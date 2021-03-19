Three Warren County non-profits team up for Waggin’ for Dragons fundraising event

On August 7th, 2021, The Front Royal Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Front Royal-Warren County and the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) will co-host Waggin’ for Dragons to raise money for the non-profits.

Waggin’ for Dragons is a boat race along the Shenandoah River for community and business teams of 20 rowers. Each team will raise funds, to be split evenly between the three organizations.

This event was last held in 2019, and the Premier Paddlers team, captained by Ken and Donna Evans, won all three top prizes, including fastest race, most team spirit, and highest fundraisers. The year 2021 marks the first time that the Front Royal Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Front Royal-Warren County have joined HSWC as co-hosts.

“The United Way of Front Royal-Warren County is very excited to participate along with the Humane Society and Chamber of Commerce, in this great fundraising event this year. This event has been very successful in past years, and has raised a lot of money that has been given back to our community. No one organization can alone meet the needs of a community, but together we can make a difference.” said Steven Schetrom, Executive Director of the United Way.

The Waggin’ for Dragons event is held at the Front Royal Golf Club, and will be open and free to spectators wishing to cheer for their favorite team. Said Meghan Bowers, executive director of HSWC “For those interested in sponsoring or participating in the race, we encourage them to visit the event website at Waggin’ for Dragons – HSWC Events”

(From a Release by the Humane Society of Warren County in partnership with United Way and the Chamber of Commerce – For more information on this topic, please contact Meghan Bowers at 540-635-4734.)