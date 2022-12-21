State News
Three major thoroughbred stakes races to relocate to Virginia in 2023
RICHMOND, VA – After approval from the American Graded Stakes Committee, the Office of the Governor announced on December 21, 2022, that three internationally-renowned Thoroughbred stakes races will be moved to Virginia. Those turf races that will soon run at Colonial Downs in New Kent are the Grade 1 Arlington Million and Beverly D. Stakes and the Grade 2 Secretariat Stakes.
The relocation of these significant races follows approval from the Virginia Racing Commission for 27 live race dates at Colonial Downs during the 2023 meet to be held July 13 through September 9. Colonial Downs also announced last week that they will modify their typical live race days to Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as opposed to the traditional Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday schedule, making horse racing more accessible for Virginians and visitors from around the country. Next year’s meet will be the first under the operation of new owners, Churchill Downs Incorporated.
“It is an incredible honor to continue the legacy of these exceptional races by hosting them in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am deeply committed to growing our equine industry, and as we work to revive the rich traditions of this sport in Virginia, these stakes races will accelerate our progress and ignite excitement for the fans.”
“Churchill Downs Incorporated remains steadfast in our goal to increase the relevance of the racing product at Colonial Downs and in Virginia,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Incorporated. “We appreciate the American Graded Stakes Committee for their approval of this move, which is an important step toward that goal in terms of wagering growth and entertainment value. We are also committed to increasing the flow of purse revenue from historical horse racing to allow for expansion of race dates in the future.”
“We are grateful to Churchill Downs for the emphasis they have put on bringing world-class races to Virginia, which give jockeys, breeders, and trainers more opportunities to showcase the best of Virginia’s equine industry,” said Debbie Easter, President of the Virginia Equine Alliance. “Governor Youngkin’s involvement and efforts to secure these three races, in particular, should be commended as we collectively work to ensure a bright future for horse racing in the Commonwealth.”
Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic Triple Crown-winning season. The legendary horse will now be commemorated in the year of this milestone anniversary by debuting the stakes named in his honor on the Secretariat Turf Course at Colonial Downs in the state where he was born, bred, and trained to be a champion.
Uncategorized
DMV offices to close Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 2; Agency reminds drivers to avoid risky driving behaviors during holiday travel
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) full-service customer service centers will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays from Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26, and on Monday, January 2. More than 50 services are available online at dmvNOW.com or through the mail if customers need access to DMV during the winter holiday closures.
With extra motorists on the road during the holidays, DMV urges drivers to use caution. Last year between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, there were 2,371 crashes in Virginia that resulted in 1,092 injuries and 22 fatalities.
“The holidays are a time to celebrate with family and friends. Get to your holiday events safely by following the basic principles of good driving – buckle up, slow down, stay focused and drive sober,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”
Here are some safe driving reminders ahead of the holidays:
- Buckle up – make sure every person in the vehicle is property restrained, including having the appropriate car seats installed correctly for children
- Drive distraction-free – many distractions exist while driving, but cell phones are a top distraction; put it away and just drive
- Slow down – do not exceed the speed limit and keep a safe distance between you and other vehicles
- Move over – drivers are required to move over one lane if passing stopped vehicles with flashing amber, red or blue lights
- Designate a sober driver – do not get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; arrange an alternative mode of transportation
State News
Take time to reflect & improve driving habits this holiday season
The holidays are typically a time of joy and gathering with loved ones, but this year far too many will be missing from these gatherings. As 2022 comes to an end, Virginia has seen a rise in traffic deaths. Many of these tragedies included pedestrians and those not wearing a seatbelt. Virginia State Police remind all those on Virginia roadways that driving responsibly means everyone can get home for the holidays safely.
“This past Thanksgiving, Virginia had a record number of traffic deaths. It was the most on any major holiday in a decade. And, the past three years have seen ever increasing numbers of total traffic deaths each year*,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “I encourage all Virginians and their families to make time this holiday season and talk about ways to be safer on the road. Encourage loved ones young and old to adopt new safety habits and start 2023 on the right foot.”
Virginia State Police is urging every motorist on the road this holiday season to be responsible, obey the traffic laws, ditch distractions and wear a seatbelt. Whether heading to the grocery store or the post office, delivering gifts to family and friends, or celebrating the New Year, choose to do it safely and do it responsibly.
