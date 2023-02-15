State News
Threat assessment bills propose fixes in how Virginia colleges respond to violence
Virginia’s colleges and universities may soon be permitted to obtain criminal histories and health records of people seen posing a “significant” threat on campuses under legislation that recently passed both the House and Senate.
The legislation, which was carried by Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford, and Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City, was filed in response to the November shooting at the University of Virginia that left three football players dead.
“When we look back on it and say, ‘What could have been done better?’ I think this bill gets at how it is to be done better,” said Newman at a Jan. 23 hearing.
The bill will now go to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his signature.
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for the governor, did not answer a question about whether he would support the legislation.
According to data collected by the Violence Project, nine mass public shootings have occurred on college and university campuses since 1966. Those numbers include a mass shooting at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg in April 2007 that killed 33 people, including the shooter and wounded 17. However, because the Violence Project defines a public mass shooting as a shooting in which four or more people, not including the shooter, are murdered, it does not include the University of Virginia case.
The 2007 Virginia Tech shooting led lawmakers to pass legislation requiring colleges and universities to establish threat assessment teams to help prevent violence on campuses. Teams comprise law enforcement officers, mental health professionals, student affairs and human resources representatives.
In 2013, the General Assembly began requiring all K-12 public school divisions to have teams as well.
Under this year’s proposed legislation, the threat assessment team would not only be given greater power to obtain records. Still, it would be required to notify the campus, local law enforcement, and the local commonwealth’s attorney of any threat.
Team members must also complete at least eight hours of training with the state Department of Criminal Justice Services or a group it approves within 12 months of being appointed and at least two hours of additional training every year thereafter.
According to a fiscal impact statement from the Virginia Department of Planning and Budget, it’s unclear whether schools would have to pay DCJS for training costs. However, they would be responsible for covering the costs of using another training provider.
Another provision would require a school that has identified a student or employee as threat to notify any institution of higher education or place of employment to which the person transfers about the investigation and determination.
However, the Department of Planning and Budget said it was “not clear” whether that requirement “is allowable under federal law.”
The department cited the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, a federal law protecting student educational records’ privacy.
Threat assessment team members wouldn’t be permitted to disclose any criminal or health records provided to them.
Finally, this year’s bills would direct the state’s Secretary of Education and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security to assemble a task force to determine best practices and model policies for threat assessment teams around the state. A report to the governor and General Assembly would be due Dec. 1.
Marisa Randazzo, executive director of threat management at Ontic Center of Excellence, a protective intelligence software company, said the proposed legislation would help accelerate information sharing, “which is critical to prevention,” underscore the importance of training and place “important” notification requirements on schools.
“I feel like this is another step in fine-tuning the capabilities for colleges and universities in Virginia and really honing some threat assessment procedures to help further protect the safety of college students, faculty, staff, and visitors to Virginia’s educational institutions,” Randazzo said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Virginia is the best home for the FBI
Today elected officials and community leaders held a press conference in Springfield to lay out why Northern Virginia is the ideal location for the new Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters as the FBI and the General Services Administration (GSA) work to finalize a location after years of work on the project spanning multiple presidential administrations.
“Virginia is the best place to live, work, and raise a family for law enforcement. The Commonwealth has a diverse workforce, hosts a well-positioned transportation network with close proximity to public and private sector partners, and is home to major federal agencies from the Pentagon to the FBI academy in Quantico,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “The Springfield site is ideal for the next FBI headquarters because it saves the most money for U.S. taxpayers. Virginia stands ready to ensure that the FBI is well-positioned to continue to serve all Americans.”
“As Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I know the kind of threats facing our nation. These threats are dramatically different than they were even a couple of decades ago, and we won’t be able to meet these increasingly complex challenges without a workforce that looks like the face of America,” said Sen. Mark Warner. “With the Springfield site, the Biden administration has an exciting opportunity to make good on its promise to invest in diverse and underserved communities, and in doing so, can deliver a world-class HQ that best helps the men and women of the FBI meet their mission day-in and day-out.”
“Virginia is good for the FBI mission and good for the FBI workers. Between the fantastic transportation network, schools, business climate, national security network, diverse communities, commitment to affordable housing, and site readiness, there’s no better place for the FBI headquarters than Springfield, Virginia,” Sen. Tim Kaine said.
“The merits and ability to meet the FBI’s mission must drive the GSA’s decision for the new FBI headquarters. The Springfield site is the clear leader in nexus to FBI partner facilities, access to transit, equity, and cost-effectiveness. Those criteria, not political gamesmanship, should drive this process,” said Rep. Gerry Connolly.
