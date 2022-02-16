Local Government
Three Town Council seats and mayor’s slot up for grabs in November election
Come November, Front Royal citizens have the chance to elect three new members to Town Council, as well as seating a new mayor. Terms for Gary Gillispie, LeTasha Thompson, and Amber Morris all expire December 31, 2022. The mayor’s seat, which is for a two-year term, will also be up for grabs. For those of you who find yourselves less than enchanted with how the town government is being run, it is a chance to move toward positive change, and not necessarily just by voting.
Running for office is not that difficult but does require some planning. Anyone planning a run should have been a resident of the Commonwealth of Virginia for one year immediately preceding the election, be registered to vote, and by filing time, be a resident of the Town of Front Royal.
Considering one meets those criteria, Warren County Director of Elections & General Registrar Carol L. Tobin can supply potential candidates with a packet of information that contains necessary forms and information needed. Her office is located at 465 W 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal, VA 22630, in the Health and Human Services Complex at the old middle school site.
Council has dealt with several controversial issues in the last several years, and any of them could inspire voters to go in a new direction when choosing someone to represent them. Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick fired several employees, calling it “right-sizing” town government. He also axed the Visitor Center staff, eventually farming out tourism services to a contractor who lives at the opposite end of the state.
And then there were some legal wranglings: a longtime employee of the town filed sexual harassment and retaliatory firing suit in 2021; local Beer Museum owner David Downes filed a lawsuit against the town regarding off-street parking; and citizen Paul L. Aldrich sued the Town Council and Jacob Meza, who was appointed after not running for re-election, to fill a vacant seat created by Councilman Holloway’s mayoral win. Aldrich contended the appointment violated a Town Code prohibition on council members being reappointed for one year after leaving council. Meza eventually resigned his seat, leading to Morris’s elevation to the council.
Following a $24,500 fee to search firm Baker Tilly, a new town manager was hired. He then hired someone with whom he had worked before as the “Public Information Officer”, at $125 per hour, with no input from the council.
Currently, the town council has agreed to pay another $24,500 to Baker Tilly to secure a town attorney. Many are puzzled by that move because municipal attorneys are typically hired from a local pool, as they are familiar with the workings of the community and its government.
Royal Examiner reached out to Mr. Holloway, Ms. Thompson, Mr. Gillispie, and Ms. Morris, regarding a 2022 campaign. Only two responded. Ms. Morris said, “I am evaluating my options to continue my public service to our community. I will be making a definitive decision in the coming months.” Ms. Thompson said, “I am currently undecided.”
Ms. Tobin indicated via email Tuesday that no candidates have filed yet to run for council seats in the November 8 election.
Local Government
Short-Term Rentals dominate County public hearings; voting redistricting, property sale approved
After a nearly one-hour Closed Session on various EDA-related legal matters, including the dueling civil litigations with the Town of Front Royal on financial liabilities, as well as vacancies on the Front Royal-Warren County Airport Commission, the Warren County Board of Supervisors took on a six public hearing action agenda. The bulk of those public hearings focused on the growing momentum of Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) for Short-Term Tourist Rentals or Bed & Breakfast operations.
The only action out of closed session was the appointment of Sean Roe to the County-run Front Royal Airport (FRR) Commission for a four-year term ending June 30, 2025. It was noted that appointment filled one of two commission vacancies, the other still vacant term ending at the end of June 2023. Roe’s appointment comes as the FRR airport management of Commission member Rock Skowbo has come under fire leading to an investigation undertaken by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Short-Term setback waiver debate
On the public hearing front, with no neighboring property owner opposition voiced and support coming from related tourism groups, businesses, or rental professionals, the three Short-Term Tourist Rental and one B&B Conditional Use Permit requests were all passed. Only one of those approvals came on a divided vote, with the other three approved by unanimous 5-0 votes. The split 3-2 vote of approval on David Kondner’s Short-Term Rental permitting request came from some Planning Department staff and board concern about waiving the 100-foot setback requirement potentially creating a non-conforming precedent. However, the fact that the applicant owned the most impacted adjacent property just 30-feet away, with the other impacted property being 88-feet away, just 12-feet under the setback standard held the day for Kondner with a Cook-Oates-Mabe board majority. In addressing the board, Kondner noted that no one seemed clear on why the 100-foot setback had been implemented and wondered if it hadn’t just been chosen randomly.
