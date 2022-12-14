Real Estate
Three reasons to hire an architect for your new build
If you want to build a custom home, you may be wondering if you should hire an architect. Here are three advantages of using the services of this licensed professional to bring your project to life.
1. Get step-by-step support
Architects wear many hats. They act as advisers, coordinators, and creative masterminds. If you hire an architect, the design plans for your home are certain to align with your expectations and be tailored to your budget.
2. Satisfy all building standards
If you hire an architect, you’ll ensure your new build is sanctioned and meets all pertinent zoning bylaws. Knowing your home is safe and structurally sound, you’ll also gain peace of mind.
3. Save time and energy
Architects coordinate and communicate with contractors to ensure they understand and correctly execute design plans. You can count on your architect to keep workers on task, thereby preventing unnecessary delays and expenditures.
If you’re ready to begin a new building project, be sure to hire a qualified architect.
Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (December 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
This Christmas season we have had so many fun Santa’s helpers out in the community. I would like to extend a huge THANK YOU to everyone who is making this season so merry!
- D&P Rentals (711 Belair Ave)
- has an Angel Tree that has names and gift ideas for some of our Seniors, please go down there and grab one!
- There is a second tree for our local Veterans as well.
- Rotary Club of Warren County
- Ride with Rotary: April 29 – More details to follow
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for November 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for November 2022. Over the past 7 days, there have been 11 price reductions. Not long ago we had bidding wars well above asking price. Interesting to take notice how much the market has changed.
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 3.1%
- New Pending DOWN -27.5%
- Closed sales are DOWN -28.1%
- Average Median Sold $335,500
- Average Days on Market 25
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: November 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated December 2022.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Real Estate
Why you should invest in real estate
Are you looking for a great way to build wealth? While many financial strategies are available to help you achieve your monetary goals, investing in property is one of the most effective. Here are several reasons to diversify your portfolio with real estate.
• You’ll gain a secure investment. Housing is a basic need. Consequently, real estate will always be in demand. Just make sure to focus on properties in prime locations.
• You’ll profit from the leverage effect. You can acquire real estate investments by leveraging your current property without using your own money.
• You’ll hedge inflation. As long as you buy your rental properties at a reasonable price, you can maximize your earnings and protect yourself from potential drops in property value.
• You’ll make a substantial profit. On top of receiving a monthly payment from the tenants living in each of your properties, you’ll receive an additional return on your investment once the mortgage is paid. Moreover, real estate consistently increases in value over time.
• You’ll be able to invest with a partner. If you have a family member who excels at construction, negotiation, or design, you can invest in real estate together for better results and higher revenue.
• You’ll control your investment. Real estate is a tangible asset. Therefore, you have a lot more control over it than you do with other investment classes.
If you’re ready to invest in real estate, consult a realtor, financial adviser, or other experts to learn more.
Real Estate
How to rent your home to disaster victims
Do you own a property you occasionally rent to tourists? If so, you may be eligible to offer short-term accommodations to people in need. Here’s what you need to know about providing disaster housing.
What’s disaster housing?
Disaster housing is temporary lodging for individuals whose homes were damaged or destroyed by wildfires, floods, and other disasters.
What are the benefits?
On top of providing people in need with a comfortable place to stay, renting your home or apartment to displaced disaster victims has several benefits. Here are a few:
• Disaster victims generally stay longer than tourists, thereby providing you with more revenue
• These tenants are typically respectful of your space and aren’t looking to party
• Their insurance company will handle all payments
• The rental process is streamlined
How does it work?
Depending on the service you use to rent your property, you may receive a housing request directly from an insurance company or resettlement agency. If you’re interested, the company involved will draw up a rental contract for a specific period.
Providing post-disaster housing can be lucrative. To find out more about how you can make your property accessible to those in need, speak to a realtor.
Did you know that Airbnb allows property owners worldwide to rent their properties to displaced disaster victims for free or at a discounted rate? To learn more, visit Airbnb.com.
