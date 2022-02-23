Tips for adding a window seat to your home

Do you want to add a window seat to your home? Whether it’s for a breakfast nook, living room, or home library, here are a few tips.

• If you want it to be comfortable, your window seat should be at least 16 inches deep and 32 inches wide. If you want to sit or lie sideways, the seat should be at least 39 inches deep and 48 inches wide. You should also make sure the unit sits flush with the bottom of the window.

• For the ultimate in comfort, the seat cushions should be at least three inches thick. In addition, you may want to consider adding a backrest or placing large pillows or bolster rolls on either side that you can lean up against.

• The windowsill beside the seat should be at least eight inches wide so you have enough room to put down your book and coffee mug or decorate with potted plants and other items.

• If you want to combine style and function, add a few drawers or cubbies underneath the window seat where you can stow away books, toys, board games, and other items.

To make your window seat project come to life, start by getting quotes from several licensed general contractors in your area