The property is on the Shenandoah River at 153 Beckwith Drive. Kondner’s adjoining property to the east is 167 Beckwith Drive. Planning Director Joe Petty told the board that the Short-Term Rental property provided off-street parking for three vehicles, which could accommodate two guest groups when Kondor was home utilizing the third space. Asked by Happy Creek Supervisor Jay Butler what he planned to do with his adjacent property, Kondner cited a long-term rental plan. Petty noted that rentals of over 30 days could be done by right in the area. Kondner acknowledged one area resident’s opposition based on what had been termed issues with “past Mexican problems”. The applicant wondered if a seemingly “racist” perspective should be taken into consideration as valid grounds for denying his application.
One speaker appeared at the public hearing. Winchester resident Joseph Comstock, apparently experienced in short-term rental business, noted he had grown up in Front Royal and Warren County. In support of the application he said Kondner’s operation would have an established and good screening system for rental clients and urged approval. Kondner noted he had a similar operation in Baltimore County that had a good track record. So, with experience and a good management plan in place, despite the staff concerns about the non-conforming setback waiver and a consequent 4-1 county planning commission recommendation of denial, Kondner’s CUP application squeaked through to that 3-2 vote of approval, with Butler and Cullers dissenting.
The other three CUP application public hearings were much less dramatic. Dennis Flynn’s Short-Term Tourist Rental CUP request at 484 Creek Road and David and Danielle Kibiloski’s CUP application for a Bed & Breakfast at 990 Hillandale Road both targeted the Appalachian Trail hiking community. Up first with a recommendation of approval from the planning commission, Flynn quickly got a unanimous vote of approval with no public hearing speakers.
The Kibiloskis B&B CUP request received glowing recommendations of approval from the local hiking community, organizations, and related businesses, including Susan Tschirhart, chair of the local Appalachian Trail Conservancy, and even another area B&B operation’s owners, Scott and Lisa Jenkins of Mountain Home Bed & Breakfast who sent a letter of support in as they were busy accommodating guests at their B&B, as well as local hiking enthusiast and hiker van driver Rose Turner.
That left John Lavoie’s Short-Term Rental CUP request for a property at 1196 Old Oak Lane. And after hearing the applicant and one public hearing speaker, Abdul Khan who said he owned several vacant lots around the applicant property, express enthusiastic support for the use, another unanimous vote of approval was made.
A fourth Short-Term Tourist Rental CUP application by Katherine Stallings for a property at 377 Brandy Road was removed from the agenda near the meeting’s outset.
Voting Redistricting & property disposal
The first two public hearings were held to authorize the sale to the highest bidder of a county-owned property at 30 East Jackson Street and approval of a voter redistricting plan to reflect population shifts in the county from the 2020 census. Both passed without opposition. In documentation explaining the redistricting it is noted that:
“The 2020 Census states that Warren County’s population increased from 37,439 to 40,572; which is an additional 3,133 persons (8.37%). Based on this population, each of the County’s five local election districts should have an ideal population of 8,114; or be within plus-or-minus 5% which ranges from 7,708 to 8,520 persons.”
The redistricting strives to accomplish this readjustment of election districts while keeping current polling places within their districts; minimizing the splitting of subdivisions and neighborhoods; utilizing major boundaries; minimizing repeated district moves of voters; maintaining a balance of diversity in each district; maintaining a balance of in-town voters in each district; and not moving existing School Board members or county supervisors out of their district.
