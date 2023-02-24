State News
Three interesting bills: selling children, ‘swatting’ penalties and regulating vape products
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury looks at a few proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
House Bill 1669: Creating a felony charge for purchasing or selling children
This bill from Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, would create a Class 5 felony for attempting to gain control or custody of a child by purchasing them. This would also apply to parents or legal guardians who sell their child.
Virginia has no law to penalize people buying children, which an undercover police officer in Colonial Heights discovered after a person contacted him on Craigslist looking to buy a 14-year-old girl, said Cherry during a House subcommittee meeting late last month.
“Virginia doesn’t want people selling their children on Craigslist. This is the fix for it,” said Colonial Heights Commonwealth’s Attorney Gray Collins.
Some panel members were surprised to hear selling children wasn’t already illegal in the Commonwealth.
“If I acted up as a child, my mother would threaten things like this, and I assumed it was a crime,” said Del. Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania.
An attorney on the panel emphasized that people who jokingly say they’re going to sell their child would not be prosecuted under this bill.
“But if she takes you in the car and drives you to her friend’s house and gets money, that’s when this statute would kick in,” he said.
Currently, a person selling a child can only be found guilty of a crime if they intend to do something harmful to the child being sold, like using him or her to solicit sex.
The bill passed both chambers with only one opposing vote from Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax.
Senate Bill 1291 and House Bill 1572: Strengthening penalties for ‘swatting’
Identical bills from Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, and Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, would strengthen penalties for calling in a false threat to 911 to draw a large police response to the location – also known as “swatting.”
Current law only finds a person guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor if they call emergency services directly with false information. Deeds and Walker’s legislation would extend this penalty to a person who calls somewhere else, like a school, which then reports the emergency to 911.
“I had a middle school child in Charlottesville that came to me and was basically crying in my office,” Deeds said during a committee hearing late last month. “She was in a closet with a bunch of other students. The school had been called that there was an active shooter there, but there wasn’t an active shooter there.”
The legislation would also add felony charges if a person suffers serious bodily injuries or is killed due to the false emergency claim.
A spokesperson with the Arlington Police Department said the felony charges are important “because swatting is often done not just as a prank, but with the intent to hurt somebody, with the intent to send a SWAT team to a place and hoping that something bad happens.”
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said she’s seen firsthand the trauma and anxiety active shooter drills cause among children.
“But when it’s not a drill and the people that they usually look to for some indication that they’re gonna be fine are also terrified, that adds another level of trauma to those kids,” she said.
The bills passed both chambers with minor opposition.
House Bill 2296: Study on regulating liquid nicotine and reducing underage sales
HB 2296 from Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, would direct the Secretary of Finance to study and report on methods to regulate the sale of nicotine liquid vapor products and reduce underage sales of nicotine.
The Virginia Smoke Free Association brought the issue to Hope, which voiced concerns over the increase of nicotine vapor products being sold to underaged people over the last few years.
“It’s not more of a question of if we should do it, it’s more of a question of how we should do it,” Hope said during a House subcommittee meeting late last month.
The bill would also ask the secretariat to submit a report on how the methods could be enforced and which governing body would oversee their implementation to the state’s finance and appropriations committees by Nov. 1 of this year.
Attorney General Jason Miyares echoed similar concerns over youth vaping late last year in a press release about Virginia receiving $16 million in a lawsuit against the e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL after an investigation found products had deliberately been advertised to underaged users.
“Youth vaping is an epidemic,” said Miyares. “My office will continue to go after and hold accountable companies that market addictive products like e-cigarettes to minors, with no concern for their health or well-being.”
The bill passed both chambers with little opposition.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.

Republicans and Democrats both want to make life cheaper for Virginians. They disagree on how.
Before the 2023 General Assembly session began, a Virginia Commonwealth University poll found inflation was still a top issue Virginians want their elected officials to address.
Because statehouses don’t have much control over national monetary policy, state legislators have spent much of the last six weeks debating what they can do to ease financial hardship for struggling Virginians. Heading into a high-stakes General Assembly election year, Democrats and Republicans have dueling philosophies on how to achieve that.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin — who argues high living costs are a key driver of migration trends showing more people leaving Virginia than coming — has continued pushing for broad tax cuts for individuals and businesses, with Republican lawmakers mostly behind him.
