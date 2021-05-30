Tips for gardening in a shady yard

Even if your yard doesn’t get much sunlight, it’s still possible to grow a beautiful garden. The key is to select shade-tolerant species. Here are some suggestions.

Perennials

In addition to hostas, which thrive in shady conditions, many perennials don’t require much sunlight. Consider planting:

• Leopard plants, whose yellow flowers are sure to brighten dim spaces

• Coral bells, which are great for lining the edges of a flower bed

• Undergrowth ferns such as ostrich, lady, and wood ferns

• Bugbane, which has spikes of wispy white flowers on tall stems

• Forget-me-nots, which have beautiful blue springtime blooms

There are also a number of ground cover plants that are well-suited for shady conditions such as bugleweed, lily of the valley, and creeping dogwood.

Shrubs

There are several types of ornamental shrubs that can add height and texture to a shady garden, including:

• Holly

• Dogwood

• Squirrel corn

• Rhododendrons

• Some hydrangeas

In addition to looking for shade-tolerant species, be sure to consider the hardiness zone you live in when selecting plants for your garden.