Consent Agenda
Approved as presented by a unanimous vote, an eight-item Consent Agenda included “Authorization to Advertise for Public Hearing repeal of Code Section 66-34 (Bounties for Coyotes)” right next to the awarding of another $50 coyote bounty, seeming to continue a three-plus month trend of pouring good money after bad. That is because late last year the board received a report from legal staff, supported by WCSO Animal Control, to discontinue the bounties in the light of long-term wildlife research indicating the random killing of coyotes has no positive impact in reducing coyote pack numbers, and in fact may be counterproductive in sending females into heat more often leading to increases in pack numbers from the isolated killing of male pack members.
Other
During the County Administrator’s Report it was apparent that the supervisors were hoping for more detail than they have thus far received from the School Administration on the Warren County Public Schools FY-2022/23 budget proposal. A joint budget work session is now scheduled to proceed a Special Meeting of the supervisors on February 22. The work session will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.
County Administrator Ed Daley observed that it did not appear the School Board was as far along as the supervisors in their budget process and wondered if the School Board had yet seen final proposals from its staff budget preparation. On the bright side, Daley noted that public schools had been notified of an anticipated increase of $6 million in state funding.
During board reports Delores Oates noted that on the joint drug prevention committee with Councilman Gary Gillespie, a pointed effort to bring a Drug Court system to the county continues.
At the outset of the meeting an emotional agenda item was added forwarding a Resolution of Thanks to good Samaritans and authorities in Chincoteague and Accomack County, Virginia, among other surrounding communities, for their rescue and recovery efforts in response to a January 22 boating accident on the coast. That accident involved four area youths, two of whom were rescued, one whose body was recovered, and one still missing. God bless them all.
Click here to watch the Warren County Board of Supervisors Meeting of February 15, 2020.
Local Government
Town Council Work Session deals with the ongoing challenge of tourism funding and utility connections
At its February 15 Work Session, The Front Royal Town Council heard from its newly-minted Special Events & Public Art Coordinator Lizi Lewis, who started in her new role January 3rd. Ms. Lewis described the current categories of events – Holiday events, Public Safety events, Recurring events, and Co-Sponsorship opportunities. Council is interested in increasing activities downtown and making them fun and accessible. One new downtown activity would be an Independence Day celebration on July 3, since the holiday falls on a Monday. Another idea being floated is for a Christmas Market over 3 weekends in December (Anyone remember Christkindlmarkt?) All these things will require volunteers, funding, and planning. Since the Special Events Coordinator has a background in nonprofit organizations, she indicates she has no problem asking people for money for event sponsorships.
Council heard a request from town staff for a new electronic message board to augment the two existing ones. Message boards are used to augment traffic flow signs or notify drivers of restrictions or closures. Currently the town borrows them from other jurisdictions when the need arises. This request led to a discussion of the proposed use of tourism funds to achieve the sole-source purchase of $17,950. Council members debated the relationship of this equipment to actual tourism-related activities. More broadly, Warren County is officially the entity that is responsible for tourism, but in recent years, the town has expanded its participation in tourism-enhancing activities. A draft Joint Tourism Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the County is under development, but there are still areas of disagreement with the County. Vice Mayor Lori Cockrell suggested a joint meeting with the County Board of Supervisors would be a good step towards a final agreement.
One of the more contentious subjects of the work session was a waiver request by River’s Edge LLC for a water meter connection for their property near the old Avtex site on Kendrick lane. The Town wants to force the developer to pay for two separate connections (over $100,000) since the property was subdivided and the water line which services the property would now be connected to two separately owned properties with submeters. It seems that interpreting the current ordinance for unusual situations like subdividing a property with old existing water lines should be straightforward, but it apparently is not. The town manager agreed to review the proposal with the applicant and all the relevant town-approved documents for the council to consider.
Finally, Councilman Amber Morris addressed a proposed certification of public need for women’s health services in Front Royal, in hopes of council support for improvements in availability for services that Valley Health does not provide locally.
