Timothy Comer Apprehended: Charged with Gregory Williams’ Murder

The wanted felon nabbed in Page County following a collaborative manhunt

A breakthrough has occurred in the investigation of the recent homicide in Page County. On July 13, 2023, Timothy Thomas Comer, a person of interest in multiple crimes, was apprehended by law enforcement officers. The operation was a successful collaboration between the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police.

Responding swiftly to a tip-off, the Sheriff’s Office reported that Comer was seen entering a vacant residence on the 4000 block of Jollett Road. Units from both Page and Rockingham Sheriff’s Offices were able to establish a perimeter within minutes. Confirmation soon followed that Comer was indeed inside the residence.

Assistance was provided by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team and the Virginia State Police Tactical Team. A search warrant for the residence was promptly obtained. Comer was then safely extracted from the property by the Virginia State Police Tactical Team and taken into custody without incident.

Comer was already wanted for possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, a warrant for which had been issued on July 5, 2023. Following his apprehension, he has been charged with an additional count of firearm possession.

In a major development, Sheriff Chad W. Cubbage announced that based on current evidence, Comer has now been charged with the murder of Gregory Williams, which occurred on June 29, 2023. The charges include Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Comer’s legal predicament may deepen further, as he is also a person of interest in a suspicious fire that occurred on Jollett Road on July 9, 2023. Human remains were found in the fire debris, which has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy and identification. The results of these analyses are pending.

Despite these breakthroughs, Sheriff Cubbage emphasized that the investigation remains active and fluid, with leads still being pursued and further forensic analysis awaited. He expressed gratitude to all the agencies that have cooperated to bring those responsible to justice.

Any additional information should be directed to Captain Tim Lansberry or Lieutenant Kenneth Boyd at (540)743-7810. The Sheriff’s Office has pledged to release further details as the ongoing investigation permits.