Every year during the holidays, there is an increase in drunk-driving related fatalities and crashes across the nation. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in December 2020, there were 937 lives lost in drunk-driving crashes nationwide.
“Remember, drinking and driving or being impaired in any way is never an option,” says Settle. “Celebrating can mean different things to different people but it should never include driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.”
Drivers and passengers have many alternatives to arrive home safely. If you plan to attend a party or celebrate with a small group of friends during the holidays, please remember:
- Plan ahead. Designate a sober driver or call a friend, call family, call a cab or use public transportation.
- If you know someone who has been drinking – Do not let them drive. Arrange another safe way home.
- Remain alert for impaired drivers and do not hesitate to notify law enforcement by dialing #77 (hands free only or have a passenger call) to notify your nearest Virginia State Police Emergency Communications Center. Your actions could save someone’s life.
State News
A Dolly Parton hay bale and more Virginia headlines
• Richmond-area Democrats went to party-run polling places Tuesday to pick a nominee to replace the late congressman Donald McEachin in the 4th Congressional District. Votes in the matchup between state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and state Sen. Joe Morrissey will be hand-counted later today.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The city of Richmond received an $11 million grant from the Mellon Foundation for an interpretive center that will bolster efforts to tell the history of the slave trade in the city’s Shockoe Bottom area.—Associated Press
• Artists unveiled a preliminary black-and-white drawing that will form the basis of a statue of Henrietta Lacks the city of Roanoke plans to put up in a plaza previously named for Robert E. Lee.—New York Times
• Robots are serving food in two Virginia Beach restaurants. “She’s never late, always shows up to work, doesn’t talk back and as long as you keep her plugged in, she works.”—Virginian-Pilot
• A Southwest Virginia farm made a Dolly Parton statue out of hay bales.—WATE
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia subcommittee on campaign finance reform still failing to complete only job
After getting off to a slow start in 2021, it looked like the Virginia General Assembly’s joint subcommittee on campaign finance reform was going to get through 2022 without a meeting.
Then a meeting appeared on the legislative calendar for Dec. 12. A few days later, it was canceled. And no other dates have been set ahead of the fast-approaching 2023 legislative session that starts in January.
For the second year in a row, the subcommittee created to take a “comprehensive” look at whether the state needs stronger limits on money in politics appears to be failing to complete its only task.
Nancy Morgan, a campaign finance reform advocate with the group BigMoneyOutVA, called the subcommittee’s persistent idleness “another lost opportunity.”
“Clearly, incumbents in our General Assembly have no interest in changing the status quo, which benefits them individually,” Morgan said.
The subcommittee was created early last year to review proposals to limit the amount of money corporations and individuals can donate to Virginia politicians. The panel, which met four times in the late summer and fall of 2021, was also supposed to study more straightforward legislation to make it illegal to spend campaign cash on personal expenses unconnected to politics, something banned in federal elections and almost every other state. Virginia currently has virtually no limits on how much money political campaigns can accept from one source and no law prohibiting politicians from spending that money on themselves instead of their campaigns.
When the subcommittee ran out of time to do a comprehensive study in 2021 (the justification at the time was delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic), the General Assembly re-upped it for another year by approving an extension in March. That extending resolution, which passed both chambers unanimously, instructed the subcommittee to finish its meetings by Nov. 30.
That’s why the Dec. 12 date was scrubbed, according to Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, who chairs the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee.
“Even had we met, we couldn’t vote on anything,” Spruill said.
Spruill was named head of the Senate committee in September, a position that also made him co-chair of the campaign finance subcommittee along with Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, who chairs the House Privileges and Elections Committee. When he was given a greater role overseeing elections policy, Spruill said, no one told him that also put him partly in charge of the campaign finance subcommittee.
“I had no idea I was on it,” Spruill said.
Ransone said there was some uncertainty this year over exactly who had been appointed to serve on the subcommittee and logistical challenges in finding a time when everyone involved could come to Richmond for a meeting. Even if the subcommittee had met, she said, there was no guarantee the group would have reached a consensus on any major questions.
“Sometimes we have these ongoing committees and commissions and just go on and on forever, and we never come to a resolution,” Ransone said, adding that anyone with ideas on how to change the state’s campaign finance laws is welcome to “bring them to the table.”