The largest part of the nearly 4-hour work session was a candid conversation with Local Builders regarding the town’s new Building Code enforcement department. Royal Examiner is covering that discussion in a separate story.
Click here to watch the Town Council Worksession of February 15, 2022.
Local Government
County Planning Commission faces accelerating rate of applications for short-term tourist rental permits
At its regular meeting on February 9, the Planning Commission reviewed seven Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests and faces nearly as many pending requests. Since 2006, at least 47 properties in the county have been permitted for short-term tourist rentals. A further 16 are in progress. Fourteen properties have been grandfathered that were in operation before the county ordinance was passed. A few of the permit requests have been challenged by neighbors, but only 10 have been denied. Twenty have been withdrawn, are inactive, or expired. A review of listing services such as VRBO, HomeToGo, and AirB&B reveals that at least 46 properties in the county are advertised as available. It’s clear that the math can work for the property owners – average nightly rate for these facilities hovers around $250 and can go much higher for larger facilities.
That leads to the question – How has the increase in short-term tourist rental traffic affected the county? Besides the fact that tourist trade brings money into the local economy in local dining, shopping, and lodging, the transient lodging tax of 5% and the $500 permit fee together contribute to the county tourism budget revenue stream. Consequently, the county government benefits if the tourist rentals are successful. In previous meetings, some neighboring property owners have expressed opposition to the short-term tourist rental use, citing traffic safety problems, potential uncontrolled tenant behaviors such as trespassing or noise, in general, disruption of the quiet rural lifestyle. According to Warren County Deputy Planning Director Matt Wendling, most of neighborhood pre-permit objections boil down to concerns about privacy and security. On the bright side, as it turns out there have been no complaints received by the planning office against permitted properties. Meanwhile the commission continues its review of permit requests.
Aaron Hike is applying for a CUP for his residentially zoned (R-1) property on Pineview Drive in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The planning staff outlined the project details and there were no citizen speakers for or against. The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval, and the request will now go to the Board of Supervisors.
Jana & Aaron Bricco are requesting a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 179 Cliff Road and zoned Residential (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Deputy Planning Director Wendling briefed the commissioners on the project and with no objections from the public hearing, the commission again voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Simon Booth & Rachel Ward have made a request for a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for their residentially zoned (R-1) property at 627 Vesey Drive in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Again, no citizens spoke to the request, and the Commission without discussion unanimously recommended approval.
Karen Thomson has submitted a request for a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 535 Sunset Village Road in the Junewood Subdivision. The property is zoned Residential-1 (R-1) and located in the Fork Magisterial District. There were no citizen speakers and the Commission unanimously recommended approval.
Next was a request from Michael Ney for a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 207 Riverview Shores Drive. The property is zoned Residential-1 (R-1) and is in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Although one neighboring property owner had provided written concerns in opposition to the proposal, there were no speakers present to object. The complaint letter was provided to the commission members. The Commission, after a brief discussion, voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Alvand Khoshgavar is requesting a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for his residentially zoned property located at 668 Old Dam Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. It fronts on the Shenandoah River. The planning staff told the commission that this applicant is requesting a waiver to the County’s setback requirement, which stipulates 100 feet of separation between neighboring dwellings. The applicant addressed the commission and stated that his neighbor who lives in the nearest neighboring property will also be the property manager for the rental property and has previously expressed his support for the use both verbally and in writing. After some discussion by the members, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Jennifer Anderson & Christopher Olszewski have applied for a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for their property located at 1240 Downing Farm Road. It is zoned Agricultural (A). It is in the Fork Magisterial District. The property is uniquely configured with two living units separated by a breezeway. The applicants plan to rent out one side while maintaining the other as their residence.
