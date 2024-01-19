State News
Three Interesting Bills of the Week: Lab Meat, Child Labor Penalties and Sales in Public Spaces
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In the return of this weekly series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of lawmakers’ 2024 proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
House Bill 1382: Lab-grown meat labeling
This bill from Del. Thomas Garrett, R-Gordonsville, would require lab-grown meat products to include a label on their packaging indicating that they are such. Garrett told the Mercury he plans to “tweak” his bill to specifically require the label to state the product is a “cell-cultured edible product,” which his bill would define as a meat product that is made by any process involving the culture of stem cells or 3D printing.
Garrett said he also intends to add an amendment that would require restaurants to notify customers if they sell these types of meat products, which he said could be included as a note on menus.
“This shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” Garrett said. “You have, I think, a fundamental right to know when you’re paying for a product what that product is, and you don’t write meat on something that’s not meat.”
The delegate said he was inspired to introduce the bill after reading an article on how prevalent the cultured meat substitute industry is in Europe and realizing there is no requirement in the U.S. to let consumers know they’re eating cultured meat.
“I don’t want to eat Frankenmeat if I don’t know it’s Frankenmeat,” Garrett said.
The federal government currently has labeling requirements for lab-grown chicken made by two companies, which entered the U.S. market in July 2023. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service requires such products to bear a label stating they are “cell-cultivated chicken.”
Garrett’s bill would go further, extending to all types of lab-grown meat. To date, nine states have passed laws with similar labeling requirements and prohibit the use of the term “meat” on lab-grown products.
House Bill 100: Increased penalties for child labor law violations
HB 100 from Del. Holly Seibold, D-Fairfax, would increase civil penalties for employers who violate child labor laws.
Under the bill, the penalty for employing a child who is seriously injured or dies in the course of employment would increase from $10,000 to $25,000. The penalty for each other violation of child labor laws would increase from $1,000 to $2,500.
Virginia law generally prohibits children under 14 from being employed except in certain circumstances, including farming, being a page or clerk for the state Senate or House of Delegates, or working for a parent in an occupation other than manufacturing. Children aged 14 to 15 can be employed if they are enrolled in a regular school work-training program and have a work-training certificate.
The bill comes after the New York Times revealed the use of migrant children for cheap labor across the U.S., including at a Perdue Farms slaughterhouse on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, where a child worker’s arm was mangled after getting caught in a machine.
House Bill 235: Penalties for using public spaces for unauthorized commercial activities
This legislation from Del. Anne Ferrell Tata, R-Virginia Beach, would allow cities and towns to impose monetary penalties on people who occupy public spaces for commercial purposes without the city or town’s consent. Tata’s office told the Mercury the city of Virginia Beach requested she carry the bill.
The bill would limit such penalties to $500 for the first violation, $1,000 for the second, and $1,500 for the third or subsequent offense. Each day the public space is occupied would be counted as a separate offense.
The consequences would be in addition to what is allowed under current law, which makes commercial use of public areas a class 4 misdemeanor that can lead to jail time if the offender does not stop what they’re doing.
People impacted by the bill would include anyone selling a product, service, or anything else for financial gain, like food or merchandise vendors. The activities of street performers and buskers who receive donations while performing on public property are protected by the First Amendment as long as they do not directly ask for money.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
State News
Virginia Democrats Continue Push to Hike State Minimum Wage to $15
Legislation to raise the state minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026 is moving briskly through the Virginia General Assembly as Democrats take advantage of their narrow majorities in both chambers to complete an effort they began in 2020.
“This is a simple bill,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, who chairs the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee. “It just reenacts what we did before.”
Carried by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, as Senate Bill 1 and Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, as House Bill 1, the legislation is a signature priority of Democrats this session and would bring the wage to $13.50 in 2025 and $15 in 2026. The measure cleared the Senate and House committees on labor and commerce this week on party-line votes and is headed to the chamber’s money committees.
But while Democrats have the numbers to pass the increases out of the General Assembly, they fall short of what they would need to override a possible veto from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Asked about the governor’s stance on the proposals, spokesperson Christian Martinez said only that Youngkin “will review any legislation that comes to his desk.”
Virginia lawmakers vote to raise the minimum wage to $12 over three years
In 2020, when the party held more decisive control of the legislature and was backed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, Democrats pushed through bills raising the state minimum wage incrementally from the $7.25 federal floor to $12 by 2023.
