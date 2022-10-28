Most winter house fires are caused by people improperly using backup space heaters. Therefore, it’s important to know how to use one safely. Here are some tips for choosing and using a backup heater in your home.

• Fireplaces and wood-burning stoves give your living room a cozy ambiance. However, they require regular maintenance, including cleaning the firebox and chimney.

Make sure to sweep your chimney at least once a year or immediately if the creosote build-up reaches 1/8 inch on the firebox walls. Place the ashes in a metal container with a raised bottom and store them outside, away from combustible materials.

• Gas-burning stoves are perfect for power outages and can heat up to 2,000 square feet of living space. You also don’t have to worry about cutting and carrying wood or doing any cleaning.

Ensure your gas-burning appliance is approved by the American Gas Association (AGA) and that the fittings have been installed by a certified professional. Remember that gas-burning stoves are hot to the touch and pose a danger to children and pets.

• Pellet-burning stoves burn specially designed pellets rather than wood. These heating appliances don’t require a chimney but must be vented outdoors and regularly maintained.

• Electric heaters are the safest backup heaters available. They’re portable and efficient. However, they don’t work if the power goes out. Always keep your electric heater at least three feet away from combustibles such as furniture and curtains, and never use a heater with an extension cord.

Lastly, material-burning stoves produce toxic carbon monoxide gas, so installing a CO2 detector is wise. Consult a home heating professional before making your final choice.