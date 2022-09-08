Local News
Threats of school violence found to be made up
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of purported threats of violence set to take place at Admiral Byrd Middle School. Since then, FCSO has been working with school officials to investigate the alleged threats and has concluded them to have been made up.
Based on electronic forensic evidence obtained from a search warrant, two 13-year-old Fredrick County public school students have been identified as being responsible for the hoax. The
two individuals will now face charges for creating and disseminating these messages, as well as administrative sanctions from the school system.
The messages alluded to someone coming to Admiral Byrd Middle School with the intent to cause harm to others. They were then shared with other students, who showed their parents, and contacted school officials and the sheriff’s office. After the initial investigation and assessment, Monday evening showed these threats not to be credible, so extra resources were deployed for Tuesday’s return to school out of an abundance of caution. Even so, unofficial data shows that approximately 46% of students did not report for class on Tuesday morning.
“People, even those as young as these two, need to realize just how much of an impact something like this has on public safety and services,” said Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland. “Pulling resources from other areas in the county, additional manpower needed, and the financial cost aren’t the only things to consider here,” said Millholland, concluding, “there are innocent students and parents who have been negatively impacted by these actions, and now these two students face some very serious consequences.”
EDA in Focus
FR-WC EDA finalizes $5.7-million sale of Baugh Drive warehouse to Shahi Foods
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) is pleased to announce that Shahi Food, LLC is the new owner of 426 Baugh Drive in Stephens Industrial Park. The new property owners will relocate and expand their successful family-owned business to Warren County.
The FR-WC EDA originally purchased the property in 2018 and has since been exercising thorough due diligence and recruitment, which led to today’s announcement the contracted $5.7M sale of the property has been finalized. Shahi Food, LLC projects a $7M capital investment and a 5-year employment projection of 100 individuals and begins manufacturing operations at the Baugh Drive site in late 2022/early 2023.
Shahi is currently based in a nearby county and has been in business for over 30 years. They produce an ethnic ice cream bar called Shahi Kulfi in 6 flavors – chocolate, strawberry, cream, pistachio, mango, and coconut. They currently distribute to over 2000 retail outlets in 20 states and have a large market presence in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Ohio, and Virginia. Shahi is approved for retail sales in large grocery and warehouse stores in the US and has received approvals for European distribution of their products. Shahi Food, LLC’s parent company is Shadchem—an international food and consumer products group with a presence in over 16 countries.
“This announcement is the culmination of an intentional and active effort by the FR-WC EDA Board of Directors to bring companies to Warren County that provide quality jobs and values to our
community,” said EDA Chair Jeff Browne. “The sale not only brings jobs and investment to the area, but the proceeds allow the FR-WC EDA to pay down other debt obligations.”
“The County of Warren has had a long-standing partnership with the FR-WC EDA,” said County Administrator Dr. Edwin Daley. “We are incredibly excited about the recent announcement and look forward to having Shahi Food, LLC in the Warren County community for many years.”
About the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) aims to strengthen our community’s economic growth by fostering a friendly business environment and providing services to create and retain quality jobs in Warren County. The Authority also supports community tourism, recreation, and arts & cultural initiatives to offer a better quality of life for the County’s residents, workers, and visitors. Coordination with the Board of Supervisors, County staff, the Town of Front Royal, and State agencies are integral to promoting economic development and tourism throughout Warren County.
For more information, contact Jeffrey Browne, FR-WC EDA Board of Directors Chair, at 540-635-2182 or jbrowne@wceda.com.
Local News
School Board OKs amended operating budget, digital mapping grant, stipend for CNAs
The Warren County School Board, on Wednesday, September 7, approved several action items, including the amended the fiscal year 2023 operating budget totaling almost $69.9 million for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), a digital mapping grant for all schools, and some extra cash for instructional assistants who hold active certified nursing assistant (CNAs) credentials.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board member Andrea Lo were present. School Board members Antoinette Funk and Melanie Salins were absent.
Board approval of the amended FY 2023 WCPS operating budget is based on the $5,714,541 additional appropriation from the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS). WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger told board members that that the BOS now will be requested to allocate the appropriation to the following categories: Instruction ($53,218,702); Administration, Attendance, and Health ($3,124,965); Pupil Transportation ($3,388,545); Operations and Maintenance ($7,178,511); Debt Service ($658,247); and Technology ($2,323,973).
Originally, an initial FY 2023 Operating Fund budget of $64,178,402 was approved by the Warren County BOS at its June 28 meeting, while the additional $5,714,541 appropriation was approved by the BOS at its August 16 meeting.
The roughly $5.7 million amount was appropriated to the Instruction category with a request that the County be advised the amounts that need to be transferred to other categories to allow for the restoration of several initiatives totaling $5,714,541. These initiatives include full funding of the 5 percent salary increase for WCPS staff; a $1,000 bonus for staff in December; funding for all extra-curricular events and athletics; to restore three furlough days; and to fill all existing teacher vacancies in the school division, said Ballenger.
The School Board also voted 3-0 to authorize the superintendent to request that the supervisors appropriate $409,913 of the FY 2021 surplus to the WCPS Transportation Fund, which is held by the County; $1,000,000 to the School Capital Improvement Fund that is held by WCPS; and that the remaining $267,200 be retained by Warren County as previously agreed.
During their June 7 meeting, the supervisors approved the FY 2020-2021 audit, which included the total FY 2020-2021 school operating surplus of $1,677,113. Ballenger explained that the $267,200 previously had been committed by the School Board to be retained by the County from the FY 2021 surplus.
“This is the amount of funding provided by the Board of Supervisors in the fiscal year 2021 budget for instructional assistant and nurse raises,” he said. “Because of budget uncertainties due to the pandemic, the raises were withheld, and bonuses were given to employees instead.”
