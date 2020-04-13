Opinion
Time is for us, not against us
“I don’t have time.” It’s a familiar lie that seemingly freed us from introspection and personal accountability. In a time when routine soothed us with the balm of predictability and saying no to opportunity (challenge) became old hat, we believed it.
Hurriedly preparing the household to get out of the door to race for the day, parents splitting their time between the kids’ vying sports schedules, fitting in dinner with friends, and spending hours commuting for work and networking meetings. We believed we didn’t have time for anything “extra.” That dream, time spent with loved ones, that vacation, the book meant to be written, the “right time” to start a hobby or business…would all have to wait, for our eyes were heavy and the morning’s unwelcome alarm would come far too soon.
We found absolution in the “truth” that we just didn’t have time.
Until we did.
For many of us, this new normal has introduced us to the abundance of time, to the truth that time has always been replete with opportunities. Time is begging us not to misunderstand it, to stop taking it for granted, to stop dashing in waves of distraction and to open ourselves to its inherent abundance.
Time is for us. Not against us.
Time has gifted the same amount to every living soul: 24 hours each day, 168 hours every week. No more, no less.
Time itself is not abundant. Indeed, it is scarce. This truth has never been more evident.
If we haven’t yet been shaken by the shoulders hard enough, we may need to spend more time in anxiety and desperation before we will break the chains of “getting back to how things were.”
Time, in its abundance, will not let us go back.
Time implores us to look within ourselves. To be thoughtful, thankful, and creative. To stop waiting and start living.
To confront ourselves with squandered time when we thought we had the least. To adoringly value its scarcity when we believe there’s too much.
I’m answering time’s call.
I’m watching less TV.
I’m creating more.
I’m serving more.
I’m connecting more, on purpose.
I’m seeking more.
And I’m certainly praying more.
Time, even in its phantom state of plenty, has never been in such short supply. And there is now a high demand to seize each moment. May we all.
Dr. Sherri Yoder
Front Royal, Virginia
The story of Tnorf Layor and the almighty Councilors
Once upon a time, there was a village called Tnorf Layor, (Norf Leir). This was an unfortunate village made up of many discouraged and cheated citizens. The leaders of the village of Tnorf Layor were the almighty Councilors. The Councilors looked down from their high-back thrones onto the lowly citizens who came before them.
The Councilors looked on as each citizen stood at the speaking box, pleading for the Councilors to listen. The Councilors looked at the citizens but did not hear a word that was being spoken, except for one. He would listen very intently while writing down all he heard. After the last citizen spoke, he would begin criticizing and laughing at all that was important to the citizens. He could do this criticizing and laughing, for he was the right hand to the almighty tyrant, Lord Ludicrous Cornchip, (LLC).
Lord Ludicrous was an evil ruler, even though he was not the true ruler of Tnorf Layor. He was put into power by the Councilors, under false and illegal means done behind the Great and Closed Door, where the citizens had not even a say. Day by day, Lord Ludicrous and the Councilors wreaked havoc and chaos on the citizens of Tnorf Layor by their lavish spending of taxes. For years, the Councilors let the village go to waste, always complaining about how the buildings in the village were falling apart, this needing to be done, that needs to be done, yet nothing was ever done.
Then one day, Lord Ludicrous went to the Councilors and said, “our village is falling apart, we need to spend a vast amount of taxes, even taxes we do not have and start rebuilding our village.” The Councilors were so impressed by this, they all wondered why no one had thought of this before. In front of all the citizens of Tnorf Layor, the Councilors congratulated Lord Ludicrous on his wondrous and insightful vision. The Councilors all exclaimed, “no one but Lord Ludicrous could ever have thought of this, all hail the great Lord Ludicrous.”
For this brave and insightful thinking, the Councilors bestowed upon Lord Ludicrous more and more titles for him to be known by. The villagers cried out, “how can one person have so many titles and devote the time to each one? This is not possible.” The Councilors, one by one said to the citizens, “this is the great Lord Ludicrous you speak of, these words are an act of treason. For this, we will spend all of your taxes and more. We praise Lord Ludicrous for all he has done and all he will do.”
And so the citizens of Tnorf Layor go on being ridiculed and laughed upon by Lord Ludicrous and the Councilors, who are themselves the biggest joke of all in the village of Tnorf Layor.
This story is fictional and depicts no one living or deceased.
