Automotive
Three indispensable automotive inventions
Modern vehicles are more technologically advanced than ever before. However, some of the tech you take for granted didn’t always exist. Here are three inventions that revolutionized the automotive industry.
1. Winter tires
Winter tires improve grip and handling on snowy and icy roads. The very first ones were invented in Finland in 1934. Designed by Nokian Tyres, they were initially intended for large transport trucks. However, two years later, they were adapted to passenger vehicles. Modern winter tires were invented in the 1970s.
2. Seat belts
Seat belts significantly reduce the risk of being killed or seriously injured in a car accident. The precursor to the seat belt can be traced back to a harness designed by an aeronautical expert in the early 19th century. However, the first patent for automobile seat belts was filed in 1885 by Nils Bohlin of Volvo.
The modern two-strap belt was introduced in 1959. In 1968, the federal government mandated that all new cars in the United States include seatbelts at all seating positions.
3. Windshield wipers
If you’ve driven in the rain, snow, mud, or slush, you understand the importance of windshield wipers. This innovation was patented in 1903 by Mary Anderson, who designed a swing arm with a manually operated rubber blade. In 1917, Charlotte Bridgwood created the first electric wiper blades. Automatic wipers were patented in 1964 by Robert Kearns.
It goes without saying that driving would be a lot more difficult without these inventions.
It’s not for rest, it’s for restraint
Headrest: It’s a poorly named part of a car because it isn’t there, so you can rest your head. It’s there to restrain it.
If you have ever seen a car made before 1969, one of the most curious things about it is that the seats seem so low and empty. That’s because before then, headrests were optional and mainly found in luxury cars to be used as a place to rest the head literally. But experts discovered that headrests prevented five to 10 percent of head and neck injuries by preventing the head from whipping back in a crash.
In fact, since the headrest became a safety feature in 1969, we should have been calling it the head restraint.
This is might be one reason people use it improperly.
Headrests are adjustable so they can be positioned properly to protect the head. Here’s how:
- Raise or lower the headrest, so it reaches the top of your head or at least your ears. This is crucial because most people don’t raise their headrests high enough to prevent whiplash or neck injury. You can test it by simply tilting your head back to your headrest when you get into the car.
- Adjust the headrest backward or forward so that your head is about two inches (actually, five centimeters) from the headrest. Up to four inches (or 10 centimeters) is considered acceptable. The closer to your head, the less your head can snap back in a crash — and that’s a good thing.
However, many people find the headrest uncomfortable, especially headrests that tilt forward, which is done intentionally to keep the head close to the rest. If that is the case, try adjusting the headrest downward or upward and working with the seat tilt function.
What you should know about winter tires
When winter approaches and the days get colder, it’s time to swap your summer tires for winter ones. If you’re wondering why you should bother, here’s what you need to know.
Improved traction
The main reason to install winter tires is to ensure your vehicle has sufficient traction in cold weather. When temperatures drop below 45 degrees Fahrenheit, the rubber on both summer and all-season tires hardens and loses its ability to grip the road adequately. However, winter tires have a rubber compound that remains flexible even at -40 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring adequate traction in frosty weather.
In addition, winter tires have a deeper tread than summer tires. This design feature shortens braking distance in cold weather by up to 25 percent.
Criteria to consider
If you’re in the market for new winter tires, look for the three-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol on the sidewall. This certifies that the tires are approved for wintry conditions.
Alternatively, you may want to buy used winter tires. If you do, ensure the tread depth is at least 3/16 of an inch, and the manufacture date is less than six years from the current date. An automotive specialist can recommend the right type and size for your vehicle.
Possible consequences
If you fail to use winter tires when driving in snowy and icy conditions, you can lose control of your vehicle. This will jeopardize the safety of everyone on the road, including you. Moreover, your insurance claim may be denied if you get in a crash, and winter tires could have helped prevent the mishap.
Do you need new winter tires to get through the upcoming season? If so, consult a specialist to purchase a set and leave the installation to the experts.
Winter tires aren’t required by law in most states. However, in winter, they’re highly recommended when driving in northern parts of the country, and installing them can help ensure you aren’t liable if you’re in a collision. Each state has its own requirements for tires pertaining to tread, wear, and overall condition.
Eight things to check on your car before winter
Do you want to ensure you’ll stay safe on the road this winter? To guarantee your car is up to the task, here are eight components you should inspect.
