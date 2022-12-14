Connect with us

Real Estate

Three reasons to hire an architect for your new build

Published

9 hours ago

on

If you want to build a custom home, you may be wondering if you should hire an architect. Here are three advantages of using the services of this licensed professional to bring your project to life.

1. Get step-by-step support
Architects wear many hats. They act as advisers, coordinators, and creative masterminds. If you hire an architect, the design plans for your home are certain to align with your expectations and be tailored to your budget.

2. Satisfy all building standards
If you hire an architect, you’ll ensure your new build is sanctioned and meets all pertinent zoning bylaws. Knowing your home is safe and structurally sound, you’ll also gain peace of mind.

3. Save time and energy
Architects coordinate and communicate with contractors to ensure they understand and correctly execute design plans. You can count on your architect to keep workers on task, thereby preventing unnecessary delays and expenditures.


If you’re ready to begin a new building project, be sure to hire a qualified architect.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Related Topics:

Community Events

Community News & Real Estate (December 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 14, 2022

By

COMMUNITY NEWS

This Christmas season we have had so many fun Santa’s helpers out in the community. I would like to extend a huge THANK YOU to everyone who is making this season so merry!

  • D&P Rentals (711 Belair Ave)
    • has an Angel Tree that has names and gift ideas for some of our Seniors, please go down there and grab one!
    • There is a second tree for our local Veterans as well.
  • Rotary Club of Warren County
    • Ride with Rotary: April 29 – More details to follow

REAL ESTATE

Warren County Market Report for November 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for November 2022. Over the past 7 days, there have been 11 price reductions. Not long ago we had bidding wars well above asking price. Interesting to take notice how much the market has changed.

In general summary:


  1. New Listings are UP 3.1%
  2. New Pending DOWN  -27.5%
  3. Closed sales are DOWN -28.1%
  4. Average Median Sold  $335,500
  5. Average Days on Market 25

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

Resource: November 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated December 2022.

Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Real Estate

Why you should invest in real estate

Published

1 day ago

on

December 13, 2022

By

Are you looking for a great way to build wealth? While many financial strategies are available to help you achieve your monetary goals, investing in property is one of the most effective. Here are several reasons to diversify your portfolio with real estate.

You’ll gain a secure investment. Housing is a basic need. Consequently, real estate will always be in demand. Just make sure to focus on properties in prime locations.

You’ll profit from the leverage effect. You can acquire real estate investments by leveraging your current property without using your own money.

You’ll hedge inflation. As long as you buy your rental properties at a reasonable price, you can maximize your earnings and protect yourself from potential drops in property value.


You’ll make a substantial profit. On top of receiving a monthly payment from the tenants living in each of your properties, you’ll receive an additional return on your investment once the mortgage is paid. Moreover, real estate consistently increases in value over time.

You’ll be able to invest with a partner. If you have a family member who excels at construction, negotiation, or design, you can invest in real estate together for better results and higher revenue.

You’ll control your investment. Real estate is a tangible asset. Therefore, you have a lot more control over it than you do with other investment classes.

If you’re ready to invest in real estate, consult a realtor, financial adviser, or other experts to learn more.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Real Estate

How to rent your home to disaster victims

Published

3 days ago

on

December 11, 2022

By

Do you own a property you occasionally rent to tourists? If so, you may be eligible to offer short-term accommodations to people in need. Here’s what you need to know about providing disaster housing.

What’s disaster housing?
Disaster housing is temporary lodging for individuals whose homes were damaged or destroyed by wildfires, floods, and other disasters.

What are the benefits?
On top of providing people in need with a comfortable place to stay, renting your home or apartment to displaced disaster victims has several benefits. Here are a few:

• Disaster victims generally stay longer than tourists, thereby providing you with more revenue
• These tenants are typically respectful of your space and aren’t looking to party
• Their insurance company will handle all payments
• The rental process is streamlined


How does it work?
Depending on the service you use to rent your property, you may receive a housing request directly from an insurance company or resettlement agency. If you’re interested, the company involved will draw up a rental contract for a specific period.

Providing post-disaster housing can be lucrative. To find out more about how you can make your property accessible to those in need, speak to a realtor.

Did you know that Airbnb allows property owners worldwide to rent their properties to displaced disaster victims for free or at a discounted rate? To learn more, visit Airbnb.com.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Real Estate

Five types of gifts for new homeowners

Published

1 week ago

on

December 5, 2022

By

Did one of your friends or family members recently move into a new? If so, give them a Christmas gift that will help them settle in. Here are a few examples.

1. Kitchen items
Consider offering dishcloths, trivets, oven mitts, hand towels, aprons, or various kinds of utensils. Items for the kitchen are practical and will undoubtedly come in handy.

2. Cleaning products
Give your loved one some of your favorite flooring, window, appliance, and shower cleaners to keep their space tidy.

3. A toolbox
Give your friend or family member a few tools for odd jobs, like a hammer, screwdriver, pliers, nails, screws, and fasteners.