“The writing on the wall couldn’t be more simple: The people of Virginia are overtaxed,” Youngkin said in his State of the Commonwealth speech as the session began. “It’s their money, not the government’s, and they are voting with their feet and their wallets.”
The GOP’s approach “hasn’t changed any” from last year, when the politically divided General Assembly approved $4 billion in tax relief, said House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach.
“We wanted to give money back to people,” Knight said. “We wanted to lessen the tax burden on people. And we wanted to make it easier to get a higher-paying job in Virginia.”
Democrats have resisted several aspects of this year’s tax-cutting push, particularly Youngkin’s call to cut the corporate tax rate from 6% to 5%, and have argued the state should use its still-strong revenues for more targeted relief efforts and bigger budgets for core public services, particularly K-12 schools.
None of the roughly $1 billion in tax cuts Youngkin included in his budget proposal were included in the budget plan approved by the Democratic-controlled state Senate, setting up another negotiating standoff casting uncertainty over the entire process. The legislature is supposed to adjourn Saturday, but if there’s no budget deal, the state could be in line for a special session to allow talks to continue. Some lawmakers have pointed out they technically don’t have to pass a new budget plan this year since they’re only making amendments in the second year of a two-year budget cycle.
House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, said Youngkin and the GOP are making a “risky bet” that cutting corporate taxes will lead to economic growth down the line.
“He could’ve made a bet on our kids and our future and education,” Scott said. “But he chose to make a bet on old, tired trickle-down economics.”
Republican lawmakers say their tax legislation could add up to hundreds of dollars for the typical Virginia family.
“It’s very real money when people are really struggling. It’s significant,” Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke, said as he presented a bill that would have lowered the state’s top individual income tax rate from 5.75% to 5.5% and raised the standard deduction from $8,000 to $9,000 for individual filers and $16,000 to $18,000 for joint filers. That legislation passed the GOP-controlled House of Delegates but failed in the Senate.
The state’s highest income tax bracket starts at $17,000 in taxable income, and some Democrats have said the state needs to take a harder look at the fairness of its tax code before making any more major changes.
In response to McNamara’s proposal, Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, said talking about “typical” taxpayers doesn’t get at the fact that “we are talking about a lot of different people at a lot of different income levels.”
“It has been literally decades since we have had changes to Virginia’s income tax. And we need to have them,” Watts said at a committee hearing on Republican tax bills. “But during those decades, the rich have gotten richer. And the poor have gotten poorer.”
Watts said she supported raising the standard deduction more because it helps a broader segment of taxpayers. But cutting the top rate, she said, “is one of the most regressive changes we could make” because it disproportionately helps high-income earners.
Virginia’s highest tax bracket starts at $17K. Some say it’s time for an update.
McNamara said the GOP’s expansive tax-cutting vision is part of creating a low-cost environment that will bring more businesses to the state and, by extension, more jobs for people who might otherwise leave for opportunities elsewhere.
“Of course, we have needs,” McNamara said. “But at some point, government is crowding out private investment.”
Republicans and Youngkin have argued one high cost dampening Virginia’s growth is energy prices, which they say have been unnecessarily inflated by Democratic laws ordering the state’s utilities to begin transitioning to renewables. Many Democrats, however, say Virginians face high energy bills due to the state’s laws governing utility regulation rather than efforts to decrease carbon emissions.
The parties have passed one reform measure this session that explicitly gives state regulators the power to set future electric rates as they see fit, a bipartisan proposal pitched as a way to keep the utilities from overearning. Other legislation backed by Dominion Energy would make a series of changes to utility laws that the company says would lower customer bills, although some ratepayer groups remain skeptical, and negotiations still continue.
“The question is how much will that bill do,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, at a January press conference on Senate Democrats’ “commitment to lower costs for Virginians.”
