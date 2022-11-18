Three tips for celebrating Thanksgiving without family

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to connect with loved ones, and it can be a challenge if you find yourself miles apart for the occasion. Fortunately, spending the holiday without your family doesn’t have to involve eating a frozen dinner in front of the television. Here are three ways you can enjoy the celebration.

1. Get together online

The pandemic likely taught you a thing or two about connecting with loved ones digitally. If your family is out of town, consider organizing a call on a video conferencing app. You can virtually dine together or simply share what you’re grateful for.

2. Volunteer to help others

Thanksgiving is a busy time of year for charitable groups and food banks; many need help. You can volunteer to serve meals at a soup kitchen or deliver food to the sick and elderly. Volunteering is an excellent way to meet people, and you’ll likely be the welcome company for someone who’s unable to leave their home during the holiday.

3. Attend a community event

Check out your community newspaper and online forums for Thanksgiving events taking place in your region. You may want to attend a parade, enjoy a football game or share a meal with members of a local church. Being around people and a celebratory atmosphere will likely lift your spirit.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, remember to express your gratitude. If you take a moment to reflect, you’ll likely find you have many blessings to count.