But because the chambers disagreed on how high the wage should go — House Democrats wanted $15, while the Senate was in favor of $11.50, resulting in smaller increases that varied regionally — the final law delayed further hikes until 2024, when the General Assembly would again be required to endorse them. It also asked for a study on whether regionally set minimum wages could be workable.
That study wasn’t completed until December 2023, and during a debate in the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Monday, many senators seemed unaware of its publication. Its findings indicated that a half-million Virginians were making $12 or less in 2021, with $1 million making $15 or less. Minimum wage workers were “younger, more likely to be female, less educated, and more likely to belong to a racial and ethnic minority than the total labor force.” They were most prevalent in Southwest Virginia and least prevalent in Northern Virginia.
The cost of living also varied widely: The study found that at the highest end of the spectrum, a family in Alexandria needed to earn $22.42 per hour to afford basic necessities, while at the lowest end, a Tazewell family needed $14.55 per hour.
As to whether regional variation in minimum wage might offer a solution, the report was uncertain. “There is no conclusive evidence demonstrating the clear advantage or disadvantage of a regional minimum wage over a statewide minimum wage,” it found.
Republicans expressed unease over the varied impacts the wage hikes could have on less affluent parts of the state.
“We ought to look at the impact of this legislation on other areas of the state first,” said Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, who described the bill as “an example of shooting first and asking questions later.”
Democrats, however, argued that cost of living hikes due to inflation have increased the urgency of the wage bumps. Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, noted that according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator, $12 in July 2020 was equal to $14.21 in December 2023.
“We’re just actually keeping up with inflation barely with this change,” he said.
In the House Labor and Commerce Committee, Republicans and business groups said Thursday that increasing the minimum wage would lead to problems with wage compression and further drive up costs.
“If you continue to ratchet up the cost of labor, you’re just going to continue to ratchet up the cost of products,” said Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick. “You’re just going to create more struggle.”
Similarly, Del. Tony Wilt, R-Harrisonburg, said, “It appears that as the wage goes up, the cost of living is going to go up.”
“Do you ever see us getting ahead where folks are saying, ‘I make enough money, I’m good’?” he said.
Democrats countered that they had heard many of the same fears in response to the 2020 law beginning the wage increases.
“Those of us who were here when [Ward] led the last effort to do this remember all the hand-wringing and the predictions that people were going to lose their jobs and the economy was going to tank and businesses were going to shutter,” said Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax. “Well, I’ve sat through several speeches that our governor has given the last several months touting, thankfully, historic low unemployment in Virginia. Wages are up, incomes are up, and more Virginians are working than ever before. Those predictions of doom and gloom just have not happened.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
State News
Attorney General Miyares Joins Coalition to Challenge Colorado Supreme Court’s Decision on Trump Ballot Eligibility
Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares has taken a significant step by joining a coalition of states in an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court. This move challenges the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision that disqualified former President Donald Trump from appearing on Colorado’s Presidential Primary Election ballot.
The lawsuit in question revolves around the interpretation of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. This provision has been a subject of debate since the Jan. 6 attacks, as it pertains to disqualifying individuals from holding office. The Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling marks the first instance of a state court applying this section to bar Trump from a ballot, raising questions about its applicability beyond the Civil War and Reconstruction era.
Attorney General Miyares and the coalition argue that the disqualification of a presidential candidate is a matter for Congress, not state courts. They contend that the Colorado court’s decision not only misinterprets the Fourteenth Amendment but also infringes upon the constitutional rights of political parties and voters. They emphasize that the decision to elect a president should lie in the hands of the American people.
The coalition’s stance reflects a broader legal debate over the reach and interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment in contemporary politics. Previous instances in Georgia and New Mexico have seen attempts to invoke this amendment to disqualify candidates based on their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 events but with varying outcomes.
As the U.S. Supreme Court is approached to review this decision, the case is gaining national attention. It not only highlights the ongoing legal and political controversies surrounding former President Trump but also prompts a significant constitutional discussion on the balance of powers and the role of state courts in federal electoral matters.
The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications, potentially setting a precedent for how the Fourteenth Amendment is applied in future cases of candidate eligibility and election disputes. As such, the nation’s eyes are turned towards the Supreme Court, awaiting a decision that could reshape the landscape of American electoral politics.
