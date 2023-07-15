Crime/Court
Timothy Comer Apprehended: Charged with Gregory Williams’ Murder
The wanted felon nabbed in Page County following a collaborative manhunt
A breakthrough has occurred in the investigation of the recent homicide in Page County. On July 13, 2023, Timothy Thomas Comer, a person of interest in multiple crimes, was apprehended by law enforcement officers. The operation was a successful collaboration between the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police.
Responding swiftly to a tip-off, the Sheriff’s Office reported that Comer was seen entering a vacant residence on the 4000 block of Jollett Road. Units from both Page and Rockingham Sheriff’s Offices were able to establish a perimeter within minutes. Confirmation soon followed that Comer was indeed inside the residence.
Assistance was provided by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team and the Virginia State Police Tactical Team. A search warrant for the residence was promptly obtained. Comer was then safely extracted from the property by the Virginia State Police Tactical Team and taken into custody without incident.
Comer was already wanted for possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, a warrant for which had been issued on July 5, 2023. Following his apprehension, he has been charged with an additional count of firearm possession.
In a major development, Sheriff Chad W. Cubbage announced that based on current evidence, Comer has now been charged with the murder of Gregory Williams, which occurred on June 29, 2023. The charges include Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
Comer’s legal predicament may deepen further, as he is also a person of interest in a suspicious fire that occurred on Jollett Road on July 9, 2023. Human remains were found in the fire debris, which has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy and identification. The results of these analyses are pending.
Despite these breakthroughs, Sheriff Cubbage emphasized that the investigation remains active and fluid, with leads still being pursued and further forensic analysis awaited. He expressed gratitude to all the agencies that have cooperated to bring those responsible to justice.
Any additional information should be directed to Captain Tim Lansberry or Lieutenant Kenneth Boyd at (540)743-7810. The Sheriff’s Office has pledged to release further details as the ongoing investigation permits.
Dramatic hostage situation resolved in Warren County
In a chilling incident that unfolded in the early hours of July 7, 2023, Warren County, Virginia, was witness to a tense hostage situation. An assault complaint received by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office rapidly escalated into a full-blown hostage scenario, ultimately culminating in a successful operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies and special teams.
At 3:16 am, the Sheriff’s office was alerted to a disturbance at a residence on Loop Road in Front Royal, Warren County. The initial call concerned an assault involving a female perpetrator against another woman, and it was reported that a third woman was forcibly confined in the residence. In total, five women were reported to be in the house, with three managing to escape. A male suspect, who was believed to be under the influence of an unknown substance and in possession of a stolen firearm, was also inside the premises.
Upon deputies’ arrival, a woman with an outstanding warrant fled into a nearby forest, leading to a request for assistance from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 unit. Meanwhile, preliminary interviews conducted with two individuals discovered on an adjacent road hinted at the grim reality unfolding in the residence: a male suspect was holding hostages at gunpoint.
In response to the escalating situation, Warren County’s Special Operations Team was called in alongside the Virginia State Police’s drone team. As law enforcement agencies heightened their operations, local residents were urged to shelter in place through reverse 911 alerts. Loudspeaker appeals for a peaceful resolution went unheeded.
The stand-off ended at 05:09 am, with the male suspect surrendering and three more individuals exiting the residence peacefully. The residents of Warren County were quickly reassured of their safety through another reverse 911 alert.
A search warrant was procured based on items in plain view during the preliminary safety sweep of the property. No injuries were reported during the incident. The male suspect is now facing charges of possessing firearm ammunition after a felony conviction. Two females were also apprehended; one had two outstanding warrants, and another was arrested for four counts of probation violation.
Law enforcement agencies, including the Front Royal Police Department, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and Warren County Fire and Rescue, have expressed their mutual gratitude for the cooperative efforts that led to the peaceful resolution of this terrifying event.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office identifies and detains suspect in April’s brutal slaying
In an update to a chilling double homicide case that shocked the quiet community of Frederick County this past April, Sheriff Lenny Millholland has announced a significant breakthrough. Investigators from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division have identified a suspect and made an arrest.
