Three decorating tips for styling a room without windows

Published

10 hours ago

on

Whether you have a guest room, powder room, or interior bathroom without a window, here are a few decorating tips to make it feel bright and inviting.

1. Paint the room a light color. Painting the walls and ceiling white, gray, or beige can help add airiness to a dark room.

2. Hang a mirror. Windowless rooms can often feel small and cramped. Adding a large mirror or wall of mirrors deceives the eye into thinking the room is larger than it is and helps reflect light throughout the space.

3. Install plenty of lights. It’s essential to install layered lighting in a windowless room. For example, you can combine overhead fixtures with lamps and accent lights. Placing lights underneath cabinets or inside exposed shelving to brighten dark surfaces.


Finally, pick neutral and minimalistic furniture. For example, a white couch with slim legs will allow you to see more of the floor, making the room feel open and bright.

 

Home

Interior door handles: how to make the best choice

Published

10 hours ago

on

February 23, 2023

By

Investing in a stylish handle can instantly elevate the look of your interior doors. Here’s a short guide to help you make the best choice.

Materials
Door handles are typically made of durable metals like steel, aluminum, brass, wrought iron, and chrome. You can also find handles made of wood, plastic, and porcelain. However, the internal mechanisms are always made of metal.

Types
Here’s an overview of the three main types of handles:

• Lever handles can either have a lock or no lock. They’re activated by raising or lowering the lever. In addition, you can find curved levers that are suitable for people with limited dexterity.

• Knob handles are usually round and have a locking mechanism. You can also purchase fixed knob handles that don’t that need to be rotated or turned to open or close the door.

• Pull handles are fixed and can only be locked by purchasing a separate accessory.

The door handle you choose largely depends on your style and preferred use. Visit your local hardware store to browse different models.

Home

Renovations: Three tips for reducing renovation costs

Published

1 day ago

on

February 22, 2023

By

If you’re planning a renovation project, here are three tips to help keep costs to a minimum.

1. Pick the right time of year. Fall and winter are typically less busy for most contractors. During these times, you may be able to negotiate a lower price.

2. Get several quotes. Contacting several contractors will give you a good idea of the average price to complete the project. Shopping around may also help you get a better rate.

3. Be specific. Clearly explain what you want upfront to avoid unnecessarily driving up the bill.


Always ensure the contractor you choose has the required experience and certifications.

Home

Design ideas for small kitchens

Published

2 days ago

on

February 21, 2023

By

Small kitchens can be difficult to use well. However, a few design hacks can make a small space more maneuverable. Consider these layouts and design ideas.

Small kitchen layouts
Your kitchen layout can have a significant impact on efficiency and comfort. Try these styles in your home:

• Galley. A galley kitchen utilizes a middle aisle flanked with cabinets and appliances on one or both sides. Ensure there’s enough room for your kitchen cabinet doors to swing open all the way.

• U-shaped. This horseshoe-shaped layout features cabinets and appliances on three sides. You can place an island in the middle for extra workspace if you have room.


• L-shaped. This layout efficiently utilizes a corner of the room with cabinets and appliances on two sides. It gives you a triangle-shaped workspace with everything you need within easy reach.

Space-saving ideas
Incorporate these space savers into your kitchen design to maximize efficiency.

• Small appliances. Standard-sized appliances can take up a lot of room. Choose a smaller dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove to free up space.

• Accessories. Under-cabinet storage containers and slide-out pot organizers can increase the functionality of your kitchen and keep it organized.

If you’re designing a new kitchen, talk to an expert at your local home improvement store for more space-saving ideas.

 

Home

Four smart ideas for decorating your home on a budget

Published

4 days ago

on

February 19, 2023

By

Most people dream about creating a welcoming, tidy and attractive home. However, creating a magazine-worthy space can be pricey. Fortunately, there are several inexpensive ways to make a stylish residence. Here are four smart ideas.

1. Display your fashion accessories
Use nails, hooks, shelves, or pegboard to artistically display your most beautiful, eccentric, or elegant accessories like hats, evening bags, stilettos, watches, and ties.

2. Create a bold accent wall
Transform the end of a hallway or large wall into a statement piece. For example, you can use a contrasting paint color or apply a uniquely patterned wallpaper. Using recycled paint or liquidation wallpaper is even better.

3. Multiply the plants
Walking into a room full of plants instantly makes you feel good. Fortunately, you can find beautiful, affordable, and easy-to-care-for plants at local stores. If your friends have green thumbs, ask them for a few cuttings.


4. Choose used accessories
With some research, you can find one-of-a-kind decor in classified ads, thrift stores, second-hand stores, and garage sales. For example, at ridiculously low prices, you can pick up mirrors, knick-knacks, frames, lamps, and vases in good condition.

With a bit of imagination and resourcefulness, decorating your home can be affordable and fun.

 

Home

How to reduce the ecological impact of electronic devices

Published

4 days ago

on

February 19, 2023

By

Electronic devices have become a ubiquitous part of daily life. Unfortunately, when it comes to how they’re manufactured and discarded, they can damage the environment. Here are a few strategies to reduce your impact on the planet.

• Limit them. Minimize the number of electronic devices you use. Keep them to a minimum, and only buy ones you absolutely need.

• Protect them. Purchase a sturdy case to keep your device in good condition for as long as possible. Look for cases made with recycled materials. Also, consider installing a geolocation app to find your device if it gets lost easily.

• Repair them. Look for local companies that repair electronic devices. If yours breaks, ask if you can restore the problematic components instead of buying a new device.


• Buy them used. Visit thrift stores in your area to find affordable, secondhand electronic devices that are still in good working order.

• Recycle them. Look for drop-off locations in your area that collect used electronic devices to recycle them.

If you take steps to reduce the environmental impact of your electronic devices, it sends a clear message to the companies that make them review their practices.

Home

When to use OSB or plywood

Published

5 days ago

on

February 18, 2023

By

Oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood are similar materials used for many construction and renovation projects. Here’s a guide on when to use each one.

Oriented strand board
OSB is made of small rectangular wood chips pressed together with wax and resin to create a solid end product. OSB is ideal for the following projects:

• Roofing, if the installation is done properly and during a dry period
• Furniture, by leaving the textured wood exposed or covering it
• Decorative walls, like in a studio or workshop
• Kiosks and booths to display merchandise

Plywood
Plywood is created from thin sheets of wood glued together perpendicularly. It comes in several varieties and can be used indoors and outdoors if sealed and painted. Here are some projects that are well-suited to plywood:


• Subfloors, walls, and exterior siding because of the material’s rigidity
• Furniture, like kitchen cabinets and desks
• Bus and trailer floors for a durable, long-lasting finished product
• Storage spaces by making various box sizes

Visit your local home improvement store to stock up on everything you need for your project.

