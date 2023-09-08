Opinion
Thou Shall Not Steal
The Warren County BOS on Monday evening convinced me that along with tormenting the LGBTQ members of the community, what I refer to as the “Cleaning Crew” is attempting to steal the public library right out from under the county so that they can turn it into a glorified Catholic Bookstore. Their demands have increased. They now IMMEDIATELY DEMAND that BOS-appointed members be added to the library’s Board of Trustees, presumably to police the librarians who they’ve been insulting and harassing for months. They want the American Library Association standards removed. If they get their way, Samuels will be a substandard library with unqualified religious fanatics behind the counters completely unqualified to prepare local students properly for any college – unless it’s Christendom.
What board of supervisors would agree to create an inferior “library” to appease some religious extremists? The same one that allowed these fanatics to come in at 9 a.m. for a 7 p.m. meeting and fill the sign-up slots for Public Comment? Does this board not use Roberts Rule of Order? Or only when they feel like it? Because that’s not allowed in Roberts Rule of Order.
As for the wailing and gnashing of teeth that these young people engaged in about pornography in the children’s section, all I can say is that if you find Judy Bloom “erotically stimulating” (the definition of the word pornography), I’m not letting you anywhere near my kid.
They ended each of their speeches with the words “No taxation without representation.” With some families boasting 10-15 children, I doubt they’re paying income tax. They surely don’t pay MORE taxes than the rest of us. Guess what? We don’t get to do line-item adjustments regarding where our tax money goes. I vehemently disagree with one tax dime being taken away from public schools and being subverted to school vouchers. I don’t believe churches should be exempt from real estate taxes. I don’t go to a BOS meeting and DEMAND that the churches start doing so. Representation means you elect someone who shares your goals and helps them achieve them. That’s the American political process. What they’re asking the BOS to do is ILLEGAL. Libraries all over this country are dealing with people who scream the same junk that the CleanU Crew does. They’re told by judges there’s no legal precedent for what they’re claiming. There still isn’t.
I don’t know what style of parenting resulted in producing the ubermensch (the superior man who justifies the existence of the human race) that I saw at that meeting, but I do know it smacks of entitlement. They want things their way — NOW!! Well, all I can say is that I pray they don’t get it. To let these religious extremists dismantle a library that is well over 50 years in the making would be a disgrace. I hope the Board of Supervisors tells them no. Because I’m pretty sure the courts will.
Ann Masch
Markham, VA
Opinion
Open Letter to Chairman Vicky Cook of the Warren County Board of Supervisors
Good Afternoon, Ms. Cook,
My name is Savanna Ritenour McCoy, I live in the Fork District of Warren County with my husband and 2 children (ages 3 and 7). I moved to Front Royal when I was 12 years old after having spent my life, up until then, in Winchester, VA – so I have always been a citizen of this beautiful valley that we call home. I graduated from Warren County High School in 2004, my father graduated from that same school in the 70s, and my husband graduated from RMA in 2003. I start with this because I feel it’s important to demonstrate that I am not someone who has moved here from DC for college or from anywhere else. The Ritenour’s are an old family in the valley, and I’ve always been extremely proud of this fact.
I was in attendance during last night’s board of supervisors meeting, and I must say – I walked away more alarmed than when I walked in there. Unfortunately, even though I arrived at the government center at 3 p.m., I was unable to sign up to speak. Understandably, this topic is incredibly sensitive, and both sides desired representation- which is why I was so disappointed to find that individuals had arrived as early as 9 a.m. and that the pro-funding citizens of the county would not be permitted to speak more than 3-4 times. Hence, my desire to write to you as my fear is that a small, overwhelmingly loud group of extremists in our town has completely run amuck with their narrative.
