Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards
Three education groups have asked the Virginia Board of Education to consider an alternative version of the history and social science standards for K-12 schools.
On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, and American Historical Association published their own draft standards, developed after the November draft released by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration led to public outcry.
“Even though there may be folks from different political parties that are members of all these organizations and there may be different perspectives, there’s one thing that we all know and that is good curriculum writing, good standards, and good history — and so we centered those things to create this document,” said Ma’asehyahu Isra-Ul, president of the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium.
Charles Pyle, a Virginia Department of Education spokesman, said agency staff was neither consulted nor involved in creating the groups’ draft standards. He said staff is continuing to prepare the administration’s final draft standards for presentation early next year.
The Board of Education delayed its review of new history and social science standards to January after hours of public criticism during the Nov. 17 public hearing. The board also directed Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to revise the newest standards, finalized on November 10, to include content from an earlier draft introduced in August. Staff was directed to incorporate public feedback, prepare a “crosswalk” document comparing the drafts and correct all errors, omissions, and inaccuracies.
According to an executive summary, the standards created by the education groups follow the same approach in bringing together parts of the August and November drafts.
Isra-Ul said the three groups developed their own standards using input from each other and from organizations and supporters of the August draft standards since the Nov. 17 public hearing.
According to the executive summary, the groups’ draft standards aimed to “ensure that content was accurate, age-appropriate, inclusive, and vertically articulated in a manner that supports a natural progression of content, depth, and skill acquisition.”
Isra-Ul said VDOE had not contacted the three groups to help draft the November standards.
“We’re the folks who do this work on the ground, and not to have the voice of teachers and the voice of building administrators and the voice of superintendents in the room is a major problem,” he said.
Jim Grossman, executive director for the American Historical Association, said his group had been contacted by the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium and Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development to prepare an independent version of the standards.
“As the largest organization of professional historians in the world, the AHA can provide expertise and insights into history education at all levels, and we were happy to be helpful,” Grossman said in an email to the Mercury. “Our response in such situations is generally, ‘how can we help?’ The answer here was to collaborate on the preparation of this document.”
The new draft standards are expected to come before the board in January. The Commission on Civic Education, which only has advisory powers, is expected to discuss the draft standards at a meeting on Wednesday.
Revising the August draft
The November draft history and social science standards presented by the Youngkin administration sparked a range of criticisms, ranging from the document’s reference to Indigenous people as immigrants to the omission of Martin Luther King Jr. and Juneteenth from the elementary standards.
Many speakers at a November public hearing asked the board to instead move forward with an August draft that included material based on two years of public input from educators, historians, museums, organizations, parents, and VDOE staff.
Questions also surrounded who the administration had tapped to produce the November draft. A list later released by the Department of Education included Bill Bennett, who served as U.S. Secretary of Education under President Ronald Reagan, and the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative education think tank.
During the November meeting, Sheila Byrd Carmichael, a consultant hired by VDOE to review the draft standards, implied that one of the reviewers was Susan Wise Bauer, an author, and educator who is prominent in the homeschooling field.
Bauer later posted on social media that she had been contacted for input on the standards but had declined.
“I expressed that I found them developmentally inappropriate and lacking in many ways, but that the time frame did not allow me to suggest revisions,” she wrote in an open letter to Balow, Carmichael, and Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “To express PUBLICLY that I was consulted is an out-and-out falsehood. I need an immediate public retraction of this statement and will certainly consider taking legal action if this is not done.”
Carmichael later sent a letter apologizing for “unintentionally implying” Bauer had anything to do with the “deeply flawed” draft standards document.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia subcommittee on campaign finance reform still failing to complete only job
After getting off to a slow start in 2021, it looked like the Virginia General Assembly’s joint subcommittee on campaign finance reform was going to get through 2022 without a meeting.
Then a meeting appeared on the legislative calendar for Dec. 12. A few days later, it was canceled. And no other dates have been set ahead of the fast-approaching 2023 legislative session that starts in January.
