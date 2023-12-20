Connect with us

Opinion

Three Ways to Turn Holidays Into Your Favorite Time of Year (And Three Survival Tactics if They’re Not)

Published

2 hours ago

on

3 ways to turn holidays into your favorite time of year (and 3 survival tactics if they’re not)

When was the last time you heard something good about the holidays (besides sales on things we mostly don’t need and which inflation has made more expensive than normal prices four years ago)? Between mental health warnings about winter, airline travel delays and cancellations, politics being WAY too present in our lives, and envy from other people’s social media holiday posts, it’s easy to walk into this time of year looking to survive it all.

Well, I’m here to tell you the opposite – that you can choose to have a great holiday season as a father and a human being. And, yeah, you will definitely have some hard days, so have a few survival tactics handy.

Side note: I’ll admit up front that embracing the symphony of my family is easier than most. My wife and I have a great relationship and love our five kids. Additionally, our extended families are amazing, so the worst drama we’ve ever faced over the holiday is the occasional guest who roots against our football team (thankfully, the Bills didn’t play on the holidays this year). And we’re fortunate that neither of us or our kids has mental health issues.

For the rest of you mortals, here’s how to turn cold, dark days into the best time you’ll have all year.

1. Avoid social media. It’s all fake, anyway – and social science is clear that stepping away from comparing yourself to others is really healthy. So is engaging in the reality of your family and friends and your own life.

2. Embrace the chaos. I have five kids, six and under. That means a lot of asking for many gifts – all at the same time – and many invitations to family members up to two hours away. And when we arrive at family members’ homes, we risk getting plowed over Gulliver-style by all the relatives rushing to give hugs.

We’ve learned to enjoy every minute of it by turning gift requests into games, crazy shopping trips into family dinners at the kids’ favorite restaurants, and annoyances at the 15th request for the cheap toy into love for how much fun our kids have on Christmas morning.

3. Be grateful. This is a season of gratitude, but it can be hard when I’m traveling for work, and the baby keeps my wife and me from getting a decent night’s sleep. So, my wife and I have implemented a gratitude practice to keep our eyes on the ball of what God has given us. We’re grateful that I have a job and we can afford to raise five kids. We’re grateful for our health and for each other. And, yes, we’re even grateful for Grandma’s redundant sweater gifts year after year – she puts a lot of work into them, and they really are beautiful, even if they do take up a lot of space in the closet.

Again, not everyone has the circumstances that allow me to embrace the chaos and be grateful. So, here’s how to survive if you’re having a tough time.

1. Be kind to yourself. Holidays are great, but not everyone is an extrovert like me. Or, perhaps you have a relative you really don’t like, or maybe you have some social anxiety. Take the time and intentionality to be kind to yourself! That might be as fast as taking five minutes to yourself to get some fresh air and get your heart rate down. While some might prefer sneaking out with a double scotch – which might be ok, it’s a holiday after all – having a piece of sugar-free chewing gum is actually shown to calm nerves and anxiety. Or you could go for a run, like my cousin… but man, I personally would rather rewrite my economics thesis than ruin a perfectly good holiday with exercise.

2. Take the high road. I have a background in politics, but family life should never be about one-upmanship or scoring points at all costs. So when my mom decided to go gluten-free – and thereby end our access to grandmother’s five-star stuffing – I didn’t throw a fit. Instead, I decided to eat it with a smile and use my goodwill as a bargaining chip for a less ugly sweater at Christmastime. (Okay, so I’m acting like my six-year-old. Sue me.)

More seriously, Taking the high road is easy in my family. For those who have it harder, choosing to put a challenging relative’s happiness over cheap points may simply be a sacrifice that makes the holidays a better experience for everyone – and helps you grow in new, amazing ways.

3. Create new memories. This may be especially relevant for people who recently lost loved ones or for whom holidays are triggering because of childhood abuse. Therapeutic practices like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and EMDR can help reduce the impact of bad memories and open mental space for new, good ones. Intentionally creating new memories can help set a foundation for positive holiday seasons going forward.

Look, we’re all going to have a tough day or 10 in the next month. I often find myself missing younger, more carefree days, so I try to relive the past in a healthy way by chucking a roll at my kids every so often. If my wife catches me, I’ll do the dishes for her – an act of service! Everyone wins! And if the kids really become too much, we might offer a calming distraction – nothing complicated or expensive, just something simple like sugar-free gum or a preview helping of cranberry sauce . . . or we usher them outside so I can dive in and relive my glory days of high school sports before I pull a hamstring.