The resolution extending the subcommittee called for a report by the first day of the 2023 General Assembly session. Still, it’s unlikely that a group that didn’t meet all year will have anything of substance to say.
“I’m not sure whether there will be a report,” Ransone said.
‘I don’t think that you’ll see anything organized’
Legislative studies are commonly used as a way for lawmakers to show at least some progress is being made on thorny topics that might not be ready for a vote. But most study committees actually deliver a study.
“I don’t think that you’ll see anything organized out of the joint subcommittee, which I think is a shame,” said Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, who proposed the group’s creation. “It was a really good way to vet through issues and see if you can nail down details. Many of these proposals rely on getting the details right.”
Bulova said campaign finance reform bills could still be proposed in the upcoming session, but he said he’d only want the subcommittee to continue “if we really think it’s going to be useful.”
The panel’s membership is decided mostly by party leaders via the speaker of the House of Delegates and the Senate Committee on Rules. According to the subcommittee’s website, the governor is also allowed to appoint a citizen member, but that seat is currently vacant. The 14-person subcommittee was supposed to consist of 10 legislators and four citizen members.
The subcommittee’s current membership includes several high-ranking General Assembly members from both parties, including Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, and House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth. None of its members have been particularly vocal in support of campaign finance reform.
Though he was once a member, Bulova no longer serves on the subcommittee. He said he wasn’t given a reason when he was informed that Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, was not keeping him as one of the House members.
“It was a ‘thank you for your service’ kind of letter,” Bulova said. “And that’s fine.”
Transparency vs. donation limits
The upcoming year will be a big one for money in politics, with pivotal elections happening next November for all 140 General Assembly seats. The legislative primary season next year is also expected to be unusually robust, coming after a court-supervised redistricting process that didn’t let incumbents protect themselves from primary fights the way they could in the past when the General Assembly drew its own districts.
Virginia’s campaign finance system is based mostly on disclosure, the idea that special interest influence will be held in check as long as the public can see whose dollars are going to which politicians. Reform skeptics have suggested caps on the size of donations would erode transparency and encourage more dark money spending that’s harder to track.
The rise of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a wealthy former business executive who loaned his campaign $20 million last year, has also fueled concern that stricter limits would benefit future self-funders who could use their fortunes to run for office. That’s not an option for candidates of more modest means, who still face pressure to raise enormous sums to be considered viable contenders. Federal courts have ruled that self-funding is constitutionally protected political expression and can’t be limited similarly to money from outside donors.
Reform advocates have said the state badly needs to reduce the influence of special interests to boost public confidence in the legislature and avoid the appearance of a pay-to-play government in Richmond.
The 2021 General Assembly resolution creating the subcommittee noted “spiraling campaign costs” in Virginia, acknowledging that candidates spent more than $1 million in 30 state legislative races in 2019, with five contests exceeding $4 million that year. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, six of the state’s 10 most expensive House races of all time occurred in 2021.
The 2021 resolution also noted that the two major-party candidates in Virginia’s 2017 governor’s race spent more than $65 million combined. Last year, the campaigns of Youngkin and former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe smashed that number. McAuliffe’s campaign spent roughly $69.3 million. Youngkin’s campaign spent about $68.2 million.
The pressures involved with that kind of cash, the 2021 resolution said, “test the integrity of the candidates who ask for money and the donors who respond.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Three education groups propose alternate Virginia history standards
Three education groups have asked the Virginia Board of Education to consider an alternative version of the history and social science standards for K-12 schools.
On Tuesday morning, the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium, Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, and American Historical Association published their own draft standards, developed after the November draft released by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration led to public outcry.
“Even though there may be folks from different political parties that are members of all these organizations and there may be different perspectives, there’s one thing that we all know and that is good curriculum writing, good standards, and good history — and so we centered those things to create this document,” said Ma’asehyahu Isra-Ul, president of the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium.
Charles Pyle, a Virginia Department of Education spokesman, said agency staff was neither consulted nor involved in creating the groups’ draft standards. He said staff is continuing to prepare the administration’s final draft standards for presentation early next year.