For the second year in a row, the subcommittee created to take a “comprehensive” look at whether the state needs stronger limits on money in politics appears to be failing to complete its only task.
Nancy Morgan, a campaign finance reform advocate with the group BigMoneyOutVA, called the subcommittee’s persistent idleness “another lost opportunity.”
“Clearly, incumbents in our General Assembly have no interest in changing the status quo, which benefits them individually,” Morgan said.
The subcommittee was created early last year to review proposals to limit the amount of money corporations and individuals can donate to Virginia politicians. The panel, which met four times in the late summer and fall of 2021, was also supposed to study more straightforward legislation to make it illegal to spend campaign cash on personal expenses unconnected to politics, something banned in federal elections and almost every other state. Virginia currently has virtually no limits on how much money political campaigns can accept from one source and no law prohibiting politicians from spending that money on themselves instead of their campaigns.
When the subcommittee ran out of time to do a comprehensive study in 2021 (the justification at the time was delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic), the General Assembly re-upped it for another year by approving an extension in March. That extending resolution, which passed both chambers unanimously, instructed the subcommittee to finish its meetings by Nov. 30.
That’s why the Dec. 12 date was scrubbed, according to Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, who chairs the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee.
“Even had we met, we couldn’t vote on anything,” Spruill said.
Spruill was named head of the Senate committee in September, a position that also made him co-chair of the campaign finance subcommittee along with Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, who chairs the House Privileges and Elections Committee. When he was given a greater role overseeing elections policy, Spruill said, no one told him that also put him partly in charge of the campaign finance subcommittee.
“I had no idea I was on it,” Spruill said.
Ransone said there was some uncertainty this year over exactly who had been appointed to serve on the subcommittee and logistical challenges in finding a time when everyone involved could come to Richmond for a meeting. Even if the subcommittee had met, she said, there was no guarantee the group would have reached a consensus on any major questions.
“Sometimes we have these ongoing committees and commissions and just go on and on forever, and we never come to a resolution,” Ransone said, adding that anyone with ideas on how to change the state’s campaign finance laws is welcome to “bring them to the table.”
The resolution extending the subcommittee called for a report by the first day of the 2023 General Assembly session. Still, it’s unlikely that a group that didn’t meet all year will have anything of substance to say.
“I’m not sure whether there will be a report,” Ransone said.
‘I don’t think that you’ll see anything organized’
Legislative studies are commonly used as a way for lawmakers to show at least some progress is being made on thorny topics that might not be ready for a vote. But most study committees actually deliver a study.
“I don’t think that you’ll see anything organized out of the joint subcommittee, which I think is a shame,” said Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, who proposed the group’s creation. “It was a really good way to vet through issues and see if you can nail down details. Many of these proposals rely on getting the details right.”
Bulova said campaign finance reform bills could still be proposed in the upcoming session, but he said he’d only want the subcommittee to continue “if we really think it’s going to be useful.”
The panel’s membership is decided mostly by party leaders via the speaker of the House of Delegates and the Senate Committee on Rules. According to the subcommittee’s website, the governor is also allowed to appoint a citizen member, but that seat is currently vacant. The 14-person subcommittee was supposed to consist of 10 legislators and four citizen members.
The subcommittee’s current membership includes several high-ranking General Assembly members from both parties, including Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, and House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth. None of its members have been particularly vocal in support of campaign finance reform.
Though he was once a member, Bulova no longer serves on the subcommittee. He said he wasn’t given a reason when he was informed that Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, was not keeping him as one of the House members.
“It was a ‘thank you for your service’ kind of letter,” Bulova said. “And that’s fine.”
Transparency vs. donation limits
The upcoming year will be a big one for money in politics, with pivotal elections happening next November for all 140 General Assembly seats. The legislative primary season next year is also expected to be unusually robust, coming after a court-supervised redistricting process that didn’t let incumbents protect themselves from primary fights the way they could in the past when the General Assembly drew its own districts.
