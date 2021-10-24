Time to plant spring-flowering bulbs

Do you always admire spring-blooming flowers in your neighbors’ gardens? If you want to see a profusion of blooms in your own yard next year, the work starts in the fall.

Late October and early November are the best times to plant spring-flowering bulbs. Here’s how to do it.

First, select a site that has good soil and good drainage so bulbs will continue to flower year after year.

For tulip, daffodil, and hyacinth bulbs, prepare the soil 8 inches deep or more. Plant them six inches deep, measured from the bottom of the bulb, and six inches apart.

For small bulbs such as crocus, glory-of-the-snow, and grape hyacinth, prepare the soil six inches deep. Plant bulbs three inches deep and three inches apart.

Lastly, broadcast a tablespoon per square foot of 12-12-12 or 13-13-13 analysis fertilizer and water well. When the ground freezes, mulch with two inches of fine mulch or straw.