In contrast to the Republicans’ focus on tax cuts, Democrats this session proposed a range of spending measures aimed at providing targeted relief to cash-strapped families, from a child tax credit to new mechanisms that could put upper limits on rent and prescription drug price increases.
At the January press conference, Senate Democrats touted three proposals: a state child tax credit, the creation of a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, and directives for the state to conduct a statewide housing needs assessment and housing plan.
“I believe in capitalism. I have no problem with people making money, especially me,” said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got to protect our people, we’ve got to protect our consumers, and we’ve got to protect our taxpayers.”
But in a divided legislature with sharply divergent views on how to help Virginians, those bills have had varied success.
Following bipartisan support in the Senate, a Republican-controlled House committee halted the Prescription Drug Affordability Board. The board — a concept adopted in six other states, including Maryland but opposed by the Youngkin administration — would have had the power to review and, in some cases, set upper price limits on certain prescription drugs whose cost had risen sharply.
“We are also very concerned about the cost of prescription drugs,” said Chair Kathy Byron, R-Bedford. “We may not necessarily agree about the way to get at it in this short session.”
The state child tax credit would have offered a $500 refundable tax credit for families making less than $100,000 per year. Backers said the proposal would help fill the gap left by the expiration of federal COVID-19 policies that expanded the federal child tax credit and, according to researchers, decreased child poverty nationwide. Today, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 12 states have their own versions of the credit.
“Parents should not just be a talking point,” said McClellan, the patron of the Senate version of the bill, this January. “We should be investing in our families and our children, and rather than putting money in the hands of big corporations and the wealthy, we need to put it back in the pockets of Virginians who need it most.”
McClellan ultimately downgraded her proposal to a study of the concept by Virginia’s Joint Subcommittee on Tax Policy.
“It is very expensive, and I’m a pragmatist,” she said.
While the legislature agreed to send a letter to the panel asking it to study the proposal, a House version of the original bill died on a party-line vote in a Republican-controlled committee, with Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Spotsylvania, saying a state credit could lead to people “double dipping because they’re getting a credit at two different levels of government.”
Housing proposals also showed mixed success. Republicans and Democrats unanimously backed bills to craft a statewide housing needs assessment and housing plan, a recommendation of the state’s legislative watchdog agency in a report on Virginia’s affordable housing shortage.
But Republicans and Senate Democrats were less enthusiastic about legislation that would have allowed but not required local governments to develop rent stabilization programs to prevent larger landlords from increasing rent annually by an amount greater than the rise in the consumer price index. (Because Virginia is a Dillon Rule state, local governments are prohibited from exercising any authority not explicitly granted them by the state.)
The bill would have exempted new construction, as well as smaller landlords and other facilities like assisted living homes, from any limits.
“Today in Virginia, there is no limit on the rent increase imposed by a landlord,” said Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Portsmouth, who carried the House version of the bill this January. “Setting a reasonable limit on the amount a tenant’s rent can increase year over year would directly address this issue of rising rent in the commonwealth.”
Virginia rents rose about 10% on average over the past year, with some localities like Richmond seeing jumps as high as 22% over the past two years. Loudoun County and the city of Alexandria, both of which have struggled with rising housing prices, supported the proposal, said Senate patron Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax.
“We are confident that this is a great step in stabilizing the year-over-year rent increases that not only Loudoun is seeing but the commonwealth in totality,” said Loudoun legislative liaison Jonathan Freeman during a January hearing on Boysko’s bill.
Some Democrats seemed wary: Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, said he was “sympathetic” but worried limiting rent increases could prevent owners from conducting necessary renovations and maintenance.
“I’m wondering if it’s perhaps something that should be studied in the [Virginia] Housing Commission in a little bit more detail and time,” he said.
The Senate General Laws Committee ultimately agreed to send the proposal to the commission for further study.
Republicans opposed the legislation in both chambers.
“I think an owner should have the ability to say what their property is worth, consider how much they paid for it, and set a rent that would be mutually beneficial to both the tenant and the owner,” said Del. Phillip Scott, R-Fredericksburg, at a Jan. 20 hearing. “With COVID and the housing shortage, housing costs have gone up, and if I were to buy a house today, I would be paying a heck of a lot more than I would have paid four years ago, and the rent should be reflective of that.”
Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, flatly called rent control “one of the worst ideas you could introduce into the state of Virginia.”
“I hope we don’t even study it,” he said. “The worst way to improve living conditions is to introduce rent controls because these buildings are going to fall into slums.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury

License plate reader bills abruptly die in Virginia legislature
Despite broad earlier support for the proposal, the Virginia House and Senate this week killed legislation that would have codified a 2020 Virginia Supreme Court decision allowing law enforcement agencies to use and store data from license plate readers while limiting the storage of most data to 30 days.
Over the last few days, momentum to pass both versions of the same bill faded in both chambers after multiple organizations, including Justice Forward Virginia, the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, and the Virginia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, expressed privacy concerns in a joint letter dated Feb. 20 to leaders of the House and Senate.
Calling the legislation “grim and harmful,” the groups wrote, “anyone who has read George Orwell’s ‘1984’ or who watched Tom Cruise in Minority Report could tell you why passing it is a bad idea.”
Lawmakers consider limiting storage of license plate reader data to 30 days
“Our organizations vary across the political spectrum, yet collectively we oppose this mass surveillance tool because of the serious and significant implications on our privacy, the increased unregulated and unmonitored use of technology by law enforcement, and the potential this technology has to become just another driver of mass incarceration and disparate policing of Black and Brown people,” the letter continued.
A late attempt to amend the bill to create a work group to examine law enforcement agencies use of recording and photography devices still failed to bring the legislation across the finish line. It died Tuesday in the House and Wednesday in the Senate.
Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack’s patron of the Senate version, said the license plate reader bill was on a “smooth journey” in both chambers until Tuesday’s vote when he saw “an unraveling the likes of which I have never seen down the hall.”
Lewis and Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, who carried the House version, had pitched the legislation to help law enforcement agencies solve cases involving human trafficking, stolen vehicles, and child abductions by accessing data on the state’s roadways.
Under the legislation, law enforcement would have been prohibited from using readers to enforce speed limits, traffic regulations, tolls, or high-occupancy vehicle requirements. Videos or images recorded by the readers would have had to be erased after 30 days unless they were being used in an active law enforcement investigation.
Although license plate readers are currently used by law enforcement and some communities in Virginia, their use is a concern for many civil rights organizations, as outlined in the joint letter.
In 2015, the ACLU of Virginia challenged the Fairfax County Police Department over its use of license plate readers and the storage of their data, which the group claimed violated Virginia’s Government Data Collection and Dissemination Practices Act.
The Virginia Supreme Court ultimately ruled in favor of the police department, allowing law enforcement to keep their data.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury

As fentanyl surges, Virginia lawmakers debate how far criminal penalties should go
With drug overdoses now the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, lawmakers, and experts agree solutions are needed to address the devastation caused by fentanyl, the drug involved in more than three-quarters of those deaths.
“Fentanyl is killing more Virginians than gun crimes and traffic accidents together,” said Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, during a Senate committee meeting. “We need to tackle it.”
During the 2023 legislative session, the General Assembly passed seven primarily Republican-backed bills to address the epidemic, including legislation that would increase charges for dealers who knowingly and intentionally distribute fentanyl and redefine the drug as a weapon of terrorism. An eighth bill has passed both chambers and is now headed to a conference committee to hammer out the remaining differences.
Other bills now headed to Youngkin’s desk would expand the number of people allowed to administer naloxone for overdoses and create funding opportunities for treating opioid use disorder.
But differences remain between the parties when it comes to criminal penalties. Republicans say imposing harsher penalties for drug dealers would act as a deterrent. Democrats, however, while backing some measures to increase punishments related to fentanyl distribution, are wary that what some describe as “overcriminalization” could keep people from getting help.
“Every study I’ve ever seen says that jacking up consequences typically has very little to do with deterring or preventing crime,” said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, during one committee hearing. “I just don’t see this as being a solution to the problem.”