The human condition is imperfect, so show everyone – including yourself – the love we all deserve. Even the annoying relative who can’t seem to cheer for the right football team or the right political party.

And chomp down on that chewing gum with the satisfaction of knowing your kids were at least raised right as Bills fans.

Mike Feuz
Winchester, VA

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Opinion

Visions of Sugar Plums

Published

2 days ago

on

December 18, 2023

By

While soldiers of Ukraine lie in the mud, in the blood and the ice-cold trenches of Ukraine, fighting for the freedoms that we take for granted, the Congressional far-right wing of the Republican Party goes home early for Christmas.

After holding Ukraine’s aid hostage to their wishes for southern border control, they decide that neither is important enough to stick around for a while longer instead of scampering to their cozy homes.

We already know what political cowards they are, those Congressmen who won’t stand up and tell the truth in the face of a con man who, with a snap of a finger, can end their political careers. But it is their political careers they care more about than either border control or Ukraine and its suffering people. They don’t fear a Ukrainian defeat, they fear a Ukrainian victory. A victory might give President Biden momentum in the next election. Better to sacrifice the life and blood of Ukrainians than allow that. — How utterly sickening.

They know their con-man leader doesn’t want Ukraine to win. So, they are willing to sacrifice those brave men and women of Ukraine, and by the way, border control also. Tis a sad, pathetic group that now rules the Republican Party. A Ukrainian soldier in the trenches has more courage in his little finger.

Never mind the total spent on Ukraine aid so far (roughly $100 billion) or about 15 percent of our annual defense budget is probably the best deal we have ever gotten for our money. Our enemy has lost about 25 percent of his military capacity and loses more each day. And without a single American serviceman’s death, that is a victory in itself. Every day, Ukraine holds the line, Russia’s military is depleted. Ukraine is a free, democratic nation today because of our help and that of others. They will continue to stand as long as we help.

Could it be that the Congressional far-right election deniers really don’t care about democracy anymore, in Ukraine or in America? I suspect it is, sadly so.

Sleep well tonight, knowing others fight for your freedom even though you may not know it. Sleep warm tonight, believing that Ukraine’s fight against a ruthless dictator will not affect you. Sleep snug tonight, thinking American freedoms are secure no matter what happens in the rest of the world. Sleep soundly tonight, ignoring the news that all free democratic nations are now in a war with the authoritarian leaders of Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea — a war that is now being fought in the bloody trenches of Ukraine.

Merry Christmas,

Stan Brooks
Crozet, Va.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.

While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.

In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.

We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Opinion

A Reasonable Service

Published

2 days ago

on

December 18, 2023

By

Besides the many commandments in the Torah instructing us to love our fellow man, there is also an explicit commandment to open your hand to the poor and to give or loan them whatever they need to keep from spiraling into poverty. In Judaism, giving to the poor is not considered a generous act; it is called “Tzedakah,” the Hebrew word for charity, and is seen as simply an act of fairness. The word “tzedakah” is derived from the Hebrew root “Tzadei-Dalet-Qof,” meaning righteousness or justice.

However, it is about much more than providing money and materials to the poor; done properly, tzedakah requires the donor to share his or her compassion and empathy along with the effort of giving. “Have I not wept for those in trouble? Has not my soul grieved for the poor” (Job 30:25). Judaism teaches the belief that donors benefit from tzedakah equal to or greater than the recipients.

Four thousand years ago, ancient Hebrews paid an obligatory tax to provide for the needy. Today, many renowned charities of the world have their roots in the efforts of charitable-hearted Jews.

The English word charity is derived from the Latin word “caritas” meaning “generous love.” The Bible reminds us that though it might appear the more we give to others, especially if it requires painful sacrifice on our part, the less we ourselves would have, but the opposite is valid. Service to others produces value and fulfillment in our lives in a way that wealth, power, possessions, and self-indulgent behavior can never equal. One of the best-known passages comes to us from Paul’s instructions to the elders at Ephesus. He said, “… remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, it is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35).

It is often the little things in life that can have the greatest impact on a person’s being. People in need of emergency services are often facing daunting challenges and feel very much alone. Some families need a little temporary help. These are families where both parents often work but just cannot quite make ends meet because of medical bills or temporary unemployment, and the cost of living has overwhelmed them. A used winter coat, four bags of non-perishables, or a grocery gift certificate can make a world of difference.

Two thousand years ago, the gospel writer Luke informed us in another well-known Bible verse that if we are of a giving and forgiving spirit, not judging others, we shall ourselves reap the benefit: “Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure, you use it will be measured to you” (Luke 6:38).