I spent a lot of time going to the library as a child. My family didn’t have the funds to send me to do the activities I am now able to send my children to do. But the library was free and was a wondrous place to broaden my imagination. Initially, I was a proud card-carrying member of Handley Library in Winchester, VA. I was completely spoiled by a massive catalog of books and activities to choose from. I admit that when I moved to Front Royal, I was completely dismayed by the smaller size of Samuel’s. My 12-year-old mind thought that surely, I’d either read everything in it or that there wouldn’t be anything for me in this town. I couldn’t have been more wrong.
For the next 24 years, the catalog and tireless work of the staff at Samuel’s Library has continued to surprise me in the best way. The collection that our small-town library has built up is one that I would be proud to walk any out-of-towner through. The inclusivity shown within the content provided gave me hope that our small town could be a leader in inclusion and a guiding star for other small towns in showing acceptance, support, and loving thy neighbor (even when they are different than you). I am completely disgusted by the unfounded accusations of “porn” in the children’s section of the library.
Unlike many who were in the room last night, I have read many (admittedly not all, as it’s a long list I’ve got to work through) of the books submitted for removal and the forms submitted with them. When comparing those books to the forms, I felt that my intelligence was being insulted – not only was there no “porn” in any of the books that I’ve read but many of them are written on the basis of family values that I hold dear. Love people who are different than you, support those struggling with finding their footing in this world, and stand up for those who need someone to stand with them. The targets of these ban requests are some of our most vulnerable families. I urge you to please fund Samuel’s Public Library in full and without passage of the MOA presented by the BoS.
I’d like to close this letter with the conversation that I had with my 7-year-old daughter, Nora when I returned home last night. Nora had stayed up and waited for me because I read to her every single night before bedtime. When I got in, she had a million questions about the meeting that I went to, and I answered all of them as honestly as I could without dissolving her childhood innocence.
She asked, “What was the meeting about that you went to?” I replied, “Well, there is a group of people in our town that would like some books from the library removed. They don’t like what they have to say, and they don’t want children your age reading them.” Nora asked, “Why? Are they scary? Why can’t I read them?” I honestly replied, “No honey, they aren’t scary. They show families in different ways. Some of these books have 2 mommies or 2 daddies. Or are families that don’t look the same as you.” She was rightfully confused, so she asked, “Why is that bad?”
I never expected to have THIS conversation with my child so early. She is 7. However, I fully believe in showing her the world as it is so that she can be prepared for it. So, I replied, “Unfortunately, honey, there are people who feel strongly that you should only have a mommy and a daddy. I want you to know that your mommy and daddy do not feel that way. We loved you the moment you were born, we love who you are today, and we love who you will be tomorrow. And I promise that I will love whomever you bring home, boy, girl, black, white, it doesn’t matter to me or daddy. Or even your Nan, Nana, Papa, and Granddaddy. We only care that they love you and that you’re happy. But there are people in this world and in this town that want to tell you that that isn’t okay. That mommy and daddy are wrong for feeling that way. And they want to remove books from the library that show families like that.”
She said, “I have a kid in my class with 2 mommies. Why is that bad?”
I replied, “It’s not sweetie. They love their kiddos, and they will always be welcome at our table.”
Now, I’ll wrap up with her response: “It would be so sad for my friend to go to the library and not be able to find a book about his family. That’s not fair.”
A 7-year-old can see how discriminatory this is. Can the board??
Thank you for your time in reading this admittedly lengthy email. Thank you for your consideration. I hope that the board’s decision reflects the will and needs of ALL families in your district.
Sincerely,
Savanna Ritenour McCoy
Warren County
Opinion
Put Some Wheels on Those Goalposts
Listening to the Clean Up Samels (CUS) speakers during the public comment portion of the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night was like playing Book Banners Bingo. “Pornography” — cover a space.“Elites” — cover a space. “Marxists” — cover a space. “No taxation without representation” — cover a space. Y’all really should have mixed it up a little so it wasn’t so obviously scripted and coached.
