“I don’t have time.” It’s a familiar lie that seemingly freed us from introspection and personal accountability. In a time when routine soothed us with the balm of predictability and saying no to opportunity (challenge) became old hat, we believed it.

Hurriedly preparing the household to get out of the door to race for the day, parents splitting their time between the kids’ vying sports schedules, fitting in dinner with friends, and spending hours commuting for work and networking meetings. We believed we didn’t have time for anything “extra.” That dream, time spent with loved ones, that vacation, the book meant to be written, the “right time” to start a hobby or business…would all have to wait, for our eyes were heavy and the morning’s unwelcome alarm would come far too soon.

We found absolution in the “truth” that we just didn’t have time.

Until we did.

For many of us, this new normal has introduced us to the abundance of time, to the truth that time has always been replete with opportunities. Time is begging us not to misunderstand it, to stop taking it for granted, to stop dashing in waves of distraction and to open ourselves to its inherent abundance.

Time is for us. Not against us.

Time has gifted the same amount to every living soul: 24 hours each day, 168 hours every week. No more, no less.

Time itself is not abundant. Indeed, it is scarce. This truth has never been more evident.

If we haven’t yet been shaken by the shoulders hard enough, we may need to spend more time in anxiety and desperation before we will break the chains of “getting back to how things were.”

Time, in its abundance, will not let us go back.

Time implores us to look within ourselves. To be thoughtful, thankful, and creative. To stop waiting and start living.

To confront ourselves with squandered time when we thought we had the least. To adoringly value its scarcity when we believe there’s too much.

I’m answering time’s call.

I’m watching less TV.

I’m creating more.

I’m serving more.

I’m connecting more, on purpose.

I’m seeking more.

And I’m certainly praying more.

Time, even in its phantom state of plenty, has never been in such short supply. And there is now a high demand to seize each moment. May we all.

Dr. Sherri Yoder

Front Royal, Virginia