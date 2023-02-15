Tiling: how to choose and apply grout

Do you have a tiling project in mind? Here’s how to choose a suitable grout and correctly apply it.

Choose a grout

Sanded grout is most suitable for installations with grout lines wider than an eighth of an inch. This type of grout is resistant to cracking and shrinkage. However, don’t use it if you’re laying tiles with a glossy finish, as it could scratch them.

On the other hand, grout without sand is best for narrow grout lines down to a sixteenth of an inch. It’s also easy to apply to vertical surfaces. If you’re tiling a bathroom or kitchen, use waterproof grout.

Moreover, some grouts are cement-based while others aren’t. Cementitious grouts come in powder form, and you must mix them with water. However, epoxy grouts, for example, come ready to use

Apply the grout

First, protect the area around your tiling project. For example, cover walls and countertops with plastic sheeting. Then, clean the area to prevent dust and dirt from sticking to the grout.

If you’re using cementitious grout, start by mixing it. Next, wet the tiles and apply the grout from the bottom up in small sections. Tilt the applicator to distribute the grout evenly and fill in the joints.

Remove excess grout and wait about 20 minutes before cleaning the tiles and smoothing the grout with a damp sponge. Scrub as little as possible and rinse your sponge regularly. Wipe down the tile one last time once the grout has thoroughly dried. Then, apply a sealant.

Find all the materials you need to complete your project at your local home improvement store. If you want flawless results, hire a professional tiler.