Jason Matthew William Bowen, a resident of Laurel Dr. Cross Junction, Va., has been taken into custody and charged with two counts of Second-Degree Murder (Va. Code 18.2-32). He is accused of the brutal slaying of Pamela Marie Lowande, age 40, and Joshua Daniel Carter, age 49, who were both his coworkers.
The tragic event unfolded in the early morning hours of April 20, 2023, at a residence on Fromans Road in Western Frederick County. After a 9-1-1 call was received, deputies were dispatched to the scene, where they discovered two victims with apparent gunshot wounds, later identified as Lowande and Carter.
In a statement, Sheriff Millholland commended the Criminal Investigations Division’s tireless efforts since day one. The thoroughness of the investigation required the allocation of additional resources, including lab analysis, specialized testing, and painstaking processing of possible evidence.
Millholland acknowledged the profound loss, stating, “It saddens me that two people have lost their lives. Fortunately, crimes like this don’t usually occur in Frederick County.” He further reflected on the broader societal implications, saying, “If you look across the country, people are changing, attitudes are changing. The way that issues are dealt with, and the manner in which they are dealt with, have also changed. Many times, for the worst, I’m afraid.”
Jason Matthew William Bowen is currently being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, a court date is yet to be set as investigations continue.
Investigation unveils disturbing animal cruelty case in Warren County
In a shocking revelation of animal neglect, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has seized a total of 18 dogs from a residence in the Bentonville area of Warren County following an ongoing investigation sparked by calls for welfare checks on the property.
The initial call leading to the investigation was made on June 24th, 2023, alerting authorities to the possible neglect of an unknown number of dogs housed at the property. This was followed by a second call on June 30th, which resulted in the emergency medical treatment of one dog linked to the residence.
In response to these alarming calls, the WCSO obtained and served a search warrant on July 5th. To their dismay, they found several dogs both inside and outside the unoccupied residence, living in subpar conditions that lent credence to the accusations of neglect.
The investigation concluded with the seizure of 18 dogs from the property, all of which were transported to the WCSO building for veterinarian assessment. Out of these, five dogs were in dire need of emergency treatment and were immediately transported to a veterinary service. The remaining dogs were moved to a shelter, where they will receive continuous care as the case progresses.
Alongside the WCSO, the Warren County Fire Marshal’s office was also engaged to evaluate the conditions of the house for any continued occupancy. The findings of their inspection were shared with the homeowner, though these specific details have not been disclosed publicly.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s swift action in the face of suspected animal cruelty shines a light on the relentless efforts being made to uphold animal rights in the community. As the investigation progresses, the local community holds its breath, eager for justice to be brought to the wronged animals. This anxious anticipation reflects Warren County’s strong collective stance against animal mistreatment. This distressing event underscores a poignant reminder: our duty of care and compassion extends to all creatures, not just our own kind.
Undercover sting operation arrests Fairfax man on child exploitation charges
In a notable act of diligent crime fighting, the Front Royal Police Department has carried out a successful undercover operation leading to the arrest of an adult male suspected of soliciting minors for sexual purposes. The operation was part of a proactive initiative set to protect the most vulnerable members of our society, our children, from potential threats lurking in the online space.
The operation, launched on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, witnessed detectives posing as underage victims online to expose individuals seeking to exploit minors sexually. The suspect, unaware that he was communicating with an undercover officer, solicited explicit materials and photos from what he believed to be a minor under the age of 15.
The man in question, identified as Roberto V. Picha, a 57-year-old resident of Fairfax, VA, was apprehended when he arrived at a prearranged meeting place within Front Royal, expecting to meet the minor he had been engaging with online. Unbeknownst to him, Picha was walking into a carefully planned sting operation set up by the local police force.