Virginia’s campaign finance system is based mostly on disclosure, the idea that special interest influence will be held in check as long as the public can see whose dollars are going to which politicians. Reform skeptics have suggested caps on the size of donations would erode transparency and encourage more dark money spending that’s harder to track.
The rise of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a wealthy former business executive who loaned his campaign $20 million last year, has also fueled concern that stricter limits would benefit future self-funders who could use their fortunes to run for office. That’s not an option for candidates of more modest means, who still face pressure to raise enormous sums to be considered viable contenders. Federal courts have ruled that self-funding is constitutionally protected political expression and can’t be limited similarly to money from outside donors.
Reform advocates have said the state badly needs to reduce the influence of special interests to boost public confidence in the legislature and avoid the appearance of a pay-to-play government in Richmond.
The 2021 General Assembly resolution creating the subcommittee noted “spiraling campaign costs” in Virginia, acknowledging that candidates spent more than $1 million in 30 state legislative races in 2019, with five contests exceeding $4 million that year. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, six of the state’s 10 most expensive House races of all time occurred in 2021.
The 2021 resolution also noted that the two major-party candidates in Virginia’s 2017 governor’s race spent more than $65 million combined. Last year, the campaigns of Youngkin and former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe smashed that number. McAuliffe’s campaign spent roughly $69.3 million. Youngkin’s campaign spent about $68.2 million.
The pressures involved with that kind of cash, the 2021 resolution said, “test the integrity of the candidates who ask for money and the donors who respond.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces new regulatory transparency plans
RICHMOND, VA – The Office of the Governor just released a first-of-its-kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023, along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue. Together the Plan and the Manual will provide unprecedented transparency for all Virginians in the regulatory process. Both are available to the public through www.townhall.virginia.gov
“Our new Office of Regulatory Management is transforming how Virginians can access regulatory materials,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our goal is to provide more transparency to the citizens of Virginia. By publishing a comprehensive list of all upcoming regulations and the tools we will use to evaluate the economic impacts, private citizens, companies, and interest groups will be able to participate in the regulatory process more meaningfully.”
“The new Regulatory Management Office has made the review of regulations more efficient,” said Director of Regulatory Management Andrew Wheeler. “Historically, it took over 200 days for a regulation to be reviewed by the Governor’s office; we now have that review period down to less than two weeks.”
On June 30, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 19, which created the Office of Regulatory Management and directed the creation of the Uniform Regulatory Plan. This initial Plan lists over 300 regulatory actions expected between now and July 1, 2023. This plan will be updated annually, with the next update scheduled for after the start of the next fiscal year this summer.
The E.O. also directed Virginia agencies to consider the effects of their regulations on economic growth and on regulatory stakeholders. The Manual released today gives agencies the tools they need to conduct that analysis. It provides detailed instructions on calculating the benefits and costs that regulations create. And it provides guidance on analyzing regulations’ impacts on local governments, families, and small businesses.
State work group on solar development achieves little consensus on new regulations
A working group convened by highly debated 2022 legislation to hammer out the details of new regulations for the siting of solar projects on farm and forest lands failed to reach a consensus on most of what it was brought together to debate.
The regulatory advisory panel created by House Bill 206 delivered its report to the General Assembly on Dec. 1 in a 717-page document that included a discussion of 41 proposals around definitions, processes, and who should be involved with implementing the new regulations.
The workgroup reached a consensus on only four of those proposals and came close to a consensus on 14. But on 23 — more than half of those considered — they remained deadlocked.
Republican Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, sponsored the 2022 legislation, which stated that solar projects that disturb more than 10 acres of prime agricultural soils or more than 50 acres of contiguous forest lands create a significant adverse impact and must provide a mitigation plan.
One of this year’s biggest solar bills is all about forests and farms
The bill relied on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s definition of prime agricultural soils, which refers to soils that, through their physical and chemical composition, have high production capabilities without needing pesticides or fertilizer. Forest lands were similarly defined by state code.