The public hearing yielded one speaker, Lyle Henschel, who told the commission that the Property Owners Association restrictive covenants require only residential uses. Vice Chairman Henry then stated that short term rentals are by state definition, a residential use, adding further as has been noted previously, that the County cannot enforce POA rules. The applicants gave a short briefing about the plan and answered questions by the commission. The Commission then unanimously recommended approval.
The Royal Examiner reached out to the couple to find out a little more about their background and reason for choosing Warren County.
RE: When did you decide you wanted to be tourist rental hosts? Had you already purchased the property when you decided?
“We had stayed in short-term rentals when traveling and had met great hosts who had welcomed us into their homes and communities. We loved being able to feel like a local and get a sense of the true personality and charm of a place.
“We had an inkling that we’d like to do the same in the future and pay it forward. We also love hosting friends and family and thought it would be a good fit. We know that a lot of people in the D.C. area come for day trips; more short-term rental options allow them to extend their stays through the weekend and discover everything Warren County has to offer. “One of the qualities that drew us to our home is its unique set up — there’s a guest suite that’s attached to the main part of the cabin, allowing us to host guests in a private place while we’re still enjoying our own home. Short term rental arrangements allow us to host when we don’t have friends or family visiting, and it also easily lets us take a break if we want to keep to ourselves for a while.”
RE: What drew you to Warren County?
“One of our friends is from Front Royal and it was great to get to know her hometown through her experiences and recommendations. Locals are the best introduction to any place. We love how much there is to do here when we’re feeling active, from the hikes in Shenandoah National Park to kayaking on the river. But we also love the peace and tranquility when we just want to relax. We love the energy in the community, from the small businesses on Main Street to how involved everyone is, and we wanted to be part of it.”
In its final action, the commission reviewed a proposed amendment to Chapter 180 of the Warren County Code. That amendment defines “Family Day Home” as a child care day program offered in the residence of the applicant for between 5 and 12 children. Including this category as a permitted use will increase availability of child care in the county while also regulating the conditions necessary for operation under the state regulatory authority for social services and education. The Commission listened to Dawn Sullivan, the originator of the request, explain the rationale behind the change, to expand child care service and ensure they are properly regulated.
The consent agenda for the meeting consisted of authorization to advertise public hearings for five conditional use permit requests and one zoning ordinance change. Those items will be on the agenda for next month’s meeting on March 9.
Planning Director Joe Petty announced that he had accepted the position of Director of the Warren County EDA as a county departmental position.
Chairman Myers adjourned the meeting at 8:15 p.m.
Local Government
Council debates how much authority, at how much cost an independent marketing entity should have
The Front Royal Town Council had questions about the cost of a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) to oversee the joint Town-County Tourism promotional effort underway. But even more questions arose about the power of a planned 501c6 non-profit to be created to eventually take the operational lead from the existing Joint Town-County Tourism Committee, and it would appear the DMO. This discussion took up much of the first half of a three-plus hour “Special Work Session” focused on budgetary and operational issues Wednesday evening, February 2nd. With the Town Planning Commission booked for a 6 p.m. work session in the Town Hall second-floor main meeting room, council’s more recently scheduled 6:30 p.m. special work session was held in the community room of the Front Royal Police Station.
The tourism operational discussion escalated following a remotely presented “Discover Front Royal FY-2023 Budget and Joint Tourism” PowerPoint by Town tourism marketing contractor JLL’s Bethany DeRose. And while DeRose fielded a number of questions before signing off, council was just getting revved up on the topic. More questions, as well as some basic philosophical observations on the nature of governmental functions, surfaced when council began reviewing the follow-up topic of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Town and County regarding their joint tourism effort. And those questions and observation revolved, not so much around Town-County aspects of the MOA, but rather around the “Nature of the Beast” of the 501c6 non-profit organization called “Discover Front Royal” being created to oversee future joint tourism marketing efforts.