The holidays are often the time of year we think of donating time and money. It is the season of giving, after all, and volunteer programs are their most active. But homeless shelters, food banks, and assisted living facilities can all use our support 365 days a year. Giving back to our community that provides tremendous affluence is a means to make a difference during these difficult, socially, and politically charged times.

We all have an inherent desire to provide a reasonable service to others in need. Not above and beyond or worthy of accolades, but reasonable. Romans 12:1 says that we should be willing to sacrifice our time, talents, or treasure to help someone less fortunate than ourselves; always be ready to be used by God for His purpose as He ministers to others through us. Often, our finest gift is to give of ourselves to the indigent, sick, or lonely.

Even if it is for a brief period, it is time well spent. Listen to your heart as God may be calling you to provide this reasonable service.

Mark Gunderman
Stephens City, Virginia

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.

While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.

In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.

We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Opinion

History of American Political Parties, History of Politics Part VIII: The Politics of Slavery

Published

2 days ago

on

December 18, 2023

By

By the 1850s America was in the middle of the Second American Party System of Democrats and Whigs. The two equally strong parties had members in every corner of the country. While there was plenty to argue about – banks, tariffs, and internal improvements – these issues always came down to party line votes. However, one festering subject that could kill parties and cause votes to be based on sectionalism rather than parties remained: slavery.

Our Founding Fathers understood this when in they created Northwest the Southwest and Ordinances in 1787 and 1790, respectfully, which state that new states created above the Ohio River would be free and any below would be slave states. This was done so that Congress would not have to debate slavery with the addition of each new state; the decision had already been determined. The plan worked and slavery was not addressed in Congress until 1820.

By 1820 there was a second generation of leaders who learned from the Founders the importance of compromising slavery for the sake of unity. In 1803 Thomas Jefferson acquired the Louisiana Purchase which doubled the size of the U.S. and opened new territory. In 1820 the first territory from this new land, Missouri, applied for statehood as a slave state. For the first time, slavery was on Congress’ table.

At that point, there were 11 slave states and 11 free states, and neither side wanted Missouri to go the other direction and shift the balance of power. As Northerners pushed for free soil land to protect white workers, the South pressed for a continuation of slavery. This was not a fight between parties but between sections.

U.S. House Speaker Henry Clay proposed an agreement to solve the immediate crisis but also eliminate the conversation in the future. The Missouri Compromise of 1820 allowed Missouri to enter as a slave state but allowed Maine to break from Massachusetts and become a free state, keeping the balance of power and making both sides content. To solve future issues a new line was drawn, the 36º 30’ latitude or southern border of Missouri, across the remainder of the nation. (Remember at this time, Mexico still owned the Southwest, and the Northwest was being disputed by Britain). From that point on any new state above the line would be free and any south would be slave. Then, to guarantee no further problems, in 1836 Congress passed a gag rule stating that any slavery issue heading to committee would never be heard.

The plan worked. Even while slavery was a growing point of contention across our nation, Congress was not obligated to address the issue. Instead Congressmen tended to friendly issues: banks, tariffs, and internal improvements. Then gold was found.

For 30 years the gag rule worked. Democrats and Whigs fought over every issue possible, except slavery. However, after Texas gained its independence from Mexico in 1836, it wanted to join the U.S. President Martin Van Buren refused Texas knowing it would open up the issue of slavery. However, 10 years later, in 1845, with the election of James K. Polk, who ran on the expansion platform, Texas was finally admitted as the 28th state of the Union. The problem was Mexico did not recognize Texas’ independence and saw its annexation as an act of war. Mexico attacked an American army on land that was questionable to whom it belonged. Questionable or not, Polk used the attack as justification to wage war on Mexico which the U.S. won. This victory once again doubled the size of our nation. While America acquired the prized lands of California, it also opened the door to question slavery again as this land did not fall under the parameters of the Missouri Compromise of 1820.

With the 1849 gold rush, California reached the statehood population requirements overnight and applied to join the Union as free state. With the floodgate open, men who had stood side by side as Democrats and Whigs bickering over tariffs suddenly became enemies as they fought as sections.

Peace was restored, fortunately, as Clay once more brokered a deal that allowed California to enter the Union as a free state but broke the rest of the territory up into Utah and New Mexico, which put those states under popular sovereignty. This meant that the two territories could still go either way, but whatever way the territories chose, Congress had to accept it. Once again slavery could be removed from Congressional conversation. The hope was the Compromise of 1850 would last at least as long as the Compromise of 1820. However, that was not the case.

