Tips for being a positive role model for your kids

It’s often said that children are like sponges as they tend to absorb and mimic the values, attitudes, and behaviors of their parents. Here are some ways to be a good role model for your kids and consequently encourage them to live healthy, happy, and fulfilling lives.

Cook passionately

Involve your kids in the cooking, and try to use unprocessed, locally grown, and made products. Draw your kids’ attention to the colors, tastes, and textures of the food to help them develop their palate and curiosity.

Drive carefully



Resist the temptation to curse the motorist who cuts you off or brakes suddenly. Also, you should always drive smoothly and defensively when a child is in the car. In addition to keeping your kids protected, you’ll teach them how to stay safe on the road.

Ditch the screen

Dads who constantly have their phones out or who spend their evenings playing video games are showing their children that screens are a high priority. Discipline yourself to use your devices when your children are away or asleep, and spend lots of time playing fun games with your kids that don’t involve screens.

Be kind and affectionate

When you treat others with kindness, respect, and love, your child will want to do the same, not only because they look up to you, but also because they’ll see how much these behaviors enrich the lives of everyone around them.

Keep a tidy home

A clean house is more pleasant and hygienic to live in than a messy one. Instill in your kids a preference for an orderly home by giving them one. And be sure to split up the work equally with your partner to show your kids that household chores are everyone’s responsibility.

Finally, stay focused on improving the behaviors, you model. Everyone makes mistakes and no one is a perfect parent. However, if you strive to be better, it will make a big difference.