Paul Gabbert
Front Royal, Virginia
We can write a story of tragedy to triumph–COVID-19 is Good Friday to the Easter Sunday that awaits
Today is Good Friday. Many of us aren’t feeling so good these days and few will experience a traditional happy Easter on Sunday. But what if the tragic story of COVID-19 has a happy ending and prompts a triumphant shift in humanity’s destiny just as in the well known story of Easter? These three days of Easter weekend represent a time when heartache, agony and despair were replaced with the ultimate victory–the promise of a brighter future than ever imagined before.
As the entire world (a world most consider broken and in need of serious saving) faces this crisis, we are in the process of writing a chapter in history that all future generations will recount. Let’s not forget, even in our worst moments, that we each have the power to make choices and take actions in our own lives to create a happy ending to this chapter we’ll one day read about in history books. If we look for the silver linings in the cloud that is COVID-19 and pledge to use this trying time to take steps to make changes to improve our own lives, the lives of our family and of the world (in whatever ways our heart calls us to do so), we can experience the Easter that awaits us. From small acts of kindness towards our friends to loving gestures among our families to heartfelt generosity to complete strangers–we can rewrite this tragic period of our present into an Easter-like triumph in the future.
What can YOU do in your own life to get us one step closer to our happy ending? DO IT! What matters is your heart. LET IT!
I wish you a blessed Easter–please stay safe and happy and healthy,
Beth
The next days of staying at home
Working from home is not new to me. Although I like seeing people and talking and visiting, I frequently spend solo time in my little study to think and to write. My most recent book, A WARRIOR OF MANY FACES, went online at Amazon and Kindle on Thanksgiving Day, 2019.
Recently I came upon a quote from the late English humorist and writer, Jerome K. Jerome. I was actually looking for quotes for a book I’m working on when I came across the following: “It is impossible to enjoy idling unless there is plenty of work to do.” Written by Mr. Jerome many years ago, the quote could almost fit today. It is so strange to be asked to stay at home. But we all know that “social distancing” and working from home is going to be the way we must be, at least until this recent health crisis is over. The Rabbi of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh ( the site of a terrible shooting) tells us online that he would like to see us all use the terms “physical distancing and social connecting”.
I’m lucky too in a way. I love spending time with my housemate and wife, Bryane, a beautiful and talented writer and artist. Even though it is only the two of us (plus our tuxedo cat, Baby), I’m never bored around her. So, a voluntary or even compelled lock-in is not the worst thing.
Another quote from Jerome could easily have been written today. “I like work. I can sit and look at it for hours.” I know the feeling. Sometimes I sit and think about what I am writing and how to put it in words. Finally, I do get something on paper, but from now on I’ll also think of Mr. Jerome. I wonder what he might have to say as he looks at people all over Virginia, America and the world forced to sit at home and many people even being paid to be idle. Ironic isn’t it that Jerome K. Jerome died in 1927.
Let’s all try to make the most of being home. I know I will.
Charles “Chips” Lickson, JD, Ph.D.
Front Royal, Virginia
Just ‘thanks’ for keeping the community informed
This is a really tough time for the publishing industry as ad volume is on the downswing. Your on-line service to the local community who cannot afford paid subscriptions is an especially important link to accurate information about the COVID-19 public health crisis.
And frankly, everyone in Warren County owes the Royal Examiner and its editorial staff a huge thank you for the hard questions asked that led to the uncovering of the EDA scandal. Without those hard questions, Warren County residents would not have known the extent of the harm done to our community.
So thank you to the publisher, Mike McCool, to the reporters and editorial staff. In my opinion, you are all heroes who are doing their best to serve the community.
Rea Howart
Front Royal, Virginia
A very interesting way with words
Our Interim Town Manager, Matt Tederick, has a very interesting way with words. The way he can skirt around an issue is a huge criterion of the game of politics. He has mastered this very well.
An example of this is in the article from the Royal Examiner titled, (Council poised for a decision on the CDBG pavilion project despite added costs). Mr. Tederick states, (needless to say we’ve had some challenges with the CDBG in general. One of those challenges was the approval of amendments to bylaws to address personnel changes in the Facade Advisory Board).
Here is where Mr. Tedericks skill comes in to play. He states several members got off the board, we have to add new members. What he doesn’t say is, these several members are the town employees he fired. If this isn’t skirting around an issue, I don’t know what is. This amendment to the bylaws would make him the program’s Grant Administrator, another role added to his list. It would also make Director of Finance B.J Wilson as the Assistant Project Manager and Chris Brock who is Interim Planning and Zoning Director as Project Manager.
