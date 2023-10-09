Three Proactive Ways to Offer Genuine Support to Loved Ones Battling Breast Cancer

Navigating the Emotional and Practical Aspects of Care for Those Impacted by Breast Cancer.

Breast cancer is an unfortunately common diagnosis, affecting not just patients but also their families and friends. When someone close to you is going through this life-altering experience, knowing how to offer meaningful, appropriate support can be daunting. As October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, here are three guidelines aimed at helping loved ones provide crucial emotional and practical aid.

It seems straightforward but often gets overlooked: the simplest way to offer help is by asking what your loved one needs. If you’re not part of the same household, the answers might surprise you. From accompanying them to chemotherapy sessions to providing childcare or even just cleaning their bathroom, every little gesture can contribute to their well-being. Clinical psychologist Dr. Ellen Sanders emphasizes, “The key here is to listen. If your loved one prefers to be independent, the best way to support them is by respecting their wishes.”

Over-zealousness can sometimes tip into smothering, leaving the person you’re trying to help feeling overwhelmed. Dr. Sanders recommends being judicious with your support. “Remember, you don’t need to solve every problem. Sometimes, just being there is enough. Be honest if you feel awkward or uncertain—transparency can lead to trust.”

Engaging in simple, comforting activities like reading a book together or sharing music can provide emotional relief, serving as an oasis from the ongoing stress of medical treatments and uncertainties.

While cancer is an omnipresent reality, it shouldn’t overshadow every interaction you have with your loved one. Light conversations or activities that don’t center around the illness can be a welcome distraction and promote a sense of normalcy. “By engaging in other activities or discussions, you help your loved one remember that they are more than their illness,” says Jane Morris, a patient advocate for breast cancer awareness.

Breast cancer is a harrowing journey for anyone, but the voyage becomes a little less lonely when escorted by authentic emotional support. The good news is that the most valuable gifts—your time, attention, and love—are free. Yet their worth in emotional currency is immeasurable. As we recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, let’s commit to being better companions in the tough journey that our loved ones never asked to embark upon.