1. Belts and hoses
Make sure there aren’t any bulges, cracks, or leaks in your belts and hoses. Cold weather will worsen these issues.
2. Headlights
Verify that your headlights work, and replace any burnt-out bulbs. Also, to increase your visibility on the road, consider polishing them.
3. Block heater
Use a multimeter to ensure your block heater is working properly. You should also inspect the power cord and plug for damage.
4. Alternator and battery
Verify that your alternator and battery are in good working condition. Otherwise, you could put undue stress on your car’s electrical system.
5. Windshield wipers
Replace your windshield wipers if they show signs of wear or were purchased more than a year ago. This will maximize their effectiveness.
6. Floor mats
Inspect your rubber floor mats for holes and cracks. Replace them if necessary.
7. Windshield washer fluid
Use windshield washer fluid that can withstand winter temperatures. This will prevent it from freezing and damaging the lines.
8. Heating system
Check to see if your heating system is working. Also, ensure the defrost function is fully operational.
Bring your vehicle to a local mechanic for repairs or a professional inspection.
Why winter car care matters
Winter can wreak havoc on your car. Here’s why a professional tune-up is important for your vehicle at this time of year.
Climatic conditions
When temperatures drop below freezing, your car can be affected. Among other potential issues, vehicle fluids can freeze and damage the engine. Plus, if the gas tank is almost empty, condensation can form inside it and affect your car’s performance. Furthermore, the cold obstructs the battery’s capacity to provide power.
De-icing chemicals
On top of the difficulties caused by frosty temperatures, exposing your car to de-icers can be problematic. Road salts, in particular, are corrosive and can damage your vehicle’s exterior components.
Treacherous roadways
If your vehicle isn’t mechanically sound enough to face winter road conditions, you’re more likely to get into a car accident. Operational brakes are a must, and tires with sufficient tread are just as critical.
Your headlights and taillights should also be in good working order. After all, the ability to see and be seen on the road, especially in blustery conditions, will help keep you safe. Likewise, functional windshield wipers will ensure you can see sufficiently during winter storms.
To stay safe on the road this season, make sure your vehicle is professionally inspected and maintained.
How to prevent car doors and locks from freezing
If the temperature suddenly plunges, it can cause the doors and locks on your vehicle to freeze. Here are some tips to help prevent this from happening to your car.
Doors
Are the rubber seals around your doors cracked and worn? If so, replace them. You should also apply a rubber seal protectant to keep the material pliable. In addition, it’s best to avoid washing your vehicle in cold weather and always dry it well. In extreme cold, cover your car with a tarp or close the door on a garbage bag to separate it from the chassis.
Locks
Grease your locks with a liquid lubricant or glycerin. Avoid using WD-40, however, as it can clog your locks. It’s also a good idea to keep a bottle of de-icer in your purse or coat pocket.
To avoid getting locked out of your vehicle in winter, make sure to prepare it for ice, snow, and freezing temperatures.
De-icing doors and locks
If you need to de-ice a car door, you’ll need to apply pressure to the door or use a scraper to remove the ice. Next, use warm water, a commercial de-icer, an alcohol-based windshield washer fluid, or a very small amount of isopropyl alcohol on the seals.
To de-ice door locks, warm up your key and leave it in the lock for a few moments to melt the ice before turning it. You can also use a liquid lubricant or hairdryer.
Five criteria for selecting a snow brush
If your current snow brush has seen better days, or you’re buying your first one for a new car, keep these five criteria in mind when shopping for this must-have accessory.
1. Size
If you’re short or your vehicle is particularly wide or tall, choose a telescopic snow brush to easily clean hard-to-reach places.
2. Scraper
Instead of purchasing a separate ice scraper and brush, look for a model with a brush and ice scraper on opposite ends.
3. Brush
Although effective, bristle bru¬shes can damage your vehicle’s paint. Instead, look for a brush with flexible foam strips or a soft squeegee.
4. Handling
If you choose a telescopic snow brush or one with a rotating end, test it first to ensure the mechanisms won’t jam.
5. Sturdiness
Winter can be hard on snowbrushes, especially in icy conditions. Select a quality model that will last a few winters so you don’t have to replace it prematurely.
To find your new snow brush, visit your local automotive store.
