Crime/Court
Three Baltimore men charged following Front Royal shooting
Three Baltimore men face multiple charges following a non-fatal, officer-involved shooting in Warren County Thursday night:
• Darius J. Coleman-Galloway, 32, is being held at the RSW Regional Jail without bond on one felony count of malicious injury to a law enforcement officer, one felony count of assault and one felony conspiracy count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug.
• Donate M. Glenn, 26, is being held at RSW Regional Jail without bond on one felony conspiracy count of intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug.
• Everette W. Schwartz, 31, is still being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries at Winchester Medical Center. He has been charged with one felony conspiracy count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule l/ll drug. Schwartz is also wanted by the Baltimore Police Department on multiple arrest warrants, including counts of murder.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday (March 11) when the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was conducting an undercover narcotics operation involving Coleman-Galloway, Glenn, and Schwartz. The three had traveled together from Baltimore, Md. to deliver an illegal supply of Fentanyl at a prearranged location in a parking lot in the 9800 block of Winchester Road near the Interstate 66 interchange in Front Royal.
As the task force members, who were standing in the parking lot, positioned themselves around the suspects’ vehicle – a 2009 Acura TL – in order to take the men into custody, the Acura purposefully rammed one of the task force investigators. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigator was knocked to the ground and the Acura accelerated in an attempt to flee the investigators. The vehicle did a u-turn in the parking lot and headed back towards the investigators when task force officers fired at the suspects. The vehicle then ran off the edge of the parking lot, went up an embankment, and came to a stop.
The driver, Coleman-Galloway, and backseat passenger, Glenn, were taken into custody without further incident. Neither one was injured.
Schwartz, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was aided out of the vehicle and EMS was called to the scene for injuries he sustained in the shooting. He was then transported to the hospital for treatment.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigator suffered minor injuries and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. No additional law enforcement was injured.
One of the task force investigators who fired his weapon is a Virginia State Police special agent assigned to the Culpeper Field Office. Per state police policy, the special agent has been placed on leave pending the investigation.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, which remains under investigation. Additional charges are pending for the three Baltimore men.
Once the investigation is completed, state police will turn its investigative findings over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.
Crime/Court
High-speed chase from northside Front Royal to Morgan’s Ford Road leads to multiple charges against Maryland man
On March 10, 2021, at approximately 9:40 PM, Warren County Sheriff’s deputies observed a passenger car pass them at a high rate of speed on Shenandoah Avenue near Sheetz. Warren County Sheriff deputies activated their emergency equipment to stop the vehicle but the vehicle failed to yield leading to a pursuit. The pursuit continued onto Happy Creek Road where the suspect vehicle almost hit numerous vehicles in the opposite lane of travel. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Morgan Ford Road. The driver fled on foot and was detained by a nearby homeowner; Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and took the suspect into custody without further incident.
The driver, Michael D. Jacobs, age 20 from Annapolis, Maryland, was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving and DUI/DUID. Michael D. Jacobs is being held at RSW Regional Jail with no bond.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Front Royal Police Department, Virginia State Police and Warren County Fire and Rescue for their assistance.
No one was injured during the incident.
Crime/Court
Stanley Police Officer Winum was killed with a military assault-style rifle
(Update: As noted in a “Correction-Clarification” published by Royal Examiner on March 12, a semantical error in the description of the weapon identified by Virginia State Police as the likely murder weapon of Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum has led to a wording correction in the above headline and third sentence of the below five-sentence introduction of the VSP press release of March 3.
That change is from “military-style assault rifle” to “military assault-style rifle” as was correctly worded in the photo caption of the weapon below. The change reflects the fact that all military-use model rifles marketed as “sports” rifles to the general public are adjusted from fully automatic status – one trigger pull, multiple rounds fired (colloquially, machine gun fire characteristic of the battlefield) – to semi-automatic, one round fired for every trigger pull for as many rounds as the clip holds. As noted above, the originally published caption with the weapon photo below was correctly worded: “An online search of ‘Smith & Wesson M&P-15’ revealed a military assault-style semi-automatic rifle available with 10 and 30-round clips.”
Royal Examiner and the writer regret any confusion the wording glitch may have created that the M&P-15 rifle in possession of the suspected murderer of Office Winum was a fully automatic weapon. While some such “sports” models converted from the military market can be re-converted to fully automatic weapons by people with knowledge of the weapon’s machinery, VSP has yet to comment on the firing status of the Smith & Wesson M&P-15 in the possession of Officer Winum’s suspected murderer Dakota G. Richards. Richards was killed by Page County Sheriff’s Deputies after what was described as a “threatening movement” towards law enforcement tracking and confronting Richards with the M&P-15 in his possession in woods in the vicinity of the scene of the crime.
Royal Examiner stands by the substance of the article and the importance of the weapon’s identification as, at least a semi-automatic “sports” rifle based on a fully automatic military assault rifle design.)
A Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle was cited as recovered in the possession of 29-year-old Dakota G. Richards after he was killed by law enforcement officers who had tracked him to a barn on the 700 block of Marksville Road after the fatal shooting of Stanley Police Officer “Nick” Winum on February 26. A handgun was also reported recovered from Richards’ vehicle, with no additional information on that weapon in a March 3 update on the incident investigation by the Virginia State Police.
An online search of the referenced M&P-15 rifle revealed a military assault-style rifle pictured below.
The VSP early March update also notes that the traffic stop Winum initiated of Richards was in response to a Be On the Lookout (BOL) “issued for a suspicious person with a gun” in a vehicle matching the description of the Honda Civic Richards was traveling in.
Following is the March 3, VSP Press Release from the office of Culpeper Division Public Information Officer Brent Coffey in its entirety:
STANLEY, Va. – The investigations into the fatal shootings that occurred Friday (Feb. 26) in the Town of Stanley remains ongoing by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office.
