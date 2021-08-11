Tips for a smooth morning routine

It sounds easy, but as countless parents can attest, getting kids ready for school and out the door can be a major struggle. But with a little planning and consistency, you can get that morning routine down to a science and make sure everybody starts the day off right.

* Plan outfits the night before. Eliminate the morning scramble for clean socks and t-shirts by taking a few minutes the night before to locate clean clothes for the next day. Older kids can handle this task themselves.

* Do baths and showers in the evenings. A sleepy kid languishing in the shower can eat up precious minutes that would be better spent on breakfast or transit time. Have your kids take baths and showers at night instead.

* Plan and pack lunches ahead of time. If your child takes lunch to school, pack lunches the night before. You can even set aside time on Sundays to do food prep for the week, like slicing fruits and veggies or portioning out shelf-stable items into baggies.

* Set clear expectations. Make sure your kids know what time they are expected to get up and all the steps of their morning routine, from tooth-brushing to breakfast. Consistency is key!

* Consider waking up an extra 15 to 20 minutes early. It won’t affect your quality of rest, but a few spare minutes in your morning routine can make it much easier to enjoy an easy and relaxed morning, with ample time for breakfast and for kids to make it to the bus stop with time to spare.