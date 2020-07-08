Thoughts on the debate that black lives matter

There is no legitimate debate that black lives matter. Without capitalization, those words capture an issue of tantamount importance in today’s America.

But there is extreme cause to be concerned over Black Lives Matter (capitalized). If ever there was a wolf masquerading in sheep’s clothing, this is it. This is no Aesop’s fable. It is a treacherous strategy. If unchecked, Black Lives Matter will destroy the very people it feigns to help – black lives. And with them, the nation itself.

American black citizens have for decades been victimized by the very Democrat party they thought to be their shepherd. And now they are being victimized by Black Lives Matter. The ruse is racism. The reality has everything to do with destruction of America and little to do with racism.

For those who doubt that our nation’s black citizens have been victimized by the Democrat party, you need only review a bit of recent history. Democrats collect votes on promises. Once elected they fail to deliver. Between 1931 and 2016 the Democrat party held the majority in both houses of Congress for 62 years. Yet, year after year, city after city, the record is the same. Failure at education. Failure at crime control. City after city mired in debt.

So, if Black Lives Matter were truly about racism, about improving the lives of black citizens, they would direct their ire at the Democrat Party.

But BLM is not what it wants us to believe it is. Jeff Minick (Intellectual Takeout, June 22, 2020) peels back layers of deception. He writes, “The reality is that BLM is after power rather than justice, suppression rather than liberation, and class and racial warfare rather than peace.”

Minick, and fellow author Mike Scruggs (The Tribune Papers, September 28, 2016) lay bare the truth behind Black Lives Matter.

The violence and destruction we’ve seen in the wake of the George Floyd killing uses smoke and chaos to conceal BLM’s true objectives. Make no mistake. There is no excuse for police brutality. Our nation must face and address its law enforcement problems. Yet destruction of law enforcement agencies in an attempt to rectify abuse is nothing short of insane. We’ve already seen black citizens suffer still more from lack of law enforcement owing to diminished police presence. Were these citizens in any way protected or aided by Black Lives Matter leadership?

The answer to that rhetorical question is “No.” And that is why we must return to revealing the reality of the BLM organization.

Here, along with my own reports, is some of what Minick and Scruggs have revealed, and what BLM has been concealing.

Black Lives Matter Global Network co-founder Patrisse Cullors is a trained organizer. “We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories,” she said, adding that the group’s founders sought to “build a movement that could be utilized by many, many black folk.”

Marxist? This fits well with the Democratic Party which embraces concepts such as ending capitalism, putting limits on speech and religious practices, and fundamentally transforming American laws, government, and society. But neither Black Lives Matter nor the Democrats recognize the truth about Socialism and Communism.

Socialism and Communism are merely labels. Even at its height, Russia was never a communist nation. It was an oligarchy hiding behind the communist label. The same is true for the Chinese Communist Party today. Minick put it this way: “Like the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, also known as North Korea, Black Lives Matter is a fine name. And like the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, that name is a mask hiding reality.”

Yet another reality behind the Black Lives Matter label is its cozy relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood and other Muslim organizations. “The Muslim Students Association (MSA), another Muslim Brotherhood front, recently joined BLM in a Chicago protest to disrupt a Donald Trump campaign rally,” Scruggs discovered.

Need more evidence? “In a December 2015 speech to the Muslim American Society (MAS) and the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), Nihad Awad, the Executive Director of CAIR, urged American Muslims to support the cause of Black Lives Matter, saying: “Black Lives Matter is our matter. Black Lives Matter is our campaign.”

So much is Black Lives Matter a Muslim agenda item of great interest that Muslims have been creating a Black Lives Matter Toolkit.

According to Margari Aziza of the Muslim Anti-Racism Collaborative, “I’ve helped facilitate roundtables on Black Lives Matter at ISNA, a panel at Mosque Cares. For almost two years, I’ve been curating the Black Lives Matter Toolkit.”

It is not at all clear how Black Lives Matter members see the benefit to American black citizens given this Muslim Brotherhood goal: “Their primary stated objective is to bring the whole world under Sharia Law.”

What is clear is this: the next time we see a Black Lives Matter poster we ought to think long and hard how that organization plans to solve America’s problems with racism.