Following his arrest on July 3, 2023, Picha was transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail. After appearing before the magistrate, he was denied bond, and a court date for the offenses has been scheduled for August 3, 2023, in the Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Picha faces serious charges, including violations of §§ 18.2-374.3 and 18.2-370 of the Virginia Code, relating to the use of communication systems to facilitate offenses involving children and taking indecent liberties with children. Given the severity of these crimes, the law will likely come down hard on him, sending a strong message to others who may contemplate engaging in such heinous activities.
The Front Royal Police Department’s actions highlight their continued efforts as active members of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Their initiative is a reminder that our local forces are diligently working to safeguard our children’s innocence and ensure their safety from online predators. They request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of minors reach out to them promptly.
Authorities seek information on Timothy Thomas Comer in connection to Elkton homicide
In a grim turn of events, the Page County Sheriff’s Office is delving into a homicide case involving a 69-year-old male victim. The crime took place on Thursday, June 29, in the 5600 block of Jollett Road in Elkton.
Following a distress call at approximately 5:05 pm on the incident day, first responders rushed to the scene, where they found Gregory Lee Williams deceased from an apparent gunshot wound on his property.
Investigative teams from the Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) immediately responded to the distressing scene, treating the incident as a homicide. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations stepped in to assist with the processing of the crime scene.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Cave was apprised of the incident from the onset and has been furnishing resources as required. Subsequently, Williams’ body was moved to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy.
Currently, the focus of the investigation has honed in on a person of interest identified as 56-year-old Timothy Thomas Comer. The Page County Sheriff’s Office has advised the public to consider Comer armed and dangerous, urging them not to approach him.
Recently, a report came in about a sighting of Comer on Thoroughfare Road in Elkton. He was last seen on foot, wearing black pants and a black shirt.
The Sheriff’s Office appeals to anyone with information on Comer or his whereabouts to contact Lt. Kenneth Boyd or Captain Tim Lansberry at the Page County Sheriff’s Office at (540)743-6571. As the investigation is active and ongoing, the authorities appreciate the public’s cooperation and assistance.
As the Sheriff’s Office and other authorities work tirelessly to solve this tragic case, the community is urged to remain vigilant and supportive. Sheriff Chad Cubbage assures the public that investigators are examining every tip and piece of information swiftly and thoroughly, despite some details not being shared publicly to maintain the investigation’s integrity.
Culpeper County Sheriff and three others indicted on federal bribery charges
A web of corruption was unveiled as the Sheriff of Culpeper County, Virginia, and three associates face severe allegations of bribery, conspiracy, and fraud.
A shocking indictment was revealed today, implicating the Sheriff of Culpeper County, Virginia, and three other Virginia men in a far-reaching conspiracy involving bribery in exchange for law enforcement badges and credentials. This stunning revelation not only threatens to shake the trust of local communities in law enforcement but also underscores the significant repercussions of violations of public trust.
Sheriff Scott Howard Jenkins, 51, and associates Rick Tariq Rahim, 55, Fredric Gumbinner, 64, and James Metcalf, 60, have been charged with offenses stemming from what investigators describe as a deep-seated corruption scheme. According to the indictment, from as early as April 2019, Jenkins accepted bribes in the form of cash and campaign contributions amounting to at least $72,500.
In exchange for these bribes, Jenkins allegedly appointed each bribe payer as an auxiliary deputy sheriff, issuing them Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office badges and identification cards. Jenkins is even reported to have informed the recipients that the law enforcement credentials authorized them to carry concealed firearms across all states without needing a permit.
One incident involves Jenkins assisting Rahim in acquiring approval for a petition to restore his firearms rights, which misleadingly stated that Rahim resided in Culpeper County.
“Our elected officials are expected to uphold the rule of law, not abuse their power for their own personal, financial gain,” said United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, as he castigated Jenkins for his betrayal of the community’s trust.
In the face of these serious allegations, Jenkins and his associates are now expected to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. If convicted, each could face severe prison terms – up to 20 years for each count of honest-services mail and wire fraud, and up to 10 years for each count of federal programs bribery.
These events serve as a sobering reminder of the duty and trust entrusted to public officials and the severe consequences they face when this trust is breached.
An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