State News
Early Voting Starts Today in Virginia’s Presidential Primaries. Here’s Who’s on the Ballot
Just a few weeks into the new year, it’s already election season again in Virginia.
The 45-day early voting period for Virginia’s March 5 presidential primaries begins today, even though it’s far from clear which candidates will still be in the running come Super Tuesday. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the strong frontrunners, but they’re both facing competition in Virginia.
On the Republican side, Trump — who dominated this week’s Iowa caucuses — is on the ballot alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Texas pastor Ryan Binkley. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will also appear on Virginia’s ballot, but both have already suspended their campaigns after acknowledging they were unlikely to win.
For Democrats, Biden is facing Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and activist Marianne Williamson.
Virginia voters don’t register by party affiliation, but anyone voting in the presidential primaries will have to request either a Republican or a Democratic ballot.
The deadline to register and cast a regular ballot in the primaries is Feb. 12, but latecomers can register and cast provisional ballots after that date.
The last day of in-person early voting is March 2.
Virginia residents can use the state’s online portal to check their status and register to vote.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
State News
Legislation to Bring Virginia Teacher Pay to National Average Gets Bipartisan Support
Legislation to raise pay for teachers and non-instructional support positions to the national average or higher in order to reduce educator salary gaps has gotten bipartisan support from Virginia lawmakers.
“This is something that we campaigned on,” said Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Suffolk, at a press conference Wednesday. “This is something that we heard our constituents all across Virginia say that they want.”
The commonwealth continues to face a significant teacher shortage in public schools, driven by multiple factors, including dissatisfaction with wages, the pandemic, and political battles over education. Data previously offered by the Virginia Department of Education from school divisions, which report their unfilled positions annually on Oct. 1, show Virginia’s teacher vacancies more than doubled from 1,063 in 2019 to 3,649 in 2023. Special education commonly has the highest vacancy rate.
House Education Committee Chair Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, said he has a very “open and transparent relationship” with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, which he said is eager to talk about investments in public education.
“This is a priority of both the House and Senate leadership, and we are interested in having this conversation as quickly as possible, not only amongst the chambers but with the administration too, to get us on onto that path,” he said.
Christian Martinez, a spokesman for the governor’s office, noted the governor has signed budgets offering teachers a 12% pay increase during his tenure.
“Teacher pay remains a key priority, and the Secretary of Education and the Virginia Department of Education are working on innovative solutions for teacher recruitment and retention and expect to provide recommendations to the governor and General Assembly this fall,” Martinez said. “The governor will review any legislation that comes to his desk that provides our teachers the pay and resources they deserve to provide a quality education to our students.”
Proposals
The legislation, which is being carried by Clark as House Bill 187 and by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, as Senate Bill 104, would require the state to compensate public school teachers and non-instructional support staff at a rate that is at or above the national average.
Current state law says that “it is a goal of the commonwealth” to compensate teachers at or above the national rate but does not mandate it.
“We have a shortage of employees, and the reason why is because they don’t have enough money,” said Lucas, who also chairs the powerful Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.
Rasoul said Wednesday that Virginia generally pays teachers an annual salary of between $62,000 and $63,000.
The two bills require the state to increase salaries by 3% for the 2025-26 school year and by an additional 7% in 2026-27.
Lucas told the Mercury on Wednesday more financial details and penalties for schools not providing the raises will be addressed soon.
“Here in Virginia, we expect our teachers to be counselors, parents, nurses, security, and many more things, and we do not compensate them fairly to do so,” Clark said. “So we cannot expect our teachers to perform at the highest level if they’re worried about feeding their family and keeping the lights on.”
Bipartisan support
The proposals have gotten significant bipartisan support in both the House and Senate education committees.
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, said on Jan. 11 that she “welcomed the bill,” telling other lawmakers that some teachers who live in her district have to work on the weekends selling donuts and staffing car dealerships to supplement their income.
While supporting the legislation, Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, said as the bill moves forward, policymakers will have to consider how the legislation could impact localities, which will have to fund the raises along with the state.
Republicans, too, have backed the idea. Every GOP member of the Senate Education and Health Committee voted in favor of the proposal, as did four GOP members of the House Education Committee on a 16-5 vote.
Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, a powerful Republican who does not sit on the House Education Committee, said raising teacher salaries could help address teacher shortages in rural areas.