In 1854 a transcontinental railroad was needed to connect our new growing nation. The problem was the proposed route taken went through the large swathe of unorganized land in the middle of the nation. To safely build the rail line and give the land the organization it needed, the Kansas-Nebraska Bill was proposed. Under this bill the land would be divided in half: the northern territory would be given to Nebraska; the southern portion to Kansas.

The bill’s proposer, Stephen A. Douglas, had presidential ambitions. So, to please Southerners, Douglas proposed revoking the line drawn by the Compromise of 1820, and placing both new territories under popular sovereignty. His idea was that Kansas would become a slave state while Nebraska would go free. The South was delighted, but Northerners became angry. They had already fought for that land in 1820 and the South had agreed. Congress could not go back now and change the rules. Long story short, popular sovereignty was accepted. Kansas broke out in a bloody civil war as the state divided and fought over slavery. Each side organized, created their own government, and sent a constitution to Congress to be accepted to the Union. Democratic President Franklin Pierce accepted the slave constitution which killed the Second American Party System.

Southern Democrats could now claim to be the party of slavery, which hurt Southern Whigs – the party who opposed Kansas’ slave constitution. Looking bad as slaveholders themselves, Southern Whigs began abandoning the Whig Party for a bunch of lesser parties like the Know Nothings. With the Whig Party finished as a national party, Northern Whigs began party shopping as well. With one of the two national parties gone, the bond holding our nation together was dissolving. With war becoming a possibility, the only thing left was for the Democrats to do was self-destruct.

James Finck, Ph.D. is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. He may be reached at HistoricallySpeaking1776@gmail.com.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Opinion

Palestinian Leadership

Published

4 days ago

on

December 16, 2023

By

historically speaking

 

In grad school, one of the hardest parts of studying the Israel/Palestine issue was trying to understand who led the Palestinians. It reminds me of the scene from Monty Python’s The Life of Brian when members of the People’s Front of Judea talked about how much they despised Romans. Yet the people they hated even more were the Judean People’s Front, those splitters. Then one of the members jumped in to remind them how much they also hated the Judean Popular People’s Front and the People’s Front of Judea until he was reminded that they were the People’s Front of Judea. One character’s reply was that he thought they were the Popular Front, but they were meeting at a different location. While today, this is no laughing matter, it is amazing that all the different groups in Palestine can keep themselves straight. This week, instead of a historical comparison, I’d like to clear up and summarize some of the more important Palestinian groups operating in Israel.

First things first, there has never been a country called Palestine. The first time the name was used was by Greeks in the fifth century BC, describing the region, but it was never an independent kingdom or nation. In more modern times, the region was part of the Ottoman Empire from 1285 AD until WWI. After WWI, the British and French carved up the remains of the Ottoman Empire into five mandates – territories under the control of European countries with the premise of eventual independence. The French controlled the mandates of Syria and Lebanon, while the British controlled the Iraq, Jordan, and Palestine mandates. Britain ruled the Palestinian Mandate until 1946, when it was turned over to the United Nations due to developing conflict between Arabs and Jews. In 1948, the Jews conquered the land and renamed it Israel. So, without ever being a nation, there never has been an actual ruler of the Palestinian people. Before 1923, it would have been impossible to have a Palestinian ruler because there were no such people, or for that matter, no Syrians, Lebanese, Iraqis, or Jordanians. All those countries were created in 1923. Before that, the people living there were Arabs who had tribes but no political distinctions between them. With the Ottomans gone, Arabs living in Palestine began to organize into multiple groups, like the Palestinian People’s Party in 1919 and the Palestinian Communist Party in 1922, but after Israeli control, the most significant group was Fatah in 1959.

Fatah was created by Yasser Arafat. An Egyptian-born to Palestinian parents, Arafat opposed Zionism and fought with Arab nationalists in the losing war against Israel in 1948. Back in Egypt, Arafat organized Fatah as a resistance group whose mission was the elimination of Israel and the creation of a Palestinian state.

In 1964, 14 Arab nations met in Egypt to discuss what to do about Israel. Not having an official leader, it was decided that an organization should be created to represent the Palestinian interest and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) was born with Ahmad al-Shuqayri as the first chairman. Part of the charter for the PLO was to destroy Israel. The PLO acted as an umbrella organization overseeing the many political groups such as the Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, but most importantly, Fatah. Think of the PLO as a parliament and all the different groups as parties. In 1967, after the Arab states lost to Israel in the Six-Day War, Arafat was elected PLO chairman as Fatah became the dominant party. With Arafat in charge, the PLO, now operating out of Jordan, began attacks on Israel. In 1971, Arafat tried to overthrow the king of Jordan but was defeated, and the PLO was kicked out of the country and moved to Lebanon.

