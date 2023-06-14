Tips for driving with a trailer

Pulling a trailer presents many challenges that require you to adjust how you drive. Here are a few things you can do to stay safe on the road.

• Let other road users know your intentions by using your turn signals.

• Maintain a steady speed and avoid sudden maneuvers.

• Brake early and increase your following distance. Pulling a trailer increases your weight and, consequently, the time required to stop.

• Slow down before turning so you don’t lose control of your vehicle.

• Don’t cut off another driver when re-entering your lane while passing; remember, you’re bigger than usual.

• Make frequent stops to ensure that your trailer and the load you carry are secure.

• Be constantly aware of your surroundings because your blind spots are larger than usual. You may not be able to see vehicles trying to pass until it’s too late.

• Know your dimensions and look for signs indicating a maximum height that could be problematic.

Are you planning to drive with a trailer for the first time and feeling uncertain? Look for a course in your area that can teach you how to operate a vehicle under these circumstances.