The legislation arose out of an ongoing conflict between the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which aims to decarbonize the state’s electric grid by 2050, and those of the farming and forestry sectors, which are concerned with preserving their lands. The VCEA mandates the development of 16,100 megawatts of solar. But because the renewable source is land-intensive — producing one megawatt of solar on average requires between five and 10 acres — it has given rise to tensions with agriculture and forestry, the state’s largest land-covering industries in the state.
The work group appears to have fallen short of resolving those conflicts. The report and interviews with members show discussions became bogged down on a range of issues, including definitions such as what constitutes a parcel of prime agricultural soil.
In particular, the solar industry has complained the law, and new regulatory proposals single out solar farms for greater scrutiny than other development projects, like residential neighborhoods.
Webert argued that wasn’t the case, pointing to localities’ comprehensive plans — which are not binding — as an example of rules dictating where housing can go.
“The localities have a very large say [on] where that goes,” Webert said.
Chris Miller, president of the Piedmont Environmental Council and a proponent of Webert’s bill, said, “no one’s arguing about the need for solar. This is about protecting a resource in Virginia.”
Besides failing to overcome policy disagreements, participants complained the state’s Freedom of Information Act rules governing public meetings stymied members from making headway on negotiations outside of the workgroup meetings.
“This was not supposed to be this complicated, but it got complicated real quick,” said Chip Dicks, a workgroup member representing the Chesapeake Solar and Storage Association.
Nikki Rovner, associate state director for the Nature Conservancy and a proponent of the legislation, said the group’s work should be seen as “more of a discovery exercise.”
Consensus “is what will happen next when the task is to write a regulation,” she said.
A sprawling group
The work group comprised 94 members, with 41 primary members and 24 alternates from groups representing agriculture and forestry, the solar industry, environmental groups, utilities, local government, and other interests.
Twenty-nine subject matter experts and representatives of local governments also participated. DEQ administered the panel and enlisted the Institute for Engagement and Negotiation at the University of Virginia to facilitate the discussion at a cost of $97,000.
“It’s one of the largest work groups I’ve personally been a part of,” Webert said.
Members were assigned to five different subgroups to devise different parts of the regulation, such as sections dealing with avoidance and minimization, mitigation, definitions of significant impacts, and local control.
Altogether, the full workgroup met five times between June and September before producing the 717-page final report, a length DEQ Director of Air and Renewable Energy Mike Dowd said was “not common.”
“I think that speaks volumes of the very complex nature of the process we are going through,” said Dowd.
Consensus and no consensus
The group did agree on the definition for avoiding adverse impacts on prime agricultural soils or forested lands.
Members also agreed to ask a Virginia Cooperative Extension work group to propose an approach for verifying prime agricultural soils and forests, require DEQ to provide a copy of any notices of intent submitted by developers to localities and direct the Virginia Department of Energy to create a guidebook on best practices for solar development.
An agreement was more difficult on several other proposals related to expanding what it means to “disturb” land and “minimize” impact, requirements for mitigation plans and how payments made instead of mitigation efforts would flow.
Complicating the debate was the view among solar groups such as the Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Coalition that the law’s presumption that solar projects have significant adverse impacts on prime agricultural soils and forest lands is incorrect.
There also was disagreement over the meaning of “contiguous” lands, which some work group members said should not include swaths of forest that are connected only by a thin line of trees, such as buffers. Solar groups said including buffers in the calculation of acres that would trigger regulatory requirements could lead to many more forest lands being subject to such oversight.
Rovner of the Nature Conservancy pointed to the environmental benefits of forested land, including buffers, saying, “Water quality [protection] and carbon sequestering are provided regardless of whether part of the forest acreage is in the form of a buffer.”
Some work group members raised concerns that new regulations will complicate Virginia’s solar permit-by-rule process, which is meant to accelerate state-level approval for solar farms with a capacity of up to 150 megawatts.