4. Decorative accessories
Ornate cushions, plush blankets, pretty vases, unique wall decorations, plants, and assorted picture frames can all make excellent gifts.

5. Storage solutions
Bins, baskets, and closet organizers will help your loved one sort and store their belongings.

Finally, if you’re unsure what your loved one needs for their space, consider a gift card to a home decor or hardware store. You could also get them something to help them relax after the big move, like bath products or pre-made meals.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Real Estate

Sharp drop in home sales this month as higher mortgage rates continue to cool the market

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 22, 2022

By

According to the October 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 8,828 homes sold in Virginia in October 2022. This is 3,828 fewer sales than last October, representing a sharp 30.2% decrease in sales activity. This is Virginia’s largest year-over-year decrease in sales in more than ten years. While there were far fewer sales, it’s important to keep it in context, as last year was an unusually busy year. The sharp slowdown in sales is also partly a result of the market responding to climbing mortgage rates, which rose quickly in October. The average on a 30-year fixed mortgage jumped up nearly half a percentage point in October alone.

Statewide, October’s sold dollar volume was lower than last year, and, on average, homes are taking longer to sell. The average days on market statewide was 29 days, four days longer than October of last year. These trends are allowing the state’s inventory of available homes to build up.

At the end of October, there were 19,523 active listings across Virginia, 764 more listings than a year ago, a supply increase of just over 4%. “We’ve been reporting on Virginia’s waning inventory of available homes for years now,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. “In October, we saw the largest inventory build-up the state’s housing market has had in more than eight years.”

“As interest rates have increased and some buyers are choosing to pause their home searches, listings are staying on the market longer, causing the inventory to grow,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey. “We expect this trend will continue into the near future as buyers continue adjusting to the higher mortgage rates.”


Despite the supply growth, overall inventory remains tight, keeping upward pressure on home prices in many local markets. The median sales price statewide in October was $365,000, an increase of $15,000 from October 2021.

The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®Click here to view the full October 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Real Estate

Do solar panels add value to your home? Sometimes yes, sometimes no

Published

4 weeks ago

on

November 18, 2022

By

Asphalt shingles are so 20th century. Take a peek at roofs these days; there’s a good chance you’ll spot solar panels. By the end of 2020, roughly 2.7 million solar panel systems had been installed on American homes, and the White House believes that 7.5 million systems will be installed by 2034. Many homeowners install solar panels to lower utility bills and perhaps raise their home values. But do solar panels actually add value to houses?

Research supported by the Energy Department and Fannie Mae examined the value of homes with solar panels installed. Researchers found that solar panels owned outright increased the value of the home by roughly the same amount as the cost of the system itself. Leased solar panels, however, didn’t add value and could, in fact, create some hassles when it came time to sell.

If the solar panel equipment is owned outright, it typically doesn’t add any entanglements to the sale. But if the systems are financed or leased, it can add some complications.

For one, these systems are expensive, and lenders may get cold feet if the added debt pushes the would-be purchasers above maximum mortgage thresholds. In response, many prospective buyers actually solicit lower bids to account for the monthly costs of the equipment. Complications mount if the home seller is behind on payments. A purchaser may demand that the costs to catch up payments be subtracted from the sale.


Homeowners should consider other factors as well. On one hand, panels may reduce utility bills. On the other hand, you may end up on the hook for expensive repairs later on, and solar panels right now have a lifespan of just 25 years.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
36°
Mostly Cloudy
7:23 am4:51 pm EST
Feels like: 36°F
Wind: 1mph SW
Humidity: 60%
Pressure: 30.17"Hg
UV index: 0
ThuFriSat
37/36°F
46/30°F
43/25°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Dec
14
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 14 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
16
Fri
1:00 pm Holiday Open House @ Phoenix Project
Holiday Open House @ Phoenix Project
Dec 16 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Holiday Open House @ Phoenix Project
 
Dec
17
Sat
1:00 pm The Nutcracker 2022 @ Skyline High School
The Nutcracker 2022 @ Skyline High School
Dec 17 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
The Nutcracker 2022 @ Skyline High School
Italia Performing Arts is pleased to announce its own student production of the seasonal ballet The Nutcracker, to be presented in Front Royal, VA, on Saturday December 17th 2022. Tickets: $35 and $25 Under 16:[...]
Dec
21
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 21 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
24
Sat
6:00 pm Christmas Eve Service @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Christmas Eve Service @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Dec 24 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Christmas Eve Service @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Please join us for our annual Christmas Eve candlelight at 6pm at the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene!
Dec
25
Sun
10:00 am Christmas Cantata @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Christmas Cantata @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Dec 25 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Christmas Cantata @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Please join us for our annual Christmas Cantata as we celebrate that birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ! This service will be on Christmas Day at 10am at the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene.
Dec
28
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 28 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
1
Sun
5:30 am First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 1 @ 5:30 am – 3:00 pm
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. While the American tradition of celebrating the New Year occurs at midnight on New Year’s Eve, other cultures celebrate by enjoying the sunrise on New Year’s Day. As part of the continuing American[...]
Jan
4
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
11
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 11 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]