As was pointed out, that creation involved the ability of a 501c6 non-profit being able to access funding unavailable directly to the involved municipal governments. However, how much autonomy, including event decision authority and ownership of the marketing slogan “Discover Front Royal” that non-profit would maintain, was a sore point for some on council. The serious concern contingent was led by Amber Morris and Scott Lloyd, with some concern shared by Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell. Defending the concept and reliance on an outside contractor’s expertise, including the planned non-profit’s, were Joe McFadden and Letasha Thompson, with Gary Gillespie showing some concern, but not wanting to give up on the DMO-501c6 plan and the supposed additional marketing expertise promised from the private sector side.
During DeRose’s JLL PowerPoint presentation, a proposed FY23 budget of $582,500 was presented. That follows initial funding of $600,000 for the first year-and-a-half of the private-sector and Joint Tourism Committee-led tourism marketing effort. However, it was noted that $182,500 was to be encumbered from the FY22 budget, with a more complicated carryover funding scenario described deeper into the power point. It was also noted in the JLL presentation that in the RFP (Request for Proposals) issued for the DMO contract, an average base annual funding expectation of $400,000 was set.
As to tourism marketing funds remaining as the final five months of FY22 approach, those were cited at $408,457 “Funds remaining January-June” versus “Remaining FY22 January-June expenditures” of $317,428, leaving $91,000 (actually $91,029) in “Proposed funds to roll forward into FY23”. But while money and how it is to be spent regarding staffing, advertising and marketing, putting on events and festivals, and Visitor Center services and programming were a concern, as noted above, things escalated when the draft Town-County MOA review began.
That draft document set the groundwork for the coming debate over a path forward. It traces the municipal desire for a joint tourism effort, leading to the creation of the Joint Tourism Committee (heretofore referenced “Committee”), and in turn a competitive bidding process for the recruitment of the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) which became JLL. “The procurement method was competitive negotiation, pursuant to the Virginia Public Procurement Act, where the Town solicited and subsequently publicly contracted with the DMO. While the County was assigned fiscal responsibility, both Parties equally appropriated and contributed to the payment upon Committee approval.”
Okay, everything in line, by code, and agreed upon – what could go wrong?
The following paragraph of the MOA states: “Presently, all appropriations, roles, and responsibilities of the Committee and Parties shall remain until a 501c6 non-profit organization titled Discover Front Royal is established by the Committee.” – It would seem the passage: all appropriations, roles, and responsibilities of the Committee and Parties shall remain until a 501c6 non-profit organization titled Discover Front Royal is established followed shortly by “Once the non-profit is created, the Committee shall dissolve” unleased the “what will we have created” debate, with the intensity of a discussion with Dr. Frankenstein just before he directed the electricity through his “Big T” – I mean “Big Boy” creation. However, “Big T” versus “Little T” tourism events, Big T being the larger events seen as the province of the outside contractors, versus smaller, local community events geared toward the local population was viewed as a potential battleground of authority and emphasis of future tourism efforts.
“Bad governance, BAD GOVERNANCE – You do not give away power that belongs to the people to somebody you can’t fire!” Scott Lloyd said loudly as voices began rising at the same time. – “You don’t do that. It’s a bad idea,” Lloyd offered.
“It sounds like you want to run tourism still,” McFadden injected, leading Lloyd to disagree: “NO, I want to hire a contractor whom we can fire when they’re doing a bad job,” he countered. “We did hire a contractor,” McFadden pointed out of JLL, whose efforts coupled with the Joint Tourism Committee’s, currently leads a path to the creation of the non-profit 501c6 that will according to the top of page 2 of the MOA, lead to the dissolution of “all appropriations, roles, and responsibilities of the Committee and Parties (the Town and County).
However, Letasha Thompson had countered that ending municipal control of tourism was the path chosen when the current system was chosen over the in-house Town operation during the tenure of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s “right-sizing”/downsizing of the town government departmental apparatus. “That’s how we got here. So, we were told essentially that we don’t want government doing the tourism … that shouldn’t be our thing. Okay, we get out of it; we should outsource it because then we’re taking … government out of it. Then we outsource it, now you’re like, ‘No, no, no … We’re not getting (expert) people in here for less than a hundred-and-eighty-thousand dollars,” Thompson countered of Lloyd’s stance.