Somebody put some wheels on those goalposts because they are moved so often they’re gonna wear a trench in the ground. First, it was “remove the pornography” — not a problem, since there isn’t any actual pornography in the children’s section, or even in the adult’s section, of the library. Next, it was all about “saving the taxpayer” from having their money spent on books the CUS/CSL doesn’t like (never mind the tens of thousands they have cost the county and library in administrative time with this nonsense). When that didn’t gain traction, they attacked the library’s budget, successfully demanding that the board withhold funding from the library. But now it’s, “No, no, we never wanted the library defunded, we just want control over what the library has in it.”
A hostile takeover, in other words.
Anybody who is interested in the actual facts of what has transpired in this hostile takeover effort of your local public library should visit the Save Samuels website. I found it very enlightening. They bring the receipts.
And let me just close with some thoughts on this new “No taxation without representation” hobby horse CUS is riding. Breaking news! They have representation. It’s called the Board of Supervisors. But guess what? The rest of us have representation too. It’s called the Board of Supervisors. I said it in a previous submission, and I’ll say it again — a fanatical few do not represent the views of the moderate majority in Warren County. And the moderate majority doesn’t want a handful of citizens deciding what we or our children check out at the library.
L.A. Kelly
Warren County, Virginia
Opinion
The Probable Consequences of a Library Under Attack
I am writing as a concerned member of our community, a passionate advocate for intellectual freedom, and a firm believer in the vital role that our library plays in fostering a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive community.
Our library has long been a beacon of knowledge, a sanctuary of learning, and a hub of cultural exchange. It has provided a safe space for individuals of all backgrounds to access a wealth of information, explore different perspectives, and engage in open dialogue. This open environment has been instrumental in nurturing freedom of speech, a cornerstone of our democratic society. It allows for the free exchange of ideas, the exploration of various viewpoints, and the pursuit of knowledge without fear of censorship or reprisal.
However, recent events have raised concerns about the direction our community is heading. There have been attempts to ban certain books and target specific groups within our community by removing their voices from our library shelves. Such actions not only undermine our fundamental principles of intellectual freedom and inclusivity but also threaten the very essence of our community.
Book banning, especially when it targets specific groups or perspectives, is not only harmful but also counterproductive. It stifles creativity, inhibits critical thinking, and creates an environment where people are afraid to express their ideas and engage in open discourse. This goes against the very essence of what our library stands for and can ultimately lead to a more divided and less prosperous community.
Moreover, the consequences of such actions can extend beyond the walls of the library. They can tarnish the reputation of our county, making it less attractive to potential businesses and residents. A community known for discrimination and prejudice is unlikely to thrive economically, as it may deter new members from settling here, leading to a decline in local businesses and a less vibrant economy.
Therefore, I urge the Board of Supervisors, as a custodian of our library and as champions of intellectual freedom, to remain steadfast in upholding the principles of inclusivity, diversity, and freedom of speech. Let us continue to provide access to a wide range of ideas, perspectives, and voices, regardless of where they come from. By doing so, we can ensure that our library remains a beacon of light in our community, attracting new members who value the principles of openness, tolerance, and intellectual growth.
In conclusion, the library is not just a repository of books but a symbol of our commitment to a thriving, inclusive, and open community. Let us work together to protect this valuable institution and the principles it stands for, ensuring that our county continues to prosper and welcome all who wish to be a part of it.
I look forward to seeing our library continue to flourish as a symbol of enlightenment and unity.
Christina Colvin
Happy Creek Voting District
Opinion
Libraries Should Represent All, Not Just the Loudest
As a fairly recent transplant to Front Royal but one who has fallen in love with the community, I am hoping you will hear me out in regard to the debate concerning the Samuels Public Library.
I grew up in a sincerely conservative Evangelical family of six in rural Orange, Virginia, where our public library was a mainstay in a town with limited access to literature. My parents were devout in their faith but also in their love of our library. They provided guidance in my and my siblings’ reading habits but also allowed us to explore and find the boundaries of what we were comfortable with. In retrospect, I see this as their rights as parents — perhaps not every Christian would have permitted their children to read as freely, but this was their personal choice. Even those who proclaim themselves as Christian have a diversity of beliefs and of parenting.
