Three NoVa school districts say they’ll resist new transgender policies and more Va. headlines
• Three Northern Virginia school districts indicated they’ll resist Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policies for transgender students.—Washington Post
• Georgia is the next announced stop on Youngkin’s out-of-state political tour to campaign with Republican gubernatorial candidates. Kansas, New Mexico, and Oregon are also on the schedule, according to aides.—CBS News
• A decertified Hanover County sheriff’s deputy is suing the local NAACP, claiming the group defamed him by saying he “violated the civil rights of citizens.”—WRIC
• In a little over a month, Loudoun County’s election office got 187 FOIA requests related to the 2020 election, many coming from just one person.—Loudoun Times-Mirror
• In an appearance at the Loudoun election office ahead of the start of early voting, Youngkin called Virginia’s election system “accurate” and “dependable” while insisting it can still be improved.—Loudoun Times-Mirror
• Suffolk residents are planning to protest what would be the third-largest warehouse complex in America.—Virginian-Pilot
• Enrollment at VCU declined for the fourth year in a row, creating a $13 million budget shortfall.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The Prince William County School Board is asking courts to intervene to stop a former board member from sending “abusive and harassing” subpoenas as part of his lawsuit against the former school’s superintendent.—InsideNoVa
• A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke will remain closed until next spring for landslide repairs.—Roanoke Times
• “Patriarch of Darden’s Country Store — who carried on the lost art of Virginia hams — dies at 75.”—Virginian-Pilot
• Virginia’s only large animal rescue team was able to save two 450-pound calves who got stuck in a septic tank. The calves, dubbed Chaos and Calamity, seemed unharmed after their five-hour ordeal. —Culpeper Star-Exponent
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
DMV encourages parents and caregivers to ensure children are safely secured or belted in vehicles at all times
As part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) urges parents and caregivers to ensure their child is properly secured in their vehicle every trip.
Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Child Passenger Safety Week takes place this year from September 18-24, with National Seat Check Saturday to be held on Saturday, September 24.
Children must be properly secured in a vehicle by either a car seat, safety harness, or seat belt. Depending on the child’s age, height, and weight, the proper safety harness will vary and should be updated with current regulations and suggestions. In Virginia, all children under age eight must be properly secured in a child safety seat or booster seat, regardless of weight or height. Children must ride in a rear-facing car seat until age two unless they meet the minimum weight limit for a forward-facing car seat.
In 2021, three unrestrained children under age eight were killed, and 68 were injured in crashes in Virginia.
“Keeping people safe is our top priority as Virginia’s Highway Safety Office,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Knowing how to properly install a child safety seat is the first step to protect your child in the event of a crash. Free resources are available to ensure your child’s seat is installed correctly. We encourage parents and caregivers to use Child Passenger Safety Week as an opportunity to check the safety seat in your vehicle for your child’s safety and spread the importance of safety seat protocols.”
National Seat Check Saturday is observed annually on the fourth Saturday in September. Parents and caregivers who want to have their child’s safety seat checked by a professional can find a check event near them through the Virginia Department of Health.
More information on child safety seats can be found on DMV’s website or via NHTSA. NHTSA also has resources available in Spanish.
What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money
As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts $7.5 billion toward building out a network of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Of that, $5 billion will go toward the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, the main pipeline for money to be funneled to the states.
To access its share of the NEVI money, Virginia submitted its plans for how it would use the windfall to the Federal Highway Administration last month. Here’s what they say.
Chargers will initially be focused along interstates
The NEVI Program calls for states to initially focus on building public charging stations at least every 50 miles along interstate highways and within one mile of federally designated alternative fuel corridors.
While neighboring states, including Maryland and North Carolina, have identified alternative fuel corridors outside the interstate system, Virginia’s eight existing and proposed corridors all lie along interstates.
As of September, Virginia had 1,139 public charging stations with 3,301 ports across all charging speeds.
With the new federal funding, the state is proposing to construct between 19 and 26 new stations along several interstates. Each station would include at least four 150 kilowatt direct-current fast chargers, which are capable of simultaneously charging four electric vehicles.
The federal funding will offset up to 80% of the costs for new charging stations, upgrades to existing stations and other related expenses.
Marshall Herman, assistant communications director for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said once the state has met the NEVI Program’s initial requirements, the agency will consider designating additional alternative fuel corridors to expand the buildout.
Installations will start in 2023
The initial buildout of the new charging infrastructure is anticipated to occur during 2023 and 2024.