This escalating and emotional discussion begins around the 50-minute mark of video with exploration of financial variables; but begins to pick up steam about 58 to 60 minutes in, adding additional steam at the 1:08:25 mark when in reaction to McFadden’s suggestion that “While I hate to say it – we need to find some compromise on it or just kill the whole thing,” Morris responds, “Kill it, kill it.”
See this stirring discussion in the wake of the JLL PowerPoint presentation, along with staff presentations on the proposed $48-million Town FY23 Budget proposal in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
EDA in Focus
County supervisors ponder expensive departmental equipment replacements, modifications to EDA Support Agreement
In addition to the surprise announcement of Planning Director Joe Petty to head the now County-overseen but legally still FR-WC EDA from within the County’s departmental staffing apparatus as noted in the related story –“Warren County appoints Planning Director Joe Petty to direct its EDA from in house”, the Warren County Board of Supervisors took on a number of important matters at its regular meeting of Tuesday morning, February 1st. One of those was EDA-related, as new EDA Director Petty listened on what would be his first official day on his new job.
That was the approval of modifications to the County’s Support Agreement with the EDA acknowledging “its moral obligation for the monthly debt service for FY 2021-22 only for EDA loans.” County Administrator Ed Daley noted that the FR-WC EDA was consolidating its loan situation into one bank from two. The agreement modifications will elaborate that the County can be reimbursed by the EDA for attorney’s fees and other litigation costs by asset recoveries related to the EDA’s ongoing civil litigations.
The staff agenda summary points out that Section 8.16 of the Loan Agreement “gives the County the right to be reimbursed up to $2.5 million from asset recoveries” with “amounts over $2.5 million split 50/50 between the County and the lender, with the lender’s portion being used to reduce the EDA’s debt.” However, it was further noted that “various carve-outs” within the Support Agreement allow the County to be reimbursed “without splitting funds with the lender” as in the case of the EDA vs. TLC Settlements, as well as in the EDA’s counterclaims against the Town of Front Royal on the Town’s disputed moral debt obligation to the EDA, including construction costs for the new Town Police Station.
When some questions about the modifications led the county administrator to suggest that conversation be held during the scheduled closed session, the board delayed action on the modification agreement. Out of the hour-and-45-minute closed session that included discussion of the EDA’s civil litigations with former executive director Jennifer McDonald and the dueling suits with the Town of Front Royal, the board on a motion by Delores Oates, seconded by Walt Mabe, unanimously approved the Loan Agreement modifications.
Welcome to EDA directorship, Joe.
Royal Examiner reached WC EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne for comment on Petty’s appointment Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve had a chance to work with Joe Petty on several projects and have been impressed with his ‘can do’ attitude. He’s a great asset to EDA and the residents of Warren County. We look forward to working with him to bring economic development to the County that makes a real difference,” Browne told us.
Fire Equipment purchase
However, chief among its business of the day according to County Administrator Daley was the approval of a budget transfer to facilitate the purchase of a major piece of firefighting equipment at a discounted price of $727,328. A $15,000 discount will be achieved if $500,000 of the full purchase price is made by July 31, 2022, the staff agenda packet summary explained.
Asked why he thought the purchase of the “2023 Pierce Pumper” would be the “most important thing” the board would do at the meeting, Daley cited ongoing delays in County authorization of replacement of costly, if essential emergency services equipment. “This equipment is old” and needs to be replaced “today … and this will start that process,” Daley told the board. Emergency Services Chief James Bonzano noted that upon submission of a purchase order the department was looking at an 18 to 19-month delivery period. And while the price, even discounted, is nothing to sneeze at, Bonzano told the board that any delay in placing the order would result in higher costs down the road, as such equipment pricing continues to be on a rising scale. The County’s Emergency Services Chief elaborated on details of his department’s struggles to maintain aging equipment, as well as adequate staffing, including within the volunteer departments.