Once in Lebanon, the PLO participated in the Lebanese Civil War, fighting against the Christians, Syrians, and Lebanese forces. Yet while the PLO continued horrendous attacks against Israel, they added a new component of terrorist attacks around the world, including the killing of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics in Munich. Finally, in 1982, Israel invaded southern Lebanon and pushed Arafat and the PLO to Tunisia. From there, the PLO continued acts of terrorism in both Israel and abroad.

In the 1980s two new groups came on the scene. Neither working under the PLO but instead challenging it. Those two offshoots from the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, inspired by the Islamic Revolution in Iran of 1979, were the Islamic Jihad and Hamas. Islamic Jihad, which began in 1981, stated its mission as the elimination of Israel and rejected any plan for peace or a two-state solution. The other group that started in 1987 was Hamas who had the same goals.

A turning point in the Israel/Palestine conflict came in 1993 when President Bill Clinton brokered the Oslo Accords. After months of secret meetings, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Arafat joined Clinton at the White House and agreed to follow UN Resolution 242. Arafat agreed to remove the Israeli destruction from the PLO charter, while Rabin agreed to a Palestinian state and pulled out of the West Bank and Gaza. A new organization was formed, the Palestinian National Authority, commonly called the Palestinian Authority, as the official government of the Palestinian people to be recognized by Israel. The next year, Arafat returned to Palestine after 27 years and, by 2002, was elected Chairman of the PA, and Fatah became the leading party.

Over the next several years, Hamas grew in power as they rejected the Oslo Accords and any solution that recognized Israel’s right to exist. After the 2004 death of Arafat, Hamas was able to defeat Fatah in the 2006 election and gain control of the PA. Fatah and Hamas fought for the next year, but most of Fatah was kicked out of Gaza while remaining in control of The West Bank. Most recently, violence against Israel has come primarily from Hamas, but there is some still from Fatah, as not all agreed with Arafat were working for peace.

While this article focuses mainly on Suni Palestinian groups, I should note that the other organization you may hear about is Hezbollah, which came into being in 1982 after the Iranian Revolution and is made up of Shia Lebanese. Both Hezbollah and Hamas are supported by Iran, but the two groups do not really get along except for their animosity toward Israel. Lebanon and its role in this fight is too long and complicated but needs to be addressed at another time.

Since 2006, Hamas and Fatah have tried working together and even discussed uniting the West Bank and Gaza under one national leadership, but each attempt has failed. The leadership of the two groups simply cannot get along. I do not know how this recent war will affect the two, but I can’t imagine it will help. Israel wants Hamas removed once and for all.

 

James Finck, Ph.D., is a professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. He may be reached at HistoricallySpeaking1776@gmail.com.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Opinion

Commentary: Effectively Addressing Virginia’s Youth Opioid Crisis Requires Bipartisanship

Published

1 week ago

on

December 13, 2023

By

With the Democratic Party’s victory in the recent General Assembly elections, Virginians can expect much of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s legislative agenda to be blocked by a now Democratic-controlled General Assembly. This shift also represents a chance to address a critical issue that the commonwealth has struggled to redress so far: the youth opioid crisis.

The opioid crisis has been steadily growing, impacting numerous families and communities across Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health found that 2,141 Virginians died from opioid overdoses in 2022, representing a 274% increase since 2012. This sharp rise in deaths has mostly been attributed to the increasing availability of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, which accounted for a staggering 75.7% of all drug overdose deaths in 2022.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

Source: Virginia Department of Health

The impact of the opioid crisis on our youth is especially devastating. Overdose deaths among teenagers in the United States nearly doubled in the first half of 2020 due to the widespread availability of fentanyl, according to a UCLA study. This alarming trend is well illustrated in Virginia, where nine Parkview High School students in Loudoun County overdosed on fentanyl within the past two months.

The tragedy at Parkview High School should not be treated as an isolated incident; rather, it’s a grim reflection of a broader, systemic issue. Young Virginians suffer from a severe lack of access to adequate mental health care services.

