first job as a recent graduate
Did you recently graduate from university? Are you looking for your first real job? Although you may come across jobs that require several years of experience, don’t be discouraged. Here are a few tips to get your application noticed.
Inform your contacts
Tell your parents, friends, and former classmates about your job search. Try to name specific companies that interest you. Someone you know may have a close connection that can help you adjust your application accordingly and increase your chances of being selected. It’s a good idea to participate in networking activities and publicize your job search on social media.
Be humble
Be realistic. Don’t apply for high-level jobs with six-figure salaries. This will only leave you disappointed. As a new graduate, think of your first job as an opportunity to gain experience and prove yourself. If you work hard, you’ll eventually climb up the corporate ladder.
Take care of your paperwork
You’ll probably be up against several other candidates vying for the same position. Therefore, make your resume and cover letter stand out by incorporating relevant keywords and action verbs to capture the recruiter’s attention. You may want to hire a resume-writing specialist to help you launch your career.
Browse your local job banks to find a career that suits your skillset.
Boredom-burnout syndrome
Burn-out syndrome, commonly known as burn-out, is generally associated with an overload of work and a high level of stress over a long period of time. However, a related phenomenon is increasingly observed in the working world: boredom-burnout syndrome or bore-out. Here’s what you need to know.
Causes
You could develop bore-out if one or more of the following applies to your professional situation:
• The tasks you’re given at work are repetitive and boring
• There’s no possibility of advancement within your organization
• You’re overqualified for the position you hold
• Your employer doesn’t provide sufficient praise
• Your workload is insufficient
Solutions
Before you feel completely worn out and tempted to quit, try talking to your manager. If necessary, they can modify your tasks and responsibilities to increase your satisfaction.
If your employer doesn’t offer to improve your situation, consider changing jobs or careers. You may even want to return to school to find a stimulating and rewarding job that’s worthy of your abilities.
If you’re suffering from a loss of self-esteem, extreme fatigue, or depression, consult a healthcare professional.
