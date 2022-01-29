Obituaries
Timothy Lynn Williams (1960 – 2022)
Timothy Lynn Williams, 61, of Chester Gap, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022. Timmy was born April 1, 1960, to the late Israel and Janice Henry Williams in Front Royal Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandfather Bossie Williams and sister Michelle Jones.
Timmy followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming an electrician, and made it a family tradition by passing his knowledge on to his son. He always enjoyed it when family and friends gathered together, especially on the 4th of July. Putting on the best fireworks show around, making sure everyone got enough to eat, and making memories that will last a lifetime. That was his Christmas and he always made sure we all knew it. We all have solid memories and traditions linked directly to Timmy.
Timmy is survived by his wife of 38 years Gail Williams. In addition to Gail, he is survived by his children Natalie Williams (Dallas), Leslie Williams and Tim Williams JR (Sarah), two grandchildren and favorite people Leah Williams and Easton McClanahan, three sisters Tammy Williams, Tina Smeltzer (Troy), Teresa Smedley (Bryan) and 2 brothers Israel ‘TJ’ Williams (Angela) and Ricky Haddock (Debbie) and numerous nieces and nephews. Timmy will be deeply missed by his large family and many friends – many of whom are considered family.
Pallbearers will be Tim Williams, Dallas McClanahan, Tommy Grigsby, B.J. Longmire, J.R. Ramey, and Lee Ramey. Honorary pallbearers will be Hubie Gilkey, Howard Matthews, John Ramey, and Hugh Henry.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 2nd, from 6 – 8 pm. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Thursday, February 3rd with the Rev. Jim Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap.
Please join the family for a time of food and fellowship at the Front Royal Fire Department following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Front Royal Little League, PO Box 1980, Front Royal, VA.
Obituaries
Edward “Sam” Samuel Pearson, Jr. (1934 – 2022)
Edward Samuel Pearson, Jr. “Sam” of Linden, VA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 22, while visiting with his daughter in the Pittsburgh area.
Sam was born in Front Royal on November 26, 1934. He lived his entire life in Linden except for a time when he served in the US Navy. Later in life, his passion for cars was seen with the classic cars he collected and exhibited. His favorite was “Miss Dolly”, a 1956 Cadillac convertible that he drove in parades in Front Royal and Winchester.
Sam was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Susie Pearson (Sue), his son Edward Samuel Pearson, III “Sonny”, sister Arlene Ramsey, brother Cary Pearson, and his brother-in-law Willard Bright.
Survivors include his daughter Roxanna Tito, his sister Dorothy Bright, niece Sarah Seitner, nephew Stevie Bright, and grandchildren Samantha Schroll, Mary McGrath, and Matthew Pearson, grandnephews Jessie Bright, Alex Seitner, and Jase Bright. Many more cousins, in-laws, and friends became family over the years. Especially two that were like daughters to him and sisters to his daughter, Avie Megeath and Rhonda North.
Sam was well known for the “round table” gathering he hosted on a weekly basis at Mom’s Restaurant in Front Royal, and for the weekly poker game with his friends. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Saturday, February 5, 2022; visitation will begin at 10:00 and service at 11:00.
Services will be officiated by Pastor William Borough, formally of Linden United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers donations to the Linden United Methodist Church are welcome.
Obituaries
Ruth “Jean” Williams (1928 – 2022)
Ruth “Jean” Williams, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Heritage Hall.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Jim Bunce officiating.
Mrs. Williams was born on May 24, 1928, in Reliance, Virginia to the late Floyd and Virginia “Veta” Keener Derflinger. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Williams; three brothers, James Rolfe Derflinger, Floyd Lee Derflinger Jr. and Kidwell Gray “Jack” Derflinger and a niece, Debbie Derflinger Verderamo. She worked many years for Weaver’s Department Store in Front Royal before starting with Warren Memorial Hospital in medical records where she retired. Following retirement, she volunteered for the Warren Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the St. Luke Clinic. She was a member of Marlowe Heights Baptist Church and a member of the Lioness Club.
Survivors include her two sons, Rick Williams of Seven Fountains, Virginia and Robert Kim Williams (Denise) of Jeffersonton, Virginia; daughter, Cathy Williams of Front Royal; Sister-in-law, Sally Derflinger of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandson, Matthew C. Williams of Raleigh; four nieces, Sharon Heath of Miami, Florida, Carol Ann Hattaway of Greensboro, North Carolina, Temple Child of Fort Myers, Florida and Ruth Jean Webber of Beaumont, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Community Clinic, 316 N Royal Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Willie Byrd Payne (1931 – 2022)
Willie Byrd Payne, 90, of Flint Hill, Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital.
Willie was born on June 16, 1931, in Rappahannock County, Virginia to the late Allie Ashby and Stella Presgraves Payne. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Garner Payne; grandson, Brian Payne; three brothers and five sisters.
Surviving Willie is his sons, Steve Payne, Robert Payne (Patti), and Jerry Payne (Mary); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers and one sister.
Willie served in the United States Marine Corps and later retired from Arlington County Public Schools.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 3 PM at Flint Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Obituaries
Nelson “Nick” Donald Hickerson (1932 – 2022)
Nelson “Nick” Donald Hickerson, 89, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 1 PM at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Hickerson was born on October 4, 1932, in Front Royal to the late Bud Hickerson and Louise Beatty Weakley. He was also preceded in death by his son, Donald Nelson Hickerson, and three brothers, Basil Hickerson, Daniel Hickerson, and Lawrence Hickerson. He was a member of and helped build the Vienna Seventh Day Adventist Church, an electrician by trade, and was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his daughter, Diane Chadwick, and her husband, Tom; sister, Patricia Hickerson; granddaughter, Brittany Rutherford; great-granddaughter, Ariya Butts; niece, Lynn Sadler, and great-nephew, T.J. Sadler.
Pallbearers will be Tom Chadwick, Donnie Hickerson, T.J. Sadler, Josh Butts, Mark Kirk, and Chuck Pinson.
Obituaries
Lisa Jean Stock (1970 – 2022)
Lisa Jean Stock, 51, of Martinsburg, West Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 2 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Lisa was born on February 14, 1970, in Cobleskill, New York to Stanley and Marcella Mears Wood.
Surviving along with her parents are her loving life partner, Tim Lowenhaupt; son, Dylan Stock; three daughters, Alanna Stock, Alyssa Stock, and Morgan Stock; step-son, Matt Lowenhaupt; two brothers, Robert Wood and David Wood; grandson, Ari Dean Nelson; a grandchild on the way; a dear friend, Charlene Hull; loyal dog, Luna, and cat, Scout.
Lisa was an animal lover and found great joy in nature’s beauty. You could often find her with a camera, snapping pictures of sunsets, colorful flowers, or her beloved family. She loved to garden, read, and journal. Her kindness and love lit up the spirits of all who crossed her path. The compassion and empathy she carried within her heart was a powerful force. She will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and requests that all in attendance wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or online at pancan.org.
Obituaries
Rev. Frederick R. “Fritz” Trumbore (1935 – 2022)
The Rev. Frederick R. “Fritz” Trumbore, 87, of Winchester, Virginia died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Westminster-Canterbury in Winchester.
Services will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester.
Survivors include his wife Jean K. Trumbore.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal.