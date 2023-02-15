Obituaries
Timothy “Buck” Rae Settle (1962 – 2023)
Timothy “Buck” Rae Settle, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 12pm at Elks Lodge #2382 Front Royal.
Mr. Settle was born on October 27, 1962, in Front Royal. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jenkins Settle. He was a member of Front Royal Elks Lodge #2382 and Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 and was formerly a Sons of the American Legion member.
Survivors include his companion, Jacqueline DeCristofaro of Front Royal; son, Jason R. Settle (Lindsay Thompson) of Front Royal; daughter, BreAnn Cockrell-Settle (MacKenzie) of Front Royal; stepson, Brian Sibert of Oklahoma; four brothers, Dale Settle (Donna), Robbie Miller (Kelly), Stacey “Boogie” Settle (Diana) and Jeff Settle (Jenn) all of Front Royal; two granddaughters, Savannah Lee Settle of Front Royal and Peyton Sibert of Oklahoma; three nephews, Alex Settle, Ryan Settle, and Tyler Settle; three nieces, Taylor Settle, Charlie Delancey-Burke and Lexi Settle and two dogs, Stella and Marley.
Obituaries
Franz Gruber (1934 – 2023)
Franz Gruber, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Mr. Gruber was born in Germany on October 6, 1934, to the late Josef and Theresa Gruber. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Louise Gruber, and his siblings. He was a very happy bus driver for over 30 years at Dulles Airport for the German Military.
Survivors include his close friends, Olga Green and Samantha Baker.
Obituaries
Maynard Bayliss Lupton (1928 – 2023)
Maynard Bayliss Lupton, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his sons while under the care of Blue Ridge Hospice.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11:00 am at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, with Pastor Tim Kirchoff officiating.
Mr. Lupton was born to the late Clarence and Isadora Rudy Lupton on November 17, 1928, in Opequon, Virginia. His wife, Hazel Andrews Lupton, and seven siblings preceded him in death. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Air Force from June 1949 until December 1952 with the Fifth Tactical Air Squadron “The Mosquitos.” Following his service, he married Hazel on April 27, 1953. Mr. Lupton retired from Avtex Fibers at the close of the business. He was previously active with the Warren County Senior Center and was the Vice President of the Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery Association. He regularly attended Green Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include his two sons, Arthur Ray Lupton of Front Royal and David Lynn Lupton of Front Royal; sister, Betty Settle of Front Royal; grand dog, Scooter Ray and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be members of Green Valley Baptist Church.
All are welcome to pay respects to Mr. Lupton from 1:00 to 5:00 pm on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Terry Lee Darr (1951 – 2023)
Terry Lee Darr, 71, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Consulate Health and Rehabilitation in Woodstock, VA.
Terry was born December 26, 1951, to the late Marvin Edward and Gertrude (Cook) Darr in Front Royal, VA. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his daughter, Erica Kay Darr; brother, James Alan Darr Sr.; and nephew, Michael Darr.
Terry was employed for over 30 years in the family business of Darr’s Drywall.
Terry is survived by his son, Brandon “Heath” Darr, and wife, Heather of Delaplane, VA; a brother, Larry Edward Darr of Front Royal, VA; sister, Donna Riley Clipper and husband Jack of Strasburg, VA; granddaughter, Emma Diane Darr of Winchester, VA; and grandson, Brandon Lee Darr of Front Royal, VA. Terry is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins he loved dearly.
Terry kept a wonderful relationship with his former wife, Sandra Kay Renner, until his passing.
Terry was blessed with many talents, but his unconditional love for his family and friends was the best. Terry also enjoyed spending time with his pet Dachshund “Theodore.”
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nursing and care staff of Consulate Health and Rehabilitation as well as the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice.
Per Terry’s request, there will not be a service. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a later date.
Obituaries
Wanda Lee Wharton (1953 – 2023)
Wanda Lee Wharton, 69, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Ms. Wharton was born on April 10, 1953, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Ernest Good and Margie Frazier. She was a member of Riverton United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her former spouse, Eugene Wharton; son, Samuel “Sam” Dimon; brother, Al Good; sister, Ann Mahoney; and granddaughter, Amber.
Obituaries
Shirley Marie Connors (1935 – 2023)
Shirley Marie Connors, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, February 6, 2023.
A funeral service will be held for Shirley at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The burial will follow all services at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Guests are welcome to visit with the family at 9 A.M. the same day.
Shirley was born on June 17, 1935, in Wauchula, Florida, to the late William and Myrtie Flint. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edward Connors Sr.; her daughter, Adlaine Connors; and her brothers and sisters.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Donald Edward Connors Jr. and Glenn Alan Connors; her grandchildren, Nathan Edward Connors (Heather Holt), Tyler Pittman, Krysten Dellinger, Damien Connors, Dusty Connors, Karrigan Mantz, Duncan Connors, and Destiny Connors; her great-grandchildren, Cadence Dellinger, Leah Wolfe, Mason Dellinger, Tucker Dellinger, Bradley Mantz, Parker Mantz, Reagan Mantz, Irene Lowell, Cullen Lowell and Patricia Holt; her longtime friends, Missy Dilley and Mona Haynes; and numerous friends and extended family members.
Donald Connors Jr., Nathan Connors, Duncan Connors, Colin Lowell, and Gary Rice will be pallbearers.
Obituaries
Waldo Emerson Rudacille (1943 – 2023)
Emerson Rudacille, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 11, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with The Rev. Dr. Bill Wade officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Emerson was born January 7, 1943, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Waldo Emerson Rudacille, Sr and Alma Elizabeth Hall Rudacille.
He retired after many dedicated years as a Mechanical Engineer. His family and friends will greatly miss him.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 56 years, Janice Jarrell Rudacille; one son, Michel Emerson Rudacille and wife Robin of Chantilly; one granddaughter, Megan Rudacille; and one grandson, Joshua Rudacille.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 11, from 12:00 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.