VDOT has determined that out of the existing network of 139 public charging stations with direct-current fast-charging capacity, only 17 may meet the national program’s criteria. The criteria include having at least four 150 kilowatt direct-current fast chargers that can operate simultaneously and having a minimum station power capacity at or above 600 kW.
Between 2023 and 2026, VDOT intends to focus on expanding the charging network beyond the alternative fuel corridors.
Jeff Kelley, a spokesman for the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association, said auto dealers support state policies that will create more charging infrastructure, which includes both stations to charge vehicles as well as upgrades to the electrical grid to help with the added capacity that EVs will create. Most car manufacturers have already committed to move away from gas-powered engines by 2035.
“The Virginia Auto Dealers are going to support policy that increases the infrastructure in Virginia to have these cars [and] to increase charging stations,” Kelley said. “We certainly want to do it in a responsible manner. We are looking at environmental impacts and all of that, but we want to do things that will usher in this new era of transportation because 20 years from now, you’re not going to be buying a new gas powered car.”
Displacement risks, charging station costs
While the expansion of charging systems throughout the state will reduce a major barrier to electric vehicle growth, the buildout could pose risks to communities.
Chris Bast, director for EV infrastructure investments with the advocacy group Electrification Coalition, said that as charging stations generate more revenue, property values could start to increase and communities should consider preparing for potential risks linked to gentrification, including displacement of long-term residents.
“Overall, making sure that the clean air [and] the economic benefits of transportation electrification are accruing to those communities, which have historically borne the greatest burden of our fossil fuel transmission system, is vital to this transition,” Bast said.
Herman said VDOT will adjust its buildout plan based on any potential impacts of the program, guidance from the federal government and the Justice40 initiative, which calls for 40% of the overall benefits of federal investments to flow to disadvantaged communities.
VDOT officials say the buildout will also bring benefits to disadvantaged communities, including increased access to transportation options, new economic opportunities, less air pollution and a reduced likelihood of negative health outcomes such as asthma, heart disease and short-term infections.
Alleyn Harned, executive director for Virginia Clean Cities, a nonprofit that’s part of the federally sponsored network that aims to promote alternative fuels, said Virginia will also have to keep in mind the potential maintenance and electricity costs associated with charging infrastructure, particularly in rural areas.
He said Virginia will need to identify ways to keep charging costs low, “because if it’s so high-cost that it can’t be used, people will not use it.”
What else is Virginia doing to drive EV use?
Following a 2016 settlement between Volkswagen and the federal government over allegations that the company installed devices in vehicles to evade the Clean Air Act emissions limits, Virginia received $93.6 million for clean transportation projects. More than 16,000 vehicles with the devices were sold in Virginia and produced over 2,000 tons of excess nitrogen oxides in violation of federal pollution standards.
Of Virginia’s part of the settlement, $14 million has gone to EV charging infrastructure, with millions more for electric transit and school buses.
In 2021, the General Assembly amended Virginia’s energy policy to move toward net-zero carbon emissions in the transportation sector by 2045. Lawmakers also created an unfunded EV rebate to encourage purchases of electric vehicles and adopted California’s vehicle emissions standards, which are more stringent than the federal standards the state previously followed.
Earlier this month, California updated those standards to require all new cars to be electric or operated on hydrogen starting in 2035. Calling California’s move “out of touch,” Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said he wants to prevent Virginia from implementing the standards. Republicans attempted to repeal and then delay their rollout last session, but their proposals failed in the Democratic Senate.
Also last session, the General Assembly passed a law requiring state agencies to buy or lease electric cars instead of gas-powered ones unless a lifetime cost calculator “clearly indicates” the gas vehicle will be cheaper. And Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, carried a bill that would have established a state program to funnel grants to charging station developers, particularly in low-income communities and those where a majority of the population are people of color. However, the effort died in committee.
Greg Habeeb, a former Republican delegate and one of the main lobbyists for the bill, said the latter state legislation nearly mirrors the federal electric vehicle infrastructure program.
“Passing one bill rarely solves a problem and so we need to continue to just be forward thinking when it comes to deployment of infrastructure, when it comes to the [electric] grid, when it comes to cost to ratepayers — all those things,” Habeeb said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Enabled Intelligence, Inc. to invest $1.4 million, create 117 new jobs in Fairfax County
On September 21, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church in order to increase capacity. The project will create 117 new jobs.
