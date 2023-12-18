Connect with us

Obituaries

Timothy Dale “Harley” Skaggs Sr. (1967 – 2023)

Published

5 hours ago

on

Timothy Dale “Harley” Skaggs Sr., 56, of Stanley, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at his sister’s home in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.

Timothy Dale “Harley” Skaggs Sr.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor Eric Reploeg officiating and Kelly Gholson speaking.  Burial will follow at the Skaggs Family Cemetery in Capon Bridge.

Mr. Skaggs was born on March 3, 1967, in Woodstock, Virginia, to the late Lorrah Dale Skaggs and to Charlotte Pitsenbarger Skaggs.

Surviving along with his mother are his wife of 29 years, Stacy Dawn Skaggs; two sons, Timothy “T.J.” Skaggs Jr. (Annie) and Chase Skaggs; two daughters, Kailey Skaggs (Michael) and Chelsie Cook (Justin); two sisters, Kimberly Dutrow and Lynette Krout (Dwayne) and three grandchildren, Rylan Cook, Granger Skaggs and Knox Cook.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Fletcher, Allen Willingham, Paul Atkins, Chris Campbell, Roger Somers and Matt Skaggs.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m..

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.

Obituaries

Margaret Baltimore Summers (1927 – 2023)

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 18, 2023

By

Margaret Baltimore Summers, 96, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2023. She was surrounded by family.

Margaret Baltimore Summers

A funeral service will be held for Margaret at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 22, 2023, at Mount Morris Baptist Church, 5342 Leeds Manor Road, Hume, Virginia, 22639. The family will hold a viewing at 1:00 p.m., prior to the funeral. Reverend Ralph Williams will officiate the service, and Bishop Wilbert Baltimore will give the eulogy. She will be laid to rest following the funeral service at Mount Morris Cemetery.

Margaret B. Summers was born on February 28, 1927, in Linden, Virginia, the daughter of the late Thomas B. Baltimore and Sarah Rector-Baltimore. She is survived by one brother, Golden Baltimore (Ann), and sister-in-law, June Summers Parker. She is also preceded in death by ten brothers, Rev. Allen L., Lloyd G., Roland L., Robert, Henry, Eugene, Warner, John, Edward, and Paul Baltimore. Four sisters, Alice B. Smith, Elise A. Banjoman, Lucy Summers, and Rachel Poles.

Margaret married Lewis K. Summers on May 5, 1945. They had two children: daughter Velma “Tootsie” Summers Byrd (Jasper), who preceded her in death; and her surviving son, Alvin B. Summers, who has taken care of his mother for a number of years, and daughter-in-law Candace L. Summers. Lovingly known as “Gran-Gran,” Margaret leaves behind four grandchildren, Corey B. Summers (TaMarah), Raina D. Mason (Michael), Kea R. Carter (Randolph), and Erika S. Byrd; her eight great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kare, Corey, Christopher, Kayla, Elijah, Khloe, Ethan, and two great-great-grandchildren on the way. She also leaves behind loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Margaret accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior early in life. She joined Mt. Paron Baptist Church in Linden, Virginia in October of 1955. As a member of Mt. Paron, she served on the Senior Choir, and Deaconess Trustee Board. She was a member of the Golden Key Club, an honorary member of the Cavalier Auxiliary, and the 2nd National Ketoctin Baptist Woman’s Auxiliary. Later, becoming President of the 2nd National Ketoctin Baptist Woman’s Auxiliary. On June 26, 2009, at the age of 80, she received the Honorary Doctorate of Theology Degree from Second Guildfield Biblical Institute. Another proud accomplishment was going back to school and receiving her GED at 60 years old.

Margaret was employed at the Apple House for many years as an Event Specialist at the Shenandoah Golf Course. She volunteered on the Electoral Board for Warren County. Margaret was a full-time mother, grandmother, and helping hand to whoever needed it.

She enjoyed walks, singing in the choir, bible study, puzzles, and spending time with friends and family. Margaret had a smile that would light up the room, and her warmth made everyone feel loved. She never met a stranger. Margaret is sorely missed and will be forever in our hearts!

Kenneth “Kenny” Gwyne Martin (1940 – 2023) – Semper Fidelis

Published

1 day ago

on

December 17, 2023

By

Kenneth “Kenny” Gwyne Martin, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023, in the comfort of his own home.

Kenneth “Kenny” Gwyne Martin

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm. on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 U.S. Ave., Culpeper, Virginia 22701, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Kenny was born to the late Frank and Frances Martin on January 7, 1940, in Lexington, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Rose, and his brother, John Martin.

Surviving Kenny are his loving wife of 60 years, Jessie Martin; his children, Mike Martin, Denise Martin and Douglas Martin all of Front Royal; his siblings, Alice Townsend of Florida, James Martin of Fairfax, Virginia, and Joyce Jessee of Fredericksburg, Virginia; his grandchildren, Joshua Martin, Nataly Martin, Haylee Martin all of Front Royal, Cheyenne Dickerson (Brett) of Maurertown, West Virginia, Dylan Martin of Strasburg, Virginia, Ryne Martin of Moorefield, West Virginia, and Carley Martin of Front Royal; and his many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Kenny was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and an avid fisherman. He loved watching NASCAR and cooking for his friends and family. His favorite recipes were for his meatloaf and chili.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Diabetes Association, and to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork St., Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Virginia Colfelt Clem (1931 – 2023)

Published

1 day ago

on

December 17, 2023

By

Virginia Colfelt Clem, 92, died peacefully in her sleep Friday, December 15, 2023, in her home in Front Royal, Virginia. Mrs. Clem was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church and Gordonsville Lions Club, both in Gordonsville, VA.

