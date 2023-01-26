Three ways to celebrate the winter landscape

Connect with us

Although you can expect snow and ice every winter, each year brings a new landscape for you to enjoy. Here are three ways to rediscover winter’s beauty.

1. Plan a winter retreat
Book a weekend at a cabin in the woods, or keep it simple by visiting a day spa with a fabulous view. Check with your local tourism operators to find out what’s open for the season.

2. Get moving outdoors
Winter offers plenty of unique ways to celebrate the picturesque landscape. Whether cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or hiking, there’s plenty of beauty to discover. Your sporting goods retailer can kit you out for your winter adventure.

3. Enjoy winter’s charms from home
If you prefer the great indoors, you can still take pleasure in the unique character of your garden at this time of year. Get to know the winter birds that visit. Engage your artistic side and recreate the view from your window with pastels or paints. Visit your local craft and hobby store for ideas.


Just as every snowflake is unique, so is every snowfall. This winter, make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime winter landscape.

Six types of kids most likely to be bullied

Published

1 day ago

on

January 25, 2023

By

Anyone can be a victim of bullying. However, kids with any of these six characteristics may be more susceptible than others.

1. Successful. Kids who get positive attention from their peers, teachers, and parents may become the target of bullying from kids who feel inferior. These bullies want others to feel insecure and will try to discredit popular students.

2. Vulnerable. Children who are introverted, anxious, or lacking in self-esteem are more likely to be bullied. Bullies target these children because they’re less likely to fight back.

3. Isolated. Many bullying victims have few friends and are excluded from social events. You can help stop bullying by befriending kids who have trouble making friends.


4. Distinctive appearance. Unique features, such as height, weight, glasses, or acne, can make a child the target of bullying. Bullies often target physical attributes to get a laugh, and it can be damaging to the victim’s self-esteem.

5. Sexual orientation. The most brutal bullying incidents often target gay or transgender students. Schools must provide a solid support network for LGBTQ students.

6. Different races or religions. Bullying based on race, religion, and cultural practice is common. No race is immune from having bullies or being bullied. Students are singled out just because they’re different.

These characteristics aren’t flaws that need to be changed. It’s crucial to remind bullying victims that it’s not their fault.

Conflict vs. bullying: what’s the difference?

Published

2 days ago

on

January 24, 2023

By

Conflict and bullying aren’t the same things. One describes a healthy dialogue between two parties, while the other represents an intent to harm someone else. Learning to deal with conflict healthily can give you essential social skills. It can also help you better identify bullying.

What’s conflict?
Conflict is a normal part of life and happens when two people respectfully disagree. The two parties have equal power in the relationship, and each has a chance to express their views.

Even though there may be negative emotions and hurtful words exchanged, both people are looking for a solution and don’t want to harm each other. Each person takes responsibility for their actions and modifies their behavior if they feel they’ve made the other person feel bad. Conflict can often lead to two people learning to solve problems and overcome challenges.

What’s bullying?
Unlike conflict, the goal of bullying is to hurt, harm, insult or humiliate another person and make them feel bad about themselves. The actions are unwanted and unwarranted, and the bullied person has little power to stop them. Bullying can result in physical and emotional harm.


Bullying happens when one person uses their power to control another. Power can mean the bully is bigger, stronger, older, or more popular than the person they’re bullying. Moreover, bullies aren’t trying to resolve anything and show no remorse if they hurt someone else. There’s no interest in a relationship with the other person.

Stand up to bullying when you see it. Don’t be afraid to share your views and express your opinions constructively. Not all conflict is bad.

Drawing classes: suitable for all ages

Published

4 days ago

on

January 22, 2023

By

You’re never too young or old to learn to draw or improve your artistic abilities. Here are a few good reasons to enroll your child, or yourself, in an art class.

Children
From simple doodles to complex techniques, learning to draw can help your child develop several skills they’ll use throughout their school years. For example, art teaches observation, mental representation, and spatial perception, which are helpful in math and geometry. For toddlers, drawing is an excellent way to develop their fine motor skills and creativity.

Moreover, drawing helps build self-confidence and stimulate concentration. It can also lead your child toward a career in architecture, graphic design, or illustration.

Adults
Inspiring imagination and reflection, drawing has several positive impacts on the brain, including memory retention. It can even help you recover lost memories. In addition to being a source of pleasure, an art class is a great way to explore new ways to express your feelings and communicate your ideas. It can also help relieve stress and increase or maintain your motor skills.


Look for classes in your area and take the opportunity to discover different drawing styles.

