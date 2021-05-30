Home
Tips for gardening in a shady yard
Even if your yard doesn’t get much sunlight, it’s still possible to grow a beautiful garden. The key is to select shade-tolerant species. Here are some suggestions.
Perennials
In addition to hostas, which thrive in shady conditions, many perennials don’t require much sunlight. Consider planting:
• Leopard plants, whose yellow flowers are sure to brighten dim spaces
• Coral bells, which are great for lining the edges of a flower bed
• Undergrowth ferns such as ostrich, lady, and wood ferns
• Bugbane, which has spikes of wispy white flowers on tall stems
• Forget-me-nots, which have beautiful blue springtime blooms
There are also a number of ground cover plants that are well-suited for shady conditions such as bugleweed, lily of the valley, and creeping dogwood.
Shrubs
There are several types of ornamental shrubs that can add height and texture to a shady garden, including:
• Holly
• Dogwood
• Squirrel corn
• Rhododendrons
• Some hydrangeas
In addition to looking for shade-tolerant species, be sure to consider the hardiness zone you live in when selecting plants for your garden.
Make your yard a paradise for pollinators
Habitat loss is one of the main causes of the decline in the population of bumblebees and other pollinators. If you want to help protect these vital species, consider growing nectar plants in your yard. This will provide a food source for the insects and birds that pollinate your community’s gardens, orchards, and fields.
Choosing plants
There are many kinds of flowering species that can beautify your yard while also creating an inviting space for pollinators. Sunflowers, anemones, goldenrods, echinacea, and hydrangeas are all great picks. Pollinators are attracted to a number of annuals as well, including borage, centaury, and cosmos.
If you prefer to grow food in your garden, consider planting aromatic herbs like oregano, sage, and thyme. Fruit trees and plants, such as apple, blueberry, and strawberry are a good source of nectar in spring.
Additional advice
If you want to attract pollinators to your yard, be sure to:
• Grow nectar plants in areas that are sheltered from the wind
• Include white flowers in your garden to attract nocturnal pollinators
• Provide a source of water such as a small fountain or birdbath
• Avoid weeding dandelions, clovers, and ivy; they’re rich in nectar
• Plant species with varied bloom times, so you have flowers from spring to fall
By following these tips, you’re sure to create a welcoming environment for all kinds of pollinators.
12 practices for safe gardening
Many people take up gardening after they retire, and with good reason. In addition to being an enjoyable hobby, it provides a number of physical and mental health benefits. Here are a few tips to help you safely garden.
1. Warm up before you get started by stretching your neck, back, shoulders, and other muscles.
2. Adopt a comfortable posture. Keep your back straight, work within arm’s reach and use knee pads.
3. Alternate between tasks to avoid tendinitis and other injuries caused by repetitive movements.
4. Use the right tools. Move around dirt and cumbersome equipment in a wheelbarrow.
5. Make sure to keep a water bottle nearby, so you remember to stay hydrated.
6. Take breaks whenever you feel tired. On hot summer days, sit in the shade or retreat to an air-conditioned space.
7. Handle pesticides with care and follow the directions. Or, better yet, learn how to control pests without using these dangerous products.
8. Avoid gardening between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when the sun is strongest.
9. Wear a light-colored, long-sleeve shirt and pants and a breathable, wide-brimmed hat.
10. Apply sunscreen to any exposed skin, and wear sunglasses that protect against UVA and UVB rays.
11. Keep the rows of your garden clear and put tools away when you’re done with them to avoid tripping and falling.
12. Opt for telescopic gardening tools rather than using a stepladder. Only climb a ladder if someone else holds it steady.
Pick up the tools and plants you need at a garden center near you.
How to choose a cat to take home
Have you decided to adopt your first cat? Before you welcome a feline into your home, here are a few tips to help you choose the perfect companion.
Assess its personality
Cats can be classified as being adventurous, timid, or somewhere in between. Adventurous cats have a penchant for climbing and exploring, and they tend to be very energetic. Timid cats, on the other hand, don’t respond as well to change and often prefer quiet environments. Likely, your new pet will fall somewhere in the middle. It may be hesitant at first but ready to play once it gets used to its surroundings.
