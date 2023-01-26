Three ways to celebrate the winter landscape

Although you can expect snow and ice every winter, each year brings a new landscape for you to enjoy. Here are three ways to rediscover winter’s beauty.

1. Plan a winter retreat

Book a weekend at a cabin in the woods, or keep it simple by visiting a day spa with a fabulous view. Check with your local tourism operators to find out what’s open for the season.

2. Get moving outdoors

Winter offers plenty of unique ways to celebrate the picturesque landscape. Whether cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or hiking, there’s plenty of beauty to discover. Your sporting goods retailer can kit you out for your winter adventure.

3. Enjoy winter’s charms from home

If you prefer the great indoors, you can still take pleasure in the unique character of your garden at this time of year. Get to know the winter birds that visit. Engage your artistic side and recreate the view from your window with pastels or paints. Visit your local craft and hobby store for ideas.

Just as every snowflake is unique, so is every snowfall. This winter, make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime winter landscape.