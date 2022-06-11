Tina Marie Colton (1962 – 2022)

Reginald “Reggie” Cassagnol, born in Haiti on July 11, 1950, passed away on May 18, 2022, at the age of 71.

After leaving Haiti at the age of 10, Reg grew up in NW Washington DC. He attended St Ann’s School, Alice Deal Middle School, and Walter Johnson High School. He started his love for flying in high school as an active member of the Civil Air Patrol. Reg became a U.S. citizen in1980. He later moved to Florida where he graduated from the Florida Institute of Technology with a degree in Aviation Management.

In 1990 he settled in Front Royal, VA where he pursued his passion for flying with a 30-year career as the Airport Manager/Fixed Base Operator of the Front Royal-Warren County Airport. Under the name Cass Aviation, Reg expanded the services offered at the Airport to include flight training, scenic plane rides, glider operations, and the Annual Virginia Air Show which hosted numerous acrobats, hot air balloons, airplane rides, and aviation legends. Reg participated in missionary and aid trips to his beloved country, Haiti, and was also active in Angel Flights, a project that transported sick children to medical specialists.

Reg was very involved and devoted to his church families (Servants Heart and Hands and Love Revival Ministry). They were a big part of his life in so many ways, especially as he started to become ill. He was a lover of travel, the ocean and mountains, music(dancing and the bongos), flying, cars, motorcycles, and all things fast. His giving, fun-loving, thrill-seeking, and mischievous nature will be greatly missed.

Reg is predeceased by his father and oldest sister. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, his daughter, and her family, his 10surviving siblings and extended family, his “airport and church families” and many friends.

”Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return.” – Leonardo Da Vinci

May he rest in peace.

His family wishes to thank the dedicated, caring and compassionate caretakers at the Byron House Victory Housing, Serenity Gardens Assisted Living House (location 5), and Holy Cross Home Care and Hospice for making his final years peaceful and comfortable. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Reg to the Byron House and Holy Cross Home Care and Hospice programs.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held in French/English on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Takoma Park, Maryland. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport on Sunday, July 10, 2022, with time to be determined.

Please visit Reg’s Tribute page for more details about the funeral and celebration of life memorial services:https://www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/24883374/reginald-paul-cassagnol.