Evaluate its environment
If you have young children or other pets, an adventurous cat is more likely to fit in with your family. For older adults and people who live alone, a timid cat may be a better fit. Cats with a mix of these traits are well suited for families with an established routine that offers a balance of activity and rest.
Determine its needs
How you care for your cat might depend in part on its breed. A hairless cat, for example, may need to wear a sweater to conserve body heat, whereas a long-haired cat must be frequently brushed. In addition, some breeds can be more aggressive, and those with flat faces shouldn’t be too active during hot weather.
Remember that getting to know a cat’s character before you decide to adopt it is the best way to ensure you can provide your feline friend a happy home.
Fireproof your microwave
Microwaves are one of the safest appliances in the home, but they can still cause fires through misuse or accidents.
In one unusual case in Chicago, food that was wrapped in foil and then microwaved caused a fire that wiped out six homes. But this is exceptionally rare.
At least 90 percent of homes have microwaves, according to the New York Times. Microwaves are the cause of only 4 percent of home cooking fires and 1 percent of associated deaths. They are very safe when compared to ranges and cooktops, which account for 62 percent of cooking fires and 89 percent of deaths.
Overheated food is usually the cause of microwave fires. It is usually because someone entered the wrong cook time and left the appliance unsupervised. Luckily, microwaves are designed to contain small fires, so if you manage to start one, unplug the microwave and keep the door closed.
To microwave safely:
* Watch for metal. Utensils, bowls, cups, twist ties, and foil can spark and cause fires.
* Don’t wave recycled paper products. Some contain flecks of metal. Check any packaging to ensure it’s approved for microwave use.
* Keep the inside clean. Food residue and grease can ignite and cause a fire.
* In case of flames in a microwave, unplug it immediately.
* Don’t microwave grapes, peas, blueberries, or any round food with high water content. They can easily cause sparks.
4 steps to patch up drywall
If you want to repair dents and shallow holes in drywall, here are four simple steps to ensure you get the best possible result.
1. Sand down the edges. This step ensures the wood putty or spackling compound adheres to the wall. Use fine-grit sandpaper (120 or 150) to lightly sand the area around the hole.
2. Clean the surface. Once you finish sanding, vacuum up dust and debris clinging to the wall, then wipe down the area with a damp cloth. Be sure to let the wall dry completely before you apply the filler and paint.
3. Apply enough product. Use a trowel to completely fill the hole with a wood putty or spackling compound. The product should overflow slightly around the edges. Once it dries, you can sand down the filler until it’s smooth and blends in with the wall. If the hole isn’t completely filled, you’ll need to repeat this step until the surface is even.
4. Repaint the entire wall. While it might be tempting to only paint the affected area, the repair work will likely be noticeable if you do. For seamless results, take the time to repaint the entire wall.
To find all the materials you need to complete this repair, visit your nearest hardware or home improvement store.
Bring your houseplants outside this summer
This summer, consider bringing your houseplants outdoors. Doing so will enhance the appearance of your garden and provide your plants with more light to grow.
In particular, cacti, spurges, and succulents will benefit from time spent outside. You can transplant them into flower beds or arrange them in pots.
Hanging plants such as ivy, pothos, and spider plants are a great way to adorn a pergola or gazebo. If you have large potted plants, use them as accent pieces for your deck or patio decor.
Give them time to adapt
Remember that your plants need time to acclimate to outdoor weather conditions before being exposed to the elements full time. Start by placing them outside for a few hours a day. Make sure the temperature is above 54 F and that they’re protected from wind, rain, and direct sunlight.
Gradually, you can increase the time your plants spend outdoors. This process should take about two weeks. However, be sure to wait until overnight temperatures remain above 54 F before you leave your plants outside for the rest of the season.
Plant inspection
Before you bring your houseplants back inside, check them thoroughly for bugs. Shower them in warm water, including the underside of the leaves, to wash away any unwanted pests. If necessary, repot your plants prior to bringing them indoors.