Three skiing mistakes to avoid

Published

1 week ago

on

January 19, 2023

By

Whether an experienced skier or a novice, you can always learn something new to improve your performance on the slopes. As you head for the hills this season, here are three missteps to avoid.

1. Wearing ill-fitting boots
You may fear tightening your boots will be painful or compromise your agility. In fact, a tight boot is more comfortable and improves control. Your boots are the conduit for the pressure your feet place on the skis. If your boots are too loose, the pressure doesn’t transfer accurately, forcing you to work harder to achieve the desired motion.

2. Leaning back
Leaning too far back on the skis is an error that almost every skier must learn to correct because it can put you at a higher risk for knee injuries. Moving your weight to the front of your skis may not feel natural when you start, but it’ll help you control your speed and movement through steep drops and jumps.

3. Choosing runs above your skill level
Taking on a slope beyond your skill level is not just risky; it’s terrible for your technique. You can challenge your method and experiment with balance on more manageable terrain. By contrast, when you’re struggling on an icy or steep pitch, you’re likely to shift into survival mode and revert to poor habits.


Visit your local sporting goods store for the right ski equipment and reliable advice.

Four benefits of chess on your daily life

Published

1 week ago

on

January 17, 2023

By

Famous worldwide, chess is considered both a sport and a hobby. It provides many benefits for adults and children, which can translate into everyday life. Here are four examples.

1. Chess promotes brain growth, stimulating the neurons to form connections and increase cognitive speed. This improves the ability to evaluate situations and make good decisions quickly.

2. Chess requires you to think fast and readjust your strategy according to your opponent’s moves. This activity has a po sitive impact on problem-solving skills at work or school.

3. Chess players are accustomed to learning many rules and remembering multiple moves and strategies. They must also remember not to repeat past mistakes and learn their opponent’s specific style. The memory is then optimized, which is particularly useful for exam preparation or managing multiple work tasks.


4. Chess improves reading and speaking skills, which can translate into better academic results. It can also make you a better conversationalist.

Are you new to chess or thinking of getting back into it? Join a club or find out if there are classes in your area.

January 16 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: The speech that changed the world

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 15, 2023

By

This year, 2023, will mark the 60th anniversary of one of the most famous speeches in American history and perhaps the history of the world, too.

Just 17 minutes long, Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech was a turning point in the civil rights movement. In it, King departed from his prepared text, possibly because gospel singer Mahalia Jackson urged him, “Tell them about the dream!”

Standing before the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963, King improvised the most iconic passage. His famous words:

“I say to you today, my friends, so even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream.
I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal.’
I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”


I have a dream today.

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

Upcoming Events

Jan
28
Sat
9:00 am 2023 Women’s Wellness Workshop @ ONLINE
2023 Women’s Wellness Workshop @ ONLINE
Jan 28 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
2023 Women's Wellness Workshop @ ONLINE
Registration: January 3-25, 2023 Register online: www.frontroyalwomenswellness.org
7:00 pm Harp Magic with (Eli)zabeth Owens @ Honey and Hops Brew Works
Harp Magic with (Eli)zabeth Owens @ Honey and Hops Brew Works
Jan 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Harp Magic with (Eli)zabeth Owens @ Honey and Hops Brew Works
Join Honey and Hops Brew Works for an evening of music magic featuring original songs & fresh covers by Harpist and Songwriter (Eli)zabeth Owens! Influences include Kate Bush, Bjork, Joanna Newsom, and Caroline Polacheck. (Eli)zabeth[...]
Feb
1
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 1 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
4
Sat
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Feb 4 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
Feb
8
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
12
Sun
11:30 am Galentine’s Brunch & Market @ V﻿ibrissa Beer
Galentine’s Brunch & Market @ V﻿ibrissa Beer
Feb 12 @ 11:30 am – 5:00 pm
Galentine's Brunch & Market @ V﻿ibrissa Beer
Come Celebrate Friendship & Treat Yourself! Only 30 tickets available and they will go quickly. Tickets include: A Beautiful Brunch at Vibrissa Beer! Two tickets to a Mimosa Bar at Vibrissa! A Silent Auction at[...]
Feb
13
Mon
12:00 pm Valentine Tea @ The Vine & Leaf
Valentine Tea @ The Vine & Leaf
Feb 13 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Valentine Tea @ The Vine & Leaf
Please join us for tea and dainties on Monday, February 13th, at either 12 noon or 2pm! The event will be held at the Vine & Leaf (477 South Street, Suite F), with guest speaker[...]
Feb
15
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 15 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
18
Sat
5:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Feb 18 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
Feb
22
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 22 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]