This is why it’s so disheartening to me to see a minority of the Front Royal community attempting to choose for all and to push for only their viewpoint to be represented in our library’s collections.
My own love of libraries led me to become a librarian in adulthood — and while I don’t work in a public system, I understand the values of a public librarian. Our librarians, library staff, Board of Trustees, volunteers, and Friends of Samuels Public Library are all invested in serving a diverse community, regardless of their personal beliefs. It is so important that those responsible for such a valuable public institution understand responsible collection development in acquiring books that represent the many rather than the few. In libraries, we see atheist librarians who purchase Christian fiction to serve their religious constituents. We see conservative librarians willing to purchase children’s books with LGBTQ+ representation for families with same-sex parents. We see progressive librarians who will purchase the memoirs of Republican politicians they disagree with for their conservative readers. And so the list goes on because those who are committed to and invested in the mission of public libraries understand that collection development is not about their personal feelings — it’s about serving their community as a whole.
This is why I am so concerned about the MOA that would form a Board of Trustees from appointees selected by the Board of Supervisors. I feel such a plan would put us genuinely at risk of citizens — like those in Clean-Up Samuels — who are extremely motivated by their own personal beliefs and agenda to make decisions for the rest of the community. While I understand that there are those who do not approve of LGBTQ+ families or children, that should not give them the authority to erase all representation of those families from a library collection that serves those very families or to declare their very existence “sexually explicit.”
I am asking, as someone who loves this community and all those in our community, and not just those who I agree with, to please fund the Samuels Public Library and not approve any MOA that would form a Board of Trustees of citizens who would be personally motivated to impose their beliefs on the development of the library’s collection.
Please remember that we are a community of many and deserve to be represented as such in our public institutions – institutions that belong to all of us.
Kerry Kilpatrick
Front Royal
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Good Luck in the Next Election
Well, this is where the rubber really meets the road, isn’t it? Tomorrow night, September 5th, the Warren County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether or not to withhold crucial operational funding from Samuels Public Library. Wow. The suspense is just killing me (JK). I think we all know how this political theater is going to go. It was pretty clear after the Library Board of Trustees meeting back in July that the little “Clean Up Samuels” cabal would be satisfied with nothing short of the library’s complete capitulation to their will. The library’s reasonable efforts to comply with the unreasonably vague directive to “protect children” were never going to be enough. And with at least two members of the BOS known to sympathize with — and even contribute to — CSL’s efforts to censor the LGBTQ community out of existence on the library shelves, I think we all knew how this was going to end.
So I say just cut to the chase and do it. Go ahead and close down the most beloved and widely used public resource in the county. You’ve already run off highly qualified and dedicated staff with your Nanny State nonsense. Take the next step and allow a fanatical few to deprive the moderate majority of library patrons of the public library services they regularly depend on. Lock the doors and turn off the lights at the library, and let’s see how long your tenures as Supervisors last. Good luck in the next election.
LA Kelly
Warren County, VA
Opinion
Religious, Philosophical, and Practical Reasons Pornography Should Be Disallowed in Libraries
Nearly all Americans recognize that pornography promotes deviant, perverted moral human behavior. We know it’s addictive and harmful to husband-wife relationships, destroys children’s emotional and mental innocence, and can create family discord that separates families. Who destroys inquiring minds, replacing the creative with the self-destructive? Pornography pushers and other perverts do. Remember that Jesus promised the millstone around the necks of people who cause children who believe in Him to sin (Matthew 18:6). Are Warren County citizens going to allow Samuels taxpayer-funded library to be a youth and adult center for viewing pornography and learning acts of sexual immorality?