It seems Mr. Wilson has become Mr. Tederick’s go-to guy lately on several issues. But then again, like every other town employee, I’m sure he is afraid for his job. Becoming the next victim on Mr. Tederick’s list is not part of Mr. Wilson’s agenda.
Also in this article is the funding issue for the pavilion. Since the construction estimate has increased from $140,000 to $283.349., this leaves a difference of $143.349. This would be split 50/50 by the state and the town or $75,000 each. The Town Council seems poised to give Mr. Tederick the okay to spend this $75,000 even though it is not in this year’s budget.
This kind of action seems to me there is a lack of financial understanding and competency from Mr. Tederick and the Town Council. With the economic instability we now face, and will face for several years to come, it doesn’t take an economist to know we should be using less money from this year’s budget and moving more money to future budgets. Is spending now and not looking into the future Mr. Tedericks and Town Council members’ way of doing their personnel finances? One would think not.
On a different note, several weeks ago Mr. Tederick stated the Council should consider an assistant Town Manager due to the workload of the Town Manager. I assumed the workload of being Town Manager and running who knows how many LLC’s, Mr. Tedericks workload would be too great. So why has he taken on other roles if his workload is so great?
Let’s count them.
1 – Interim Town Manager
2 – Grant Administrator
3 – FOIA Officer
4 – Town Director of Emergency Management
5 – Running his multiple LLC’s.
Absurdity to its highest level. I do believe we may be in the presence of a real-life superhero. At least according to the Town Council. And so goes the Front Royal saga of destruction.
Paul Gabbert
Front Royal
The Cross: Gift from the Savior
But how? Understand that the Savior of mankind had to be more than just a man; otherwise, man would be saving himself, and that is impossible. Clearly then, the Savior had to be God! For again, only God can forgive sin and save sinners. Jesus spoke to the absolute necessity to see and believe this truth when He said, “…if ye believe not that I am He (God), ye shall die in your sins.” (Jn. 8:24) Meaning to be cast from God’s presence and light into eternal darkness and damnation. Jesus also said, “…I am come that they might have life…” (eternal life) (Jn. 10:10), which He gives by dying in our place on the Cross! Jesus was saying to the Jews that in spite of their Covenant history, they did not have life and were dead (lost) UNTIL HE CAME! Note that this lost, hopeless state applies to Gentiles also; indeed, to all people of the world.
To help believe that Jesus was the God-Man on the Cross, consider the definition of Incarnate: Embodied in flesh, esp. human form. Also consider Incarnation: 1. The assumption of Jesus Christ of bodily form. 2. The bodily form assumed by a deity.
Jesus Christ, as a man, did not exist before being born of Mary. In this regard, God said, “…thou art my Son, this day have I begotten thee.” ( Heb.1:5) Please note there is no separation between Jesus as man and Jesus as God! So as the Incarnation reveals, the Creator Father God dwelt with His creation as the begotten God-Man (flesh), Jesus Christ! And, thereby, entered the blood line of mankind. In so doing, He shed His own blood as a sacrifice for mankind’s sin!
ENTER: God’s Lamb, The Lamb Of God!
Cries for a Savior were answered at the Cross. The King of the Jews, the King of Israel; yeah, the Eternal Father God who said, “…I am the first and the last, and beside me there is no God.” (Isa. 44:6), was buying back what was lost to Him to establish a holy nation and an everlasting kingdom! Being fully (100%) man and fully (100%) God, Jesus as a man died, but Jesus as God did not. So the 100% God (Jesus) raised up the 100% man (Jesus) from the dead with a new and glorified body!
Jesus, speaking in the first person singular as a man and as God said: “…destroy this temple (kill me) and in three days I will raise it up.” (Jn. 2:19). By saying “I will”, Jesus is saying He is God, for it shows Him present (alive) in the past, present and future at once (the same time), having no constraints as to time or space. Existing not only from the “beginning”, but from everlasting! So, He is alive as God while dead as a man, and is speaking from all time frames because His is an uninterrupted and never-ending life!
So, because of His glorious resurrection, I can shout with the song writer who said, “He’s alive… He’s alive and I’m forgiven. Heaven’s gates are open wide!” Eternal thanksgiving to my Lord and praises to the Darling of Heaven; and oh that I could bow before Him and kiss His lovely feet!
His message? I love you. My life, death and resurrection in your place for your life. So respond with the hymnal writer who said, ” I am coming Lord to thee, dear Lamb of Calvary. Humbly at thy cross I bow. Save me Jesus, save me now.”
Reverend Jess Shifflett
Front Royal, Virginia