The impact of fentanyl in Virginia
More than 7,300 fatal fentanyl overdoses occurred in the state from 2013 to 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
“Fentanyl is extremely lethal,” said Rosie Hobron, a statewide forensic epidemiologist with VDH. “Very tiny amounts can be an overdose or fatal overdose.”
Fatal fentanyl overdoses began rising in Virginia around 2013, with a huge spike seen across the state in 2020, coinciding with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, VDH found fentanyl was involved in 76.4% of all drug overdose deaths.
The actual overdose numbers are likely higher because drug screenings can be limited in their ability to detect certain substances and aren’t accessible in many small hospitals, said Dr. Christopher Holstege, chief of the medical toxicology department at the University of Virginia and director of the Blue Ridge Poison Control Center.
“Some of the small hospitals, critical access hospitals just can’t do detection of these agents unless someone dies,” Holstege said.
Another concern is the rise of counterfeit pills that look identical to pharmaceutical drugs like Oxycodone, Adderall, or Xanax but actually contain fentanyl, Hobron said.
Savannah Ford, a former addict who now works as a peer support recovery specialist, said her addiction began by taking Adderall prescribed by her doctor. She said she turned to street dealers for the drug after she began taking more than six times the legal limit each day.
While she never tested the Adderall she got from dealers, she said it probably “contained meth and who knows what else.” Tests of Percocet she was taking showed it was laced with fentanyl.
Recent U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency laboratory testing found that six out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.
“It’s a sad reality amongst people in active addiction that I’ve heard some people say, ‘So and so [overdosed], it must be good stuff,’” Ford said. “It’s sad the way that a distorted and diseased mind thinks.”
Criminal penalties
The rising number of overdoses in Virginia spurred debate over how criminal penalties should be used to drive down cases.
Under nearly identical legislation from Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Fredericksburg, and Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Hanover, any substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl would be classified as a weapon of terrorism, and any person who intentionally manufactures or distributes it would be guilty of a Class 4 felony, punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. That charge would be in addition to the felony charge of distributing a Schedule I or II drug, such as fentanyl, which carries a five- to 40-year prison sentence.
Fentanyl usage authorized by the Drug Control Act, such as in hospitals, would not be affected.
Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office brought the legislation forward as “another tool that prosecutors can use to try and combat this particular drug,” said a spokesperson with the office during a House subcommittee meeting.
Both bills narrowly made it out of the Republican-controlled House on a party-line vote and passed the Senate with bipartisan support, although negotiations over a remaining difference continue.
Senate Democrats in committee agreed there should be a greater punishment for dealers who know their drugs contain fentanyl and sell it anyways.
“It’s a drug that can kill you, and we want to raise the punishment because it’s more than just selling something else,” said Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke.
Victor McKenzie, executive director of the Substance Abuse and Recovery Alliance, said he’s concerned the bill could still “have unintended consequences of punishing” addicts who unknowingly share fentanyl-laced drugs with one another.
But Reeves emphasized during committee that persons who unknowingly give out fentanyl-containing substances wouldn’t be prosecuted under the weapons of terrorism legislation, and a “higher level of evidence” would be needed to determine if the dealer was aware of the fentanyl.
Voicing similar concerns, Senate Democrats balked at other bills, including two backed by the Youngkin administration, that would have charged those distributing drugs with felony homicide if their drugs led to a fatal overdose, regardless of whether or not it was accidental.
Those bills raised concerns among the party, Edwards said, because members thought it went “way too far” to charge people who distribute drugs without knowing they contain fentanyl and accidentally play a part in a fatal overdose with murder.
For the legislation moving forward, expansion of felony charges may increase the amount of bed space needed in prisons and jails across the commonwealth, according to the Virginia Department of Planning and Budget.
Those increases could come as the Virginia Department of Corrections continues to face staffing vacancies linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. VADOC spokesperson Carla Lemons said the agency currently has a 22% vacancy rate among full-time positions.
There were 332 drug overdoses reported among VADOC inmates between 2016 and 2021, of which 24 resulted in death, according to a report from the agency. A different report from 2017 found more than 60% of VADOC inmates with a history of testing positive for opiates were re-arrested, and 26% were re-incarcerated within three years of their release.