The Board of Education delayed its review of new history and social science standards to January after hours of public criticism during the Nov. 17 public hearing. The board also directed Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to revise the newest standards, finalized on November 10, to include content from an earlier draft introduced in August. Staff was directed to incorporate public feedback, prepare a “crosswalk” document comparing the drafts and correct all errors, omissions, and inaccuracies.
According to an executive summary, the standards created by the education groups follow the same approach in bringing together parts of the August and November drafts.
Isra-Ul said the three groups developed their own standards using input from each other and from organizations and supporters of the August draft standards since the Nov. 17 public hearing.
According to the executive summary, the groups’ draft standards aimed to “ensure that content was accurate, age-appropriate, inclusive, and vertically articulated in a manner that supports a natural progression of content, depth, and skill acquisition.”
Isra-Ul said VDOE had not contacted the three groups to help draft the November standards.
“We’re the folks who do this work on the ground, and not to have the voice of teachers and the voice of building administrators and the voice of superintendents in the room is a major problem,” he said.
Jim Grossman, executive director for the American Historical Association, said his group had been contacted by the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium and Virginia Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development to prepare an independent version of the standards.
“As the largest organization of professional historians in the world, the AHA can provide expertise and insights into history education at all levels, and we were happy to be helpful,” Grossman said in an email to the Mercury. “Our response in such situations is generally, ‘how can we help?’ The answer here was to collaborate on the preparation of this document.”
The new draft standards are expected to come before the board in January. The Commission on Civic Education, which only has advisory powers, is expected to discuss the draft standards at a meeting on Wednesday.
Revising the August draft
The November draft history and social science standards presented by the Youngkin administration sparked a range of criticisms, ranging from the document’s reference to Indigenous people as immigrants to the omission of Martin Luther King Jr. and Juneteenth from the elementary standards.
Many speakers at a November public hearing asked the board to instead move forward with an August draft that included material based on two years of public input from educators, historians, museums, organizations, parents, and VDOE staff.
Questions also surrounded who the administration had tapped to produce the November draft. A list later released by the Department of Education included Bill Bennett, who served as U.S. Secretary of Education under President Ronald Reagan, and the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative education think tank.
During the November meeting, Sheila Byrd Carmichael, a consultant hired by VDOE to review the draft standards, implied that one of the reviewers was Susan Wise Bauer, an author, and educator who is prominent in the homeschooling field.
Bauer later posted on social media that she had been contacted for input on the standards but had declined.
“I expressed that I found them developmentally inappropriate and lacking in many ways, but that the time frame did not allow me to suggest revisions,” she wrote in an open letter to Balow, Carmichael, and Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “To express PUBLICLY that I was consulted is an out-and-out falsehood. I need an immediate public retraction of this statement and will certainly consider taking legal action if this is not done.”
Carmichael later sent a letter apologizing for “unintentionally implying” Bauer had anything to do with the “deeply flawed” draft standards document.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces new regulatory transparency plans
RICHMOND, VA – The Office of the Governor just released a first-of-its-kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023, along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue. Together the Plan and the Manual will provide unprecedented transparency for all Virginians in the regulatory process. Both are available to the public through www.townhall.virginia.gov
“Our new Office of Regulatory Management is transforming how Virginians can access regulatory materials,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our goal is to provide more transparency to the citizens of Virginia. By publishing a comprehensive list of all upcoming regulations and the tools we will use to evaluate the economic impacts, private citizens, companies, and interest groups will be able to participate in the regulatory process more meaningfully.”
“The new Regulatory Management Office has made the review of regulations more efficient,” said Director of Regulatory Management Andrew Wheeler. “Historically, it took over 200 days for a regulation to be reviewed by the Governor’s office; we now have that review period down to less than two weeks.”
On June 30, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 19, which created the Office of Regulatory Management and directed the creation of the Uniform Regulatory Plan. This initial Plan lists over 300 regulatory actions expected between now and July 1, 2023. This plan will be updated annually, with the next update scheduled for after the start of the next fiscal year this summer.
The E.O. also directed Virginia agencies to consider the effects of their regulations on economic growth and on regulatory stakeholders. The Manual released today gives agencies the tools they need to conduct that analysis. It provides detailed instructions on calculating the benefits and costs that regulations create. And it provides guidance on analyzing regulations’ impacts on local governments, families, and small businesses.
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 70%
Pressure: 30.44"Hg
UV index: 0
41/9°F
19/12°F