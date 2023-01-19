Three skiing mistakes to avoid

Whether an experienced skier or a novice, you can always learn something new to improve your performance on the slopes. As you head for the hills this season, here are three missteps to avoid.

1. Wearing ill-fitting boots

You may fear tightening your boots will be painful or compromise your agility. In fact, a tight boot is more comfortable and improves control. Your boots are the conduit for the pressure your feet place on the skis. If your boots are too loose, the pressure doesn’t transfer accurately, forcing you to work harder to achieve the desired motion.

2. Leaning back

Leaning too far back on the skis is an error that almost every skier must learn to correct because it can put you at a higher risk for knee injuries. Moving your weight to the front of your skis may not feel natural when you start, but it’ll help you control your speed and movement through steep drops and jumps.

3. Choosing runs above your skill level

Taking on a slope beyond your skill level is not just risky; it’s terrible for your technique. You can challenge your method and experiment with balance on more manageable terrain. By contrast, when you’re struggling on an icy or steep pitch, you’re likely to shift into survival mode and revert to poor habits.

Visit your local sporting goods store for the right ski equipment and reliable advice.