“Northern Virginia is a vibrant and diverse community and a great place to live and work – which the many FBI employees who already live here know very well,” said Rep. Don Beyer. “Bringing the FBI to Virginia and this area would be a huge boon to our region and would bring opportunity to so many who need it. I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue making the case that Virginia is the best place to put the new FBI headquarters.”
“As the Representative for Virginia’s Seventh District — home of the FBI Academy at Quantico, I’m proud to unite with Virginia’s elected officials to make the clear case for why the FBI Headquarters should come to our Commonwealth,” said Rep. Abigail Spanberger. “As a former federal agent and CIA case officer who worked joint cases with the FBI, I know their commitment to keeping our country safe. This region has a strong respect for the FBI’s employees and its mission, particularly because so many of these public servants already call Virginia home. I’m deeply proud to represent these extraordinary law enforcement professionals and their families, and I know that the FBI’s mission will be strengthened by its long-term presence here in Northern Virginia.”
“Through my work as a delegate and pastor at First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dumfries, Virginia, I speak with Virginians of different backgrounds every single day. From my constituents, I know that the Springfield community is an ideal location for the FBI to pursue its mission,” said Del. Luke Torian, Chair of Virginia’s Minority Business Commission. “Our vibrant, talented, and diverse workforce is ready to offer the FBI a steady stream of future career officers and law enforcement personnel for years to come.”
“I want to restate the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ unequivocal support for Springfield as the choice location for the FBI headquarters,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “Our universal backing is based on multiple factors, all of which lead us to definitively state that the Springfield site is head and shoulders above the competition and makes the most sense for residents, taxpayers, and FBI employees alike. The extraordinary economic opportunity that this investment would bring to the historically underserved, majority-minority community of Greater Springfield cannot be overstated.”
“There are still pockets of great need that persist in our community, and it is hard to imagine a larger investment, either in our community or its residents, than the relocation of the FBI headquarters to Fairfax County and the Franconia District,” said Franconia District Supervisor Rodney Lusk. “I am proud to be standing here this morning as part of this coalition of leaders who are stepping forward to commit the full faith and partnership of our region to supporting that investment.”
“Our area is uniquely well-equipped to provide transportation solutions that will benefit the bureau for decades to come. Through Virginia’s more than $15 billion investment in multimodal transportation improvements, the Springfield site provides more travel choices and public transportation options than any other site being considered, whether it’s FBI workers commuting to the new headquarters or traveling between FBI offices, Department of Justice or private entities,” said Loudoun Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall, Chair, Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. “I look forward to welcoming the FBI to Springfield and being a trusted partner with the agency as it continues to grow.”
“Northern Virginia’s diversity is its strength,” said Susana Marino, President & CEO of NOVA Hispanic American Chamber. “Bringing the new FBI headquarters here would showcase the federal government’s commitment to furthering equity and diversity.”
Earlier this month, the Commonwealth’s congressional delegation and Gov. Youngkin sent a letter to the GSA and FBI detailing the ways in which Springfield best meets the five selection criteria set forth by the GSA and FBI, which are: support for the FBI mission requirement; transportation access; site development flexibility; promoting sustainable siting and advancing equity; and cost.
17,000 unemployment claims could be dismissed and more Va. headlines
• The Virginia Employment Commission notified almost 17,000 applicants seeking unemployment benefits that their claims will be dismissed over missed deadlines unless they can provide a valid explanation by Thursday.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Towing companies are asking Virginia lawmakers to raise the fees they’re allowed to charge motorists in response to inflation and rising fuel costs.—VPM
• Some Fauquier County residents are going all out to try to stop an Amazon data center that might be coming to their area.—Washington Post
• Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and many other Virginia newspapers, is “telling some employees they will need to take a two-week, unpaid furlough or accept a salary reduction.”—Axios
• A banner year for acorns meant Virginia hunters shot fewer deer, turkeys, and bears than the year before.—WFXR
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Senate Democrats defeat remaining bill seeking to repeal Clean Car standards
The last surviving bill from Republicans aimed at rolling back a Virginia law tying the state to emissions standards set by California that will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles starting in 2035 reached the end of the road Tuesday.
The Senate Agriculture, Conservation, and Natural Resources Committee voted 8-7 along party lines to defeat the bill from Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham. Wilt’s legislation previously passed the House of Delegates along party lines.
Senators held a limited discussion on Wilt’s bill Tuesday after committee Chairman Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, noted the panel had already taken up and defeated several similar measures this session.