The superintendent and School Board previously agreed to not request this amount in their surplus request since it was not spent for its intended purpose.
In other action, the School Board also passed an item presented by WCPS Maintenance Director Greg Livesay (above) to award an approximately $38,000 contract through a state contract to ThunderCat Technology, which will create digital maps of all Warren County Public Schools.
In April, Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin announced the availability $6.5 million through the State Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) to assist public schools in developing digital floor plans. In conjunction with the announcement, Youngkin signed House Bill 741, which requires local school boards to create detailed and accurate floor plans for each of their public-school buildings, Livesay said.
The Digital Mapping Programs for VA K-12 schools will fund up to $3,500 per school to create a common operation picture through digital maps for school administrators and first responders to use during emergencies. The digital maps also will be available on first responders’ cell phones, laptops, and other devices, he explained.
WCPS applied for and received the state grant funds totaling $38,500 last month and coordinated with DCJS’s preferred vendors — Critical Response Group and ThunderCat Technology — to create the digital floor plans. Livesay said that ThunderCat Technology is one of the previously completed and approved DCJS vendors.
“These are very useful maps,” Livesay said. “They come in use not only for emergencies, but for community use events, door numbering, and those types of things. So, it’s a very worthwhile effort.”
CNA stipend
The School Board also approved a $5,000 stipend for identified WCPS instructional assistants who have an active CNA certification. Currently, there are three of these positions in the school division, according to WCPS Special Services Director Michael Hirsch.
There will be no local cost because the stipend will be reimbursed by the state through both Medicaid billing and the Students with Intensive Support Needs Application (SISNA), Hirsch said.
WCPS instructional assistants who hold active CNA certifications will serve WCPS students who require all-day support in the areas of toilet etiquette, specialized feeding, stretching, and exercise, among others, said Hirsch.
Another item presented by Hirsch also received School Board approval.
Specifically, the board approved a new instructional assistant position that will be added to the Skyline High School Pathways and Connections classroom. The superintendent is also authorized to request the additional appropriation of $149,133 from the BOS.
Of that total amount, Hirsch said that roughly $33,133 will fund the Pathways and Connections position. The remaining Special Education 611 flow-through resources will be divided with approximately $75,000 applied to contracted services and about $41,000 covering instructional supplies, he said.
The board’s action agenda also included approvals for the new 2022-2023 Gifted Advisory Committee and a one-year employee benefits broker services agreement between WCPS and McGriff Insurance Services totaling $42,000.
Click here to watch the School Board’s meeting in its entirety.
Local News
Local Edward Jones branches collect food for area food banks
During the summer months, the Front Royal Edward Jones branches collected non-perishable food from clients to donate to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
“We thought it was a great way to engage with our clients to help neighbors who need food,” said Greg Demski. “Our firm’s purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. There is a lot of attention on the need for food during the winter holidays, but we know the need is year-round. This project was a great way to partner with our clients to better our local community.”
The Front Royal Edward Jones financial advisors are Bret Hrbek, Greg Demski, Lloyd Knight, Bryon Biggs, and Chuck Nagelvoort.
On Friday, September 2, Edward Jones team members from Warren, Frederick, Clarke, and Shenandoah Counties delivered 1,110 pounds of food to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
“We look forward to continuing our efforts to participate in the communities we serve individually, as representatives of Edward Jones and partners with our clients and neighbors,” said Hrbek To learn more about Edward Jones efforts around the country, visit Purpose Inclusion and Citizenship | Edward Jones.
Local News
Threats made, over social media, at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was aware of social media materials circulating indicating a possible threat of violence at one of our area schools. FCSO began working with school officials to assess and investigate these threats and to devise an appropriate action plan if warranted.
Messages sent over the popular social media app “SnapChat” alluded to someone coming to Admiral Byrd Middle School with the intent to cause harm to others. Those original messages were shared numerous times with other students, some of whom showed their parents, who contacted Frederick County Public Schools officials and the sheriff’s office.
After an initial investigation and assessment, these threats were not believed to be credible. Even so, out of an abundance of caution, extra resources were deployed for this morning’s return to school from the Labor Day weekend. These precautions are being maintained as FCSO’s School Safety Division continues with this investigation.
Anyone with information about these threats, or the person(s) responsible, is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office or school officials.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 5 – 9, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures were reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whippoorwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 677/679 (Catlett Mountain Road/River Road), Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Valley Health CEO Nantz named to Virginia Business “2022 Power List”
Mark Nantz, President, and CEO of Winchester-based Valley Health System has been named to Virginia Business magazine’s third annual “Virginia 500” listing of top leaders in the Commonwealth. He is one of 13 hospital and health system leaders chosen from the Healthcare/Biotech/Pharmaceutical sector.
Nantz joined Valley Health in 2020, in the third month of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his early efforts focused on ensuring a culture of employee and patient safety, financial stability, and strong connection to purpose. As a passionate advocate for Valley Health’s caregivers, he secured Board approval for two paycheck protection measures at a time when many health systems were electing instead to lay off employees and was a leading voice in the debate regarding healthcare employee vaccination.
The Virginia 500 is “like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” Editor Richard Foster explained in the August 31 special issue. “We strive to inventory the most powerful and influential leaders and executives in Virginia across 20 major sectors.” Individuals are not nominated but are selected after research by the editorial staff.
“I’m honored to be among this broad, distinguished group of leaders who are making a difference in the lives of Virginians,” Nantz said. “I love what I do, and am very proud of all our caregivers, in every location, who are committed to serving our community and ensuring our patients receive high quality, compassionate care.”
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
Wind: 4mph NE
Humidity: 64%
Pressure: 29.87"Hg
UV index: 1
79/64°F
72/66°F