American morality – that which addresses right from wrong, good from evil – comes from the Bible’s Judeo-Christian morality, which other world religions also accept. In earlier times, America’s pulpits espoused God’s morality, which our government representatives codified into law. America’s legal system, derived from God’s laws, has served our society well. This relationship between America’s laws and God’s laws is now being loosened to the detriment and decline of civil society while enhancing the deviant.
God’s laws have never been challenged like they are today. Today, many churches no longer take seriously their responsibility to advocate for God’s morality in the public square, even though the Bible’s case against sexual immorality, including pornography, is clear. It’s wrong and evil!
America’s Christian morality is being seriously challenged by a conflicting and destructive religion – a godless, atheistic, materialistic religion called Wokeism or American cultural Marxism. Wokeism encompasses numerous subsets, like critical race theory, cancel culture, historical revisionism (1619 Project), and especially the LGBTQ+ agenda from which this impetus for pornography sprouts. Wokeism is obsessed with transforming America into the tyrannical nation our Founders never intended.
(NOTE: Children’s book giant Scholastic Books has gone woke with popular pornographic books like Melissa and Rick for 8-year-olds. For a wholesome alternative, buy books from Brave Books. Also, the American Accountability Foundation has a report dated July 27, 2023, that exposes the Marxist sexualization agenda at the American Library Association.)
Cultural Marxist morality requires that oppressors must be fought, chaos created, and Christian morality destroyed. The essence of cultural Marxism is that all things considered normal – like sexuality being taught by parents or in schools at the appropriate age – must be destroyed and replaced with a new normal – like children being taught sexuality at a younger age within a pornographic framework.
Marxism is about destroying the status quo, that which is now recognized as normal, particularly the Christian status quo. How interesting that Communist nations like Communist China, while espousing traditional Marxism, imprison those who pursue anyone practicing cultural Marxism, including sexual immorality, because it weakens the nation’s moral fabric necessary to govern.
Most Americans recognize Christian morality as their justification against pornography. Christian morality – that espoused by a historically proven resurrected savior, Jesus Christ – is a system of behaviors that excludes sexual immorality because it is a sin that separates us from God. Historically, Christian morality has produced the most advanced societies with the highest standards of living. This shouldn’t be a surprise when we’re taught to practice “… whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable – if anything is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things” (Philippians 4:9), instead of hedonistic pornography.
Pro-pornography people justify their perverted positions based on their freedoms. As American citizens, they feel completely free of any sexual constraints, including having drag queens to promote pornography in libraries. Hence, we have a conflict between two ways of life, Biblical morality vs. unconstrained individual freedom.
Most people, I suppose, without thinking this through, may side with the individual freedom pro-pornographers, but America’s Founders never recognized complete, unrestrained individual freedom. The Founders understood that individual freedoms included a virtue component. They believed that humans are created to live within the boundaries of God’s values or Biblical principles. Society recognizes this because we have laws against murder, theft, illegal drugs, and other crimes to keep humans from acting outside God’s laws so as to prevent people from harming themselves and other people.
Hence, as important as individual freedom is, it’s subordinate to God’s laws. God, The Creator, gave humans a moral system that best glorifies Himself and leads to human fulfillment. God’s will for men doesn’t include perversion obtained from pornographic books in libraries that are mentally and emotionally bad for all people, whether we’re talking about children or adults. Children don’t need pornography, and for perverted adults, it’s available outside of tax-funded libraries.
Finally, it’s amazing that we’re considering pornographic books in libraries when laws exist that put people in jail for pushing pornography, particularly children.
Virginia Code § 18.2-374.1:1 says, “Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography; penalty. A. Any person who knowingly possesses child pornography is guilty of a Class 6 felony. B. Any person who commits a second or subsequent violation of subsection A is guilty of a Class 5 felony. C….”
How does allowing pornography in libraries square with Virginia statutes against pornography, which are trying to preclude the availability of pornography?
Pornography is against God’s law and Virginia law. It’s not a common good; it’s a common evil. It shouldn’t be allowed to remain in Samuels Library.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby
Frederick County
for Shenandoah Christian Alliance
