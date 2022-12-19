Three places to hang Christmas stockings

Christmas stockings are a classic holiday decoration. Here are three places to hang them in your home.

1. Mantel

To give your living room a festive feel, affix your stockings to a mantel using discreet or ornate holders.

2. Door

Use metal Christmas wreath holders and place your stockings at eye level on one or several doors.

3. Bannister

Attach your stockings to the handrail on your staircase with string or self-locking fasteners.

If Santa is particularly resourceful, you can also hang your children’s Christmas stockings in their rooms.