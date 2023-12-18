Timothy Dale “Harley” Skaggs Sr. (1967 – 2023)

Timothy Dale “Harley” Skaggs Sr., 56, of Stanley, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at his sister’s home in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor Eric Reploeg officiating and Kelly Gholson speaking. Burial will follow at the Skaggs Family Cemetery in Capon Bridge.

Mr. Skaggs was born on March 3, 1967, in Woodstock, Virginia, to the late Lorrah Dale Skaggs and to Charlotte Pitsenbarger Skaggs.

Surviving along with his mother are his wife of 29 years, Stacy Dawn Skaggs; two sons, Timothy “T.J.” Skaggs Jr. (Annie) and Chase Skaggs; two daughters, Kailey Skaggs (Michael) and Chelsie Cook (Justin); two sisters, Kimberly Dutrow and Lynette Krout (Dwayne) and three grandchildren, Rylan Cook, Granger Skaggs and Knox Cook.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Fletcher, Allen Willingham, Paul Atkins, Chris Campbell, Roger Somers and Matt Skaggs.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m..

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.