Lighting is a crucial element of home decor, and it can be challenging to know what type of bulb is best. Here are three types of light bulbs and their uses.

1. Light-emitting diode (LED). LED bulbs are energy efficient. In fact, they consume 75 percent less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs. They give off a bright light, emit no heat, and contain no mercury. They can last up to 50,000 hours, making them an excellent choice for hard-to-reach sockets.

2. Compact Fluorescent (CFL). CFL bulbs are almost as energy efficient as LEDs but require time to get bright. They’re excellent for illuminating large spaces like garages. They last between 8,000 and 10,000 hours and come in various colors. CFL bulbs contain mercury, so handle them carefully and dispose of them properly.

3. Halogen. These lights emit an intense directional light and are perfect for illuminating under kitchen cabinets and pendant or recessed lighting. You can use halogen bulbs with a dimmer. However, halogen bulbs burn hot, so keep them away from flammable objects. Plus, handle them with gloves because the oil from your fingers can make them explode if they get too hot.

Visit a home improvement store or lighting center to see their lighting selections.