“Accelerating the transition of start-ups is one of my administration’s goals, and the expansion of businesses such as Enabled Intelligence in Fairfax County is key to our economic development strategy,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are proud to support this homegrown Virginia business and remain committed to fostering a business climate and training a workforce that supports our corporate partners of all sizes.”
“The Commonwealth boasts the highest concentration of technology workers in the nation, and Northern Virginia continues to attract and retain top talent that propels the growth of emerging tech businesses like Enabled Intelligence,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We thank the company for creating 117 high-quality jobs and contributing to the Commonwealth’s growth in the artificial intelligence sector.”
“We are excited to expand our operations here in Virginia,” said Peter Kant, CEO, Enabled Intelligence. “Our Fairfax County home is close to our federal customers, and we are able to draw on the highly qualified Virginia workforce of high-tech, neurodiverse professionals and military veterans.”
“I am pleased to once again see a major technology innovator expanding its operations in Fairfax County,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “This growth in AI applications from a company that also capitalizes on the tremendous workforce diversity of our County is a perfect example of how next-generation companies headquartered here are leading the way.”
“Virginia’s 35th Senate District is home to some of the most talented and highly educated people in the Commonwealth,” said Senator Richard L. Saslaw. “I am pleased that Enabled Intelligence will be further leveraging the skilled pipeline of workers available to businesses in our region.”
“I am very pleased that Enabled Intelligence has decided to expand their presence here in Northern Virginia,” said Delegate Marcus B. Simon. “The greater Falls Church area is home to an exceptionally talented workforce that includes residents with the unique profile companies that work on sensitive technologies and projects are looking for. With the number of former military and intelligence community federal employees who continue to make their home in our area, it’s no surprise that Enabled chose Falls Church for this significant expansion of classified space.”
Enabled Intelligence, Inc. was founded in October of 2020 and is an artificial intelligence technology startup providing sensitive and classified data labeling services and AI algorithm development for government and other critical AI/ML applications. Enabled Intelligence’s workforce includes veterans, neurodiverse professionals, people with different abilities, and data science subject matter experts. Its integrated team works with multiple forms of data including satellite imagery, radar, text, speech, audio, video, and more. The company specializes in providing highly accurate and secure (even classified) data labeling, creating training and testing data sets, and building AI technologies for defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and other critical U.S. government missions including classified programs.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Enabled Intelligence’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
Virginia prison agency discriminated against female employee in tampon case, jury rules
A jury found Monday that the Virginia Department of Corrections discriminated against a former employee who was fired after a body scanner detected a tampon she was wearing and officials suspected she was carrying contraband into the prison.
The jury, which heard the case in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, awarded the former employee, dental hygienist Joyce Flores, $85,000 in damages. Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon will consider additional damages for back pay and attorney fees at a later date.
In a statement issued after the verdict by Butler Curwood, PLC, the firm representing Flores in the case, attorney Paul Falabella said that “no one should be terminated from work for using a tampon.”
VDOC spokesperson Benjamin Jarvela said the agency had “no comment at this time.”
The case stems from a July 17, 2019, incident when Flores first entered the Augusta Correctional Center for the day’s work wearing what she described as a heavily saturated tampon after a two-hour commute. While Flores initially cleared security, she later removed the tampon and temporarily replaced it with tissue paper after realizing she had forgotten a replacement.
Shortly after inserting the tissue paper, Flores was asked to go through the security checkpoint again after officials flagged what they said were suspicious images on the earlier body scan that could be contraband. Questioned on why the two scans looked different, Flores offered to demonstrate to female security officers that she was menstruating and then inserted another tampon to go through the scanner a third time.
Neither questioning of Flores nor K9 searches of the facility’s medical unit and the dental area turned up any contraband.
Flores was later placed on administrative leave and then fired. She filed a lawsuit in November 2021 against the Department of Corrections, alleging that she had been unlawfully fired on the basis of her sex and asking for $300,000 in damages.
“At no point did plaintiff bring or attempt to bring contraband into (Augusta Correctional Center),” the lawsuit states. Her “employment was terminated because she was a menstruating female utilizing a feminine hygiene product when she arrived to work.”
In February 2021, U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen ruled the sex discrimination suit could go forward over objections from the VDOC.
“But for Flores’s menstruation and use of a tampon — conditions inextricable from her sex and her child-bearing capacity — she would not have been discharged,” he wrote.
In a court filing in response to Flores’ complaint, VDOC contended that its response to the incident was “appropriate” and in response to “legitimate custodial and security interests.”