Nevertheless, Wilt argued Virginia “should separate ourselves from the California standards.” The federal vehicle emissions standards the state would follow if it decoupled from the California rules, he said, are “not lacking.”
Under the federal Clean Air Act, states have two options for regulating vehicle emissions: the federal standard or standards enacted by the California Air Resources Board.
Last year, CARB adopted stricter regulations that will ban the sale of new gas-powered light-duty vehicles in 2035. The rule is phased in, with 35% percent of new cars sold required to be zero emission in 2026, although provisions allowing manufacturers to bank and trade credits could reduce that threshold to 20%.
Last week, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, introduced an amendment to the Senate’s budget proposal that would have directed the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board “to delay or stop” implementation of the California standards. Obenshain cited the “impossibility” of meeting the regulation’s deadlines.
However, Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, said he had “confidence in Virginia that we can meet the standard of the Clean Car Act and make Virginia air cleaner and healthier for all of us.”
Obenshain’s amendment was defeated on a party-line vote.
In addition to concerns about meeting zero-emission targets, Republicans have cautioned that an influx of electric vehicles could strain grid reliability and have voiced concerns over steep EV costs.
Electric vehicles remain more expensive than gas-powered cars, although some analysts say that may be changing. On Friday, the New York Times reported EVs could become “as cheap as or cheaper than cars with internal combustion engines” this year because of incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act and more efficient manufacturing processes.
Virginia Democrats have defended the 2021 law on the grounds that it puts Virginia at the front of the line to receive electric vehicles from automakers who are transitioning their fleets and will improve air quality. A 2020 report from the advocacy group, Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action, found that “transportation sources are responsible for 190 air pollution-related premature deaths annually in Virginia.”
Several environmental groups, including the Southern Environmental Law Center, League of Conservation Voters, and Climate Cabinet Action, lauded Wilt’s bill’s defeat.
“Virginia’s participation in the Clean Car standards has been secured this session because of the pro-climate majority in the state Senate,” said Blair St. Ledger-Olson, Climate Cabinet Action’s legislative director, in a statement.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia’s 4 PM Burn Law takes effect, WCFR offers open-air burning safety tips
Virginia’s 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30, 2023. The 4 PM Burning Law bans open-air burning prior to 4:00 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass which could carry fire to the woods. Burning is allowed between 4:00 p.m. and midnight as long as the burner takes proper precautions and attends the fire at all times.
Debris burning is the number one cause of wildfires, closely followed by intentionally set or “arson” fires. The 4 PM Burning Law was adopted during the 1940s to reduce the number of wildfires which occurred each spring when Virginia has traditionally seen an increased number of fires. Fires are more likely during late winter and early spring because winds are usually elevated, the relative humidity is lower, and the fuels on the forest floor are extremely dry, having “cured” all winter without the shade of tree leaves. After 4:00 p.m., winds usually calm down and the relative humidity levels rise, both of which reduce the potential for a debris fire or any outdoor open-air fire to escape.
Fire Chief James Bonzano stated “Our responders have already battled multiple wildfires and saved many homes from fire spread because of elevated fire risk. This elevated risk has been contributed to the lack of moisture and snowfall this winter, thus leaving the ground cover fuels in a dry, vulnerable state prone to rapid ignition and fire spread.”
The Department of Fire and Rescue Services offers a friendly reminder and these open-air burning safety tips to help prevent wildfires:
- Be mindful of your neighbors and surroundings to ensure the burning is not impacting others.
- Never use gasoline to start or fuel a fire. Gasoline is highly volatile and can explode and spread flames quickly upon lighting, which can cause serious or fatal injuries to people and animals and damage property.
- Always make sure fires are completely extinguished before leaving the area. Soak all embers, charcoal briquettes, and ash with water. Turn them over with a shovel and drown again them and repeat the process until embers and ashes are completely cold. Use dirt or sand to stir into and cool ashes, if water is not available.
- Make sure children, pets, and livestock are supervised at all times when they’re near a fire.
- Never leave the burn unattended
- Before burning, check and remain current on weather conditions.
In accordance with the Code of Warren County, open-air burning is prohibited at all times in the Blue Mountain and High Knob Subdivisions. Only ordinary yard waste can be burned, never burn trash, rubbish, building materials, etc. When conducting a controlled burn, always call the Warren County Emergency Communications Center (540) 635-4128 to report the activity.
For more information on the 4 PM Burn Law, visit www.dof.virginia.gov or call the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 636-3830.