“Some of our school divisions are struggling [in] filling those spots and meeting those needs, and a lot of folks are just not teaching right now,” he said. “I think it would be a good way to make sure that we recruit the brightest and best to come back to rural Virginia. We’re losing a lot of kids from rural Virginia or are leaving and not coming back, and this might be a good way to do that.”
Defining the national average
Some Republicans, however, have worried about how the legislation would work in practice.
Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, a former educator, said he likes the concept of the bill but is concerned it does not define what the national average is. He said he’s seen multiple figures ranging from $57,000 to $68,000.
“We don’t know how much that’s going to cost because there’s no standard for what we’re going to use as our national average,” he said.
Dels. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, and Kilgore agreed with Cherry’s concerns.
Coyner, a former school board member in Chesterfield County, said she hopes redesigning the Standards of Quality formula, which is used to calculate how much the state must contribute to public school systems, will also help in addressing teacher pay.
“I’ve always been a supporter of getting our teacher salaries to be better than the national average,” Coyner said. “I think that’s how we retain and we attract the best teachers to Virginia, because people have options of where they want to work across the country.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
State News
Halfway Through Fiscal Year: Virginia’s General Fund Revenues Align with Forecasts
Governor Glenn Youngkin recently shared positive news about Virginia’s financial health. As of December 2023, the state’s general fund revenues are keeping pace with the forecasts. With a modest growth of 0.2 percent in December compared to last year and an impressive 7.1 percent increase year-to-date, the state’s financial situation appears stable.
Governor Youngkin emphasized the accuracy of their financial projections, acknowledging the ongoing economic risks and uncertainties. He reiterated the commitment of his administration to reduce the cost of living for Virginians and foster a competitive economic environment for businesses in the Commonwealth.
Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings noted that revenue collections are slightly above the plan for the fiscal year’s first half. He reported a surplus of $363 million against the revised forecast. However, he also advised a cautious outlook due to uncertainties around refunds and non withholding collections.
A closer look at the revenue sources reveals a mixed bag. Payroll withholding taxes saw a 3.8 percent increase compared to last year, with a year-to-date growth of 2.1 percent through December. On the flip side, sales tax collections dipped by 1.3 percent year-to-date. Interestingly, corporate income tax revenues showed a significant rise of 14.8 percent compared to the previous year.
The data aligns closely with the Governor’s amendments to the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. Excluding some distortions caused by the new Pass-Through Entity Tax, collections are ahead of the forecast by $85.8 million.
This financial update offers a glimpse of Virginia’s economic resilience and prudent fiscal management. It’s a delicate balance of optimism and caution as the state navigates through economic uncertainties.
State News
As Data Centers Continue Spreading Across Virginia, State Lawmakers Propose New Development Rules
As data centers continue to proliferate across Virginia, the General Assembly this winter is poised to take up a host of bills intended to address their impacts, including increased electricity costs and environmental pressures.
Virginia is home to the greatest concentration of data centers in the world. While the centers can be found around the state, most are in Northern Virginia, which has more than 300. Eastern Loudoun County, where the facilities cover roughly 573 acres, is known as Data Center Alley, and Prince William is increasingly becoming a hot spot after local officials recently approved a campus of 27 centers that would sit on 270 acres.
“They came to Northern Virginia because of the workforce, because of the existing infrastructure and proximity to the federal government,” said state Sen. Danica Roem, D-Manassas.
The industry, which receives millions of dollars in tax breaks, says data centers are a modern necessity that also provides an economic boost to the state.
“The data center industry has invested more than $37 billion in the commonwealth over the past two years, and Virginia continues to distinguish itself as one of the most dynamic and important locations in the world for the digital infrastructure that enables our innovation economy and meets the growing, collective computing demands of individuals and organizations of all sizes,” said Josh Levi, president of the Data Center Coalition.
However, environmental and some local groups say the rapid proliferation of the facilities requires officials to institute ratepayer and environmental protections.
“Virginia has an opportunity to lead here,” said Paige Wesselink, digital outreach coordinator with the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club.
This December, Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which conducts research on behalf of the General Assembly, passed a resolution to study the overall impacts of the industry in Virginia.
In the meantime, both Democrats and Republicans have introduced about a dozen bills addressing data center growth, ranging from evaluating the costs of electric grid upgrades, requiring buffers around facilities and site assessments of land, air, and water impacts, and linking clean energy sourcing requirements to tax credit eligibility.
