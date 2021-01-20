Tips for choosing a roadside assistance plan

Roadside assistance provides you with 24-hour towing and other car-related services. Here’s what you need to know about it and some advice on choosing the best plan.

What do you get with roadside assistance?

A roadside assistance provider can help you in the following situations:

• Your car breaks down, and you need it to be towed to a garage

• Your battery dies, and you need a jump start to get moving again

• You have a flat tire that needs to be changed

• You run out of gas and need fuel to be delivered

• You lock your keys in the car and require a locksmith to get back in

• Your car is stuck in the snow or mud, and you need another vehicle to pull it out

Roadside assistance provides these and other services free of charge for members. You simply call the provider on a toll-free line or use a smartphone application, and they’ll come to your location as soon as possible.

Who provides roadside assistance plans?

Most new vehicles automatically come with at least several years of roadside assistance through the car manufacturer. However, if you want more extensive services than what your car manufacturer provides, or if your plan has expired, there are a number of other companies that offer roadside assistance services, including certain insurers, credit card companies, retailers, the AAA, and other organizations.

What factors should you consider when choosing a plan?

Here are some questions to ask when selecting a roadside assistance plan:

• If you have several vehicles, does it cover you in all of them?

• Does it matter if you’re the driver or passenger?

• Does it cover your motorcycle, RV, trailer, or ATV?

• Is there a family plan available?

• Does it cover you if you travel to Canada or Mexico?

• What distance can your car be towed free of charge?

Everyone has unique needs, so take the time to shop around and find the right roadside assistance plan for you and your family.