First Black combatant to fire at Confederate troops and more Va. headlines
• Democrats in the Virginia Senate blocked numerous tough-on-crime proposals backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Republicans, including a bill that would have allowed prosecutors to charge drug dealers with felony homicide if their drugs led to a fatal overdose.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Ford announced plans to build a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan after Youngkin took Virginia out of the running for the project over its ties to China.—New York Times
• A man believed to be the first Black combatant to fire at Confederate troops during the Civil War will be honored with a new marker being put up near Leesburg as part of Black History Month.—WTOP
• A bill to make Roanoke’s Virginia Museum of Transportation an official state agency failed for the second year in a row.—Roanoke Times
• The Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs are named for a Virginia-raised man who was not Native American but got the nickname “The Chief” while serving as a Boy Scout leader and two-term mayor of Kansas City.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Youngkin administration opposes shielding menstrual app data from search warrants
A proposal to put menstrual data stored on period-tracking apps beyond the reach of Virginia authorities failed in the state House of Delegates Monday after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration expressed opposition to the idea for the first time.
The legislation, which had passed the Democratic-controlled Senate with bipartisan support, was backed by abortion rights supporters who see it as a way to ease a privacy concern that arose from the fall of Roe v. Wade last year. Supporters of the bill said it would remove any possibility that data stored in menstrual apps could be used in abortion-related prosecutions.
Addressing a House subcommittee Monday afternoon on Youngkin’s behalf, Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Maggie Cleary warned legislators that the proposed law appeared to be the first of its kind limiting what information Virginia courts can deem relevant enough to potential criminal cases to authorize warrants to obtain.
“Currently, any health information or any app information is available via search warrant,” Cleary said. “We believe that should continue to be the case.”
Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, the bill’s patron, suggested menstrual information is uniquely sensitive and should be treated accordingly.
“There’s very little information that is as personal and private as your menstrual data,” Favola told the subcommittee before her bill was defeated 5-3 along party lines.
A legislative staffer told the committee information stored in the apps is not covered by HIPAA, the main federal privacy law protecting health information, because users only store information in them and don’t involve in providing health care services.
The Democratic Party of Virginia seized on Cleary’s comments, issuing a statement shortly after the vote calling it “exceptionally disquieting to see Governor Youngkin oppose a bill that would protect women from having their private health data weaponized against them in a court of law.”
“Governor Youngkin’s eagerness to imprison women and doctors for seeking and providing reproductive care is a dangerous step,” said DPVA spokesman Liam Watson.
As they push for stricter abortion restrictions, Republican leaders in Virginia have repeatedly said they don’t intend to prosecute women for abortion, which in the commonwealth remains legal and largely unrestricted in the first and second trimesters of pregnancy but is banned in the third trimester unless there’s a dire threat to the mother’s health. Current Virginia law also criminalizes “partial birth infanticide” and prohibits the promotion of illegal abortions that don’t adhere to medical regulations governing when, where, and how the procedures can take place.
Though Republicans have been unable to pass tougher abortion laws and the enforcement practices that could come with them, Youngkin’s office has said he would not sign legislation “which imprisons women.” In a speech at the anti-abortion March for Life in Richmond last month, Attorney General Jason Miyares also said prosecuting women over reproductive choices is “not right.”
In a statement Monday, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter accused Democrats of misrepresenting the administration’s reason for opposing the bill shielding menstrual data from search warrants.
“Democrats are deliberately distorting the problems with this bill to distract Virginians from the fact that they chose again today to stand with fentanyl dealers over victim’s families,” Porter said, referring to Senate Democrats’ vote to block a Youngkin-backed bill that would have allowed drug dealers to be prosecuted for felony homicide if their drugs led to a fatal overdose.
Virginia law states search warrants can be used for “any object, thing, or person, including without limitation, documents, books, papers, records or body fluids, constituting evidence of the commission of a crime.” The law lays out specific procedures for when search warrants can be issued for lawyers’ offices and when tracking devices can be used but doesn’t include exceptions for health-related information.
The Republican-led subcommittee that blocked the bill didn’t discuss it much.
“What age group are these apps targeting?” asked Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland.
“I cannot answer that,” Favola said. “Anybody might have access to an app.”
A similar Democratic bill that would prohibit period-tracking apps from selling or disseminating reproductive data without users’ permission is currently pending in a House committee after passing the Senate. That bill would also prohibit Virginia authorities from extraditing people charged with abortion-related crimes in other states unless the alleged offense is considered a crime in Virginia.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