Real Estate
Five types of gifts for new homeowners
Did one of your friends or family members recently move into a new? If so, give them a Christmas gift that will help them settle in. Here are a few examples.
1. Kitchen items
Consider offering dishcloths, trivets, oven mitts, hand towels, aprons, or various kinds of utensils. Items for the kitchen are practical and will undoubtedly come in handy.
2. Cleaning products
Give your loved one some of your favorite flooring, window, appliance, and shower cleaners to keep their space tidy.
3. A toolbox
Give your friend or family member a few tools for odd jobs, like a hammer, screwdriver, pliers, nails, screws, and fasteners.
4. Decorative accessories
Ornate cushions, plush blankets, pretty vases, unique wall decorations, plants, and assorted picture frames can all make excellent gifts.
5. Storage solutions
Bins, baskets, and closet organizers will help your loved one sort and store their belongings.
Finally, if you’re unsure what your loved one needs for their space, consider a gift card to a home decor or hardware store. You could also get them something to help them relax after the big move, like bath products or pre-made meals.
Real Estate
Sharp drop in home sales this month as higher mortgage rates continue to cool the market
According to the October 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 8,828 homes sold in Virginia in October 2022. This is 3,828 fewer sales than last October, representing a sharp 30.2% decrease in sales activity. This is Virginia’s largest year-over-year decrease in sales in more than ten years. While there were far fewer sales, it’s important to keep it in context, as last year was an unusually busy year. The sharp slowdown in sales is also partly a result of the market responding to climbing mortgage rates, which rose quickly in October. The average on a 30-year fixed mortgage jumped up nearly half a percentage point in October alone.
Statewide, October’s sold dollar volume was lower than last year, and, on average, homes are taking longer to sell. The average days on market statewide was 29 days, four days longer than October of last year. These trends are allowing the state’s inventory of available homes to build up.
At the end of October, there were 19,523 active listings across Virginia, 764 more listings than a year ago, a supply increase of just over 4%. “We’ve been reporting on Virginia’s waning inventory of available homes for years now,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. “In October, we saw the largest inventory build-up the state’s housing market has had in more than eight years.”
“As interest rates have increased and some buyers are choosing to pause their home searches, listings are staying on the market longer, causing the inventory to grow,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2022 President Denise Ramey. “We expect this trend will continue into the near future as buyers continue adjusting to the higher mortgage rates.”
Despite the supply growth, overall inventory remains tight, keeping upward pressure on home prices in many local markets. The median sales price statewide in October was $365,000, an increase of $15,000 from October 2021.
The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full October 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report.
Real Estate
Do solar panels add value to your home? Sometimes yes, sometimes no
Asphalt shingles are so 20th century. Take a peek at roofs these days; there’s a good chance you’ll spot solar panels. By the end of 2020, roughly 2.7 million solar panel systems had been installed on American homes, and the White House believes that 7.5 million systems will be installed by 2034. Many homeowners install solar panels to lower utility bills and perhaps raise their home values. But do solar panels actually add value to houses?
Research supported by the Energy Department and Fannie Mae examined the value of homes with solar panels installed. Researchers found that solar panels owned outright increased the value of the home by roughly the same amount as the cost of the system itself. Leased solar panels, however, didn’t add value and could, in fact, create some hassles when it came time to sell.
If the solar panel equipment is owned outright, it typically doesn’t add any entanglements to the sale. But if the systems are financed or leased, it can add some complications.
For one, these systems are expensive, and lenders may get cold feet if the added debt pushes the would-be purchasers above maximum mortgage thresholds. In response, many prospective buyers actually solicit lower bids to account for the monthly costs of the equipment. Complications mount if the home seller is behind on payments. A purchaser may demand that the costs to catch up payments be subtracted from the sale.
Homeowners should consider other factors as well. On one hand, panels may reduce utility bills. On the other hand, you may end up on the hook for expensive repairs later on, and solar panels right now have a lifespan of just 25 years.
