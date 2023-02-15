Timothy “Buck” Rae Settle (1962 – 2023)

Terry Lee Darr, 71, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Consulate Health and Rehabilitation in Woodstock, VA.

Terry was born December 26, 1951, to the late Marvin Edward and Gertrude (Cook) Darr in Front Royal, VA. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his daughter, Erica Kay Darr; brother, James Alan Darr Sr.; and nephew, Michael Darr.

Terry was employed for over 30 years in the family business of Darr’s Drywall.

Terry is survived by his son, Brandon “Heath” Darr, and wife, Heather of Delaplane, VA; a brother, Larry Edward Darr of Front Royal, VA; sister, Donna Riley Clipper and husband Jack of Strasburg, VA; granddaughter, Emma Diane Darr of Winchester, VA; and grandson, Brandon Lee Darr of Front Royal, VA. Terry is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins he loved dearly.

Terry kept a wonderful relationship with his former wife, Sandra Kay Renner, until his passing.

Terry was blessed with many talents, but his unconditional love for his family and friends was the best. Terry also enjoyed spending time with his pet Dachshund “Theodore.”

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nursing and care staff of Consulate Health and Rehabilitation as well as the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice.

Per Terry’s request, there will not be a service. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a later date.