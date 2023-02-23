Three decorating tips for styling a room without windows

Whether you have a guest room, powder room, or interior bathroom without a window, here are a few decorating tips to make it feel bright and inviting.

1. Paint the room a light color. Painting the walls and ceiling white, gray, or beige can help add airiness to a dark room.

2. Hang a mirror. Windowless rooms can often feel small and cramped. Adding a large mirror or wall of mirrors deceives the eye into thinking the room is larger than it is and helps reflect light throughout the space.

3. Install plenty of lights. It’s essential to install layered lighting in a windowless room. For example, you can combine overhead fixtures with lamps and accent lights. Placing lights underneath cabinets or inside exposed shelving to brighten dark surfaces.

Finally, pick neutral and minimalistic furniture. For example, a white couch with slim legs will allow you to see more of the floor, making the room feel open and bright.