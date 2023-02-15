Threat assessment bills propose fixes in how Virginia colleges respond to violence

Today elected officials and community leaders held a press conference in Springfield to lay out why Northern Virginia is the ideal location for the new Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters as the FBI and the General Services Administration (GSA) work to finalize a location after years of work on the project spanning multiple presidential administrations.

“Virginia is the best place to live, work, and raise a family for law enforcement. The Commonwealth has a diverse workforce, hosts a well-positioned transportation network with close proximity to public and private sector partners, and is home to major federal agencies from the Pentagon to the FBI academy in Quantico,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “The Springfield site is ideal for the next FBI headquarters because it saves the most money for U.S. taxpayers. Virginia stands ready to ensure that the FBI is well-positioned to continue to serve all Americans.”

“As Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I know the kind of threats facing our nation. These threats are dramatically different than they were even a couple of decades ago, and we won’t be able to meet these increasingly complex challenges without a workforce that looks like the face of America,” said Sen. Mark Warner. “With the Springfield site, the Biden administration has an exciting opportunity to make good on its promise to invest in diverse and underserved communities, and in doing so, can deliver a world-class HQ that best helps the men and women of the FBI meet their mission day-in and day-out.”

“Virginia is good for the FBI mission and good for the FBI workers. Between the fantastic transportation network, schools, business climate, national security network, diverse communities, commitment to affordable housing, and site readiness, there’s no better place for the FBI headquarters than Springfield, Virginia,” Sen. Tim Kaine said.

“The merits and ability to meet the FBI’s mission must drive the GSA’s decision for the new FBI headquarters. The Springfield site is the clear leader in nexus to FBI partner facilities, access to transit, equity, and cost-effectiveness. Those criteria, not political gamesmanship, should drive this process,” said Rep. Gerry Connolly.

“Northern Virginia is a vibrant and diverse community and a great place to live and work – which the many FBI employees who already live here know very well,” said Rep. Don Beyer. “Bringing the FBI to Virginia and this area would be a huge boon to our region and would bring opportunity to so many who need it. I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue making the case that Virginia is the best place to put the new FBI headquarters.”

“As the Representative for Virginia’s Seventh District — home of the FBI Academy at Quantico, I’m proud to unite with Virginia’s elected officials to make the clear case for why the FBI Headquarters should come to our Commonwealth,” said Rep. Abigail Spanberger. “As a former federal agent and CIA case officer who worked joint cases with the FBI, I know their commitment to keeping our country safe. This region has a strong respect for the FBI’s employees and its mission, particularly because so many of these public servants already call Virginia home. I’m deeply proud to represent these extraordinary law enforcement professionals and their families, and I know that the FBI’s mission will be strengthened by its long-term presence here in Northern Virginia.”

“Through my work as a delegate and pastor at First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dumfries, Virginia, I speak with Virginians of different backgrounds every single day. From my constituents, I know that the Springfield community is an ideal location for the FBI to pursue its mission,” said Del. Luke Torian, Chair of Virginia’s Minority Business Commission. “Our vibrant, talented, and diverse workforce is ready to offer the FBI a steady stream of future career officers and law enforcement personnel for years to come.”

“I want to restate the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ unequivocal support for Springfield as the choice location for the FBI headquarters,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “Our universal backing is based on multiple factors, all of which lead us to definitively state that the Springfield site is head and shoulders above the competition and makes the most sense for residents, taxpayers, and FBI employees alike. The extraordinary economic opportunity that this investment would bring to the historically underserved, majority-minority community of Greater Springfield cannot be overstated.”

“There are still pockets of great need that persist in our community, and it is hard to imagine a larger investment, either in our community or its residents, than the relocation of the FBI headquarters to Fairfax County and the Franconia District,” said Franconia District Supervisor Rodney Lusk. “I am proud to be standing here this morning as part of this coalition of leaders who are stepping forward to commit the full faith and partnership of our region to supporting that investment.”

“Our area is uniquely well-equipped to provide transportation solutions that will benefit the bureau for decades to come. Through Virginia’s more than $15 billion investment in multimodal transportation improvements, the Springfield site provides more travel choices and public transportation options than any other site being considered, whether it’s FBI workers commuting to the new headquarters or traveling between FBI offices, Department of Justice or private entities,” said Loudoun Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall, Chair, Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. “I look forward to welcoming the FBI to Springfield and being a trusted partner with the agency as it continues to grow.”

“Northern Virginia’s diversity is its strength,” said Susana Marino, President & CEO of NOVA Hispanic American Chamber. “Bringing the new FBI headquarters here would showcase the federal government’s commitment to furthering equity and diversity.”

Earlier this month, the Commonwealth’s congressional delegation and Gov. Youngkin sent a letter to the GSA and FBI detailing the ways in which Springfield best meets the five selection criteria set forth by the GSA and FBI, which are: support for the FBI mission requirement; transportation access; site development flexibility; promoting sustainable siting and advancing equity; and cost.