Virginia was the daughter of the late Hassie Bolt and James Frank Colfelt, Sr.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward William Clem, sister Nancy Lee Powell, and her son William Webster Clem.

Virginia is survived by her siblings James Frank Colfelt, Jr. and Joann Good and by her children James Edward Clem (Sherry), John Robert Clem, Barbara Jean Thacker (Robert), Beverly Susanne Cline, Allen Wayne Clem (Katherine), and Teresa Eileen Carneal (Oddie), and four grandchildren Justin Clem, Jedidiah Ferguson, Odie Carneal III, and Lindsey Clem.  Pall Bearers include Robert Thacker, Ed Clem, Allen Clem, Justin Clem, Oddie Carneal II, and Lee Carneal.

The family will receive visitors at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, from 6-8 p.m.   The funeral service will be at Maddox Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 20, at 11 a.m., with interment following at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Alease Elizabeth “Patsy” Carter (1944 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

December 16, 2023

By

Alease Elizabeth “Patsy” Carter, 79, of Gainesville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2023, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a later date.

Ms. Carter was born November 27, 1944, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Ambrose and Genevieve “Judy” Newman Jackson.  She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ambrose Jackson Jr.; sister, Mary Virginia Jackson; three aunts, Edith Jackson, Gladys Newman, and Louise Adams; and two uncles, Rev. James E. Newman and Francis Newman.  She was a past member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia, and is a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Manassas, Virginia.

Survivors include her two daughters, Lawr-alea Carter-Walton (Kelvin) and Cathy Dunlop (Todd); brother, Eugene Jackson; four grandchildren, Amber Sanchez (Oscar), Aubrey Carter, Autumn Walton, and Angel Walton; four great-grandchildren, Mateo Sanchez, Sebastian Sanchez, Mya Sanchez and Camilla Sanchez and a host of nieces and nephews.

Robert “Bobby” Lee Williams (1943 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

December 16, 2023

By

Robert “Bobby” Lee Williams, 80, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

Robert “Bobby” Lee Williams

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Bobby was born on February 12, 1943, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Bradley and Lamerle Williams. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Williams.

Surviving Bobby are his loving wife of 25 years, Ellen Williams; his children, Jimmy Williams (Peggy) and Patty Johnson, both of Chester Gap; his siblings, Bradley “Sonny” Williams (Mary) and Carolyn Leake (Thomas) also of Chester Gap; his six grandchildren; his nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bobby was a member of the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department for many years as he followed in his father’s footsteps; who founded the fire department. He worked with Atlantic Research for 30 years and worked at Marriot Ranch, where he worked as a carpenter who took care of the fields, and orchards and was a scout.

Bobby was honest and hardworking, so when building many homes in Chester Gap to sell, they were sold before they were even finished.  Bobby loved being outdoors and appreciated the beauty of the mountains and the ties of a tight-knit community in Chester Gap, where he was surrounded by friends and family.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Chester Gap Rescue Squad and Blue Ridge Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department at 42 Waterfall Rd, Chester Gap, Virginia 22623.

Russell Leo Williams (1940 – 2023)

Published

5 days ago

on

December 13, 2023

By

Russell Leo Williams, 83, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Autumn Care of Madison, Virginia.

Russell Leo Williams

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Chester Gap Baptist Church, 5 Faith Lane, Chester Gap, with Pastor Paul Strassner and Pastor Jim Williams officiating.  Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery.

Leo was born on April 18, 1940, in Chester Gap to the late Sandy Cary and Lucy Ann Williams.  He was also preceded in death by his eight brothers, Paul, Garfield, Downing, Dalton, Linwood, Elwood, Lawrence, Haywood, and a sister, Naomi.  He was a member of Chester Gap Baptist Church and a life member of the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department.  He was a plumber by trade, working for McCoy and North Plumbing.  He liked his breakfast outings with his brother, Haywood, and enjoyed watching the Redskins play.

Survivors include his daughter, Connie Williams (Jeff) of Chester Gap; son, Michael Paul Willians (Renee) of Strasburg, Virginia; two sisters, Mattie Frazier (Charlie) and Jessie Wines, both of Chester Gap; two granddaughters, Alexandra Kercheval (Bryden) and Gabrielle Williams; three great-grandsons, Sawyer, Rhett and Waylon and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Keith Frazier, Darren Williams, Jeff Grove, Tony “Tater” Williams, Lynn Williams, Mickey Williams and Larry Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmie Williams, Charlie Frazier, Earl Williams, Bruce Williams and Larry “Butch” Ricker.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chester Gap Baptist Church, 5 Faith Lane, Chester Gap, Virginia 22623.