Town of Stanley Police Officer D.J. “Nick” Winum observed a 2002 Honda Civic that matched the description of a “Be On the Lookout” issued for a suspicious person with a gun. At approximately 3:15 p.m., Officer Winum activated his marked patrol vehicle’s emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop. The Honda Civic pulled over in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
Before the officer could exit his patrol vehicle, the driver, Dakota G. Richards, got out of his vehicle and began shooting at Officer Winum’s vehicle. Officer Winum succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Richards, 29, of Stanley, Va., fled into the nearby woods on foot. A handgun was recovered from Richards’ vehicle.
Law enforcement personnel responded to the scene and assisted with tracking Richards. He was later located hiding out in a barn in the 700 block of Marksville Road. There, Richards made a threatening movement and was shot by Page County Sheriff’s Deputies. Richards succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle was recovered in his possession.
No additional law enforcement was injured.
Once state police complete the officer-involved shooting, the criminal investigative files will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.
Crime/Court
Tuesday night fire ruled arson – occupant charged
On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at approximately 9:45 pm, the Front Royal Police Department responded to a reported domestic situation located at 394 Cherrydale Avenue in the Town of Front Royal.
Upon arrival, officers noted the residence was filled with smoke and quickly discovered a fire had been extinguished prior to their arrival. Officers requested assistance from the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Front Royal Police Criminal Investigations Division.
An investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division and the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by an act of arson.
As a result of the investigation, and after consultation with the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, Briant Taylor, a 38-year-old resident of the home, has been charged in connection with the fire incident. Mr. Taylor has been charged with a single felony count in violation of Virginia Code §18.2-77-Burning or destroying a dwelling house. Mr. Taylor was transported to the Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Warren (RSW) Regional Jail where he was ordered to be held without bond.
The court date set for this offense is March 18, 2021, at 9:00 am in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. No further details can be released in this matter due to the pending nature of this investigation.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fire Marshal G. Maiatico at 540-636-3830 or gmaiatico@warrencountyfire.com or Detective M.P. Gallagher with the Front Royal Police Department at 540-636-2208 or mgallagher@frontroyalva.com
Crime/Court
Frederick County, Winchester investigate rash of catalytic converter thefts
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Winchester Police Department are investigating several incidents of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles in the region. The incidents began in January, 2021 and have continued through the end of February, 2021 and have occurred in residential areas, businesses, and churches. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating 7 reported incidents with 19 catalytic converters stolen, and the Winchester P.D. is also investigating 7 incidents with 16 catalytic converters stolen.
It is uncertain if the incidents are related. The incidents in the City have occurred South of Jubal Early Drive within a two-mile radius. In one incident in the City of Winchester, video footage captured a gold minivan occupied by a white male on the night of the theft. Images of that van have been attached to this release. The incidents in Frederick County have been widely scattered, occurring at businesses, mostly, which had multiple vehicles available to the suspect (s).
The removal of catalytic converters takes time and requires the use of a reciprocating saw. They are then sold through third party online markets or taken to scrapyards. The interest in the vehicle part is due to it containing precious metals. The thefts are a nationwide problem.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J. Bowman at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (540) 504-6527 or Detective Thurman at the Winchester Police Department 540-545-4704. Callers can remain anonymous by using the P3 tip app or by calling 540-665-8477.
Crime/Court
Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force arrest three Maryland men for felony drug and firearm violations
On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted an operation that led to the arrest of three Maryland men for various felony drug and firearm related charges. Jerrod Allen Baker, 23, of Baltimore, MD, was arrested for one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, one count of Distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, and one count of Transporting more than one ounce of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance into the Commonwealth. Robert Dwayne Carter Smith Jr, 18, of Baltimore, MD, and Andre Maurice Bell Jr, 19, of Baltimore, MD, were arrested for one count of Possession with the intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, one count of Distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, one count of Transporting more than one ounce of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance into the Commonwealth, one count of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy.
As part of an ongoing investigation, an undercover Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officer contacted Jerrod Allen Baker and arranged to purchase an amount of crack cocaine. Baker agreed to travel from Baltimore, MD to Strasburg, VA to deliver the crack cocaine. When Baker arrived at the prearranged location he was arrested. Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officers seized approximately 57 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $2,600.00 from Baker.
Additionally, an undercover Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officer contacted Robert Dwayne Carter Smith Jr and arranged to purchase an amount of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid fifty to one hundred times more potent than morphine. Two milligrams of fentanyl is potentially deadly for the average person. Smith agreed to deliver the fentanyl to the undercover officer in Strasburg, VA. When Smith arrived at the prearranged location he and Andre Maurice Bell Jr were arrested. Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officers seized approximately 500 capsules of fentanyl with a street value of $15,000.00, one firearm, and $1,800.00 that was in Smith and Bell’s possession at the time of their arrest.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Crime/Court
Sheriff’s Office seeks information on man sought for assault on woman morning of March 1
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released details of the Monday morning search for a man being sought for the reported assault of a county woman. That release states:
“On March 1, 2021, Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 100 block of Barnett Road. The caller stated a male previously known to her had broken into her residence and assaulted her. Deputies responded to the residence where the suspect, identified as William Edward Jenkins, 40 years old, had fled on foot before arrival. Deputies and K9 teams from Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police searched the area with no results.
“At this time William Edward Jenkins is wanted for §18.2-57.2 (Assault & Battery against a family or household member), additional charges are pending. Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Front Royal Police Department, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police for their assistance throughout the investigation.
“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of William Edward Jenkins can contact Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.”
(From a WCSO press release)
Wind: 12mph WNW
Humidity: 30%
Pressure: 30.23"Hg
UV index: 0
63/30°F
46/36°F