‘It was a real tragedy:’ A push to better understand childhood trauma’s role in addiction, abuse and mental health

Virginia’s mental health care system is dangerously inadequate, given that it ranks only 37th nationally in terms of mental health care access. According to the Mental Health Foundation, 95 out of 133 localities in the Commonwealth are designated as “mental health professional shortage areas,” which means that nearly three million Virginians don’t have proper access to mental health care. This shortage is starkly evident amongst young individuals, as the National Alliance on Mental Illness reports nearly 56.2% of Virginians aged 12-17 suffering from depression did not receive mental health care services in 2020.

Young people should be more than an afterthought in crisis mental health conversations

This systemic neglect of the mental health care system has a severe impact, as individuals with untreated mental health issues will often self-medicate with drugs, including opioids, which only exacerbates the opioid crisis. Research indicates that individuals with untreated mental health conditions were significantly more likely to abuse substances, including opioids, making them far more susceptible to overdoses.

Given the costly effects of the opioid crisis, Virginia’s legislators face the critical task of tackling the root cause of the youth opioid crisis. Democratic legislators will now have the opportunity to cross the political aisle and collaborate with Gov. Youngkin to enact effective legislation focused on improving mental health care access for all Virginians.

Achieving bipartisan cooperation in the current political climate, however, can be difficult given that it is marred by contentious issues like abortion, gun control, and the 2024 presidential election. There is the constant risk of the next two years of Gov. Youngkin’s term being a steady slugfest between his administration and the General Assembly over critical policies. While some of these fights – especially on abortion rights or gun control – need to be fought, Democrats need to be cautious about the spillover impact on efforts to address the youth opioid crisis. Virginia’s politicians should recognize that the youth opioid crisis transcends political identity and impacts young Virginians from all backgrounds. It is a public health emergency that requires urgent and unified action; a lack of cooperation will only lead to more needless deaths.

A potential solution to the opioid crisis that could receive bipartisan support would be to bolster the expansion of telehealth services for Virginians. Research has shown that telehealth services can be as effective as in-person services, with no difference shown in patient-reported increases in quality of life. This stands as a promising solution to improve access to mental health services in the Commonwealth, particularly for individuals in underserved areas who may not have access to traditional mental health services.

by Tarun Chandrasekar, Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Opinion

VIEWPOINT: A Bit of Bethlehem in Front Royal at Skyline Baptist Church

Published

1 week ago

on

December 12, 2023

By

“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”(Luke 2:11)

This past Friday evening in the heart of Front Royal, the folks at Skyline Baptist Church brought to life the scenes and senses of our Savior’s birth in the village of Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago. Mary, Joseph, the Shepherds, Kings, and all sorts of common folk from all walks of life were on display during a short but magical portrayal of those first days.

From a depiction of the manger scene to live donkeys and sheep, it was easy to be visually transported back in time to the single most consequential event ever to bless this world… an event that towers above and flies in the face of the tragedies and challenges currently occurring throughout the world, especially the Mideast.

The donkeys were real, and the sheep were equally alive and covered with wool as the cold winds of winter were starting to make themselves felt.

The Skyline Baptist Church Nativity is an event (and a gift) that it has offered our community for several years. It is a “must-see” experience for parents and children alike… if you missed it this year, be sure to put it on your “must-see” bucket list for next Christmas season. Your family and those who join you will be blessed.

The church’s pastor, Randy Desantis, and his wife Lois, along with many very dedicated parishioners, made sure everyone was welcome. They were intent on making sure that everyone had the opportunity to get out of the cold for a few minutes to enjoy the numerous plates of cookies and liquid refreshments (and, to my taste, the hot coffee).  Everyone went home with a smile on their faces and food in their bellies.

Nobody goes hungry at Skyline Baptist Church.

One of the many blessings and joys of living in a small community like Warren County is our having numerous Christian churches that generously reach out to the neighborhoods each year with programs such as food distribution, homeless shelters, etc., and especially programs and events such as the live Nativity scene we witnessed last Friday evening.  These programs show the churches’ obedience to Christ’s commands so “(we) might have (a rewarding life here on earth) and … have it more abundantly” and extend Christ’s invitation for eternal life to those who embrace this message of that fateful night over 2,000 years ago when our savior was born.

We congratulate the pastor and the congregation of Skyline Baptist Church (the church with the large cross on the front at 1200 John Marshall Highway, heading east out of town) for offering this wonderful “real life” experience to our community each year.  You can join them for their Christmas Eve service on Sunday, December 24 at 5:00 PM… For more details, call 540-635-4212.

2 Corinthians 9:15: “Thank God for his gift that words can’t describe!”

Dale Carpenter
Shenandoah Christian Alliance

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading
Verified by ExactMetrics