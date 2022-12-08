Three interesting winter sports

Do you love winter sports like downhill skiing, ice skating, and tubing? If you’re interested in trying an uncommon winter sport, here are three you may want to explore.

1. Ice diving

Did you know that scuba diving isn’t only done in blue waters full of tropical fish? In fact, with a bit of training, the right equipment, and suitable clothing, you can also dive under the ice in the winter.

Ice divers say the calm waters, fascinating light effects, and flurry of air bubbles that rise and collect on the underside of the ice make this sport a truly unique experience. Divers enter and exit the water through a hole cut in the ice. For safety, they’re attached to a rope that connects them to a buddy above the ice the entire time. Ingenious, isn’t it?

2. The Yooner

The Yooner is a fun sliding sport inspired by the paret, a small wooden sled that originated in France. It’s similar to downhill skiing, but you can ride a Yooner even if you don’t know how to ski. A Yooner consists of a seat mounted to a single ski. To improve comfort and reduce shocks, it has a robust suspension system. There’s also a brake so that you can hit the slopes without fear. Laughter and fun are guaranteed.

3. Snow kayaking

When you think of a kayak, you probably imagine a small boat moving along a quiet river. However, kayaks don’t only float; they also glide. Therefore, some people ride down snowy slopes on their kayaks. The paddles aren’t used for rowing. Instead, they help the kayaker turn. This sport has become increasingly popular and has had its own world championship since 2007.

There are many daring winter sports. Do you know any others?