“It’s got to be an easy process with a short checklist,” said Dicks, who also argued that mitigation requirements need to be reasonable enough not to deter developers.
“Does [mitigation] have to be in the same county? Can it be somewhere else?” Dicks said.
But whereas solar advocates were concerned about overburdening developers, farm and conservation groups emphasized the importance of protecting the quality of prime agricultural land.
Martha Moore, senior vice president of governmental relations for the Virginia Farm Bureau, argued the environmental impacts of solar are significant enough to require mitigation. Once the top layer of prime agricultural soil is disturbed, the land’s crop production value declines, she argued.
Consequently, any developer who wants to convert land back to agricultural use later is “already behind,” Moore said.
Next steps
Given the group’s inability to reach a consensus on a host of issues, DEQ is looking to reconvene the body unless there are any changes to the legislation governing it. A final regulation is due by December 2024.
Webert said he wasn’t aware of any legislation that would change HB 206 and said ultimately, DEQ or the General Assembly will have to determine the proper balance between competing interests.
“When each faction is vying for a limited resource, [then] consensus is going to be harder to reach,” Webert said.
Editor’s note: The Piedmont Environmental Council is a donor to States Newsroom, the Mercury’s parent organization. Reader and organization donations help the Mercury cover costs for staff and freelancers, but donors have no input on editorial decisions. For more information on States Newsroom’s funding click here. See here for our ethics policy.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is back to deter drunk driving this holiday season
Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement and public education campaign is back on Virginia’s roads this holiday season to close out its 21st year of deterring drunk driving. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, combines law enforcement efforts with research-based outreach to remind Virginians to plan for a safe ride home after drinking.
“Our goal is to ensure that every Virginian gets home safely to their families this holiday season,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is back to remind folks to celebrate responsibly and plan a safe ride home if they’ve been drinking.”
In 2020, over a third (39%) of all U.S. traffic fatalities on Christmas Day involved alcohol-impaired drivers. On New Year’s Day 2020, alcohol-impared traffic fatalities accounted for nearly half (49%) of all U.S. traffic fatalities. In the Commonwealth alone, 445 Virginians were injured and 13 Virginians lost their lives because of alcohol-related crashes between Thanksgiving 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022 (11/25/2021-1/1/2022).
“The research is clear: the winter holidays are one of the most dangerous times of the year due to alcohol-related crashes. It’s crucial that everyone does their part to keep themselves and their families safe this holiday season by making a plan for a sober ride home if your festivities include alcohol,” said Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Linda Ford. “The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is proud to continue our collaboration with the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to stop these tragedies at the source.”
Since the campaign’s launch in 2001, alcohol-related crashes have decreased by 40%, fatalities have decreased by 31%, and injuries have nearly halved. Last year in Virginia, over a fourth (26%) of all traffic fatalities involved alcohol, representing a 9.2% decrease from 2020. However, there is still more work to be done to end the epidemic of drunk driving once and for all.
Virginia State Police personnel will work through the holiday as part of Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program will begin Friday, December 23 and run through Monday, January 2 at midnight.
In addition, 120 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the holiday wave of Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Wednesday, December 14 through New Year’s Day. Law enforcement officers will conduct 536 individual saturation patrols and 95 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.
Complementing the enforcement, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is continuing its “Act Like It” public-awareness campaign. The campaign will be accompanied by this year’s new 30-second video reminding drivers that drinking and driving is irresponsible. To highlight the role of law enforcement, the traffic safety campaign’s “man-baby” character and his friend are met by a police officer outside a restaurant who commends the two for planning a safe ride home rather than risking a DUI. The campaign video reminds viewers that if you’re old enough to drink, act like it. Don’t risk a DUI. Virginians will see the campaigns messaging on their TVs and social media apps, during sports games, and at restaurants and shops throughout the state.
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is a high-visibility enforcement campaign aimed at preventing impaired driving and improving safety for all road users through awareness messaging and increased law enforcement presence on the road. Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is supported by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to the Virginia-based nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