“The shape of the anomaly” revealed by the body scan “was that of an unknown object with a tie around the end — similar to the manner in which illegal drugs are packaged and shipped for distribution,” the agency said. It also said a female security program coordinator had reviewed the scan and “agreed that an anomaly was present.”
Tampon usage became a political flashpoint for the Department of Corrections in 2018 when it instituted a policy barring female visitors from wearing tampons into facilities. The agency said body scanners couldn’t distinguish between tampons and contraband such as drugs that could be transported in the vagina.
While VDOC formally rolled back the policy, officials told the General Assembly in 2019 that correctional facilities were still blocking female visitors wearing tampons from visiting inmates in person, instead directing them to conduct the visit through a glass partition or video feed.
The Department of Corrections repeatedly said in its response to Flores’ complaint that “at no time were individuals working at VDOC facilities prohibited from wearing tampons, menstrual cups or other feminine hygiene products to work.”
Flores acknowledged in her lawsuit that the agency hadn’t barred workers from wearing tampons or other feminine hygiene products.
“However, employees pass through the same body scanners when arriving to work each day as offender visitors do,” her suit noted. “Therefore, the same issue of ‘not being able to tell if it’s drugs or a tampon’ applied to employees wearing tampons and/or menstrual c[u]ps to work at VDOC facilities.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Attorney General Miyares calls on FCC to require more voice service providers to put in place anti-robocall protections
Only September 19, 2022, Attorney General Jason Miyares called on the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to require the telephone providers that route calls across the U.S. telephone network to implement more rigorous measures to prevent illegal and fraudulent robocalls.
“Robocalls aren’t just annoying – they are illegal tools used to take advantage of the most vulnerable in our communities. We have to do more to protect Virginians from these scammers, which is why I’m encouraging the FCC to require more robocall protection technology,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Illegal robocalls cost consumers, law enforcement, and the telecom industry approximately $13.5 billion annually. Often, these calls originate from overseas scam actors who spoof U.S.-based phone numbers, and the FCC recently required the phone companies that let these calls onto the U.S. telephone network to do more to keep them out. The FCC is now proposing expanding many of these rules to those few phone companies that, although largely invisible to the public, are exclusively responsible for routing these fraudulent and illegal calls across the U.S. phone network, regardless of where the calls originate.
In their letter, Attorney General Miyares and a bipartisan coalition of 50 other attorneys general support the FCC’s proposal to extend the implementation of STIR/SHAKEN, a caller ID authentication technology that helps prevent spoofed calls, to all “intermediate” phone providers in the United States. Only providers that originate call traffic are now required to implement STIR/SHAKEN. The coalition also urges the FCC to require providers to adopt these protections and additional measures to cut down on illegal and fraudulent robocalls, including responding to law enforcement traceback requests within 24 hours and blocking illegal traffic as soon as possible. If all telecom companies have the same robocall mitigation practices, bad actors will not be able to exploit inconsistencies among providers, and law enforcement will be better able to identify and prosecute the bad actors who try to profit from illegal robocalls.
Attorney General Miyares is joined in sending this bipartisan comment letter by the Attorneys General of North Carolina, Arkansas, Connecticut, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, the District of Columbia and Guam.
A copy of the letter is available here.
Governor Youngkin announces over $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity Virginia Grants to support workforce and entrepreneurial development
RICHMOND, VA — On September 20, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development, and venture investment.
“GO Virginia allows us to invest in key projects that will enhance our economic growth by fostering workforce development and stimulating new business opportunities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These projects exemplify the innovative partnerships that GO Virginia grants were designed to promote, driving regional advancement and strengthening our Commonwealth.”
“These GO Virginia projects will increase workforce capacity while expanding economic growth through job creation and entrepreneurial startups,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Our regional partners have made great use of GO Virginia’s collaborative approach, and those partnerships will create prosperous avenues of innovative investment and strengthen both communities and economies across Virginia.”
“These projects will support and grow industry sectors that are vital to Virginia’s economic future,” said GO Virginia Board Chairman Nancy Agee. “These high-impact projects, endorsed by their respective regional councils, are designed to deliver results today and into the future.”
GO Virginia supports projects that focus on workforce development, cluster scaleup, startup ecosystems, and site and infrastructure development to encourage regional economic growth and diversification. In addition to the awarded GO Virginia funding, the four awarded projects leveraged an additional $745,000 in local and non-state funding.
Since the program’s inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 233 projects and awarded approximately $93.7 million to support regional economic development efforts. To learn more about the GO Virginia program, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/gova.
Click here to view the full 2022 per capita awards.