Responding to a question from North River Supervisor Oates on a funding strategy to achieve necessary equipment replacement over the long term – 10 years was cited – recently acquired from across town County Deputy Finance Director Alisa Scott said such a plan had just been implemented in conjunction with a debt management strategy.
Satisfied by the departmental and equipment analysis, coupled with the financial implementation strategy, the board on a motion by Vicky Cook, seconded by Supervisor Mabe, unanimously approved the purchase setting in motion the process of giving County Fire and Rescue the tools to adequately provide its crucial public safety functions.
And one more equipment purchase
Another purchase originally included in the meeting’s Consent Agenda was removed for discussion by Board Chair Cheryl Cullers. That was the slightly less expensive $67,423 (and 43 cents) purchase of a Bobcat Compact Track Loader for the Public Works Department. After a summary of the need and competitive low bid recommended purchase by Public Works Director Mike Berry, the board, on a motion by Mabe, seconded by Cook, unanimously approved the purchase. Delivery of the Bobcat was promised within 120 calendar days, some 14 to 15 months sooner than Fire & Rescue’s 2023 model Pierce Pumper is expected to arrive.
See these discussions and other business conducted, including monthly reports by the Va. Dept. of Transportation, the Va. Cooperative Extension Office, WC Department of Social Services, as well as board and staff reports in the County video.
EDA in Focus
Warren County appoints Planning Director Joe Petty to direct its EDA from in house
In a surprise move at its regular meeting of Tuesday, February 1st, Warren County Administrator Ed Daley announced the appointment of Joe Petty as the new Director of Economic Development for Warren County, effective February 1, 2022. Petty is currently Warren County’s Planning Director. The appointment is a newly established position for the County government. Petty will be coordinating with the Board of Supervisors, County staff, the Front Royal-Warren County EDA (currently operating without Town input and generally referenced as WC EDA), State agencies, the Town of Front Royal, and Discover Front Royal to promote tourism and Economic Development throughout Warren County.
Petty has a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from George Mason University and 10+ years of experience in community development. Mr. Petty began working for the Warren County Department of Planning and Zoning in January 2018 when he was hired as Zoning Officer. In July 2019, he was promoted to the position of Zoning Administrator. In April 2021, Petty was promoted to Planning Director. Prior to becoming a full-time County employee in 2018, he worked with the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department from 2000 to 2005 before leaving to attend college. Following graduation, Petty worked for a Business Improvement District that was integral in revitalizing a commercial and residential community. Petty will continue to support the Planning and Zoning Department until a new Director has been hired.
Regarding his appointment as Director of Economic Development, Petty said, “It has been an honor to be the Planning Director for Warren. I am excited for this new opportunity which still allows me to remain engaged in the community and assist in making Warren County a location of choice to live and work in Virginia.”
Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers said, “I am pleased that Joe Petty has accepted the position of Director of Economic Development. Warren County has been home to Joe for the majority of his life. Joe will not only bring his knowledge, dedication and experience in Zoning and Planning, but his love of Warren County, which I believe will make him an exceptional Director. I look forward to seeing Joe in this position and working with him.”
Supervisor Delores Oates added, “Joe Petty’s appointment to the position of Director of Economic Development is great news for our community. His enthusiasm and commitment to building a vibrant business environment where our families can flourish is exactly the right prescription for our future. I have no doubt he will be successful!”
The Warren County Department of Economic Development is located in the Warren County Government Center, located at 220 N Commerce Avenue, telephone (540) 636- 3354. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
(From a Warren County Administration Press Release.)
Wind: 6mph S
Humidity: 65%
Pressure: 30.33"Hg
UV index: 0
45/19°F
48/32°F