Any bills that pass the General Assembly will also have to gain the support of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has supported a $35 billion investment by Amazon Web Services in data center campuses across Virginia.
Youngkin spokesman Christian Martinez said the governor will review any legislation sent to his desk.
Del. Ian Lovejoy, R-Prince William, said he believes there is room for bipartisan agreement on many of this session’s proposals.
“There has to be for Prince William County to get anything done,” said Lovejoy. “Hopefully, the houses can work on something that the governor will find acceptable.”
Ratepayer protections
Several bills this session aim to address concerns about data centers’ large electricity demand, which can require the construction of new generation sources and grid upgrades.
According to the federal government, data centers need 10 to 50 times the energy per floor space of a typical commercial office building. In Virginia, Dominion Energy has cited expected increases in data centers as a primary driver of its request to build a new natural gas plant in Chesterfield. Additionally, higher-voltage transmission lines are often needed to deliver the power data centers need at a cost of tens of millions of dollars.
One bill from Sen. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, would require utility regulators at the State Corporation Commission to “ensure” that any request from a utility to meet demand linked to data centers be met at the “lowest aggregate reasonable cost.”
It would also require the SCC to evaluate current rate structures to see if transmission project costs linked to data centers are being fairly applied or are being spread too widely among the broader customer base.
“One of the benefits of data centers is how much money it brings to a locality,” Subramanyam said. “And we like that, but I also want to make sure that the infrastructure needed to power those data centers, that those costs are reasonable to ratepayers and are not essentially defeating that purpose of the data centers, which is to be an economic boon for a locality.”
The idea is to begin the conversation on who should pay for the upgrades, said Dan Holmes, legislative director for Clean Virginia, a clean energy advocacy group started by millionaire Michael Bills to counter Dominion’s influence in the General Assembly. Some transmission upgrade projects may improve service for the greater community, he noted, meaning it might make sense for costs to be spread out among more customers.
“We need the SCC to affirmatively answer some of these questions,” said Holmes.
Another bill from Subramanyam and Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Arlington, would require data centers to meet certain standards, including getting 90% of their energy from non-carbon-emitting sources and demonstrating certain levels of energy efficiency, in order to be eligible for the state’s data center retail sales and use tax exemption.
“I just want my kids and grandkids to live in a community where the data centers aren’t harming them in any sort of way and that they’re not getting in the way of us addressing bigger problems like climate change,” Subramanyam said.
Environmental protections
In addition to the strain on the grid, concerns over potential environmental harms have led to a handful of legislative proposals.
One of Roem’s bills would require data centers sited within one mile of a national or state park to minimize their stormwater runoff. In Prince William County, a conservation group recently found data centers increase such runoff.
Three other bills — from Roem, Del. Joshua Thomas, D-Prince William, and Lovejoy — would require various land buffers between data centers and parks and residences.
“The building of data centers is very close to residential neighborhoods, communities that were originally sites of land that were originally slated for residential being rezoned as light industrial,” said Lovejoy. “We wanted to make sure that that wasn’t being ignored.”
Still, other measures focus on water usage. According to Venkatesh Uddameri, a professor and director of the Water Resources Center at Texas Tech University, a typical data center requires 3 to 5 million gallons of water a day in order to keep its machines cool enough to operate.
Data centers are able to recycle water, but only to a certain point. A presentation by Caroline County Public Utilities about one data center proposal found the facilities can only recycle 25% of the water they use because the rest evaporates.
Bills from Thomas and Roem would require localities to conduct site assessments to examine the effect of a data center on water usage and carbon emissions. A different bill from Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, would ask the state Department of Environmental Quality to study the impact of data centers on groundwater supply, while a proposal from Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, would create different water and sewer rates for data centers than those charged to other customers.
Calls for environmental protections also extend to the noise generated by data centers, which some adjacent residents have said sounds like constant lawn work. A separate bill from Roem would require that a noise analysis be done by a third party as part of the local approval process. The bill would apply to future development and also limit backup generators to only running between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Some people live in situations where they sleep at different hours than anyone else,” Roem said. “So maybe somebody needs to be sleeping in the early evening or whenever because they’re working the night shift or just anything.”
Altogether, the measures are intended to provide some protection for future development of the industry, said Kyle Hart, manager at the National Parks Conservation Association.
“This is an industry that is fully capable of meeting these expectations,” said Hart. “This is [a] long-term vision for this industry.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
