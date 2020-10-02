Tips for a long-distance relationship

Do you and your significant other live apart? If so, you probably already know that long-distance relationships aren’t easy. Here are a few tips that can help you make it work.

• Communicate. Make sure to set aside quality time for video calls. You can also surprise your partner with text messages, voice clips, and letters.

• Establish trust. Suspicion and jealousy can fester and undermine your relationship. Be open with your partner about any doubts, but remember to give them the freedom to live their own life.

• Share activities. Whether you watch a movie at the same time or cook the same meal while on a video call, there are plenty of ways to make your love interest a part of your daily life.

• Exchange tokens. A personal memento such as a photo or item of clothing gives you something tangible to look at and hold. This can be a source of comfort when you miss your partner.

• Be optimistic. Keep in mind that long-distance relationships have their perks. This includes more free time to be active, take up hobbies, volunteer, or do whatever makes you happy.

• Visit often. Get together in person whenever your schedules and budgets allow. Make the most of each trip and set a date for the next one so you have something to look forward to.

Finally, a long-distance relationship can be easier to bear if you know your time apart is finite. If you firmly believe you have a future with the person, start making plans to close the distance, and live together.