Expanding naloxone use, new state funding
Republicans and Democrats showed greater agreement on measures aimed at beefing up resources to combat opioid use and overdoses, passing a range of bills in both chambers unanimously.
Identical bills from Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abington, and Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, would add VADOC employees to the list of people allowed to possess and administer naloxone or other drugs used for overdose reversal. Another bill from Pillion would go even further by allowing anyone to administer naloxone under certain conditions and ordering the development of a statewide naloxone plan.
Other bills from Pillion, Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, and Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, would establish two statewide funds to be used for efforts to treat opioid use disorder and develop addiction recovery and substance use disorder treatment programs in jails.
All of the legislation passed by the General Assembly will now go to Youngkin for review.
Opioid addiction “is a problem with the people consuming the substances. Not saying that they are the problem, but they have a problem,” Ford said. “And now we have a solution, which is recovery.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury

McClellan’s whirlwind congressional campaign ends with decisive, historic victory
State senator and Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan made history Tuesday night with her decisive 4th Congressional District win, becoming the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.
A special election was held to fill the seat of former Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, who died shortly after being elected for his fourth term in November 2022.
“I cannot start without first paying ‘amen’ to our dear friend Donald McEachin and thank him for his service, for his mentorship,” McClellan said, starting off her victory speech. “He is with us in this room.”
McClellan defeated Republican opponent Leon Benjamin to claim the seat. The victory comes after a whirlwind campaign announced over two months ago, including a firehouse primary just one week after McClellan announced her bid. That is on top of a short, busy General Assembly session where the senator introduced 19 bills.
According to the U.S. House archives, John Mercer Langston of Louisa County took office in 1890 as the first Black man to represent Virginia in the House of Representatives. Virginia has taken over a century to send the first Black woman to the same chamber.
“It is a tremendous honor, but it is also+ a tremendous responsibility to make sure I’m not the last,” McClellan said.
McClellan will honor McEachin’s legacy when she takes office, she said. The two partnered on climate action and environmental justice projects, and she said McClellan plans to continue that work.
“He brought a servant leader’s heart to the office, and I will do that as well,” McClellan said.
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., is excited to work with McClellan, she said Tuesday at the victory party. Spanberger partnered with McEachin on issues related to broadband connectivity and agriculture.
“The fact that she and I will be able to work on some of those issues to support Virginia really makes me very excited,” Spanberger said.
McClellan served 17 years in the General Assembly, according to her website. She was a delegate until winning a special election to fill McEachin’s vacant Senate seat in 2017. She has passed over 300 pieces of legislation, she said.
Some of her biggest accomplishments include the Voting Rights Act, the Virginia Clean Economy Act, the Reproductive Health Protection Act, and the Domestic Worker Bill of Rights, McClellan said.
Stephen Farnsworth, director of the University of Mary Washington Center for Leadership and Media Studies and a political science professor, called the victory “another landmark moment in Virginia politics.”
“She benefited from years of experience in the Virginia legislature and districts with lines that are very favorable to a Democratic candidate,” Farnsworth said.
According to unofficial election results, McClellan won the district by almost 50 percentage points, with a majority of districts reporting. Benjamin lost two previous bids against McEachin for the seat.
Benjamin’s team did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this article.
She said that McClellan would continue to focus on serving people and solving problems.
“A lot of the issues I worked on at the state level still need to be done at the federal level,” McClellan said. “So I’ll continue that work.”
On Wednesday, McClellan announced her resignation to Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth. According to Lucas, a special election to fill McClellan’s vacant 9th District Senate seat will take place on March 28, ahead of when the General Assembly will reconvene in April.
All seats in the House and Senate will face an upcoming primary and then a November election.
The candidates who have announced their intent to fill the seat are Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, and 4th District Democratic Chair Alexsis Rodgers.
Rodgers, who organized the firehouse primary in December, released a statement to Capital News Service on McClellan’s victory.
“McClellan embodies the true spirit of Virginia and will bring her tenacity, wisdom, and legislative prowess to Capitol Hill,” Rodgers stated. “I look forward to working alongside her as we fight for the betterment of Virginians. This is a win for all of us.”
By Faith Redd
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.

Two former classmates war over VMI’s future and more Va. headlines
• “At VMI, two classmates — one Black, one White — war over school’s future.”—Washington Post
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin participated in a historical discussion about the origins of slavery that was broadcast to classrooms throughout Virginia. “It’s really important history starting in 1619, where the first Africans were brought to this country as slaves,” Youngkin said. “And it was a terrible, terrible, terrible beginning.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The owners of two historic cemeteries in Roanoke want to give them to the city. But the city says it doesn’t want to get into the cemetery business.—Cardinal News
• Bomb threats shut down a Chesapeake school just days after an “After School Satan Club” met at the building. The emailed threat referenced the club, but authorities said they were continuing to investigate the incident.—WAVY
• A special election Tuesday in Prince William County got off to a bumpy start when officials realized the ballots they printed were too big to fit into their ballot scanners.—Prince William Times
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury

Bills to bolster career and technical education falter in General Assembly
In this session, efforts to strengthen Virginia’s career and technical education mostly failed in the General Assembly, despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s goal of having every high school senior graduate with an industry-recognized credential.
”This whole idea of utilizing these great assets and education we have, but getting them to work together is what I think we can do to make this easier for families and have truth in advertising,” said Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico. “If you think you’re getting college credit in high school, it ought to count to your college. Let’s fix all of that and make it so that you abbreviate the time it takes to get to whatever you want to do with your life.”
This December, Youngkin proposed putting an extra $21 million toward the Virginia Community College System to expand dual enrollment programs that allow high school students to take college-level courses or classes that count toward industry credentials.
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for the governor, said the administration has seen “strong bipartisan recognition” that Virginia needs a comprehensive workforce development strategy, a goal other bills moving forward this session are attempting to meet through the creation of a new Department of Workforce Development and Advancement.
During a business event in October, Youngkin said addressing educational opportunities is key to expanding and retaining Virginia’s workforce.
However, most legislation specifically aimed at expanding career and technical education in Virginia failed during the past two months.
They included bills to expand the state’s tuition assistance program for community college students interested in high-demand industries and to develop guidelines for “advanced academic opportunity programs,” which include courses that provide opportunities to demonstrate college and career readiness.
Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, carried the tuition assistance bill, which would have convened a work group to issue recommendations on how Virginia could expand its current assistance program, known as “Get a Skill, Get a Job, Get Ahead,” or G3.
“We should be studying the ways in which G3 can be expanded to our transfer degree programs,” Hashmi told a House education subcommittee, which later killed the bill with no discussion. “As we know, in health care, the two-year degree is an excellent start, but many students want to continue forward and receive their four-year degree so they can build on their credentials and so they can also advance in their career options.”
Legislation from Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia-Beach that would have allowed students working toward an advanced studies diploma to replace foreign language credits with career and technical education credits also failed.
Under the Board of Education’s current policy, students must complete three years of one language or two years of two languages to earn an advanced studies diploma.
Davis’ bill passed the House but was killed by a Senate education subcommittee last week, with some lawmakers voicing concerns over the removal of the language requirement.
Hashmi said while policymakers should aim to remove the stigma sometimes associated with careers that don’t involve college, “removing foreign language is probably not the way.”
However, Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, argued that the legislation would not have removed the foreign language requirement entirely but would have created a separate category of advanced diplomas.
“I took five years of French, and I could not order a glass of water in France if I were able to get there today,” Peake said. “My teachers were great, and I appreciate and enjoy taking it, but if I could weld, I’d be making a whole lot more money now than if I were a lawyer.”
One proposal that remains alive, House Bill 1887 from Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, would encourage local school boards and community colleges to craft agreements aimed at ensuring adjunct community college instructors are offered competitive salaries. The aim would be to increase the number of instructors available to help prepare students to earn workforce credentials.
“It’s something we’re going to need,” Byron said, adding that the legislation could help fill vacancies in rural communities.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
